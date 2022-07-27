The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 191

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 191. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Usp94: I have a multifaceted question concerning the Tennessee NOA. (1) How can the NCAA justify not slapping Tennessee with LOIC when part of the reason they hit OM with it was the number of Level I infractions and (2) the head coach, his wife, and so many assistants were personally involved in cash payments?(2). Does Mr Jeremy Pruitt now have the upper hand in getting his buyout in order to keep a lawsuit out of court and subpoena power for the NCAA in the closet in the UT case?(3) over/under 10 year show cause for Pruitt?(4) We all saw Jimbo break the unwritten code among coaches a month or so back. If #2 above doesn’t happen and # 3 does; is Jeremy Pruitt the man that obliterates all unwritten code and brings Saban and Jimbo down with him? (Talk about a guy that knows where a ton of bodies are buried) (5). We all know bowl games don’t mean anything these days so only 2 punishments could truly penalize a program. Loss of revenue sharing and/or NIL limitations. With boosters at every almost every University shifting most of their focus to NIL opportunities, how could any program survive loss of revenue sharing and is this the window for the NCAA to grab some type of control over NIL and set a “speed limit” so to speak?

Overall, I think the NCAA is toothless and just doesn't want to fight this fight anymore. But I'll take a shot at your questions. 1. I suspect they'll avoid LOIC due to their "cooperation." Remember, the NCAA accused Ole Miss of being adversarial. 2. If I'm Tennessee, I'm giving Pruitt his money and having him go away. 3. Probably under, but I'll be shocked if he coaches college football again. 4. From everything I hear, Pruitt isn't the guy to do the tell-all and blow it up. He's friends with all of those guys. 5. I anticipate a financial penalty directed at the institution. The networks don't want to lose teams like Tennessee for bowl games. As for NIL limitations, good luck with that. Lawyers would line up to fight that.

From WichitaReb: I found you and Chase’s conversation on Hugh Freeze a couple weeks ago fascinating. Is it in your personal opinion, that there at the end that Hugh was wanting to market himself to be a Bobby Bowden or a Bill Mcartney? Two coaches that used their job as football coaches to become large crowd public speakers in the faith arena?

No, not necessarily. I just think Freeze wants/wanted to be more than a football coach. I don't think he liked the concept of it being a scoreboard business. I think he liked the idea of being a role model.

If SEC West teams were MLB teams in regards to market & payroll, what comparisons would you assign?

I haven't put a ton of thought into this, but it's a fun question. Alabama -- Boston Red Sox Arkansas -- Colorado Rockies Auburn -- Atlanta Braves LSU -- Philadelphia Phillies Mississippi State -- Pittsburgh Pirates Ole Miss -- Toronto Blue Jays Texas A&M -- New York Mets

From cctrey5: If the Queen of England made an OnlyFans account, do you think she’d make $50 million within 1 year?

I can honestly and thankfully say I know nothing about OnlyFans. I've heard horror stories, but again thankfully, that's not my cup of proverbial tea. I'd guess no, but again, I'm just not all that educated regarding how OnlyFans really works.

From RebelMatt: Who was the main recruiter responsible for landing the WR haul of DK Metcalf, AJ Brown, DeMarcus Lodge, Tre Nixon, and Van Jefferson in the same recruiting ( 2016 ) class ? Was it Barney ? Was it Grant Heard ? Was it a group effort ?

It was a group effort. And look, Freeze was one hell of a recruiter at Ole Miss. The rise and fall of Hugh Freeze, if done really well, would be one incredible book. (No, I'm never writing a book, but someone far more talented than I should think about digging in on that one.)

From MarvMerchants: Life on the line, would you bet on: Curry hitting a 3 Vinatieri drilling a 50 yarder Judge hitting a BP homer Cam Smith sinking a 10 foot putt

Curry would be my guy, but damn, that Smith cat is an amazing putter.

From Rebel822: Do you think Babe Ruth’s 1921 season was the greatest of all time? He had many great years, 1927 is probably remembered more for the 60 home runs but these 1921 numbers are staggering:Batted .378 59 home runs breaking his record of the previous year of 54 which broke his previous record of 29 in 1919, 2nd place had 24.168 RBI177 runs scored 204 hitsWalked 145 times Struck out only 81, he never struck out more than 93 in a season 44 doubles 16 triplesStole 17 basesSlugging of .846War of 14.2, highest ever recorded4 sacrifice bunts (why?)Got the Yankees to their first WS but lost to the Giants win Ruth hitting 1 home run.We remember him now as sort of overweight but in 1921 he was still an excellent athlete who had also been the best lefty pitcher in the American League until they could not keep his batting out of the lineup, he played 20 games in CF and pitched 2 games in 1921. I believe he would have been a great/elite player in any era,, his swing was quirky but at the point of contact was very pure.

I highly recommend The Big Bam: The Life and Times of Babe Ruth by Leigh Montville. It's a spectacular book. Ruth lived a crazy life shaped by his childhood. I, like you, believe his talents absolutely would've transferred to the modern era. Greatness -- and Ruth personified greatness -- just does that.

From chattreb: You mentioned on a podcast the other day that Sankey had done a good job for the SEC, but (and I am paraphrasing), that he did not do much to help OM during the NCAA investigation. I always wondered the same thing, and could the answer be because of something that Freeze may or may not have said that infuriated a certain NCAA investigator, and Sankey assumed any clout that he may have had would have been wasted?

Look, this won't be popular, but Ole Miss was its own worst enemy during that investigation. Freeze did some really stupid stuff, and when the league tried to step in early and tell Ole Miss to either put Farrar on the field or remove him from the equation, Freeze doubled down. Could Sankey have done more? I mean, probably, but I blame Freeze and Ole Miss. Was the Mississippi State part of it all total BS? Yes. Should Sankey have stepped in there? Yes. However, if you told me by then he was so furious at Freeze for letting it get that far, I'd buy it. The tweet, the press release, the hostage video, all of it... Just really remarkably idiotic.

From $WithARebelYell$: If freeze holds off Alabama and beats them three years in a row how different is his legacy at ole miss?

It's the same. Really good football coach, innovative offensive mind, massive ego, human foibles... Again, The Rise and Fall of Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss would be a superb read.

From LaPenn5: In your opinion, what happened to Amelia Earhart?

I'm an Occam's razor guy. Her plane crashed. She died. Perhaps she was tortured. We'll likely never know. It appears her bones have likely been found. It's likely her plane has been found as well. Of course, not everyone agrees. Quite the mystery.

From Kylethehoss: Who is more powerful in their time? Sankey or Slive? How would have Slive dealt with NIL?

They're similar. Both were/are smart, thoughtful, decisive and didn't/don't care what people really think of them. Sankey is more powerful than he gets credit for. Slive would've handled NIL and all other changes with aplomb. He was a brilliant leader.

From SaladThunder: I tried your fasting keto approach on Saturday. Didn’t eat anything until about 2 and then began drinking heavily for a fantasy football lottery party at about 5. Sunday might have been the worst hangover of all time. What did I do wrong?

I suspect you're joking, but I'll play along with a serious answer, not that anyone cares the slightest bit about my eating or drinking habits. I have discovered that I can handle a beer or two and I can handle a glass of wine, but bourbon or spirits get to me quite quickly. It's a trade I'm willing to make if I can get weight off and keep it off. My guess is, in the event you're being serious, you drank on an empty stomach and paid for it. I drink much less now than I did prior to starting this approach to eating.

From Grovin1551: 2 questions:Would you attend this wedding? What kind of puppet would you choose?

I'd love to attend that wedding. My God, it has chaos written all over it. Everyone is going to be angry. The families are already pissed. Pour it into my veins. As for my puppet, I want to have this guy ready to go. There's eventually going to be a divorce attorney, so why not bring him -- in puppet form -- to the wedding.

From DBROTC: With Henry Parish Jr transferred to Miami, is there a player on Ole Miss’ roster this season that you have a man crush on? Or maybe you’re in wait and see mode because I have no idea what to expect on the field this year.

Too soon. Too soon.

From Fabius: Since it's been almost 14 years, what's your take now on Gundy's "Come after me, I'm a man!" press conference? I think it did more for him than for anyone else.

It absolutely helped him. It didn't hurt Jenni Carlson, either. He defended his player. She didn't back down. It was actually a pretty good lesson moment for journalists and coaches. It's not always peaches, nor should it be.

From whereisomaha: I've been pleasantly surprised with Chancellor Boyce so far. Is this because his predecessor was so bad or is he really doing a decent job?

I don't know that I'm the person to answer that. At the risk of upsetting some here, I don't really keep up with the university on any level at all. I cover its sports teams and that's the extent of it. Boyce's predecessor was horrific at his job, and I feel comfortable saying that out loud and without any sort of personal animus. I do think Boyce is a more effective leader, one who is more concerned with results than appearances. I have heard enrollment is up and the incoming freshman class is quite large. Those would be signs of strong leadership and good decision-making, at least in my opinion. But again, I can't pretend to be all-knowing on the goings-on at the UM. I tell people this all the time and I think they don't really believe me, but with each passing year, I become more and more of a stranger here and that certainly applies to the university. Unless it is to go to football practice or games, I rarely set foot on campus.

From BAUER1: I know it's old news, but I can't help but be concerned about this recruiting class, especially with all the rumor out that our top commit is about to go elsewhere. In particular why would we be having issues recruiting QBs and WRs? Under Freeze we seemed able to line 4 star receivers up like cord wood. Now we're signing 3 stars. Is this from our own recruiting misses or do our coaches think more of these guys than the recruiting services?

That crisis has been averted at this point, just FYI. And I think at this point, one must give the benefit of the doubt to Kiffin and Co. They've recruited well enough. They've gone heavy portal, and it appears that's a wise course of action. As for the rankings and such, I just don't pay a lot of attention to that stuff. That's probably not something I should say out loud, but I really don't. It's a scoreboard business. You either win or you lose. At this point, Kiffin is winning much more than he's losing. He's proven adept at building a roster and maximizing the personnel he has on hand.

From youngreb3: It’s July and I’m bullish on the Rebs still. We are going at least 11-1. What’s the path to doing so?!

You should eat something before you drink this much. Look, I think 10-2 is the absolute ceiling, and that feels like a reach. There is a ton to replace from last season, including quarterback, coordinators, Sam Williams, both starting linebackers and more. I can get Ole Miss to 9-3, though 8-4 feels like a safer bet. But 11-1? That's either beating Alabama and going 2-1 at three tough places to play or that's winning in Baton Rouge, College Station AND Fayetteville. I just don't see that happening.

From celinareb: With the payouts this year for the schools in the SEC being 54.6M and likely to rise to $100M, where does that 54.6M go? With the potential of an extra $45M in the budget, will there be less demand do you think of the fans to donate to the schools?. There is going to be salary bloat with the extra revenue coming in, but where will the rest go?

I'm not sure. Much will go to facilities, to expanding staff, to people managing NIL, etc. Also, one has to at least consider the possibility players will be employees by then and some of the extra money will go to them via salary.

From nyc-tup: Bianco dealt with a scholarship disadvantage by having a big class and gearing up for a peak year, is there a way for Ole Miss to use that type of approach in football and drive resources towards a big year?

I think that's the approach being used now. Kiffin seems much more focused on team building than program building, and I don't say that as a criticism. With the new rules in place, he's likely a bit of a trail blazer in that regard.

From TX via TN Rebel: Given your status as an outsider with the OM administration, who is the one person during your time on the beat that you would have wanted to get on the record and what would you have asked them?