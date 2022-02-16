The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 171

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 171. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From TSUN cheats: Is Trace Campbell going to be the starting quarterback day 1 or do you think he will have to compete for the job?

It would be a great story. Really nice, hard-working kid from a great family turns down scholarship offers to walk on at a place his brother kind of fell in love with and wins the quarterback job -- probably too good to be true. It would still be a cool story if he really helps on special teams in his first season, earns a scholarship down the road and plays an integral role in the program. I'll hope something good happens for him. I really like his dad and his big brother.

From ThePunter87: Are contracts meaningless in the NBA? If yes, does the league have a problem if its most marketable players frequently change teams?

No, the contracts are ironclad, but it's a players league and if a player wants out, he can make life miserable on an organization and force his way out. And the players appear to be more marketable than the franchises, at least in some cases, so I'm not sure players moving hurt. Throw in the league is marketed kind of like a soap opera and the player movement adds to the drama.

From chattreb: I recently heard someone say that the root cause of Auburns recent fiasco is a dysfunctional power structure that has never been rectified. I know that your past life probably can attest to that. Now in your years of covering Ole Miss, has Ole Miss ever approached the level of Auburn dysfunction?

Sure. Look at the Kennedy situation and then the Luke situation. Ole Miss could've avoided all of that drama with Kennedy by either extending the contract and the buyout or just moving on a year earlier. Instead, they let it get ugly publicly. That was an unforced internal error. Then Bjork was going to hire Doeren. It was going to be a clean transition to an established head coach to rebrand and rebuild the program. Instead, boosters got involved, made promises to a chancellor desperate to hang onto his job and make some allies, and torpedoed the whole thing. Elijah Moore's penalty, I suppose, glossed over a lot of the football stuff, but it happened. But Auburn-level dysfunctionality? No. I'm not sure that's possible.

From TennRebel: Kermit is obviously a very good basketball coach. He has proven himself at MTSU and Ole Miss both, however he has hit a snag in creating a consistently competitive SEC team. Do you think he is being forced to recruit a different type of player than he would prefer to recruit to keep up with the athleticism of the SEC? For example, Murrell and Brakefield are great athletes but not great basketball players. I feel like his MTSU teams that used to beat us, were filled with fundamentally sound, tough, high iq guys but not great athletes. Is it just not possible to recruit the same guys here and turn them into SEC winners?

No, I think it's the opposite of that. He doesn't have enough SEC players to win in this league. One can't out-coach others in the SEC. The league is too good. There are athletes on every roster. The scouting is strong. Davis could use three Mathew Murrells. He's the best basketball player on the roster, with the possible exception of Daeshun Ruffin. No, he cannot recruit an MTSU roster and turn it into winners in the SEC. Won't work. He needs a deeper, more talented roster.

From Swag4Heisman: Has the NCAA announced an NOA for Will Wade, Lady of the Lake or Coach O, yet?

No.

From Sugarlandreb22: Do you believe your best relief pitcher should pitch the 9th inning? Or should they pitch the highest leverage spot of the game?

I actually don't have a problem with either strategy. On one hand, using your best relief pitcher in the first high-leverage situation makes sense. On the other, those final three outs are always the toughest and having that same pitcher available to close things out makes sense as well.

From Deucemccluster22: As a reporter w/ no invested interest what would you rather cover? An egg bowl in Oxford were the winner went to Atlanta Or a super regional vs Ms State in Oxford that went to a game 3?Ole Miss currently has close to 10 guys who can run under or right at 4 min for the mile, what would it take for y’all to get Ryan Van Hoy on the podcast to talk recruiting and training?

Give me the the football game with a trip to Atlanta riding in the balance all day long. That's a national story. The baseball game really isn't. And yes, I can try to reach out to Van Hoy.

From FireFighterReb: Pick your top 3 defunct MLB logos.

Here's the link you enclosed, for those wanting to make their own choices: For me, it's 1. Brewers, 2. Expos and 3. Astros The Brewers logo is perfect, frankly. The Expos logo was a source of many childhood hours of pondering and the Astros' logo with the Astrodome is a source of sentimentality.

From kylethehoss: Which team, Texas or Oklahoma do you think is most prepared to come into the SEC?

Oh, I think it's Oklahoma, even though I think Texas has the higher overall upside due to the Longhorns' NIL potential,. I just think, over the course of time, Oklahoma has been a better program than Texas.

From Dub Junior: When do you truly foresee this “super” league happening? I know you said back when Texas and OU announced they were joining that the ACC floated a merger and SoCal was interested. Any legs to that story?

I think it's basically inevitable. The money is going to force more movement and with the networks having the ability to approve or disapprove, the only attractive leagues are going to be the SEC and the Big Ten. It will take years to get there, but I think more movement is absolutely going to happen.

From walnutreb: Would you ever swap beats for close to or slightly more money? Or when you go is it on to a completely different field?And a completely seperate question:I'm a returning student probably about the same age you were in grad school finishing up my senior year of undergrad. I've went through every intercession for the last year, taken 18+ hours a semester the last two, kept a 3.5 and had to work full time while doing it. I say this because from what I've heard on the pod, it's pretty similar to your grad school time. And I am burnt out. Did you have a pep talk you gave yourself to get you through it or a magic potion to speed it up you care to pass a long? Or is the game plan to just know these next 12-13 months are gonna suck, and rock and roll?

Sure, if you've covered one beat, you've kind of covered them all. New beats are exciting and invigorating, especially for younger journalists. I always thought five years on a beat was the point where you needed to start looking around for something new, lest you get shoe-horned into one place. As for your situation, here's my advice, since you asked: Take a break. Give your brain a rest. If you're burned out, get away from school for a summer. Grab some extra hours at work, work out, just do something that isn't academic. My grad school experience was fine. I just did it. I enrolled in June and just got started. That's kind of the way our family was wired. We just never stopped. I look back and realize I wasn't in a great place mentally or emotionally. I wasn't particularly interested in the subject matter. I was learning a new job in a new town around new people (I make Monroe jokes, but I was from Ruston and didn't know that many people in Monroe). I remember getting a job offer out of the blue that first semester of grad school. It was at a newspaper covering sports. I had never written for print before and I had gotten settled into Monroe a little and I didn't even listen. Sometimes, I look back and think I should've just done it. I do remember struggling in my first course and it being a wake-up call of sorts. I remember being so busy that I just studied when I had time to study. I worked a lot of crazy hours and I had an assistantship that allowed me to study during those hours. I honestly don't know, looking back, how I pulled that off. A lot of the work required writing and that's what I can do quickly, so I think that's how I survived it. By the time I got my Master's of Arts, I was completely burned out academically and just kind of fried. I hope you have a different experience. If you were my son, I'd advise you to take a break and then hit it refreshed. Three months, in the whole scheme of life, won't matter. Listen to your heart/brain and take care of your mental health. If you're burned out, stop for a minute.

From nugeman: On a recent baseball related podcast that I listened to the host referred to Vandy’s Tim Corbin as the Nick Saban of college baseball. Agree or disagree?

I'm not sure I follow college baseball closely enough to really dive into that comparison, but there's a similar approach. From what I gather, Corbin's recruiting is very much about development for Major League Baseball. That matches Saban's NFL-preparedness approach. Both are excellent evaluators and prospectors, if you will. Both have programs with very clear identities and both win. That's an interesting comparison, the more I think about it. If Corbin dominates the sport for another decade, it might be a more worthy discussion, I suppose, but he is, in many ways, the face of the sport.

From North Tampa Rebel: What is more likely next year, Harsin getting hot, winning 9 games and dropping middle finger on his boosters, or total trainwreck, fired mid-season?

It probably wouldn't make many people happy here, but it would be funny to watch Harsin go win 10 games, land another job and go middle fingers up on his way out of Auburn. However, it's far more likely the Tigers aren't particularly good, the season devolves into chaos, turmoil and more rumors and Harsin is replaced before he gets to the finish line. That whole deal over the last few weeks was really sad. I know a lot of people, self included, got some laughs out of it, but at the end of the day, it was sad. I almost made a 10 Thoughts item about it. The SEC loves to say, "It just means more." Sometimes, I can't help but wonder if it just means too much.

From RebRum72: I understand this is a Ole Miss board but it's the off season. I always enjoyed the uniform discussions. Your opinion on LSU ever going with a jersey and helmet like the Bengals? I've always like the traditional LSU look but gotta admit that just the idea of a Bengals look would be a winner, maybe even the best looking uniform ever.

Yeah, I could see that. LSU has a great uniform, and the Tigers have added the all-white look, which is remarkably good for them. Here's the thing: Kids love as many different looks as possible, so maybe mixing in a Bengals-look as some sort of ode to Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase would strike a lot of chords all at once.

From HernandoNewman: In your opinion as a sports journalist, who is the greatest player in each major league sport (NFL, NBA and MLB) that never won a championship? My picks are Dan Marino, Karl Malone and Ted Williams.

I've never really thought about it. I never really thought about Williams that way, either. But you're right. He never won. I can't argue with your picks. Charles Barkley could make an NBA argument, as could Malone's teammate, John Stockton. One could probably argue for Jim Kelly in the NFL, maybe even Earl Campbell. My sentimental argument in baseball would be Ryne Sandberg, but as much as I adored him as a Cubs fan, I can admit he was no Ted Williams.

From pcrebel: If the football gods told you that you had to put a percentage chance, what would percentage would you out that the fabled Terry Bowden Loachapoka Interview actually happened? According to legend, a reporter got him to discuss the pay for play scheme and the booster disfunction that led to him leaving all before they got the hush payment and NDA to him. All this recent Auburn drama brought back memories to that story. Or was this just one of those internet rumors that was so well written it has lasted this long?

No, I believe that interview really happened. I can remember it being discussed and debated when I was on the Auburn beat a few years later. Sometimes, I wish I'd kept notes or a journal from those days. They were wild. There was always a scandal, it seemed. I just thought that was normal. I was just grinding every day, trying to survive the beat. I didn't think to record an internal history of it.

From HoustonRebs92: What are your thoughts on Ole Miss pursuing Sean Miller if KC decided to move on from Kermit after the season? I feel that Miller would bring instant national recognition to the program (Like Kiffin did) and overall energy and excitement amongst the fanbase.

I've asked basketball people I know about Miller throughout this season. I just don't think Ole Miss would have a realistic shot there. First, he's got some NCAA issues that could derail him. Then, conversely, he has a lot of interest from programs that are more basketball-forward than Ole Miss. If I'm Ole Miss and I make a move this season, I absolutely contact Miller; no doubt about that. However, based on what I've heard, I'd be shocked if the dalliance went any further than that.

From Raylon: Who is our FG kicker next year?

Honestly, I simply don't know. In an ideal world, I suppose, the NCAA grants some forgiveness to Caden Costa and he returns. However, I guess I would bet on Parker Lewis at this point, but that might just be me liking the young man. He's been fun to talk to.

From Usp94: The Bills and Bengals both have boatloads of money to spend in the off season. Are we finally coming to the end of an era with the Patriots in the AFC or do they still find ways to remain relevant (Contender-ish if there is such a word) ?