The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 178

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 178. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From walnutreb: 2-3 weeks in. If you had to bet on who starts at QB Game 1 where ya putting money on

OK, first, it's way too early. Neither has set the world on fire. Also, spring football is -- brace for impact -- so meaningless. That said, Altmyer appears to make better decisions. He appears to protect the football better. I've seen three practices. Three. Dart has a strong skill set and a lot of potential. He turns 19 next month. I'd likely bet on Altmyer today, but it would be a ridiculous bet.

From walnutreb: If you were Keith and the big boosters or who ever come up to you and say hey we've got the money for the buyout for Kermit or Mike, and the money for you to pay whichever's replacement top 10 nationally money. Who ya letting go?But whichever one you choose not to let go you have minimal financial support to fire/replace

It's not just my place or job to call for people to lose their jobs. As someone who has lost a job before, it's painful. It's demoralizing. It made me feel like I let down my family, like I failed my wife and children. I can't go there. I don't think it's right or fair. It's not my decision. It's Carter's. It's Boyce's. It's Ole Miss'.

From os62: Who is our baseball coach next year?Who is our baseball coach next year?

I'll take a stab, but know this: This isn't my area of expertise. I'll say Cliff Godwin, but that's nothing more than a guess.

From chattreb: If you were forced to make a hire and your choices were either Rob Manfred or Mark Emmert, who would choose?

Gross. I'd go with Manfred. I at least think he has a modicum of dignity. I'm not sure he's competent, but I do think he cares a little. Not much, but a little.

From CityRebel: At what point does AD KC reach out through back channels to start negotiating a deal with McDonnell's agent? Or did that already start Sunday night after the third Bama game?

Any competent AD has a plan and a list, but he doesn't go through back-channels on a replacement for a coach who has served the university well for 22 years. If you make the decision to move on from Bianco, you do it respectfully and in a way that doesn't humiliate a man who would be leaving your program much better than he found it.

From ozzy2378: Being mauled by a bear, hippo, or Lion or bathing in and eating a full tub of banana pudding, at the same time you bath in it? What about eating a tub of mayonnaise while bathing or getting mauled by the aforementioned animals?

No. Just no.

From DeuceMccluster22: 1)After what season did we Ole Miss have a initial,legit gripe to make about desiring a firing of Bianco? I’m going to guess you say 2009 after he’d been here a decade but curious to know what your answer is, ask Chase if need be….2) been a huge fan of Winning Time, but is there a more unluckier coach than Jack McKinney?He catches the breaks of all breaks to get the Lakers job, introduced the “showtime” offense, and then damn near dies… and the assistant Broadcaster of the franchise at that time ( Pat Riley) will soon take over and become one of the greatest Basketball coaches ever while McKinney had some lack luster to horrible Pacer teams and eventually had get out of the profession bc of memory loss. I’ve read they are going to possibly extend the series to three seasons going as far as the shaq/ Kobe era, u continue to watch?

1. Again, not my area of expertise. I don't know. And I can't speak for the fans. I don't know that I fully understand their collective expectations. I have strong feelings about what happened in June and, seeing how this season is going now, and the angst that has led to. It was all avoidable. 2. I have enjoyed it too. I didn't know about McKinney until this series. I catch myself eager to watch more. It's been very good.

From gorverebs18: Any rumblings about the 2 open spots on Kermit's staff?

I've heard nothing. And yes, I realize that's not a satisfactory answer.



From kylethehoss: What are your top 10 episodes of the office?

The finale is my favorite because it let me know all my "friends" were going to be OK. As for the rest, you're asking me to pick my favorite child. Here's a story with a top 25. I don't agree with the order, but I catch myself wanting to list damn near all of these. An underrated episode, by the way, is "Fun Run."



From OneStopReb: I know Chase is the main baseball guy on the site but I’ll ask anyway - is it fair to say the Tennessee Tech losses in the home regional in 2018 was in some ways a turning of the tide for Bianco? Seems a lot of fans never really “forgave” that one, if that makes sense.

Probably. It was a day that, in so many ways, encapsulated the whole experience.

From North Tampa Rebel: If Chase won the lottery tomorrow and retired to Amory, what would write in the employment ad to replace him?

I laughed at the idea of Chase retiring to Amory. He'd retire to the Oxford Country Club. But the ad? I don't know. It's part babysitter, part therapist, part gossiper. It requires writing skill, reporting skill and people skill. It requires being "on" damn near all the time. It requires time management, self-motivation, etc. It's a different job than it was when I started 14 years ago.

From ManningWay_10: We'll find out soon where Corral gets drafted, but I've seen many mock drafts with him going in the second round rather than the first. Do you agree with these opinions/evaluations or do you think it's a result of the NFL over evaluating him?

Do I agree? No. I think Matt's going to be a very good NFL quarterback one day. I really do. Does the NFL over-analyze? Yes. It always has. Is there a concern about Matt's decision-making and a worry that Kiffin sort of guided him through a quick-read offense? Sure. Is that fair? I don't think so, but if I were paid millions to make these decisions, I'd likely over-think it as well.

From pinntrust: How bad does Ole Miss have to play to not make the postseason?

Keep doing what they're doing now and they won't make the postseason. They're 4-8. That's on pace for 10 league wins. That won't cut it. They've got to start playing better in all phases.

From jmeesha: Neal, at one time, didn't we have a WR from Vandy that was coming to Ole Miss after he graduated in May ?Seems like his first name was Von or Van.

Cam Johnson. At one point, Ole Miss was interested. Jordan Watkins got that spot.

From VibinReb45: If Kermit is fired next year do you think one of the biggest things KC looks at is a coach who can truly utilize the portal? It’s worked phenomenally for Yo

Whoever the Ole Miss coach is needs to have a strong staff. A really strong staff. A staff full of connected guys who can reach out all over the country. Yes, NIL is critical in the portal, and it's something that Ole Miss has to get fixed in basketball. I really don't understand how basketball got to this place.

From robert90: You are the owner of an NFL team. You can have any current head coach (NFL or College) and any QB (NFL or college). You will have the coach and QB for 5 years. Who you got?

I want Sean McVay as my coach and I want Joe Burrow as my quarterback. I'll get at least two titles.

From cctrey5: Would you rather: Be locked in a room with Dan Wolken for 24 hours, or swim in a pool of mayonnaise for 1 hour?

Give me a day with Wolken. He hates me. He wouldn't speak. It would be like a day of meditation or something.

From TX via TN Rebel: What's the most attainable item on your bucket list and what's your plan to cross that item off the list?