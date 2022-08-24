The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 195

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 195. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: Northwestern opening in Ireland feels right with the deep Irish roots of Chicago. What would be the best foreign gameday location for each SEC West Team?

You're asking the guy who hasn't left the country since the fifth grade, and that was for an afternoon with my parents in Tijuana. A world traveler I am not. Alabama was part of New France for more than 60 years in the 1700s, so I'll say Paris for the Crimson Tide. I've never been to Paris, but the thought of some Tide fans roaming the streets there makes me laugh. Auburn should play a game in Tel Aviv. The Tigers know what it's like to live surrounded by enemies. LSU should play in Barcelona, Spain. It's known for its vibrant nightlife and the Tigers would likely feel right at home with the Spanish architecture. I've always thought, by the way, LSU has a sneaky cool campus. Ole Miss should play in Seoul, South Korea. Why? I googled "world's biggest party cities" and that's what popped up. Again, I'm no expert. Mississippi State should play in Brussels, Belgium. Why? I googled "world's most boring city" and it popped up. Seemed fair. Texas A&M should play in London. Why? I googled "world's richest city" and it was a common listing. The Aggies hanging in the pubs eating fish and chips and watching Manchester United and Liverpool on the televisions on Saturday mornings doesn't feel right.

Arkansas is tough. I don't know. I'll go with Zurich, Switzerland, as it's a city in the mountains. I'm always struck by the change in topography when I turn off I-40 and onto I-49 to get to Fayetteville. I already dread this message board thread. I suspect I'll be ridiculed quite a bit, Again, in my defense, I've never been anywhere outside of the U.S. I doubt I ever go. I've just never had the time or the resources to do it.

From cctrey5: In all your years of covering college football, have you ever been a part of a press conference in which a player became upset and verbally lashed out at the media?

No, not in a press conference setting. I've seen it happen in locker rooms from time to time, whether it be with an individual media member or -- once, in Joe Horn's case -- most of a media corps. But no, I don't think so. I watched Bo Wallace get pretty upset at media following a quote being taken way out of context by an Alabama media member, but Bo was self-aware enough not to take out those frustrations on people like me who had been very fair with him.

From chattreb: Not to put you on the spot, but while all schools have some bad fans, which fan bases annoy you the most?

You know, I've never really gotten into that. I've gotten crap from most every fan base. I've seen the worst of Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and probably more, if I think about it. I don't know that I really even notice that stuff much anymore. I suspect some national writers could provide better answers, but at this point in my career, I'm so isolated and irrelevant that I'm not sure anyone even notices what I write or say that much.

From jjglo23: Just joined the board a few days ago so forgive me if I am not following the process. What is your thoughts on the defense? Do we play a 3-2-6 like last year or go to a more traditional 3-4 or 4-3. Also will we lean on the defense more in the beginning since our QB situation has yet to find a starter.

From the two weeks of practices I saw, I think Ole Miss is going to be solid up front, a little shaky in the middle and really good on the back end. They've got a lot of pieces in the secondary, so yes, I look for a lot of the 3-2-6 scheme. I do think there are enough pieces up front to go with some four-man looks, but in today's football, you can sneak a physical safety into what is essentially a linebacker spot. I look for Ole Miss to do a lot of that.

From Hattiesreb23: In your opinion, what does this likely season ending foot injury mean for Corrals career? Rhule seems to be on quite a hot seat so it seems to me that either Mayfield kills it and becomes a franchise guy, or he bombs, Rhule gets fired and Corral possibly never gets a real shot with a new staff- especially being PUP this whole year

I think Corral's injury basically just delays his career for a year. If he's smart, he spends as much time as he can around Mayfield, watching him prepare for games, learning the offense and mastering the game. This is a critical year for him now. He has to rehab the foot correctly, as that's an injury that can get complicated, all the while making sure he creates no negative headlines. He's a rookie who can't play. He's a third-rounder. He cannot be a distraction, not even for a minute.

From ThePunter87: Would you rather take in a show with good seats in London or eat at a 3 star Michelin restaurant? Feel free to defer to @Chase Parham

I'd probably rather take in the show. The super fancy restaurants aren't really my thing. I much prefer sitting at the bar and having a meal. I always feel kind out of place at really fancy restaurants. I usually feel kind of inferior, for lack of a better word, in those settings, like I just don't belong there.

From 3YReb: Can you talk about and compare the SEC and Big10 tv contracts? Did the SEC get outmaneuvered? How will this affect the brands 5-6 years from now?

Not yet, no. Until we see the details of the SEC's new deal, there's no way to do that. The Big Ten deal is quite lucrative, and I suspect it's a jumping-off point for the SEC. And no, the SEC hasn't been outmaneuvered -- at least not yet. All eyes are on Notre Dame. If the Irish join the Big Ten, the SEC has to answer. If the Irish remain independent, the SEC likely is fine sitting at 16 members for a minute. Five or six years from now, the members of the Big Ten and the SEC, whoever they may be, will be the superpowers of college athletics. They'll have so much more money than members of other leagues.

From $WithARebelYell$: Have you watched the Manti Te’o documentary on Netflix yet? If so what are your thoughts? Also how much money do you think that scandal cost him?

My wife wanted to drive to Fayetteville last weekend, and I let her. I believe she was a race car driver in a previous life, so I turned on the documentary, put in my AirPods, said a quick prayer and stopped watching the Grand Prix race unfolding in front of me. The documentary was well-done. I didn't know all of the details before watching it. I was struck by Te'o's naiveté. When he couldn't see "her" face, when there was always a technical issue with FaceTime or whatnot, alarm bells should've gone off. His friends failed him. Someone had to say, "Manti, until you see this girl, how do you know she's real?" Tuiasosopo, meanwhile, is just evil. He -- and yes, he's a he -- could've just gone away early on. He could've deleted the account. When he realized Te'o was falling in love or whatever with his character, he had to stop. The excuse of Lennay being part of his trans journey or whatever is a total crock. He/she/it is an evil person.

From DeuceMccluster22: Name one celebrity, not an athlete, that I could tell u is sitting at a empty bar in Oxford on a wk night and if u were to leave the comforts of your home and go to the square u could have an extended talk with them?

On this edition of The Mailbag, we really hone in on Neal McCready's array of weaknesses. My pop culture knowledge is just off-the-charts awful. I wouldn't notice 99 percent of popular musicians if they walked past me on the street. I mean, I think I could sit and have a conversation talking to Bradley Cooper or Tom Cruise or someone like that. I've seen enough of their movies to ask interesting questions and instigate a conversation I'm sure they'd hate. (Hey, I'm chilling at this empty bar, enjoying some rare privacy and this fat, bald guy won't stop asking me about my career. Fun.) I'd love to talk to Joe Rogan or Adam Corolla. Both have impacted my career as a podcaster. Corolla's building of a network was and is inspirational to me. And I'd love to run into Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian. The selfies alone would make my daughters so jealous and score me so many cool points in their eyes.

From KwasReb9: You win a championship…. What song are you playing? I’m a “We Are the Champions” guy. Probably a generation thing. Younger folks might say Post Malone “Congratulations”.

I'm not a trash-talker. I'm a guy who runs the bases as quietly and efficiently as possible after a home run. I'm a hand-the-ball-to-the-ref-after-a-touchdown guy. I'm fairly sure I'd be music-less. I'm not sure I'd celebrate at all, at least not publicly.

From Kylethehoss: Have you ever been in a tornado?

Yes. The night before the tornado that ripped through Tuscaloosa, a tornado came through our neighborhood. People said they were straight-line winds later, but I'll forever believe it was a tornado. I heard the freight-train sound and I heard rotation. We put all the kids in our room that night. I woke the girls and got them to the guest bathroom and ran back to get my son just as the bedroom window next to my wife's side of the bed exploded. That was scary.

From johnnyk71: I've never once asked one of these dumb questions, but the idea of this one had me chuckling while making my lunch today.Make your choice:1.) A gallon of mayo and a spoon, alone in a hotel room until you finish it, while a cobra watches from the corner.2.) Lunch at The Beacon every day for a month, with Rosebowl, Chuck, and Houston Dale; conversation and eating required.

Is it bad that I researched whether cobras attack humans? Best I can tell, if they don't feel threatened, they don't. I'd worry the mayo would make me vomit in a way that the cobra would feel threatened, but maybe that's a risk worth taking. For the record, I have no issue with Houston Nutt. He didn't treat me fairly, but that's OK. I'm a big boy. He was told, before I ever arrived on the beat, that I couldn't be trusted, that I wasn't going to treat him fairly and that I was out to get Ole Miss. He bought it, and in his mind, what I viewed as objective journalism, he viewed as a bit of an enemy attack. That said, I always found him to be generally pleasant and kind of funny. I think he and I could talk and get along well enough. I don't know Robertson, and The Beacon does serve salads, but I think I'd still choose the cobra and the Hellman's.

From SaladThunder: How ready are you for the season to kick off? Have you ever read animorphs?

I was today years old when I heard of Animorphs. For those who, like me, didn't know, Animorphs is a science fantasy series of children's books written by Katherine Applegate and her husband Michael Grant. As for kickoff, yeah, I'm ready. I gave myself some time off in July and I feel pretty recharged. I always enjoy the routine and flow of the football season. Getting back to the games in-person will be interesting. I'm curious to see how things go after 2-plus years of watching games from home.



From Lapenn5: Couple of things... Assuming you have watched The Captain, your thoughts????I've been a Jeter fan from day one. He, Nomar, and Arod all at shortstop during that period is a happy place in my growing up. (I was born in 1985) ... not to mention the late 90's MLB just being so damn good! Secondly... I know Arod gets the rap now, especially since he got caught and didn't just say yes, you got me. But couple of things point to he is a good dude and wanted to win. He was literally willing to walk away from TX to get to Boston and give up a lot of $ to do so! But the Players Union wouldn't allow it, basically "no, you cannot take less money!". Then, he is in his prime, coming off an MVP season, and gives up his position... As Jeter says, even he wouldn't had done that. Does/did ARod just have too much Hugh Freeze in him as far as giving a damn about other people's thoughts too much... what was his downfall, in your opinion?

I haven't watched much of it yet. I plan to, but the first episode didn't really pull me in all that much. And I'm with you on Rodriguez. He wanted to go to the Red Sox and the MLBPA basically killed it. We were all cheated of a Red Sox-Yankees era with Rodriguez and Jeter as dueling shortstops. Rodriguez's downfall, I believe, was all those years in Arlington. I've long thought he started taking supplements and such to recover from all of those brutally hot games in a row. He had an image as this great kid and it dissolved over time.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready In your opinion, does the NIL hit a wall in the next few years? With Texas A&M allegedly spending $40 million for their 2022 Class, Tennessee paying $10 million for one player, etc., does there come a time when the members of the NIL "collective" just say "The wins are fun, but they are not worth all this money and I'm not seeing a return on my business"? Essentially, no financial ROI for the collective? Then, what happens to the sport as an entity? Does it regress back to the way it was with recruiting as we knew it just a few years ago?