The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 183

It's time for The Mailbag, Edition 183. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From ESPN3reb: What is the craziest sports moment you've ever witnessed in person?

Don't kill me, but the one that comes to mind...

From North Tampa Rebel: I think you guys have done an amazing job the last two years adapting to changes and offering new ways to cover the team. You've mentioned that you plan to go back to covering the games in person this year. What do you think are the biggest advantages of covering the game in person rather than watching the game at home and providing an instant analysis?

Yeah, the plan is for me to get back to in-person coverage and provide more writing after games while Chase handles hosting a live postgame show. How that show will look is going to be up to him. I don't think both of us hosting a show after a game and letting the written product suffer is a good idea, and I think far more Ole Miss people would rather talk to him after an Ole Miss game than they would talk to me. I think it just makes sense. As for advantages, it's hard to explain. By being there, you run into some people and get information that can be used later in the week. You get a feel for the stadium you don't get on TV. You can see which prospects arrived. Obviously, if you're there, you can ask questions you want or need to ask. There's a laundry list of reasons. In an ideal world, we could grow this site to a place where we could hire more full-time people, but we live in the real world, not an ideal one. There's no perfect answer.

From Lapenn5: It really is not a question, but kinda a hat tip to you for calling it Neal. "Brees out at NBC after just one year!"If everyone recalls it was a Tuesday morning show in the fall, and Neal said "After watching Peyton & Eli, NBC has got to be looking at Brees and saying you're not that, and we want that."... along those lines.

Thank you. Brees was bad, especially compared to his contemporaries. The broadcaster simply must be entertaining, whether it's by being Tony Romo telling you what's coming or Cris Collingsworth being lovably goofy or the Manning brothers doing a combination thereof. Brees was stiff and boring. It just didn't work.

From Usp94: Texas A&M has made it known in the SEC office that they don’t want to be in the same pod with Texas when UT and OU make the jump. I know the SEC wants to protect their precious rivalries, but what are the odds of them splitting up all of the instate rivalries into different pods?

I don't sense the SEC giving that tons of worry. I think the league has its eyes on bigger things. To answer your question, they'll give ESPN/Disney what it wants, to a certain extent.

From chattreb: If you were to ask me who, in your opinion who was the dirtiest major college athletic program from top to bottom, and my correct response would win me a million dollars. If I responded LSU, would I be taking a nice trip?

There's so much competition for that crown.

From cctrey5: 1. Do you think the winner of the WCF wins it all?2. How much is Phoenix kicking itself for not drafting Luka in 2018?

Don't underestimate the defensive prowess of both Boston and Miami. They're both capable, especially the Celtics, of winning a title on that end of the floor. I don't get many right, but I loved Luka before that draft. I remember saying on Memphis radio that I'd rather have Luka than Trae Young, and I loved Trae Young. Ayton won a title with Phoenix, but man, watching Doncic night in and night out in a series and knowing you passed on him had to really hurt.

From wamfom: Piggybacking off your talk about the Thammel article in 10 Thoughts, with the seemingly inevitible addition of USCw and others farther out West, what do you think is the possibility that the SEC, and even the B1G, rebrand and begin calling themselves something different. Both of those brands are as strong as they come in sports, but it seems weird to be limited by region or number when in the next 10 years your league could BE college football. Could you see the SEC (for sake of this argument) become the governing body of college athletics and do regional type divisions? Long winded, but hopefully you understand what I'm trying to ask.

Those brands are too big to change the names. I think we're headed into an era where the remaining powers not in the SEC and Big Ten start trying to get into one of those two leagues. I think it's quite possible that, down the road, they tell everyone else to kick rocks, set up a model where the SEC winner plays the Big Ten winner after the two leagues hold playoffs and then let that be that.

From Rogertheshrubber: You were one of the relative few to pick Dallas over Phoenix. Most were super-confident in the Suns. What were they missing?

Dallas started poorly, but since mid-January, only Phoenix was better. I'd watch them a lot and it was obvious this year there was more than Luka, and that bore itself out in the Jazz series. Brunson has really emerged. DFS is a good player. I have always liked KIeber, and the Dinwiddie trade changed their team. I didn't think Phoenix could guard Luka. I was right.

From larryjoe1979: How do you see the country breaking up into after Civil War 2: The Politicing? Do you see it like college football conferences are now? Which states do you think will split in half? How old and fat do I have to get to not have to fight?

I don't know that I see the country breaking up. In fact, I don't. However, I do think there are shifts coming if the country remains as politically polarized as it is today. I think left-leaning people are going to leave red states for blue states. I think right-leaning people are going to leave blue states for red states. People who are more concerned with social issues are going to go to blue states. People who are more concerned taxes and the like are going to go to red states. We're in a pendulum state right now. For some reason, Obama's second term swung far to the left. Trump was elected and he swung far to the right. Now Biden, who admitted recently that he's going to take on the upcoming midterms with less honey and more vinegar. Good luck with that. November is going to be a political bloodletting for the left, but I think it's become that party's nature to double and triple down rather than slow the pendulum. My biggest gripe with our country today, however, isn't the right or the left. It's the media. My field is the absolute worst. It spends quite a bit of energy trying to make everything racist. I admittedly live in a small, insulated world, but I don't personally see much of what they describe. I do, however, have an Internet connection, so when they bury the Waukesha rampage -- one in which a black man who hates white people targeted said white people at a Christmas parade -- all the while providing wall-to-wall coverage of the Buffalo shooting -- one in which a white man who hates black people targeted black people in a supermarket attack -- it's not difficult to sniff out the agenda. Everything is about race in the media's world, and we're just willing pawns. I have promised to stop writing about my kids, so forgive me a brief moment here. My son plays club soccer in Tupelo. He's on a good team full of good kids. A fellow subscriber has a son on that team -- hell of a good defender, really nice young man. Anyway, there are Hispanic kids on that team, black kids on that team, white kids on that team. They have a group text where they talk about all sorts of stuff. They come from different towns, different walks of life. They practice hard, but afterwards, when they're taking off their cleats (sorry, boots) and putting on their slides or taking off their sweaty shirts to put on a dry one, they talk and laugh and playfully make fun of one another. They really like each other. My son loves that team so much that he convinced two of his Oxford High School teammates -- one black, one Hispanic -- to try out this week. They were immediately welcomed into the group. Personally, I suspect their team is more reflective of the real world than the media's portrayal. However, both the right and the left seem to cater to the fringes of their party and the media happily acquiesces. I've read and heard more about trans kids in the past year than I did in the previous 51 years of my life. I keep hoping the pendulum slows but I have begun to think that might not happen. So maybe elections and the Electoral College will provide a roadmap for people to know where to go based on their ideology. It will be a more organic and less violent division, I suppose. It will be a division based on abortion rights and gun rights and laws regarding sex education in elementary schools, so my guess is you don't have to worry about picking up arms and fighting. I do recommend intermittent fasting and long walks if you're indeed fat. The walks, I've found, are quite peaceful.

From Jasper AL Rebel: After watching the Celtics beat Milwaukee in 7, do you think they are the favorites to win it all? Golden State (I hate them so much) looks to be playing really good basketball right now. Do you think Dallas has a shot to take them out? The NBA playoffs are the best!

You asked this, obviously, before Al Horford entered into the league's Covid stupidity. Marcus Smart missed Game 1 as well and the Heat rolled to an 11-point win. If Horford can't play, Boston can't win. Otherwise, I liked Boston in 6. Can Dallas win? Yes, of course. They have one of the two best players in the world on their team. He's 23 and he's unstoppable. And I agree. I love the NBA. It's a crazy league and sometimes it's its own worst enemy, but the quality of play and the intensity of the playoffs is just amazing.

From Levi275: I'm interested to hear your thoughts (and @Chase Parham thoughts) on the Greg Norman / Phil Mickelson / Saudi govt. backed LIV Golf endeavor. The potential money paid to the players that opt to join that tour is radical, rumored to be over $100 million in some cases, but is it worth jeopardizing legacy? There is a risk to be black balled by the PGA Tour, the majors, etc. and ruin long-term earning potential.

I knew a little about all of this, but not much, so I asked Chase to help out. He did. Here's Chase's response: This is shaping up to be a fascinating situation, as I'm of the opinion it's headed to court. For those not following the situation, there's a Saudi-backed golf league beginning in October that promises ridiculous money to participants between purses and appearance fees -- essentially a bottomless pocketbook in an effort to lure stars who normally play on the PGA Tour. In the past, the PGA Tour has allowed its players releases to play in non-North America events on other tours a certain number of times per year. But this time, the PGA says no waivers are being granted for the first LIV event this fall near London. PGA Tour members are independent contractors are independent contractors, so legally it comes down to whether the Tour has the right to restrict its members from playing elsewhere, and while fines probably aren't a severe-enough penalty, if suspensions or bans are in play if golfers go to the LIV anyway, is that grounds for a lawsuit. The answer is maybe, and that's what's fascinating to me. Legally, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour could also be, in a legal sense, in a conspiracy to restrict these players. The PGA Tour clearly sees the LIV as a threat and is trying to protect its product, and it gained a big win on Tuesday when Tiger Woods came out aggressively against LIV. There's a ton of money available with the other endeavor, but as you asked, are golfers willing to chase it and go against the PGA Tour while joining a group that's aligned with the Saudis to such an extent that LIV frontman Greg Norman, earlier this month, somewhat dismissed a beheading. Phil Mickelson has been blackballed after criticizing the PGA Tour and loosely aligning with the Saudis, and that likely serves as a warning to other PGA Tour members -- if Phil is in that shape, no one is safe. The PGA Tour's goal is likely to freeze out LIV for a while and have its threats work because without stars it will die on the vine. In general, I think independent contractors should have a good deal of freedom to work as they see fit, but they signed up knowing the rules, and the PGA Tour offers a stability that is nowhere else in the golfing world. I don't blame them for defending their product, and the type of punishment they hand out to members who participate this fall in the LIV will determine the level of legal recourse that comes from it. PGA Tour members have an argument to strengthen its perks and rights with the Tour, and I think some changes are potentially coming in that area, but if I'm a top-20 golfer in the world, I don't think I even consider the jump to LIV. If you're in that standing, the PGA Tour will deliver you plenty of money and in golf legacy and public perception are important. If a player jumps to LIV, he better hope those early pay days are enough to sustain him indefinitely because the PGA Tour probably tries to make an example out of someone. Also, court cases aren't fast endeavors. A player could lose his prime waiting on that.

From SaladThunder: I’ve always felt like Oxford would be a great place to raise a family. It’s a college town so culture is diverse and view points are all over the place. From what I understand, Oxford school district is great as well. If there were any negatives, what would they be? Too small? Everyone knows your business?

From my experience, Oxford has been a wonderful place to raise kids. As you said, it's diverse. The university brings people from all over the country and world to Oxford, and those people bring their families, obviously. Education is important here, so the school system is excellent. There is a ton of money here as well, which means great opportunities and excellent facilities and the like. It's safe, or at least relatively so, and people are friendly and nice. I think the overwhelming majority of people care about the kids. Those who don't got exposed over the past two years, but I won't go there. It's cliquish and there is certainly a bit of a divide between the elites and the normies, but I suspect that's true everywhere. As for "negatives," I don't know. I live a very boring, simple life and I don't get out much at all, so I don't really have any complaints. Turning off of Highway 7 South and trying to go left to get to LB's Meat Market or Kroger is maddening, and I often wonder about how that traffic pattern came to be, but that might be my biggest complaint. It's small, sure, but that doesn't bother me very often. There are pros and cons that come with small towns, but for the most part, the pros outweigh the cons, at least in my opinion. I don't know anyone else's business and I don't suspect they know mine, but again, that's me. Others who are more social might be able to provide more commentary here. We moved here in 2008 and I figured we'd be gone by 2012 at the very latest. We're still here, and that's a testament to Oxford, I suspect. I've never regretted moving my children here. They all look upon Oxford quite fondly and are very proud of it.

From capitolcityreb18: What SEC fball coaches have a realistic chance of being fired this year for on the field results?

Let me think this through. In the West, Kiffin, Saban, Pittman, Kelly and Fisher are all very safe. Leach would have to absolutely implode to get fired. Harsin's deal at Auburn is tumultuous, but most insiders there believe he's going to get a third year. Famous last words... In the East, Smart, Stoops, Napier, Lea, Beamer and Heupel are all safe. Drinkwitz probably is, too, though if Missouri rolled a 4-8 or something, there would be talks.

From HoustonRebs92: With us adding Robinson and soon to have Heath and Smith at receiver, where does Ole Miss try to add via the portal?

I think they'd love to add an impactful linebacker or more depth off the edge, but if everyone who's expected to make it makes it, they're about out of room.

From DeuceMccluster22: What do u think happen to Ben and Elaine at the end of the movie “ the graduate “?

This won't shock you, but I'd never heard of this movie before this. What happens to them? Given the looks I saw, one of two things: 1. They realize there's no going back now and build a happy life together, one with an incredible genesis story. Or 2. She's basically Amber Heard and our boy here is in for a few years of misery before he gives away more than half of his stuff in a contentious divorce and retires to a cabin in Montana for solace, swearing off the fairer sex forever.

From Kylethehoss: What will have to happen for us to focus on mental health more as a country? It shouldn’t be a political issue.

I couldn't agree more. Mental help therapy would help so many people. I blame social media and the mainstream media. People are told to feel sorry for themselves, to feel like victims. They're told they're owed something when in reality, it's all right there for the taking. Therapy could help some people get up, exercise, get a job, do something with his or her hands, feel the value of hard work, etc. However, I'm kind of with Joe Rogan on this. If you start allowing random "mental health days" and such, people are going to abuse it. Again, I'm a realist. For a lot of people, the damage is done. They're just never going to contribute anything to society.

From nyc-tup: One theory for the baseball team’s poor performance over the middle 25 games of the season was they were angry that Bianco was willing to leave them and go to LSU. After watching them sweep LSU, do you think a case could be made the team likes Mike and extracted revenge on LSU for how they treated him?

Respectfully, for you know you're my guy, that's a reach. Kevin Graham got hurt and his absence profoundly impacted the lineup. They pressed and things spiraled a bit. They lots a bunch of close games. Then, with the pressure off a bit, they caught a break and got hot. Justin Bench's move to third base has shored up some defensive issues. Graham is healthy. Some guys are getting hot at the plate after very slow starts. The pitching rotation is settling in. The bullpen is carving roles. It took a minute, but they are shaping into a very good team. Is it too late? We're about to find out, but I don't think it had anything to do with Bianco and LSU.

From celinareb: The Kings might be the worst run organization in American sports. They have only finished better than 11th in the West twice since 2006. Are they trying to pull a major league and suck so bad, they can move the team somewhere? If the Kings were going to relocate, what cities would the NBA target and which cities would pursue a NBA team?

They caught a break last night with the fourth pick. They're a wildcard, so who knows whose career they'll ruin in a month. They don't deserve Domantas Sabonis. Their ownership is just awful. They're not going anywhere, but my guess is Las Vegas or Seattle is getting the next NBA team.

From RDM44: What is Kentucky doing in football recruiting that could get them tossed in NIL jail?

My opinion -- nothing. They supposedly made some promises that are going to be hard to keep, but I don't think I share the opinion that they're some major outlier. I don't think anything is going to happen to anyone because of NIL. I think it's all bluster.

From HaysMoreland: If it’s true about tv revenue going to $100M, why not make every team in the SEC have a $10M salary cap? Could you ever get to the point where you ask top high school kids to enter into the SEC draft to create parity in league? Two year contracts with trade deadlines, etc.

I don't think salary caps are realistic. Who's enforcing that? And no, there's never going to be a draft of high school kids into colleges. That would never get off the ground.

From Usp94: Even though any chance of hosting is 99.999% out of the question, do you think the Baseball team coming into its own over the last couple of weeks may give them a better opportunity to make a deep run in Hoover and maybe surprise a home team in a regional with this late season momentum? Momentum is everything in every sport, but out of all team sports, I think baseball is the hardest to turn it off and turn it back on

Sure. See my answer above. This weekend is huge, obviously, but if Ole Miss were to get two from Texas A&M, regardless of what does or doesn't happen in Hoover, they'd be a scary 2-seed somewhere in a few weeks. They absolutely have a team capable of making a June run. I sort of like chaos, so I'm cheering for it, if I'm being completely honest. What a story that would be if this team, left for dead after series losses to Mississippi State and Arkansas, were to rise from the ashes and get to a super regional, setting up the ultimate quandary. I'm a writer. I can't help it.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready , as a professional journalist and writer, if you could write the biography of any person living today, with full interview access granted, who would it be?

Wow. That's hard. I probably would steer away from sports, as my life interests have sort of moved away from sports over the years. Frankly, and maybe this is a result of my downloading podcasts and walking for hours around tracks and my neighborhood, but the three people that immediately come to mind are Mark Geragos, Adam Corolla and Joe Rogan. They're all self-made. They're all so damned authentic. They're fascinating. They're fearless.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready , for a man who loves to cook like yourself, is Organic food worth the hype and extra $$$?

With certain things, absolutely. For the most part, however, just stay the hell out of the middle of the grocery store and eat clean. Organic is a bonus, and I do think one can taste the difference, but if you don't want to spend the extra dollars, it's not necessary.

From mr troy: If you moved off somewhere and took another job unrelated to recruiting, would you even subscribe to this site?

No. I'd disappear. I wouldn't be able to name a recruit if you put a gun to my head. I suspect I wouldn't follow college sports closely or at all.

From robert90: Is Jimmy Butler a future Hall of Fame NBA player?

Here's his Basketball Reference page. He's on the borderline. A title in Miami would push him to the positive side. He's made six All-Star teams. However, he needs a ring. He'd change a lot of views if he led the Heat past Boston and then through either Steph Curry or Luka on his way to a title.

From Gjg23: I understand the NBA draft process encourages tanking, but I imagine most fans don’t actually like the idea of losing on purpose, even though it is the smart thing to do. If you had the power to make whatever changes you want to the NBA, would you change the draft lottery system? How would you change it?

The only thing I believe you could do is limit the number of years in a row a team could have a top-5 pick. Otherwise, it is what it is. But you're right. Teams have to be careful about tanking for too long. It can cost you fans and it can ruin organizational culture. In some markets, however, it's the only way to build a contender. Even then, you're at the mercy of ping-pong balls.

From Samminish: So, at 12:01am January 1, 2024 the University of Southern California applies for membership into the SEC .. ..But, who else do they offer membership? AZ schools? UT schools?

I've always thought the SEC would be intrigued by Arizona State. I don't think Utah does a lot for the profile, and Brigham Young is as problematic as it is anything. But other than USC, who in the Pac 12 is Disney/ESPN signing off on? Stanford, maybe, but that's not a fit. Does Disney/ESPN fork out another $50-plus million for Arizona State, pardon the pun? I don't know. My guess is their eyes are on bigger fish in more college sports-centric markets.

From walnutreb: Take a crack at naming the 3-4 starting receivers we run out day 1