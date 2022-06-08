The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 186

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 186. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go..

From DiamondReb1083: Hypothetical scenario: You've just been named AD at an SEC school and your baseball coach suddenly retired due to health reasons. Tony Vitello's agent reaches out to you to let you know he wants the job, and if offered, would take it. How long would it take you to offer him the job? @Neal McCready

I'd hire him and I'd hire him quickly. I think he's clearly a program builder and a brilliant culture creator. That said, I'd worry he's creating a powder keg. Some of the stuff the Volunteers do is so far over the line. The winning is great. However, some of the antics would be embarrassing to be associated with.

From doughall17: You say a league needs parity to keep fans passion for the game. European soccer leagues would disagree. The same 5-6 teams win every year. The teams with the most money buy the best players as there are no salary caps. Popularity of those sports in their countries and even over here in the US seem as strong as ever. The smaller clubs constantly fill up their stadiums with rabid fans. I know there is something for the lower clubs to play for in relegation, and the financial implications that has. Can't the same be said for smaller CFB teams and playing for bowl games. College football as nearly always been about who has the most money and will continue to be that way. I don't see the success of the game dropping off because schools will always have the built in fanbase of state pride and alumni pride, similar to European soccer clubs and the pride those fans have for their local clubs.I guess for a question in all of this, Do you think this is a valid comparison, College Football and European Soccer?

You make a compelling point, and I often remind people -- and it bothers them -- that I'm pretty out of touch with the emotions of a college fan base. I'll do radio hits and the host will say, "How does the fan base feel about..." My answer is always something along the lines of "I have no idea." You could well be right. It could be that fans love the alma mater so much that competing for championships doesn't really matter. It could be that going to game is so nostalgic that it competing at the highest level is just a bonus if it happens. Again, I don't know. Based on what I've observed, I don't believe that's the case, but I'm far from an authority on it.

From Hannitized: Just finished listening to Sirius 84 discuss the college baseball tournament...lack of pitching/pitching injuries was the lions share of the discussion for every game they broke down...not ONE mention of pitching injuries due to covid and these kids not getting the work in they need to stay healthy. Why is this not being discussed at all? Is it because college baseball is not a major topic until this time of year? Are the people covering it just not good at their jobs?Makes me realize how good you and Chase are at your jobs for discussing this months ago!

If you, as a member of the media, criticize the pandemic response, one that included the completely unnecessary stoppage of the 2020 spring sports seasons, you are labeled a homophobic, bigoted racist. That's just the way it works these days. Guys couldn't get work and their bodies suffered. Then they ramped up quickly and injuries ensued. Everyone knows it but admitting it is career suicide. I suppose I've hit that point in my life where I don't really care what fellow media members think of me.

From North Tampa Rebel: Do you think the debate over the 1-7, 3-6 scheduling models is real or just posturing to get more $$ out of Disney? How do you see it playing out. Have you tried making your own 3 permanent opponents schedule for each team?

Honestly, I believe the outcome is predetermined and this is all a game to allow some of the coaches who want 1-7 and the preservation of a cushy non-conference game to feel like their voices were heard. It's going to be a 3-6 schedule with most schools playing another Power-5 non-league game. And no, I haven't. In the 3-6, everyone is going to play each other every other year, at a minimum. And I think more expansion is absolutely inevitable, so I guess I think a lot of this discussion is a waste of time.

From chattreb: The Grove is both a blessing and a curse for Ole Miss football attendance. The event brings people to Oxford, but they do not necessarily go to the game, thus Ole Miss has a fairly high basement for attendance and season ticket sales comparatively speaking.If NIL has the predicted short term affect on the competitive landscape, do you see some schools attendance cratering?

This is somewhat related to the earlier question on this topic. My observation over the years is attendance drops as losses accumulate. Others insist it won't be a problem. I'll defer to them and hope they're right.

From coachnuke: If Nico Lmamaleava for Tenn. is going to get 8 million, do you think that hurts in recruiting for a highly rank HS QB for the next three years? Why would a highly rank QB come in and basically know that he won`t play until his 3rd year, when Nico leaves presumably for the NFL. (unlesss Tenn can pay 16 mil for 2)

You answered your question with the final line. However, yes, as a general rule, I think super high-profile guys aren't going to want to go to a school where there's a high-dollar NIL players at their positions.

From cctrey5: Now that the Rams have signed Aaron Donald to a new deal (well deserved btw), where would you set the O/U on number of years before McVay signs on with a TV network?

We talked about this on the Oxford Exxon Podcast earlier Wednesday. I think Chase's answer is a good one. I'll say he coaches three years or so before bolting for the booth.

From Fabius: Neal, I recall your saying about a year ago that we had a pretty good shot at Manning. Did the Lebby departure damage us that much?

Yes. Look, the Mannings really like Lebby. I'm just not sure everyone is on board with Lane Kiffin. Whether that is silly or selfish or egotistical or whatnot is up for debate and not something I feel like weighing in on. I personally don't think Ole Miss was ever going to land Manning, but Lebby's departure was, at least in my opinion, a bit of a death knell for whatever hopes the Rebels had.

From DSU_REB_12: IMO Ole Miss football was a TE away from having an 11 win season. With that position in place this year with what I believe is going to be a steadily good qb, could Ole Miss be staring at another “magical season”?

I can't go there. Respectfully, I think that's a stretch. Ole Miss simply got beat at Alabama and just wasn't healthy enough to win at Auburn. On the flip side, the Rebels won coin-toss games against Tennessee and Arkansas, so they were closer to 8-4 or 9-3 than they were 11-1. And I have to see some quarterback production, some healthy wide receivers, a consistent pass rush and quality linebacker play before I think about a magical season. I think you can paint the scenario for a 10-win season. I do. However, one can also chart a 7-5 or 6-6 campaign fairly easily as well. Personally, I believe the truth will fall somewhere in the middle.

From celinareb: Friends are I were discussing how much it would cost ESPN for the whole production including the announcers, camera crew and the production team for the whole weekend. Would you have any guess how much it would cost for a 10-12 person team to do a weekend for the regional including food and travel?

While that's a great question, I have no idea at all. I suspect it's quite a pricy endeavor.

From KwasReb2: How long before we see an in season/ in week NIL holdout? For example, QB1 with his huge NIL gets hurt and is out indefinitely. QB2 cues the Jerry Maguire scene and says "Show Me the Money"....

Surely not, right? That would be a really bad look for the player. A better approach would be to take advantage of the opportunity and earn NIL money down the road, whether at that school or via the transfer portal.

From Levi275: Top 5 episodes of The Office and the rationale behind the rankings?

1. The Finale -- I thought it was perfect. It hits me in the feels every time. 2. Goodbye, Michael -- The scene with Michael and Pam is very touching. I guess I'm a softy. I love the funny shows, but the ones that pulled at your heartstrings are the ones I remember most fondly. 3. Diversity Day -- One couldn't broadcast this episode today. It's hilarious. 4. The Convict -- Prison Mike. Do I need to say more? 5. The Negotiation -- Michael tries to use sex as leverage, the Jim-Roy confrontation and more. It's just a great episode.

From OrangeBeachReb: I really want to know your thoughts on the retweet scandal (high school drama) at the Washington Post. Add in Taylor Lorentz…When you worked for newsrooms I guess the drama stayed within the walls of the building? With social media, hurt feelings of the current generation and virtue signaling I would love to know how long you think you’d last at The Post?

For those who don't know, Weigel was suspended a month without pay for a retweet, which was of a tweet from YouTuber Cam Harless, who joked, "Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual." The Post's chief spokesperson, Kris Coratti, also issued a statement to the press that said, "Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demeaning language or actions like that will not be tolerated." It's total BS. My field is a joke. It's completely gone in on feelings and emotions and no longer has anything resembling a moral compass, much less a sense of humor. It's an attempt to scare -- likely successfully -- people in media from doing anything but signaling virtue about the latest cause, whether it be COViD-19 or Ukraine or transgender children. That's my field. It's not interested in truth or facts or investigative reporting. No, media has sold out. It's not interested in disagreements regarding issues. It's not interested in civil discourse. It's interested in power and silencing/canceling anyone who dares get in the way. I'd have no chance in the modern media. I remember how upset people were at the Mobile Register the morning after Bush vs. Gore in November 2000. I used that morning as a reminder to stay out of the newsroom as much as humanly possible. But there was no social media then, as you said. Today, someone like me would get run from The Washington Post quickly. There is no tolerance at outlets like that for anyone with any views to the right of center. Weigel can return to work on July 5. He won't last long if he even makes it to that date. His colleagues, you can absolutely bet, won't have an ounce of forgiveness or tolerance. That is how, after all, a news outlet fosters an inclusive environment. (Insert eye roll here).

From Kylethehoss: What do you think the biggest issue on the ballot in November will be?

The economy. There are other issues, sure. However, most of those issues -- drag shows in elementary schools, for example -- don't really impact everyday Americans. I suspect it's possible there's a strong debate on gun control or abortion rights. However, the price of gas and electricity and groceries and goods will trump all of that. The economy hits people in the face every day. Transgender rights, abortions and guns don't. That's just my opinion, but I bet I'm right.

From HaysMoreland: Neal, what are you hearing from sources on Rashada?

If all things are equal, Ole Miss is in great shape. The "if all things are equal" is a very important series of words in that sentence. It's quite the qualifier.

From secREtsaBanScout: What is your favorite family vacation and why?

Mine? The beach. My family's? I'm not sure. My kids paid a price for all the years of talk radio and daily podcasts and my fear that if I missed a day, something would go wrong. We once took a late-December trip to Chicago that was a lot of fun. We did a California vacation that was cool, other than getting up at 5 a.m. to tape a daily podcast. But for me, my favorite vacation is the beach.

From walnutreb: I'll preface this by saying when I first heard NIL I had this vision in my head of the Matt Corral's of the world getting the 6-7 figure Nike deal and the rest of the guys making you know a decent amount 30-100k with smaller brands, podcasts, and etc.. on down to the walk on who gets a couple hundred a month to be in a car dealer's commercial for his hometown. That's sort of what I pictured in this world I built up in my head, and what we have is not that.Fans and boosters are just funnelling money, good for the player but I have a hard time putting my money there.Will it ever be just that? I thought we'd see more creativitiy and hustle from athlete's to get a dollar but really we just gave them salaries.