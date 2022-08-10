The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 193

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 193. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Levi275: How has Baylor football been able to achieve so much success over the last decade or so? They’ve gone from worst in conference to NY6 multiple times under 3 different coaches with no overlap in scheme or staff continuity.

They've had some really good coaches, even if one has questionable character. They've also put a lot of money into the program, and I suspect that goes beyond facilities. They're in a talent-rich state as well. Players and coaches win games, not tradition, so give them credit for commitment.

From North Tampa Rebel: Is Leach's seat getting warm? If they lose (*loose) to us, what kind of record does he need to stay safe? Who would be a good fit there considering their limited NIL ability?

I wouldn't think it's warm just yet, but this feels like a big season for him. Look, if they roll a 6-6 or something and lose for the third straight season to Ole Miss, the fire is going to get stoked in a hurry. That said, as you mentioned, NIL has changed the game and Mississippi State just doesn't have the ability to swim in the deep waters of the SEC. Firing Leach might end up being a regretful action. His teams are usually at least decent.

From Hannitized: How would you feel about your college student flying cross country multiple times a year to play football, soccer, dance, etc? Meanwhile they have school work, maybe a social life, and trying to be a kid. I get that charter flights HAS to be the answer here but still. What I find interesting is how hypocritical the media is on this topic if it is even discussed at all. One minute the California NFL teams are bitching about their schedules(flying across country and their bodies can not even recover from a game before they have to do it again)...and the next minute it is being glamorized by them about how great it is for USC & UCLA? I get they are young but would rather my child play in a more regional league if at all possible.

I think you have romanticized big-time college athletics. It's a full-time job for players. They have very little time for a social life. To your point, I get it, but if you sign with a Big Ten or SEC program, you know what you're getting into and travel is just going to be part of it. Yes, the media is hypocritical, but the days of mainstream media that gives topics the thought and balance they deserve are over.

From Fabius: With the passage of time, how much blame lies with Freeze for the first loss of 2014 season to LSU? The offense was way too conservative. Also, I know Bo melted down some on the sidelines getting into it with LSU fans, but shouldn't the head coach have put a stop to t hat?

Hugh got tight. The moment got too big and his team was tight. Yes, Wallace lost his composure, but that team was getting as tight as its coach. One could feel it, and LSU was ready to play that night. That stadium was electric, and as the game progressed and they smelled blood, it became very difficult for the Rebels.

From dawsonreb: Can you rank where each SEC team is in terms of NIL from an overall standpoint, not just money but organization and vision included?

I really can't. I can take an educated stab at some tiers, but that's about it. Tier 1: Texas A&M Tier 2: LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee Tier 3: Florida Tier 4: Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss Tier 5: Arkansas, Auburn Tier 6: Mississippi State, Missouri Tier 7: Vanderbilt This is football only. Arkansas and Kentucky are very invested in hoops and would be Tier 1 in that sport, and Tiers 3-5 are really interchangeable. And Auburn could and probably will move up to Tier 2 if they can successfully execute a coup.

From mr troy: Here is something I have wondered about. A game can not end on a defensive penalty. But, I wonder what amount of time could elapse between the technical end of the play and some form of violation, such as a personal foul or taunting. Within a second or so, I suppose they would throw the flag. But four or five seconds, I don't know. Got any idea?

I suspect it would have to be egregious and it would have to happen during the play itself. Once the clock hit zero and the play was over, that call isn't getting made, I'm willing to guess.

From cctrey5: If Notre Dame makes the CFP this year, would it reflect negatively on Brian Kelly in that they were able to make it without him, or would it just speak volumes about that program?

No, if anything, it would reflect positively on the talent Kelly accrued at Notre Dame during his time there. Look, he's won everywhere he's ever been, and I'm betting he wins big at LSU, too. He had a serious run at Notre Dame. His replacement is recruiting at an even higher level, but Kelly had them in fairly rarified air for most of his tenure.

From Johnnydarnell3: I’ve been meaning to ask this question since last football season, and time passing makes the question seem less relevant. However, I still have it on my mind.You’ve written and said that Kiffin can do no wrong in Oxford. I think you are right. However, I have a bad taste in my mouth from how whiny he was last season about fan attendance and how unintimidating our fan environment is for opposing teams. From a leadership perspective, I feel he missed an opportunity to unify and inspire. Instead, I found myself annoyed with a head coach in the midst of a historic season.Now to the actual questions: 1-Have people forgotten this?2-What version of Lane will we see this year?3-Can you build a coalition and fan base long term with that attitude year after year? Thank you, Neal!

I'm not good at fan questions because comments like the ones he made last year don't strike me on any personal level. Was it whiny? I didn't really think so. Did it fail to understand that not everyone makes the kind of money he makes? Probably, but he's far from the only football coach who can't relate to Everyman. But to answer your questions: 1. Yes, and they won't remember it unless he loses. 2. So far, he's the same guy, but maybe a little more comfortable in his surroundings. I've said this, and it bears repeating: I don't know him on any personal level. Very few people do. 3. If you win, you can do anything you want and have any attitude you'd like. If you lose, it doesn't matter if you're the greatest guy in the world emitting the world's most positive message. Kiffin works in the scoreboard business.

From pockreb: If the basketball team finds a way to gel and plays well this season, what do you think their ceiling is? Is the talent enough to reach the ncaa tournament or are they just not good enough to do that much.

My honest answer here likely won't be popular, so I'll water this down. I think their ceiling is being on the NCAA Tournament bubble. I think they are lacking in some critical areas from a talent standpoint, but maybe I'm wrong. Maybe there's a path to 11 or 12 SEC wins and a bid in March. That would be a remarkable coaching job and, given some developments on the recruiting front, would likely buy Kermit Davis more time. I like Davis a lot. He's a really nice man and he's a very good coach. I hope things work out.

From OrangeBeachReb: When McGriff was going through fall camp in his first year as the DC (ever), did your and Chase’s untrained eyes see the catastrophic year on defense that we eventually had during camp? I realize people were skeptical but was it obvious in person? Did any “people close to the program” tell you off the record it would be a s-show, thereby cause you to take more notice during camp? Or was it only revealed after the first few games? As you know, it was a historically bad year on defense.

Yes, we both noticed, but you just can't say or write those things out loud. You get killed, for there's always others on the beat who are walking around practice and reporting that everyone looks bigger, faster, stronger, smarter, meaner, tougher, etc. They talk about how this team could win 11 or 12 games, etc. Those people typically had ties to the program or were personal buddies with said coaches. If you publicly write the opposite, you are just making life hard on yourself. As an aside, it's actually something I love about the Kiffin regime. Neither he nor his coaches are chummy with any reporters, not on any meaningful level, so that crap is gloriously over. But yes, we saw issues. I had questions about talent, speed and scheme. But I followed my mother's advice: If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all. I normally don't follow that advice; after all, I talk a lot in front of a microphone and that would be pretty boring. And no, back then, they were so desperate to either hold on to the program or, when Luke took over, to just build anything resembling momentum that people inside the program tried to sell positivity at every turn. And in the case of the Luke guys, I don't and didn't blame them one bit.

From Gjg23: How long before professional soccer overtakes college football as the #2 or #3 (depending on how you rank the NBA) sport in the country (if ever)? Do you believe it has already overtaken MLB in terms of popularity?

That feels pretty ambitious, but it's obvious the people who scoff at soccer becoming a mainstream sport in the U.S. are simply going to be wrong. The English Premier League is a fantastic product, and now it's easy to follow here in the States. And young people do. Also, if you look at MLS crowds, they're young. This won't be popular, and I won't be around to see if I'm right, but football is changing at the grassroots level. As that happens, and as boys who generations ago played football play lacrosse or soccer instead, the sport's following is going to slowly change. Football has a problem and lots of people inside the game know it. Will soccer become the most popular sport in America? I seriously doubt it. Will it ever surpass the NBA? I mean, maybe, but that's tough to imagine. Same for Major League Baseball. But will it become far more popular here than it is today over the next 20 years? I don't think there's any doubt.

From Usp94: You said the other day that where you grew up, you didn’t have am radio to listen baseball games. How did your Cubs fandom come about? I played baseball as a kid but I did t actually fall in love with the sport until my dad started taking me to Memphis Chics games at the old Tim McCarver stadium and I was seeing all these future major leaguers come through.

I liked their uniforms. I liked Bill Buckner and Bill Madlock. I collected their baseball cards. I don't know. Chicago, in my mind, was this far away, mysterious place. Then we got WGN and I got to watch them every day. They were horrible, but again, I just felt a pull. The 1984 season sealed the deal. God, I loved that team.

From SaladThunder: In a totally heterosexual way, what ole miss player has looked the best in pads?(no nkemdiche)!

I'm a 52-year-old, fat, bald guy. Who am I to judge appearances? They're young, SEC-caliber athletes. Physically, 90 percent or more of them are impressive.

From $WithARebelYell$: You said on the POD recently that Freeze would absolutely bolt from liberty to UAB. I was curious why you think that? Could UAB pay him more than the 4 million a year he’s getting paid now? Also Liberty has deep pockets for NIL and seems to be doing great in the transfer portal. I’ve got family In Lynchburg is why I’m asking. I’ve also got family ties to Virginia Tech they all seem to think Liberty is going to beat them this year.

Maybe he'd stay at Liberty for the money, but UAB would move him closer to the spotlight he craves. He'd get a lot more attention at UAB as well and he'd get back in the SEC footprint. Personally, I'd advise him to stay at Liberty forever. It's a perfect fit on so many levels, and Hugh is a very good coach.

From theangus2K: With Heyward’s tenure coming to a close in Chicago, was his “speech” in 2016 that’s attributed by some to help the Cubs to a WS title worth the near 200M they signed him for?His numbers obviously left a lot to be desired.Also, I’m approaching 49 years old and my first love of baseball(before I became a Braves fan) was watching the Cubs on WGN afternoon games. My all time favorite Harry moment happened like most, completely random interjections during the broadcast that have nothing to do with anything. Andy Benes was pitching for the Padres and out of nowhere he said “Benes spelled backwards is Seneb.” Steve Stone didn’t even try to touch it. What are some of your funnier Harry memories?

No, it was a terrible contract, one that likely cost the Cubs opportunities at being more than a one-hit wonder during that time. However, I can't judge, as I was thrilled when Heyward signed with the Cubs. He was so good in St. Louis in 2015, and I thought he answered a lot of the Cubs' questions. As for Caray, I realize this is sort of sacrilegious, but I wasn't the biggest fan. I was a teenager during the 80s, so if anything, I thought he came across as this really old man. I liked Steve Stone as an analyst and Caray was fine, but I guess, as a young person, I wasn't appreciative of his style as much as others. Don't get me wrong; I liked Caray, but sometimes I wanted more substance. For the longest time, I marked time by the Cubs. That doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but the Cubs have often been a comforting blanket of sorts for me. Even last night, driving home from Tupelo, I was listening to an utterly meaningless Nationals-Cubs game. So I guess I can be sentimental about Caray now, but if I'm honest, I often found him frustrating.

From poppyreb: Have you ever been at a PC and asked a coach a question and later wished you would have never asked that question?