The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 185

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 185. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go..

From HoustonRebs92: With Deion Smith officially going the JUCO route, do you anticipate Ole Miss going after another receiver in the portal?

I kind of doubt it, but losing Smith was a blow. It makes the Jaylon Robinson pick-up even bigger and it puts more pressure on getting Jaylen Knox and Jonathan Mingo healthy for the fall.

From WichitaReb: You and Chase often write articles in anticipation of certain events that y’all believe are going to happen. What are some of the more notable articles that never came to fruition?

A lot of times, it's anticipating a coaching move that ultimately doesn't happen. I had a pretty good column ready praising Matt Luke for the way he handled the 2017 season that never ran after Ole Miss gave him the permanent gig, something I was told would "definitely" not happen. I had a good bit of Dave Doeren material ready that week that never saw the light of day. I'm sure there are other examples. It's just part of the gig. You anticipate things so you can have content ready.

From Usp94: In general, not just with the Bianco situation, what Is your view on “coaching for your job” scenarios? Is it kicking the can down the road? Is it a actual motivator? Or is it just trying to get the last little bit of tread off the tires because the new set you want isn’t available?Isn’t “coaching for his job” pretty much the same thing as the old “vote of confidence “ kid of death the majority of the time?

In general, I think it's a bad idea. If a coach is going to get fired if he loses Game X, then he should be fired. He's either the right coach for your program or he's not, and if you've reached the "if he loses Game X, that's it" stage, it's already over.

From Mosesfrommemphis: Enjoy Neal, This is a kid after your own heart.



I love it. And good for him. He seems like a great kid, and honestly, if the academic thing isn't for you and you have skilled hands and work ethic, you can make a very nice living as a plumber.

From chattreb: I know this may have been addressed before but you alluded to this on one of your podcasts about scheduling the other day. Why is MSU so enamored about Ole Miss? Trust me, it is not just on the athletic field. Other University versus Land Grant school rivalries do not share the toxic obsession that MSU appear to be infected with? What is different about MSU who otherwise is a fine institution?

You know, I don't know. I know very little about Mississippi State. They recruited my daughters, but neither were interested, so we never checked it out. And I've spent very little time on that campus. The people I know from there are nice. Our next door neighbor's daughter just graduated from there, and both of my girls have very good friends who are there and really enjoy it. But I don't really understand the dynamics of it all. I'm not from Mississippi, so maybe that's a big part of that. I, too, find the obsession odd, but I guess I'm not dialed into the dynamics of it enough to evaluate it or discuss its origins.

From gorverebs18: Not really a question but just wanted to say great scoop on Monday about Ole Miss making the tournament!!

Blind squirrel and all of that. In fairness, Chase knew a lot, but what he knew was off the record. I stumbled into it that morning, and what I had was on the record. I was completely confident in the sourcing, and given what both of us expected to happen on Monday, I felt we needed to get that out there and get the narrative off the Bianco angle, knowing the team was indeed getting a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

From randle4: With ESPN getting Buck and Aikman for MNF for $33M a year total, and the Mannings extended through 2024, do you think the Mannings will keep that contract, stay on MNF, and take viewers away from their new broadcast duo?

No, I really don't, and here's why. What made the Manning broadcast so successful was it drew in viewers who might otherwise not have watched the game. The hardcore viewers are still going to watch the Buck and Aikman broadcast, but the more casual fan will watch the Mannings for the entertainment. Combined, they'll draw a huge number.

From North Tampa Rebel: Put yourself in the shoes of one of your subscribers who is here for recruiting news. Since recruiting for top level (if not all) recruits is driven NIL, how would you take these stories on recruiting visits? Do you anticipate Rivals being able to report more on the NIL aspect of recruiting? For example, Johnny Quarterback visited A&M over the weekend and discussed an NIL deal for $200,000 per year.

It's going to be really difficult to report NIL proposals from recruiting visits. I mean, technically, it can't be used as an inducement, so the prospects aren't going to volunteer that information. Further, the collectives are never going to want to put out numbers, and to this point, most numbers have stayed pretty private. Recruiting coverage -- real, substantive recruiting coverage -- has changed. There's no way around that. I'm trying to provide coverage that is real, that is substantive and that is truly relevant. I'm skeptical regarding how popular that approach is, but then again, metrics show me that views go way down on stories regarding prospects who are still two years away from being able to sign.

From jchmcl09: I read an "Athletic" article you linked about potential changes in MLB specifically regarding a "Pitch Clock" and outlawing the "Defensive Shifts".Surprisingly, this writer stated that it was hitters who most objected to the clock because it makes them speed up their boring routine of stepping out of the box, adjusting their batting gloves, fiddling with their uniform, and taking practice swings. Generally, pitchers want the ball back to pitch right away. They don't like just standing on the mound waiting.Another point was the rapidly diminished numbers of doubles and triples because outfields now play so deep and they shift, too. Balls can't make it to the wall because it is so much easier to close a gap playing so deep. Giving up a single is not that big a deal because it takes three of them to score a run and so many guys are swinging for the fences. Strikeouts are also up again.This once wonderful game lasts too long and is becoming unwatchable even down to lower levels.What are some specifics that can save it?

I was watching some MLB over the weekend and I noticed some hitters swinging so violently that they literally had to readjust damn near everything after every pitch. The game has been boiled down to three real outcomes -- walk, strikeout, home run. Putting the ball on the ground is usually a negative, as the pitching is so good and the scouting so precise that ground balls are outs. I grew up marking time with Major League Baseball and now, I watch much less than I used to. The game is boring. Maybe that's because the team I follow most closely is bad with no real hope of being good soon. Maybe I lost interest during the pandemic. I know the Cubs did some things that I found off-putting. But mostly, I find the current iteration of the game boring. I don't know that it can be fixed, by the way. People who love it are going to keep loving it, but it's fast becoming a niche sport at the youth level.

From Levi275: Which P5 programs are the most “ahead of the curve” from a NIL infrastructure perspective and which are the lagging behind? I recall you or Chase mentioning Auburn as one that is lagging behind. For sake of discussion, where do you consider Ole Miss to be at this time.

Frankly, I think Kiffin got it right in Dellenger's piece a week or so ago. There are a handful of programs that can play at this level. Then there's a tier down and then there's everybody else, at least to some degree. Texas A&M has the best NIL program in the SEC, and it's not particularly close. Florida is doing well. So is South Carolina, believe it or not. I think Ole Miss is working to close the gap, but look, Ole Miss is going to have limitations in an NIL world that goes completely unregulated. "Until we have some formal guidelines and parameters to operate by, we’ve got problems on our hands," Florida coach Billy Napier said this week. I'm not sure I answered your question. I'm not sure anyone really can. Ole Miss doesn't have the capability to pay a high school player millions right now. Neither can most schools.

From Gjg23: You obviously feel alienated in Oxford. Did you feel the same way pre-Covid? (I understand from the board that there were some bad things that happened during the Freeze years, but I wasn’t on the board at that time, although I listened to the podcasts. I was a freeloader).I ask because I moved to a different town at the beginning of the pandemic and feel similarly.

I don't know that I feel alienated. Over the last six years or so, I've just lowered my profile a lot locally. During the pandemic, once I realized how much of it was theatre, I got vocal about one thing -- kids. I argued that the kids needed to be in school, that we needed to chill with the contact tracing and that we needed to take the masks off the kids. I watched kids lose opportunities, suffer academically and socially, etc. I watched teachers and principals yelling at kids in carpool lines about masks. I watched a band and a dance team relegated to the end zone, masked, all in the name of theatre. The kids were outdoors on those occasions. They were fine and everyone knew it, yet the theatre marched on. In a town like Oxford, my protests were not super popular with a lot of the community. I love Oxford. It's awesome. It's a great place to raise kids. But Oxford got pretty Covid-crazy and my protests weren't particularly well-received. I don't think my Q-rating is very high. And that's OK. I'm not sure it was very high pre-Covid, either. So I just stay to myself. I don't go anywhere here. I don't really know that many people. I don't golf or belong to clubs or any of that stuff. Now that the kids are older, I'm not very involved in anything. But it's not a big deal. It's not like it's some protest or something. I just stay home, do my work, mind my business, and I'm perfectly happy. Again, I wouldn't say I'm alienated. I don't know what you do or where you are or any of that, but if you feel alienated where you are and it bothers you, I'd look to leave. Most people require a lot more socialization than I, and if you're not getting that and don't feel that you will, I'd find an alternative.

From atp1980LFG: Neal, penny for your thoughts on this article

I don't understand Meta, so I have no idea what life in the Metaverse is like. That said, I don't see how someone can get sexually assaulted if there is literally no real contact with his or her body. But then again, I saw an article earlier in the week regarding "Tamagotchi children." Specifically, it said virtual offspring "could become fully accepted in society, would be cheap to raise and don't even have to grow up." My mind was blown. I thought my life was boring. Hell, I'm a bundle of fireworks compared to people living in the Metaverse and/or raising virtual children. I think our society is losing its collective mind.

From atp1980LFG: Also, if I may be permitted a supplementary question (ignore if you've already answered elsewhere): with the addition of the latest portal tight-end - I'm guessing that means the chances that Hudson Wolfe never plays a down at Ole Miss have gone way up. How much of the injury was known before he signed? Was there a more recent set-back or has the injury not healed as had hoped. Reminds me of the kid from FSU that transferred to Ole Miss but never got to play - forget his name.

I can't say that, but I do know there's real concern regarding his health given the array of injuries he has incurred over the past few years. In an offense that would like to use the tight end as a real weapon, Ole Miss needs bodies.

From cctrey5: What do you think are the best and worst-case scenario regular season records for each SEC West team this upcoming season? Thanks

Alabama Best: 12-0 Worst: 11-1 Arkansas Best: 11-1 Worst: 3-9 Auburn Best: 9-3 Worst: 4-8 LSU Best: 11-1 Worst: 3-9 Mississippi State Best: 10-2 Worst: 4-8 Ole Miss Best: 11-1 Worst: 5-7 Texas A&M Best: 11-1 Worst: 5-7



From SaladThunder: What’s your favorite tooth paste?believer in mouth wash?y’all ever Dutch ovened the other in the studio?