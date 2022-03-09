The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 173

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 173. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From RebsRisingLFG: I’ll keep things light. Can we get a follow up on the hamburger girl? Does she occasionally eat hamburgers now or has she reverted back to never eating one? It’s like the follow up on an episode of Intervention.

I messaged my daughter, Campbell, on Tuesday morning. Coincidentally, she was sitting with "hamburger girl" at that very moment. So "hamburger girl," lovingly known to her friends and family as Parker Shearon said this in response to your question: “Gonna be honest ... not really. My mom made me a really good one a couple months ago and I enjoyed it, but I have not ordered one at a restaurant really ever. I will always pick something else over a burger, but I’m not scared of them anymore, so that’s somewhat of a win."

From johnnyk71: Neal, do you think SEC teams (and specifically OM) are gonna move away from the showcase openers for football (non-con, neutral site, big games)? does the head coach usually weigh in on scheduling those, or is that strictly the AD's call?

That's a great question. They appeared to lose some momentum last season and fans would prefer high-profile home-and-home games to neutral-site games to open the season. Those are made-for-TV events, and they get great ratings, but I did sense a push away from them last September. Coaches certainly get a say in those kinds of games, but so much of scheduling is done in advance that, overall, scheduling is the athletic department's call.

From DgreenReb: If you could cover one thing for a living what would it be? Without money and location being a factor.

If we're talking about sports, I'd cover the NFL. There's more access to the players and there's more of an ability to tell their stories. For me, personally, at this point in my life, I would find covering national politics compelling. I would love, I think, to be an investigative reporter who could dig into the things that truly impact our lives. Look, I enjoy what I do. I've made a very nice living and provided for my family. But sports are entertainment. What happens on a football field or basketball court or whatnot is simply not important. I try not to spend much time thinking about that; otherwise, you begin to question whether dedicating your professional life to covering something so frivolous is reflective of your character.

From walnutreb: Go see Batman and report back to us: that is all.

I'll try. I rarely have a big enough window to go see a movie. I haven't been in a theatre in multiple years.

From larryjoe1979: What is the most lopsided couple in tv history? My guess is Ross and Rachel but Doug and Carrie is up there

It's Doug and Carrie. Ross was reaching for Rachel, sure, but in the real world, no way Carrie ends up with Doug. No chance.

From North Tampa Rebel: You have to live with one of the women from Love is Blind 2 for a month. Rank them:1) Shayna2) Danielle 3) Mallory4) Tiana5) DeeptiBonus, your daughter is bringing home one of the guys for Thanksgiving, which one would you hate the least?

OK, so I'm living with them now as a married father of three? I think of the three, I'd have the most respect for and easy time dealing with Deepti. After her, I'd rank them, in order, Mallory, Danielle, Tiana and Shayna. Now, if I'm a single guy, it depends on what I'm looking for. If I'm looking for crazy but probably worth it for a minute, I'd go with Shayna. If I were looking for something serious, I guess I'd go with Deepti. As for the guys, I guess I'd go with Salvadore, but the daughter and I would have to have a long talk if she brought one of those losers home.

From ozzy2378: I guess the NFL really took a stand this time: they suspended Calvin Ridley for the whole 2022-23 season for gambling on his team to win. Is the NFL telling us assault is better than gambling on your team? Especially when they’re historically awful? Are they saying attacking and hospitalizing a guy for trying to get on an elevator with you, as is the case with Mr Alvin Kamara, is ok but betting on your team to WIN is not ok? Also, what is Nick Sabin teaching in T-Town? Is this now a problem with Alabama WRs?

Here's the deal with Ridley in a nutshell: Gambling opens the door for the ultimate destruction of the sport, and the cash cow that is the NFL can't go down that road. I understand your comments and agree with them, but the baseline integrity of the game is compromised if players are allowed to bet on games. It can't happen. As for Alabama, it's a microcosm of college football. I'll stop there.

From chattreb: You mentioned the other day that ACC is in deep trouble, and I agree. You also mentioned that if the doomsday happens and the big bad “Darth Sankey and his SEC stormtroopers” start to raid, that the first place they would look is in the State of NC and Va. I agree with that also. That being said, and this comes from my experience with family who works at some of those universities is there are a couple of factors to overcome. One, is both UNC and UVA are AAU schools and may be be more interested in the BIG 10, and also NC State and UNC and to a lesser extent UVA and Va. Tech are joined at the hip, meaning that they likely will be package deals. My question is, do you think that the money that two very large television markets (NC and Va.), could bring to the SEC warrant bringing 4 schools and or to outweigh the attraction to the BIG 10 by some of the academic types at UNC and UVA?

Everything you said is accurate and it's the reason Virginia and North Carolina haven't already bolted, at least in my opinion. However, the financial disparity is going to be so extreme soon, again in my opinion, that those two schools are going to have to do some real soul-searching. Maybe they'll stick to their principles. We'll see. The money is going to be difficult to ignore in Chapel Hill and Charlottesville.

From REBNUT: Grilled cheese sandwich? What's your best recipe? American or Chedder or other cheeses?

My wife makes a great grilled cheese. The key is to use a seeded bread. She uses several slices of American cheese and -- I leave the room during this step, spreads Duke's mayo on the outside of each slice of bread before putting it in the skillet. No butter is needed. The mayo results in an excellent crust. Don't ask me about her sour cream chicken. It's a source of great consternation in our home.

From OneStopReb: How do pro sports teams like the Detroit Lions, Seattle Mariners (and I’m not sure who in NBA) wallow in ineptness for so many years in a row? Bad management? Bad ownership? Or multiple factors including location, market, and things of that nature?

Easy. Stupid people make stupid decisions. Choices have ramifications. Poor ownership allows those decision-makers to make more decisions. Ad infinitum.

From Mhales5: Where did the site name Rebel Grove come from? I’m fairly new here compared to some, so I’m not sure of the site’s history or how long you’ve been the publisher. From listening to you for a while, though, it doesn’t seem like something you would have picked.

Believe it or not, it was my idea back in 2009 when I became publisher. Back then, I would never have fully guessed just how weird my relationship would get with the school. I mean, my family has a lot of ties to Ole Miss. My dad got his M.A. at Ole Miss (he got his doctorate at Alabama and my mom got here M.A. at Alabama and I grew up a Crimson Tide fan). Both of my brothers have degrees from Ole Miss. So does my wife, her sister and one of my brothers' wives. I figured it would be a pretty congenial relationship. I also figured I wouldn't be here long. I got all of that wrong. So. Very. Wrong. I thought it would be a cool name. I still think it kind of is, even though I wonder what happens if Ole Miss drops "Rebels" and I haven't been in The Grove is 12 years now. Life is funny.

From um010: At the end how much to did ole miss push for Decarlos Nicholson and Jacarious Clayton signature

They wanted both, so they tried to the end. However, neither were considered program-changers, so life went on.

From wamfom: Gun to your head, predict the exact high school signing class for 2023

That's absolutely impossible. Anyone who would answer with anything different than that right now is being disingenuous.

From rebel psychologist: Is race still used against Ole Miss in recruiting? I would argue OM has made great strides and has done more than most not just improve their image but take actual steps to improve race relations on campus.

Is it used? Sure. Is that effective? I don't think so. Ole Miss, as you said, has made great strides in race relations. I live in Oxford and have for almost 15 years. I'm not on the Ole Miss campus much, but I know a lot of Ole Miss people. Oxford and Ole Miss are not racist. Period.

From Jasper AL Reb: Daily listener to the pod. Thanks for all you and @Chase Parham do. Really helps pass the time when I'm driving and doing office work. Today, you made the comment that Ole Miss needs to address the donors, fans, etc about moving forward with Kermit if that is indeed the plan. Put yourself in their shoes. How would you convince people that moving forward with Kermit is the right thing to do?

Read my column when the season ends. I discuss this topic.

From WalkerBailey: What’s March Madness like for you personally? Do you make a bracket and lock in to a lot of the games? Do you find teams that you somewhat root for?

When I was younger, I had poster boards and did the bracket and followed it passionately. When I was working in Alabama, covering the NCAA Tournament was one of my favorite things. I love it. Now, however, I watch, but I don't know that I'm as interested as I used to be. I'll follow certain teams. I watch the SEC teams. I'm curious to see how Alabama does, how Tennessee does, how Arkansas does, how Auburn handles a close game, etc. But I miss covering it.

From M.O.B. Rebel: What's your best guess on what Keith does with Kermit?Also, any names/rumors for GM in football, or any of the reshuffling you've hinted at? Feels like there is still some off the field moves to be made.Thank you.

My guess -- and it's a guess -- is Carter gives Davis more time. As for football, to my knowledge, Kiffin added Stef McClure and Fisher Ray as interns on Feb. 22. I think he's finishing up staff additions. I've not heard any names regarding the GM spot, making me think that it's possible that will essentially be Austin Thomas' role. Spring isn't that far away, so we'll be able to ask some of this to Kiffin directly.

From 96reb: I have been a member on this site since it was OMSN under Col Reb.I enjoy the sports messages but I am tired of endless posts about Politics, the President and former President Trump.Is there anyway you can curtail these ridiculous daily posts by Kuku or Jedireb?I understand they pay their money but send it to the square board.

So this is complicated. I move threads daily, but more pop up. We live in a contentious world right now. People are angry. Gas prices are ridiculous. The pandemic -- and the overreaction to it -- disrupted our lives for two years. We've had a contested election, an insurrection, George Floyd, etc. I say it all the time, but it's true -- We all hate each other. Now we are on the cusp of war and the economy is tenuous. I have always tried to follow the sports bar model -- both when I had a radio show back in the traditional media portion of my career and here, running a fan/team site. The philosophy is this: What would a group of guys sit around and talk about over a beer while watching a game? In fairness, I'm not all that qualified anymore for that. I don't have many friends. I almost never go hang with the guys, so maybe I'm way off. However, I find it difficult to believe guys sit around and talk about depth charts and recruiting and stuff. I suspect they talk about life, current events, politics and such. I freely admit I don't know the answer to moderating. I'm not a heavy-handed guy by nature. I'm not big on censorship. I've let it go too far. I've let people attack me for weeks at a time, disrupting the board in the process. We've adjusted our strategy on that in recent days. But I don't think a hard-core sports-only board is realistic, either. I also firmly believe that's a terrible business model. So we'll continue to try to figure it out. ETA: I woke up this morning to multiple post regarding World War III, Ukraine, etc. I think if we're all being honest, that's on our mind more than the SEC Tournament, a baseball series against Oral Roberts or spring football practices two weeks away. We have coverage of all of those things, but I wonder if forcing the board to stay on those topics is the right course. Maybe it is. Maybe it's not. I don't know.

From TX via TN Rebel: Could you be happy starting up a Rivals-style athletic service for the Ivy League? Would you throw big money at @Chase Parham to learn squash and cover that sport for your business? Which school would people accuse you of being a fan of/biased towards?I'd imagine recruiting would be easier... this kid's a Ivy 4 star with a 3.6 GPA coming from Mater Dei. Both his parents starred on the Harvard bridge club team and his sister attends Holy Cross on a field hockey scholarship. The family are second generation members at Shinnecock on Long Island and have a fully restored 1932 Crisscraft cigarette boat used on a James Bond film.

I laughed, but no, my next job will not be running a team/fan site. This will be the last one of those I manage.

From cctrey5: With the Seahawks now picking at #9, would you have them as the betting favorite to draft Corral, given the relationship between Kiffin and Pete Carroll?