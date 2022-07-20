The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 190

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 190. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: Of these transfer QB's who has the best season? Who has the best season adjusted for talent level of the team:1) Caleb Williams2) Dillon Gabriel3) Quinn Ewers4) Spencer Rattler

I think I'm highest on Gabriel's this-year potential. I just don't know enough about Ewers to really jump in. Williams is a terrific talent but some of his comments have soured me a bit on him. South Carolina insiders believe Rattler is going to be a dynamic addition for the Gamecocks, but I'm going to be a bit skeptical at first. So I'll go: 1. Gabriel 2. Williams 3. Rattler 4. Ewers

From Loblolly7: You can add one player to the 2014, 2015, and 2021 Ole Miss football teams. The catch is that the player has to be from the prior year or subsequent year’s football team. Who do you add, which team is the best, and what is the final season outcome?I add 2015 Chad Kelly to 2014’s team. I add 2014 Senquez Golson to 2015’s team. I add Elijah Moore to 2021’s team. I think 2014 is the best, goes undefeated, and wins the natty. I think 2015 wins the SEC and makes the playoff. I think 2021 ole miss goes 11-1 but misses the playoff because the committee doesn’t want to put 3 SEC teams in.

Yes, I'd go with Kelly in 2014, even though Bo Wallace was just a terrific competitor that fall. I can't come up with an argument for anyone else for 2015 and yes, I'd add Elijah to last year's team. Who wins the natty? That 2014 team might have pulled it off with Chad. That offense would have been dynamic.

From CoffeeRaccoon: Neal - Traditionally media types are “easy” on the kids (student athletes) in coverage, analysis and expectations.How do you see NIL changing the scrutiny of college athletes in reporting coverage?

Great question. It's one I've asked myself. I certainly believe the dynamics have changed. I mean, if you know a kid is making millions and he's simply awful one afternoon, is that part of the story now? I don't know. I'm still inclined to not attack the kids, but I suspect I'm in more of a minority on that.

From DeuceMccluster22: Last wk I asked u bout what u saw from that 2008 team in the second half of that bama game to lead u to believe w they weren’t losing again…. Had they met that Florida team in Atlanta would they had beaten them again?

What a great game that would have been. Holy cow. The Gators would've been totally ready for Ole Miss, but the Ole Miss team in December would've been much, much better than the one that won in Gainesville months earlier. You know, the more I think about it, the more I think that Ole Miss defense would've done a number on the Gators' offense in Atlanta. I kind of hate we didn't get to see that.

From DBROTC: I loved your comment on the pod the other day about how the 2021 season is referred to as the “10-2” season because of Matt’s injury midway through the 1st quarter of the Sugar Bowl. Every Ole Miss fan obviously would have loved to have won and claim an “11-2” season with a Sugar Bowl win. I think most believe Ole Miss would have beaten Baylor with Matt playing the whole game. Either way, we act like it never happened. It’s still a huge building block for the future of the program either way. I’d rather the result of last season in a loss in the Sugar Bowl instead of going 9-3 and winning a 10th game in the Texas Bowl. This isn’t really a question, but when you mentioned this the other day I laughed because I’ve been thinking the same thing. Just to have a question after my rant, who are your four CFP teams? The obvious is Ohio State, Bama, and Georgia. I think Clemson is the fourth. They had a down year last year and they went 10-3.

I'm going to do some research on other leagues here in the next few days, but I guess Clemson would make a great guess for the fourth spot. Maybe Oklahoma? Maybe USC? I really just don't know.

From North Tampa Rebel: Bonus question: Can you ask the owner of Rebel Rags if his lawsuit against the NCAA, Mullen, etc is still going on?

I don't think he's my biggest fan, so probably not. That said, I loaded up at his liquor store today. Oxford is fortunate to have an establishment of that quality. It's remarkable.

From chattreb: On a scale of 1 to 10, how foolish did Gavin Newsom look with his comments about looking into to UCLA leaving the PAC 12. Please do not give a politician scale in your score.

It was at least an 8. Newsom is an idiot. He's an empty suit. He butchered Covid. He got caught being a total hypocrite. The Republicans have to hope he's the guy in 2024 if it's not Biden running for re-election. I mean, Harris has to be their dream, but I just can't imagine a scenario where she gets the nomination.

From cctrey5: Can you rank all SEC QBs by their potential as NFL QBs, not just college players. For QB battles that aren’t yet settled you can either include all the guys in the battle or just make a prediction. Thanks

I really can't. I'm just not comfortable trying to evaluate players like that. I got this job because of my ability to write. I'm not a scout. Obviously, Bryce Young and Will Levis are at the top. NFL scouts love both of those guys. After that, I just don't know. I'm sure the NFL is very interested in Rattler, and then there are a bunch of guys -- Nussmeier at LSU, Richardson at Florida, Hooker at Tennessee -- that they're keeping an eye on. KJ Jefferson is a very good college quarterback, but I just don't think there's an NFL skill set there. The rest are just too unproven to talk about at this point, at least in my opinion.

From SaladThunder: Rayf Vinson will catch the fourth most balls on team. T or F. (behind Trigg and Mingo and evans)

I'll go false. That seems to be a bit high. If he's fourth, there were a lot of disappointments and/or he had one hell of a meteoric rise.

From coachnuke: The Jazz wanted the Knicks to give up 6 number 1 draft choices and 4 young players, Quigley, McBride, Grimes, Toppen, the NYK declined. Would you make that deal for Mitchell

No way. I like Mitchell. He's good, but we're talking like the 20th-best player in the NBA good. I'm not giving up that many 1s for him. I don't really care about the players. Obi Toppen is good, sure, but whatever. However, picks are commodities and Mitchell isn't making the Knicks a contender.

From OneStopReb: Has the playoff really been that much better than the BCS? Several years ago I remember an uproar that TCU and Boise State neither one had a fair shot at an NC and we “needed” a playoff — from what I’ve seen the playoff system has arguably made it harder for non Power 5 to compete for a spot in the Title game. And besides - am I being cynical when I think the schools that would draw a smaller TV audience probably don’t stand much of a chance regardless of the system used?

Four teams are better than two. Eight would be better than four. However, I didn't think the old system was bad. The game still thrived. I do think a 12-team tournament is definitely coming sooner rather than later.

From pinntrust: In lieu of Hugh’s recent Twitter encounter, do you see Freeze ever coaching in the SEC again?

Absolutely not. He can't control himself, and if I'm an AD, his inability to chill on social media is just too much.

From walnutreb: Who leads the team in receptions/yarddz thiz year

I'll go with Jaylon Robinson and not really even have to think about it.

From Rebel-97: Has Malik Heath made it to campus?

Yes. I'm told he looks great in preseason conditioning work.

From walnutreb: Favorite all time television shows top 3?

1. The Office 2. Arrested Development 3. Ted Lasso As an aside, I love The Lincoln Lawyer. I'm not quite through Season 1, but it's great.

From Samminish: You never told us how the Jennifer Lopez/Ben Affleck wedding was! You didn't post any pictures, not a single one!And, how much did you bet on Tennessee winning the SEC?

I didn't realize until I was back from Vegas that JLo and Affleck had re-tied the knot this past weekend in Sin City. I was all over the strip and never had any idea. I saw a big photo of her in a casino, but I didn't think much of it. My lack of pop culture knowledge is pathetic, I suppose. I only posted a couple of pics from our trip on Instagram and never discussed it here or on the podcast. I'm doing much, much better about leaving my personal life off RG.com/MPW.

From walnutreb: Am I the only one who gets big Matt Saracen vibes from Luke Altmyer? Scrappy, small, quiet, likes to run around, similar looks as well