The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 194

It's time for The Mailbag, Edition 194. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From chattreb: There is a reason that I am asking this, and it has a lot to do with expectations, but if you had to bet, which fan base will be more disappointed at the end of 2022, LSU or Mississippi State?

I would say I think Mississippi State's fans will be more disappointed than LSU's. I suspect we're all sleeping on LSU a bit here. That's a talented roster in Baton Rouge.

From rebzzz: What happened to Jake Springer? It felt like he was so important to our defense last year and then it seemed like he didn't even sniff the NFL, any idea why?

He ran out of eligibility. I don't think he was fully healthy during the offseason and he didn't perform well in draft events. However, he was terrific at what he was asked to do at Ole Miss.

From cctrey5: Hypothetical scenario: You’re an early-20s bachelor and are approached by the head of the Saudi royal family who views you as a worthy suitor to be his granddaughter’s husband (the details of how he found you and why he thinks this are not important). The young woman in question is, of course, over 18 and bears a striking resemblance to Vanessa Hudgens. Due to the atrocities carried out by the family, marrying into it would likely alienate you from everyone you’ve known or loved in your life; however, you would inherit billions of dollars from this union. So, would you decline to stand by your principles, or would you take the money and be married to an absolute smoke show?

First, is it bad that I had to Google Vanessa Hudgens? My lack of pop culture knowledge is fast becoming comical. I love money. I mean, it motivates me and fires me up and gets me out of the bed in the morning, but I wouldn't trade my family for it. I love my parents and my brothers too much. I'd never enjoy the money. And you know it's hot over there all the damn time. I like seasons, my man.

From North Tampa Rebel: Based on recent past SEC QB's, who are the best comps for Altmeyer and Dart?

I'm not good at this stuff, so I ran this by a football friend I know. He said Altmyer reminds him of "a young Stetson Bennett." Dart, he said, reminded him of a young Matt Corral without some of the arm talent. "Very difficult to give you an accurate comp with those two," he said.

From 52oxfordrebel25: Theoretically, what would your 8-4 prediction of Ole Miss’s team this year change to if the Matt Corral of last year was still in Oxford?

Yes, I'd say 10-2 or 11-1 were possible in that scenario. I would get to trade a 19-year-old with little experience for a guy who was playing really high-level football before the ankle injury. And I'd get to give him a better running back room and arguably another weapon or two.

From Pro-Nuance: Why do some coaches insist on wearing hoodies, long sleeves, etc. in 100 degree weather? Is this the modern day equivalent of high school coaches wearing those beloved Bike coaching shorts in 18 degree weather?

The sleeves are to protect from the sun and prevent burning. However, the hoodies and such, I simply don't get it. I guess they're trying to sweat off some pounds. Maybe they're trying to be as hot as their players. I just don't know.

From petervenkman: All things being equal- do you think that Lane Kiffin would lean towards starting Dart over Altmyer because of his relationship with Michael Trigg? We are going to need Trigg to fully commit and knowing that his close friend would be throwing the ball to him would potentially help that I would think.

No. I think Kiffin is going to start the quarterback who he believes gives him the best chance to win games. Simple as that.

From philwauke: What are your thoughts on the current staffs recruiting ability compared to last year ?

This staff is obviously a strong recruiting staff. It's full of young guys with a ton of energy in that category. However, as Kiffin himself said, it's easier to recruit off success than it is selling a vision. Last year's staff didn't have the same success on the field to work from. That's worth noting in the spirit of fairness.

From Levi275: Can Doug Pederson stabilize the Jaguars and maximize Trevor Lawrence? @Jeffrey Wright is a known Trevor skeptic (and Baker Mayfield supporter), but do you think Lawrence is a “generational” talent?

Yes, I think Pederson will be great for the Jags. He's got that ULM DNA coursing through his veins. That will help Lawrence, who, I'm told, dreamed of going to ULM before Clemson made an offer he simply couldn't refuse or something like that. That's just what I heard on the streets. Is Lawrence a generational talent? I don't know. He's very good.

From davidbryson: Latest season ticket sales

I've heard they've sold just more than 38,000, and that does not include student season tickets, suite tickets or visitor-allotted tickets. That was before the Alabama game was announced as a sellout, by the way, so that might change things. Again, not my strong suit as it pertains to information.

From Sig Reb: What are your thoughts on the Oxford Comma?

I'm a fan. It eliminates ambiguity and it also just makes common sense. I've not used it in my work because I have always been taught to use AP style, which does not use the Oxford comma. After 25-plus years, I'm a trained, old dog. However, not using the Oxford comma is idiotic when you think about it. And now that I'm really not beholden to editors or a stylebook, I probably should make myself somewhat happier and start employing the Oxford comma into my work.

From cjhuntley38: If the football gods told you that Ole Miss lost to UK and Auburn this year, what are your thoughts on the season.If they told you we won those, same question.

If the football gods told me Ole Miss lost to both Auburn and Kentucky, I'd fear for your season. I'd wonder if you were fighting for bowl eligibility on Thanksgiving night. If they told me Ole Miss beat both the Tigers and the Wildcats, I'd think that maybe, just maybe, Ole Miss was a 9-win team with real upside. I'm on record here. I think Alabama and at Texas A&M are losses, and I think winning in both Baton Rouge AND Fayetteville is a tall order. I've got Ole Miss beating Auburn but losing to Kentucky, losing at LSU and winning in Arkansas.

From OrangeBeachReb: Where would UT be today, program wise, of the fans didn’t run Schiano out of Knoxville before he even got started? Two scenarios, though - 1) Schiano with Phat Phil as AD and 2) Schiano with an average AD?

Oh, I think they'd be solid. Schiano is a good coach. He would've performed well in Knoxville. That said, I think Heupel is doing a superb job there on multiple fronts.

From harryblackbear: What is the story with Hudson Wolfe? I know he was a big time get when he flipped from Tennessee and his freshmen year was marred by injury. We hear a lot about Trigg and the new freshmen TE, but why no buzz about Hudson Wolfe in the depth chart?

He had to have another neck/back surgery, per sources. It's my understanding he will miss this season but plans to play for Ole Miss in 2023. My sources are not incredibly optimistic that will happen, but they're certainly cheering for the young man. No one has anything but nice things to say about Wolfe.

From SaladThunder: You’ve been working in journalism for a while now, but sometimes it seems like you don’t want to ask Lane questions in fear it will upset him or something. It’s almost as if you’re trying to stay on his good side? Ask the questions he wants to be asked or he will think is interesting? Am I completely wrong? Or maybe you’ve been in the industry long enough to know if there’s nothing there, no need to pry. Just seems like you’ve never had this approach with coaches in the past. What do you think?

As you know, I dove into this a bit on McCready & Siskey Monday afternoon. There's no fear of upsetting Kiffin, and I don't think I'm on his good or bad side. I suspect, given some of the company he keeps, he knows a little bit about my daughters via their high school and college friends and whatnot, but I don't think Kiffin cares about relationships with local media members. Sometimes I ask questions, but I hate the group settings with the passed-around microphone. In camp, when it was my day to cover, I stayed until the end. When I got to the media room, I was on the second or third row. One site, 247 Sports, literally has three -- and sometimes four -- guys posted on the front row. So by the time the mic gets to me, most stuff has been asked. And yeah, when there's nothing there, I don't want to just ask to ask. I don't need the attention and I'm not trying to impress anyone. When we get to the point in the season where there are things to really dive into, I'll participate much more. I always have.

From Gjg23: When I watch the NFL Network, I ponder the effects of an entity “reporting” on itself. Then again, with the size of the media rights contracts these days, I wonder the value of the reporting of ESPN, Fox, NBC, etc, on the sports they broadcast. I have similar thoughts on national political reporting when polls suggest 90%+ of media members vote for the same party. Obviously this presents some challenges for getting reliable information to the public, but is this the new normal or will something change in media in the future that might change it? Is all media destined to become fan-service?

I think it's the new normal. Further, I think media in general is going to become more fan-service oriented. There are very few truly objective, straight-forward outlets anymore. Everything is either tailored for a certain perspective or served a la carte, if you will. I don't see that changing.

From hamslam12: You're about to go back to covering games football games in person for the first time in 3 years. Do you have any anxiety about this activity? Going back, covering in person, being around a packed stadium, long hours in one place?

I wouldn't say I'm anxious about it, but yeah, I have to admit I've enjoyed "covering" Ole Miss football games from the comfort of my house the past two years. I didn't miss press boxes. I enjoyed lighting my grill and hanging out by the pool on a September Saturday. I enjoyed going for a walk or a run, grabbing a beer and a shower before Ole Miss kicked off, etc. I enjoyed having a second game on in my office and sometimes a third game on my computer. Now, I'll be back on press row, AirPods in, trying to block out all the chatter and focus on my work. I don't look forward to the traffic or the hours of writing after the game in an empty stadium. But I firmly believe it's my job. I've debated this with a lot of people, people who insist I'm making a mistake not staying home and hosting the postgame show (Chase will be hosting a postgame show, and I'll call in as a guest), but I think we owe it to our subscribers to provide written content from games. For us to assume that every one of our subscribers listens to our podcast and/or watches our livestreams is one hell of an assumption. But I wouldn't say I'm anxious. I'll get to the stadium an hour and a half before the game, go down to the field to look for notes, head back up and watch/cover the game. There won't be a ton of interaction. I'll pretty much keep to myself. I just won't have the privacy and convenience I've enjoyed the past two seasons, but fully getting back to normal after the clown show of the past two years is a good thing.

From Cobbrebel: You mentioned that Chris Partridge will be a head coach at some point. Curious as to what you see in him as a coach?

He's a super recruiter. He's a former high school head coach with strong resume lines in the Big Ten and now the SEC. Kids love him. He's a good communicator, very organized, very connected. If he can prove that he can run a defense, he's going to get opportunities soon, in my opinion.

From robert90: For those that really know football, Corral's season last year was historical. (I think it was an all time great season for any college QB). He was a one man show for Ole Miss and got them to the Sugar Bowl. He didn't have one big time receiver, no threat at TE, 2 serviceable RB's and an OL banged up all year. Plus he was banged up the last half of the season. My question is could the Ole Miss offense be better this year without Corral? The other positions will have to be better because they don't have Corral to take over games. And looking at it on paper, all offensive positions seem more talented or as talented as last year. I feel the RB's will be drastically more talented and versatile. The TE's have more potential with Trigg and the Freshman. The OL should be as good as last year. So does Kiffin call the offensive game differently since he has more weapons other than just Corral. Thanks in advance.

That was a lot of commentary leading to a question. Kiffin has always used his weapons, but let's be honest here: Until he knows what his quarterback can and cannot do in a game setting, he's got to feel things out a bit. He could open it up with Corral last season. Does he have that level of confidence in a quarterback early in the season? We'll see.

From blakelydylan: Overall, do you think Lane considers this a “rebuilding season”?

No, I don't think he's wired that way. However, he's said repeatedly that people should appreciate what Corral did last season, that it was special, that it doesn't come around every season. Ignore that advice from him at your own peril, I suppose.

From DeuceMccluster22: With the university just immediately removing Tony the Landshark from existence with no announcement…. Is that somewhat disrespectful to Tony Feins family? I mean it was just couple years ago they were welcomed to campus for the new mascots introductory in honor of their deceased son to just remove it w no explanation in less than 5 years?

No. It was, in my opinion, always a terrible idea. And it didn't work. It didn't catch on. The powers that be seemed embarrassed of it, almost from the start. I understand the sentiment of your question, but long-term, the shark just doesn't work.

From DBROTC: I love M&S. Can we please have Tyler dive into happened the Sunday that Matt Luke and staff was fired? I know that it hits home for him and probably can only share so much. Also, what happened with N. Dean has been teased twice now so I’m hoping to hear some details about that story if possible.

First, thanks. It's a fun show. I've really enjoyed it. Yes, we'll dive into that Sunday at some point. As you might expect, that's a painful story for him to recount, and it's a decision that he, understandably, disagreed with. As for Nakobe Dean, I feel like everyone knows at this point what happened. But yes, I'll see if I can press him for details at some point. Tyler is in business and schools are clients, so he does have to protect himself a bit. However, with Dean, it's not a difficult read between the lines.

From class77: What happened to Masin, the punter from Australia? Is he injured and, if so, will he be able to return at any time this season? Have we not tried to get someone from the portal or is it just too late in the season to get a transfer?

As you know, they don't tell us about injuries. We never saw any punting in the six practices and one scrimmage we were allowed to see, so I assume he was injured before camp. Kiffin said the other day there were no significant, lasting injuries. Does that include Masin? I don't know. They've added a punter, Charlie Pollock, who once punted for Nevada but did not punt last season. I've reached out to him and hope to speak with him, but as the frat party story has taken off (I have to assume it's not true), that's gotten more difficult.

From dawsonreb: Worse movie to end a series, Godfather 3 or Rocky 5? (Technically there were more Rocky’s but let’s assume this is year 2000 where there are no more Rocky’s)