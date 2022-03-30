The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 176

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 176. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Kylethehoss: How is the spring schedule looking for tours of the Clark Ford studio? How can we purchase tickets?

Behind the scenes, this place is a mess. Parham has been working feverishly on the 2022 depth chart, complete with all sorts of widgets and gadgets and whirlywheels. However, every time he gets close to being able to put some of it together, something changes. And Parham HATES change. Parham had this whole Jalen Knox cut-away/3D thing ready for the depth chart and when he got to practice Saturday, he was so excited. He had his "I love Knox" shirt on. Most people thought he was kissing up to Lane Kiffin, but I knew better. Then Jalen Knox takes the field and gets on an exercise bike and just rides and rides and rides and rides. Poor Parham. He barely held the tears back. Devastation. He had a petting zoo at his house last week. Most people think that was part of his daughter's birthday. It wasn't. It was MPW Digital's attempt to console him over all the lost Jalen Knox work. So, to answer your question, no time soon. But hope prevails.

From North Tampa Rebel: Where do you rank Krzyzewski in your all-time Men's CBB Coach rankings? What is your top-10?

As much as I don't like it, he's no lower than No. 2. He's right there with John Wooden. Then it's probably Bob Knight, Roy Williams, Dean Smith, Adolph Rupp, Jim Boeheim, Jim Calhoun and Tom Izzo. Maybe this is my NBA bias, but I'd put Billy Donovan in the top 10 over guys like Lute Olson.

From poppyreb: Kermit to the NCAA Tournament or Bianco to the College World Series. Which happens first?

The smart, easy money would be on Bianco, as it's baseball season and he's coaching a team that will likely make the NCAA Tournament. Basketball turnarounds happen. Just ask Iowa State. However, it's going to require a lot of things to go right for Ole Miss, so I'd bet on the baseball.

From chattreb: One thing that I have noticed over the years is that OM batters do not have the best plate strategy and seem to swing away for the fence. Rarely do they swing inside out and go the other way, and working counts happens, but not that often. Now I have no interest in bashing Bianco, but am I wrong in my assessment, and is the reason for the lack of a plate strategy due to our hitter friendly park?

I'm not sure I'm the person to ask, as I don't watch regularly, but I didn't like the Rebels' approach versus Tennessee. Some of that may have been pitching. However, if you watch a lot of baseball, that's the trend now. Lots of strike outs. Lots of home runs. Launch angles. Exit velocity. Etc. I suspect it's a complex issue.

From SipRebCard: What outcome for this baseball season gets Mike fired in your opinion? I can't see Keith firing him even if this season doesn't end with OM winning a super regional.

Fired? Just straight fired? I think it would have to be bad. There's a question coming later about this, so I'll tease it here a bit. Doesn't there need to be some consistency in the way an athletics department evaluates programs? If decisions are made using calm, cool heads and not emotions, the Bianco quandary at the end of the season, if there is one, could be kind of complicated.

From 95OleMissRebel: Do you think Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock was real or staged? Did you ever seriously consider doing this to Rose Bowl?

I go back and forth. I lean toward it being real, but after the last two-plus years of conspiracy theories that have seemingly come true, I wouldn't and won't rule out that it was staged -- either for ratings, interests, corporate desire or some combination thereof.

From booker110: Whats the best way to get Dan McDonnell to Ole Miss? can that happen if we have to let Mike go?

The Cardinals are 20-5 heading into this weekend's series at Pittsburgh. So he's seemingly got it going again in Louisville. I don't know him. I have no idea regarding his feelings at this point. People close to it believed he wanted the Ole Miss job last summer if Bianco left for LSU. Has that changed? I don't know. Again, I don't know him. Would he come to Oxford if Bianco were fired? I don't know. In the past, the answer to that was a resounding no. I suspect that remains the case, but I don't know.

From celinareb: I have to attend a wedding at the end of July. For the bride and groom went to A&M and Alabama. They want everyone to pick a bama pom pom or a Aggie towel for their exit to cheer them on. I rather not partake but which one would you choose and why.

I hate stuff like this. Why not just get married and celebrate that? Why does everything have to be about collegiate alma maters and whatnot? It makes you wonder if their fandoms are their entire identity, and if that's the case, well, God bless 'em. I mean, I get the groom's cake being Alabama-themed or Texas A&M-themed or maybe something at the dress rehearsal or at a wedding shower or something, but why can't the wedding just be about two people getting married? To answer your question, I'd go with the pom poms. That's not as cheesy as the stupid towel and Alabama is going to win more often than the cult in all likelihood.

From CityRebel: If Jack Abraham comes to OM, he will play for all three in-state schools over his career. This has to be a small list - any idea who else has done this?

I'm not a Mississippi historian, so I don't know. I can't imagine it's happened all that often, if ever. A quick search revealed nothing. Here's what's interesting, at least to me, about Abraham, if he chooses Ole Miss. If that happens, it tells me he was told he'd have a legitimate shot to compete for the job. If that happens, I'd guess someone left the program after spring. I'm sometimes reminded Jaxson Dart is still very young. Luke Altmyer has never started a college game. Kinkead Dent has taken no meaningful snaps. That's a young, fairly green quarterback room. If Abraham joins it, there's a reason.

From Rebsrockem: Last week in Poland, our President had the following gaffe's:1. Says Putin should be removed.2. If Putin uses chemical weapons, then what? He said we would respond "in kind."3. Talking to the 82cnd Airborne "you'll see when you are there." (talking about them going to Ukraine)Then, at the 3/28 presser, when confronted on all of these by Peter Doocy, he denied he said these things.It seems the same folk that hid him in the basement are going around now, cleaning up behind him, telling us all what he really meant. All this while WWIII is looming........Your thoughts?

My overriding thought is Biden is an incompetent buffoon. That the mainstream media marches in lockstep with his administration bothers me more. However, if you want to know what I really think, it's this: In 2016, our country was so polarized that the two major parties nominated people the other side hated. Hillary Clinton's likeability was always an issue. The Democrats ignored it. She ran a horrible campaign, opening the door for Donald Trump, who went on a offend-everyone tour of a presidential campaign. Clinton lost because she assumed she'd win. Then, she and the Democrats launched a counteroffensive aimed to derail the Trump presidency. The Russian interference narrative has essentially been debunked, but it led to an even more poisonous atmosphere. Enter Joe Biden. Now, here we are, heading for the 2022 midterms amid record inflation, the warnings (from Biden) of food shortages, etc., and the left is doubling down on radical rather than racing to the middle. How are the Republicans responding? Like idiots. They're setting up another Trump run. Who is the one human on earth who could push the moderates back to the Democrats today? Trump. He's it. If the Republicans run anyone else, they're in great shape in 2024. Biden looks old. He acts older. His vice-president is clearly an imbecilic idiot. But in the identity politics era the Democrats have embraced, it's going to be her turn, in all likelihood. It's amazing we got to this place in such a quick time. I keep thinking common sense will prevail, but I know my field and I know enough extremists on both sides to fear we are headed toward an even deeper divide. What a crazy world, though, huh? The left, the party of pacifism, seems to be eager for war while the right, the party of Bush and Cheney and weapons of mass destruction and all of that, has literally no interest in that whatsoever. But credit to Doocy. Those questions had to be asked, and the president's response to them were revelatory of the Biden administration's intention to double and triple down at this point. I give AOC credit. She knows they're about to lose a lot of power come November and she's urging Biden to use executive power to push through a radical agenda. Give her credit for transparency.

From David Collier: IF Ole Miss baseball falls short of Omaha again and Bianco gets fired what kind of message does that send to the fans about Keith Carter’s true expectations for basketball?I’m not articulating this well, but basically how can you justify having high expectations when you keep a guy that has literally no momentum and turn around and fire a guy who has tons of regular season success but can’t get to the elite level in the postseason?

It's a quandary. The basketball program won four of 19 SEC games and played in a funereal atmosphere in February. It's made one NCAA Tournament in four years and had two very subpar seasons since then. It's publicly hanging its hat on an NIT bid in 2021. Meanwhile, baseball is a regular NCAA Tournament participant. It's been to the Super Regional round in the past two years and Swayze is packed every weekend. If Bianco makes the tournament again this year but doesn't get to Omaha, all while running a program that attracts major crowds and gets in no trouble, how does one send him packing months after taking no action in basketball? For the record, I'm not advocating any action, one way or the other. That's not my job. But there's no mistaking the fact that it's a weird look.

From Nugeman: Compare the way the MLB has handled the Trevor Bauer situation vs the NFL and Deshaun Watson along with your hypothesis regarding reasons…

Here's the one big difference I've noted: Bauer's case included photos. People saw a woman who had apparently been punched, supposedly by Bauer. It's hard to un-see those things. Bauer's baseball career is in jeopardy. I do wonder if he ever pitches in the bigs again. Watson, meanwhile, just got a massive guaranteed contract in Cleveland and is clearly going to play again, probably after a suspension. Are all 22 women who have accused Watson of improper behavior during massages lying? Almost assuredly not. However, there are no pictures. There's no video. So I suspect there's a sense among some that while he did something wrong, no one was actually "hurt." Do I think there's more to it than that in today's political climate? I don't know. I'm not sure I want to go there. I hope not.

From ozzy2378: Who is the most patronizing group of people: the NFL for their minority offensive coach hiring requirement or the Democratic Party for their consistent treatment of AAs like plantation employees? Is society dumb enough to fall for this stunt by the NFL? Of all the organizations that could be accused of modern day enslavement….dang!

I think I've gotten political enough today. I'm not a biologist, you know? By the way, why the discrimination against defense. Defense wins championships, right?

From Sugarlandreb22: Does this NBA season remind you of the little league baseball episode of South Park?

Yes. The Thunder trailed by 10 with one minute left at Portland. I was happy. They came back to force overtime and won. I was so sad. Multiple teams are trying to lose because they need to lose. They lose because that's the only way to one day win. Frankly, it sucks.

From BigDogSaint23: Who is the Manager of the Ole Miss Rebels on Opening Day 2023?

I don't get paid $1 million-plus to make that call. Keith Carter does. Ask him.

From hattiesburgreb: Are you hopeful the Cubs will ever get back to contending again?

Yes. I don't think they're that far away, actually. The division sucks. The farm system is being replenished. They've got money to spend and I think they'll do it when the time is right.

From oxreb22: I know you are big into exercise. Got any advice for a 25 year old father with an 8 month old regarding working out? Used to go to the gym 4-5 times per week but now with a baby and an 8-5 job, I'm lucky to go twice a week and eating healthy is way more of a challenge.