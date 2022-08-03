The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 192

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 192. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From OrangeBeachReb: You’ve discussed trends in journalism in the past and how these changes have made you change. We discussed how a young journalist Neal would have reacted to future Neal’s advice based on how journalism has changed (ie: Slow protracted death of print journalism, Twitter and the 24/7 requirement for journalists to always be “on”, podcasts, YouTube, wokeness changing news rooms, blatant deep rooted political bias in news rooms, etc). Now, predict how the industry will change in 5 and 10 years in the future. It seems like the Substack trend of independent journalism is growing. What will cable news look like? Will the big 3 nightly news be gone for good? What about message boards? Will there be more mistakes and errors due to independent journalism and the lack of editors? Etc…

I think it's essentially a dying industry. If I were 32 instead of 52, I'd get out. I do think Substack is interesting. People want their opinions reinforced more than they want to know the truth. The networks will die. Cable news will become even more fragmented. I'm not sure about message boards. And yes, there will be lots of mistakes and errors as journalists work for themselves with no one to check their work (or their agendas).

From M.O.B. Rebel: 1. I've recently heard a couple Brent Venables' interviews. IMO, he sounds like a train wreck. A little more polished Ed Orgeron. Curious your thoughts, and national thoughts, on Venables.2. While the injuries continue to pile up for OM hoops, is there any concern internally with Riley Allen?

I haven't really paid attention to him, so I'm not sure I have an opinion. I've talked to people about Oklahoma but not really about Venables individually. I know little about him. As for Allen, I'm going to be honest here. I haven't dug in on basketball much. I will as November approaches, but I've avoided the preseason hype, for lack of a better term.

From capitolcityreb18: it would appear OM maybe has a lower ceiling in this new NIL/P4P era. But do you think in some ways it raises the floor? It seems like as long as OM has motivated boosters they should land a top 15-20 class.

Yes, I think Ole Miss has a pretty high floor in those regards. Kiffin has been able to assemble talent quite well. Is it top-10 talent? No, but to your point, it's top-15-20 talent. And that's a fairly high floor.

From Jgward: Seems like things got quiet on Bralon Brown, is there anything to that or is he set to have an impact from what you're hearing out of camp?

Yeah, I haven't heard his name much since he got hurt last August. He's a guy we'll be asking about at some point, especially if wide receiver appears to be an issue like it was in the spring.

From Lapenn5: ALL-TIME NBA starting lineup:1.2.3.4.5.6th man:- Coach:- *No you cannot add or say who/why would have been the 7th or the choices on the coach. Six, thats it. 1 coach.

1. Magic Johnson 2. Michael Jordan 3. LeBron James 4. Tim Duncan 5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 6. Kobe Bryant Coach -- Phil Jackson

From cjhuntley38: Politics…If you were advising Ron DeSantis would you suggest that he wait it out and run for POTUS in 2028? Or strike while the iron is hot?NBA…would you rather:Ja or TraeBooker or EdwardsTatum or LukaZion or BamMobley or ChetPaolo or Barnes

I'd beg him to run in 2024 and pray he had the goods to hold off Trump for the nomination. If you tell me it's not DeSantis winning the White House in 2024, I'm worried. That means it's either Trump getting re-elected, with all the hell that comes with that, or 82-year-old Biden somehow won a second term despite a horrific first term. Now's the time for DeSantis to run. There is Trump fatigue, Biden is awful, Biden's VP is worse and the rest of the Democratic field is -- once again -- remarkably unpopular with the mainstream. Ja or Trae -- Ja Booker or Edwards -- Edwards (got a feeling he's about to break out) Luka or Tatum -- Luka Bam or Zion -- Bam (proven commodity) Mobley or Chet -- Mobley Paolo or Barnes -- Paolo

From chattreb: Who is in bigger trouble, the PGA or the NCAA?

The NCAA. It's not even close. The PGA is still basically fine. The NCAA is a total mess.

From Kylethehoss: Best non sports documentary you have seen?

You'll laugh, and I get it. But I loved it.

From dawsonreb: If Soto turned down $450 mil, where does this put the value of Ohtani? Wouldn't you have to consider him as both a top 10 hitter PLUS top 10 pitcher? I know he wouldn't get it, but could an argument be made of somewhere $50 mil per year range?

Ohtani would command $600 million for 10 years on the open market. He'd get it. Hell, he might get more. Yes, he's a top-10 pitcher, player and marketing draw.

From wamfom: Who is the name that is being groomed to take Sankey's place as SEC commissioner? Before Slive left, we knew Sankey was going to be the one taking the reins. Is there someone out there at the moment that will be able to step in and do what the previous 2 commishes have? Do you also see a point where Sankey steps out of the role of SEC commish to be say Power Conference Alliance commish?

The name you hear in SEC circles is Charlie Hussey. He's an Oxford native and Ole Miss alumnus. I don't think Sankey is anywhere near retirement, and that could work in Hussey's favor. If Sankey were to leave soon, I think the league would go outside the building to replace him, but I don't get the sense that's likely. Sankey is very respected in SEC circles and the league would likely pay handsomely to keep him in Birmingham as long as possible.

From coachnuke: Do you think that conference realignment is just an adjustment back to the 1970`s. PAC 10 was usually won by UCLA,USC, and the other teams a after thought. Arizona State, Arizona, Utah were in the WAC, lower tiered league. ACC was a basketball conference. Pitt, BC, Syracuse independents. Your thoughts? And how would you feel if the Elam Ending from the TBT was put in college, pro basketball, radical ending but better than the 30 minutes to play the last 2 minutes

I'm not sure about that. I just think realignment is financially driven and is part of a march toward a NFL-like model. I like the Elam Ending, but no, I don't want big games decided by that. I know the games take forever at the end, but I do love the strategy involved.

From Rebel822: With the death this week of Bill Russell and he being a player-coach for the Celtics for several years, it brought to mind the idea of player coaches,, Dave Cowens was the last NBA player-coach( it’s now prohibited in the NBA), Pete Rose in baseball, and Dan Reeves was the last official player-assistant coach in 1970 in the NFL. What would be 1 player in each sport that you believe could be a successful player-coach at the present time?

MLB -- Yadier Molina (I just threw up in my own mouth) NFL -- Ryan Fitzpatrick NBA -- Chris Paul or Gordon Hayward

From Levi275: What are your thoughts on Greg Norman and do you think he's doing PEDs? Seems shocking for a man of that age to be that ripped up.

So I just looked up some photos of him and yeah, he's ripped. However, he looks like he's eating very smart, lifting and getting his cardio in. I suspect he's taking supplements and likely some testosterone, but I doubt he's taking anything illegal. It looks like he's putting in the work and eating very clean.

From Champ87: No one thinks about the kicker until they need them, so what's the status of Caden Costa? I see he is still listed on the roster, but hadn't heard much after he was suspended the last two games of last season and for spring. Any carry over into this season?

Costa is suspended until the week of the Egg Bowl, so I assume he will miss the entire season. They kept him around because had they pulled his scholarship, he had a very strong market full of suitors.

From Samminish: Uncle Neal, this is for you and Cousin Tyler --->>> About JFK, hear me out ... Clearly, the shooters were American, CIA, Army, Marines, whatever ... Does it make the shooting just a bit acceptable if RUSSIA informed the CIA that they (or Cuba) would attack the USA unless they took care of JFK first? Or maybe one of the countries that JFK double-crossed like INDIA, GREECE or VIETNAM asked Russia to intervene and erase a common nuisance ...You know the saying, "Put your house in order, or we'll do it for you!"Could it be this? Could it just be a case of a simple murder? Whatever the reason, I'm 100% positive we've been told the truth somewhere along the line and it's been lost in the piles of theories .. ..