The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 170

It's time for The Mailbag, Edition 170. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From M.O.B. Rebel: Any names (or rumors) for GM and STC?

I've really not heard any. After Feb. 1, I think most everybody in that building took a break. I anticipate that warming up here in the coming days. And it's possible I simply don't know about something that is happening.

From BruceReb: Concerning one of the show's sponsors: It's been fascinating to watch Tesla's rise and the way traditional car manufacturers are moving towards electric. Despite the convenience factor, I've never seriously considered an electric car, until I saw the new Ford F-150 Lightning. I suspect I'm not alone, and making an electric version of America's bestselling truck could be the tipping point for mass adoption of electric. It would be interesting to hear Cory Clark's perspective on this as well as other industry trends. Would you consider discussing on HRG with him one night or perhaps a podcast segment discussing?

I'll see if I can get Corey's thoughts on that. I just don't think the mass adoption of electric is realistic -- at least not for decades. Maybe I'm just dense, but I can think of so many obstacles and nightmares regarding electric that I just don't think it's really going to happen en masse.

From DeuceMccluster22: 1. Where does Carson’s team practice indoors at in Tupelo, I’m from there and just curious?2. Greatest nba team ever, 86 Celtics or 96 bulls?

1. They practiced the other night at West Jackson Street Baptist Church. 2. As great as that Celtics team was -- and is it crazy that always makes me think of Len Bias' potential -- I can't bet against Michael Jordan.

From North Tampa Rebel: Since all NIL information is reported, will all of that information eventually come out? Assuming since the school is keeping track, it would be public record? So will we know if the $30M was real or will the clowns be proven correct?

Everything but the dollar figures. Apparently that can be hidden. While I'm for a player's privacy, I think everything about NIL should be public record.

From chattreb: Neal, after the Lane and Jimbo Fisher drama last week, when Jimbo gave us a good definition for the Shakespeare Hamlet quote, “the lady doth protest too much, me thinks,” basically raised the issue about as well as any one could. Now realistically what can happen to fix this? No one is going to install a salary cap, because the coaches surely do not have one. Is, as Lane said, some type of luxury tax an answer? If not, what do you think?

I wrote about this in 10 Thoughts. I'm fundamentally opposed to salary caps. A cap might be the answer, I suppose, but it's not something I can advocate. The overwhelming majority of these guys have very short earnings windows. It's possible that it's just never going to be fair.

From jackarow:In Moneyball Billy Bean used analytics to build the A's roster. The A's can't compete with the Yankees for payroll, etc. It seems like college football is ripe for some school like OM, or others that don't have the recruiting resources like A&M, UGA, Bama, etc. to utilize the same approach. For example, it seems like someone could compile attributes of under the radar players in high school like Mark Robinson, Chance Campbell, etc. Do you think that would be a viable strategy? Also, do you know of any school attempting this type of approach given the resource disparity?

I guess it's possible, but that would fail in the end, at least in my opinion. Filling a roster with under the radar overachievers is a great idea in theory but it would require so very much labor-intensive work. And those teams wouldn't consistently beat the teams stacked with elite talent. And no, I'll be honest here; it's hard enough keeping up with one program. I couldn't tell you, without reaching out to people on the ground following other programs, what they're doing.

From walnutreb: If you were putting together a coaching hot board for auburn just off of what you've heard through the vine who have you heard and if you were Auburn's AD who would you go get?

If I were covering Auburn, based on what I've heard, my hot board would look like this: Kevin Steele Hugh Freeze Lane Kiffin Eliah Drinkwitz If I were Auburn's AD, I'd be getting out of there, because Auburn's AD is getting canned as early as today.

From walnutreb: You've hinted at moving off the job.With MPW being your business, would you consider leaving Rivals and staying on for a few shows on MPW, like HRG and some of your less footbally shows? Or when it happens will it just be a clean break?

I honestly don't know. I've been pretty transparent about this. In three years, we're going to be empty-nesters, as I don't anticipate either of our daughters returning to Oxford and I doubt Carson goes to college at Ole Miss. When that happens, I'm going to explore my life options. There are other factors -- my parents are here, for example -- but I have had some other conversations and there are possibilities that intrigue me. You are right, however. If one positive thing came from the pandemic, it is the certainty that one only needs a strong internet connection to do this job. We'll see.

From Grovin1551: I want your best guess as to what is happening here

We're going to have to talk about this -- preferably while drinking. The person knows who is harassing him/her and while he/she won't admit it, he/she is scared. On one hand, he/she says he/she has a relationship with Christ, implying Christ has harmed people for him/her. On the other hand, he/she wants his/her antagonist to reach out -- so that peace can be made, I assume. Fascinating.

From KeithinNaperville: Will there be any fireworks at SEC media days?

Inside the College Football Hall of Fame? God, I hope not. That would be crazy. And nah, all of these guys talk big games, but they're all multi-millionaires, represented by the same people, who are members of a fairly exclusive club.

From SaladThunder: Is harsin safe if there wasn’t such a thing as transfer portal?

He'd be safer -- for he's basically fired at this point -- but his demise at Auburn was inevitable. He's not Southern enough for them and he's insistent on running a clean program. That's not a good fit.

From ozzy2378: Do you think the IRS will be the ultimate rules enforcer for NIL? You know, Death and taxes stuff.Also, gun to your head, banana pudding with mayonnaise topping or mayonnaise and fried spam sandwich.

That's interesting. I just don't know if the IRS has the manpower or the desire to come to these schools and punish kids who don't pay taxes on NIL earnings. Those wouldn't be popular headlines in the mainstream. But maybe so. And while both sound completely disgusting, I'd take the fried spam sandwich. Maybe the heat from spam would make the mayo less congealed.

From kylethehoss: What is your favorite guilt free comfort food?

Nachos. And it's not even close. We make nachos for Carson sometimes -- steak nachos with lots of cheese and jalapeños on hot tortillas with salsa and some sour cream. Every once in a while -- like once a year -- I'll say, "Screw it. I'm having that too." I'm not sure I'll ever reach the guilt-free phase, but in that moment, I don't really care. My second guilt-free comfort food is fish and chips with a Guinness in a really good Irish pub. In fact, finding a really good Irish pub in a city I was traveling to/through used to be one of my favorite things.

From rebel psychologist: What in the eff is going on in our country? I have watched this Joe Rogan controversy and the media's response to it and I have some serious concerns. The mainstream media has lost all objectivity. I don't have a single mainstream news show that I trust because now they only report click bait and they desperately try to push agendas. Joe Rogan is just a successful Podcaster and yet he has millions more listeners then Primetime CNN gets views so they are desperate to label him and his show as antiscience or racist or some hard right wing person yet there is no evidence he has ever supported a right wing candidate for office. The media and in my opinion their overreaction to the Trump Presidency is just one part of this. We the people seem to be surrendering to tribalism and so we have retreated to our own echo chambers which is a dangerous place for society to be. Throw in 2 polarized political parties that appear more interested in being in power, playing gotcha politics, and virtue signaling and suddenly the next presidential election could be a disaster if half the country thinks the result is not legitimate. Can you help me make since of all this? How can we as nation appeal to the better angles of our nature?

You absolutely nailed a lot of this. The media is bad. It's so emotional. The reaction to Joe Rogan is fascinating to me. To listen to Rogan, you have to download an app, search for his podcast and hit play. It's not flipping the remote while having a glass of wine after work. It's an intentional action. His shows are three hours long. Yet his audience keeps growing. Rather than looking at that and saying, "Hmmm, perhaps we should emulate this to some degree," mainstream media is fighting to cancel him. And they're failing, by the way. If anything, his audience will just grow now. Labeling people as racists -- it's happened to me during the pandemic -- is dangerous. Once labeled that way, it's almost impossible to remove that tag. And that makes people angry. And angry people attract more angry people. I suspect you know the rest. It becomes, as you so aptly described, tribalism. We've long needed a Common Sense Party. Look at the pandemic. We're two years into this and instead of working together to find the best way out, we're more divided as a society than at any time in my lifetime, and I was born during the Nixon administration. We seemingly hate each other based on skin color, political affiliation, vaccination status, etc. It's a recipe for disaster. There are no moderates anymore. The media said Trump's election was made possible by Russian interference. Then the far right questioned the 2020 election and now, already, the sitting U.S. president has cast doubt on the validity of the November midterms. Meanwhile, China and Russia laugh. They know the best way to defeat America is from within and they're doing it. They want to destroy our democracy without ever firing a single bullet, and they're absolutely doing it. I don't know the answers. I mean, I do, at least to a degree, but if I wrote them in a public space, I'd get canceled. I think all you can really do as an individual is try to raise your children to be strong and to stand for something. Then you just hope. November is going to be ugly for the Democrats, I suspect. People have had it with the pandemic, with masks, with being lied to. I suspect the pendulum is swinging back to the right, and while I think that's good, I am hopeful that it doesn't swing to the right with the force in which it swung to the left. At some point, the pendulum breaks and it's just chaos. And I have a fear of Trump run in 2024. He's too polarizing. I honestly fear a Clinton-Trump 2024 election cycle. I'm not sure blood wouldn't flow in the streets. I'm hopeful for new faces from both sides, for some common sense to be injected. But I guess we'll see.

From VibinReb45: Are you buying the rumor that Auburn, Alabama and Mizzou are gonna switch divisions when UT and OU come in? As an Ole Miss fan, I’d take that all day

Sure, I think that's absolutely a possibility. I think pods are more likely, but the division system is popular and if that happens, I think the league will try to fix some geographical issues.

From Sig Reb: You’re Patrick Mahomes. You’re one of the most exciting young players the league has ever seen, but a large portion of the country actively roots against you every week. At least a part of this is due to the antics of your brother and fiancé. Do you step in and ask them to cool it, or do you just live with it if it makes them happy?

Honestly, and this is mean, but when I see his crazy-ass fiancé in the stands or on the sidelines or whatnot, I question his intelligence. He's a great quarterback, a generational talent, etc., but she's certifiable. And his brother? Man, if I were Patrick Mahomes, I'd have to stop that crap. It definitely leads to people cheering against him.

From RickyTReb: You and Chase have stated a number of times over the years that not putting your shopping cart into one of the designated areas is a reflection of poor character. Besides the obvious - murder, child abuse, sex abuse, etc., what are 5 other actions that you believe reflect poor character? One of my biggest is littering. IMO, folks who randomly throw their trash out the window or sit it out in a parking lot (sometimes within feet of a garbage can) are among the worst in our society.

OK. This is good. First, not putting up your shopping cart is a sign of sorriness. If I see a person just leave their cart in the lot because they just don't want to be inconvenienced, I know he/she is a loser. Period. That said, here are some others: Littering -- it shows a total lack of caring for anyone or anything else. Walking through a store with your phone on speaker mode -- either get a set of headphones or just put the phone to your damn ear. Animal abuse -- No explanation needed Not using a blinker -- It's basic driving, but I'm always shocked at the people who don't use their signals on the road. Misusing loser/looser or their/they're/there, etc. I can't help it. I judge.

From strong rebel: How long before the universities realize that recruiting and player personnel is a job that should be under the athletic department and not head coach? Basically the GM is equal to the head coach inside the athletic department. There is just too many moving parts now that have to be coordinated daily with NIL organizations, and also, your theory of a coach just taking a third of the roster to his next head coaching gig. The university has to protect itself from a coach that may just stack the program for a year or two then cut bait for a bigger job. Too much at stake now. I still believe actual player binding contracts are coming very soon.

That's an interesting thought, but that's not happening any time soon. The GM is going to work for the coach and take care of day-to-day occurrences, but make no mistake, he/she is working for the coach. And kids leaving with the coach for the next gig is simply going to be a reality, but for that to happen, the coach has to be really, really good and very player-friendly and the kids have to still have their transfer option available. In today's environment, there won't be as much of that as one might think. As to the contracts, you're talking about making the players employees and allowing them to unionize. You're not alone; a lot of people believe that will happen. I'm not as sure.

From Usp94: With the countless mock drafts projecting Corral to be picked in the Teens , he has a pretty good shot at going to a decent team If you’re a 1st round qb, would you rather go to a team with a great defense and a few pieces on the offensive side or a team stacked with offensive playmakers and a sub-par defense? Seems like a great defense takes some of the pressure off a young qb and masks some deficiencies on the offensive side.

Football is a violent game, so I'd want to go as high as possible to get as much as possible right now. That said, you're right; a guy like Corral could really benefit from going to a stable organization such as New Orleans or Pittsburgh, where there are already some pieces in places and he can grow into the role of face of the franchise.

From HotsauceReb: Someone last week brought up a previous mention by you about your son being less enthused about y'all's annual trips together, as he has gotten older and is very focused on soccer. Reading that also saddened me.I have two boys, ages 6 and 3. I have enjoyed them more than anything in my life. I do have two things within that, that depress me to a degree. One, that so much of what we have done to this point they won't remember down the road. And two, that when they are grown and starting to move on from wanting to be around and eventually moving out of the home that I will be so incredibly sad that this time is over and will have so much less to get excited about. Almost, like the best days are now past. How do you deal with each of these two things? I am enjoying so much of the time with them, but all of this is always in the back of my mind.

Life has phases. The older you get, the more you realize that. I've always been cognizant of the reality that I don't own my children. They're individuals. My job is to raise them to become positive contributors to society. The house is emptier these days, sure, and I'm aware that the clock is ticking. Carson will be driving soon. Our trips to Tupelo on Monday and Tuesday night for TFC soccer won't last a lot longer. The tournaments that "force" us to stay overnight won't last much longer. I always love that time together. I love to watch him play soccer. I mean, I love it. I'm learning the game, but I don't know it well enough to truly critique it. So I just watch him and support and cheer and get fired up when people tell me he's good. My friend, Ole Miss soccer coach Matt Mott, sent me a text on a Thursday night when Carson was playing a JV game in Starkville. "Carson just hit a screamer in the upper 90. Great strike!" What the hell is the upper 90? I don't know. But I was so proud and I was so happy for him, because I knew at that moment, he was super pumped. But life changes. So will our relationship. Here's where you're wrong though, and I say that kindly: They do remember. Carson absolutely will remember the trips to Oklahoma City, Chicago, Cincinnati and elsewhere. He'll remember staying up late, ordering pizza at midnight and watching Family Guy in a hotel suite. He'll absolutely remember his dad taking him to a World Series game. He'll absolutely remember walking back to the hotel in a blizzard in OKC with his dad using his body to shield him from the wind. The girls will remember our trip to Washington D.C. and our day at the American Girl Doll store in Chicago. Campbell will remember our visits to Ruston, Fayetteville, Norman and Auburn when she picking a college. Caroline will remember our five days in Fayetteville while she was finalizing a college decision. They'll remember me attending the tea parties with their stuffed animals. They'll remember me playing Webkinz with them when I was separated from them. They'll remember me coaching their teams, going to dance competition and more. Long after I'm gone, they'll remember all of that. Oh, and here's the good news: When they get older, they come home from college and they bring friends and it becomes obvious they're proud of where they're from and proud of their parents, and that's a neat thing. They visit with you and drink a glass of wine and laugh and you get assurances that they're happy and thriving, and that feels really comforting. It's very affirming. So, while yours are young, make memories. Time marches on. The alternative is unthinkable. So make memories. Take trips. Play games. Don't think about the time you don't have. Try to embrace the time you do have.

From Pants83: Would it be more acceptable if “boneless wings” were called buffalo nuggets or buffalo chicken bites?

Yes. We've dealt with a lot of heavy stuff today, but this needs to be addressed. It's a simple solution. Wings have bones. Nuggets don't. Anyone unwilling to accept those terms should be dealt with severely. There's no debate to be had.

From North Tampa Rebel: In the 90's, were you team Shania or team Faith?