From Webster_Co_Reb: I know the biggest part of keeping this w streak is health but outside of that would you say the next most important factor would be how Jaxson handles a real hostile road environment?

Yeah, I think that's more than fair. There are no signs whatsoever that Dart is going to fold or cower due to a hostile fan environment. He will be fine. How does the team handle it? Does it lead to mistakes up front on offense? Does the defense get rattled if the opposing offense begins to feed off its home crowd? I don't know those answers. If I did, I'd run to Vegas. The biggest thing, as you said, is health. Ole Miss and LSU have not had a bye week. Texas A&M just enjoyed one. Ole Miss gets one before Alabama. Arkansas is off this weekend. I'm not sure about Mississippi State's schedule, but they have a cupcake on the Saturday Ole Miss must travel to Fayetteville. Health will decide a lot.

From North Tampa Rebel: I'm still not willing to let myself believe we'll win the West, been hurt too many times. Let's say Georgia Beats Tennessee, and then Bama beats UGA in the SEC Championship. If the SEC gets two teams in the playoff, who goes?

As for the West, it's too early to talk about who wins it. Ole Miss has five games left. The Rebels could go 8-0 in the league. They could go 4-4 in the league. It's simply too early. As for your question, it's not answerable. The SEC, as you know, doesn't exist in a vacuum. Does the Big 12 have an unbeaten champion? What about the ACC? Does USC, Oregon or UCLA win the Pac 12 with just one loss? What about the Michigan-Ohio State loser? In your scenario, Alabama's neutral-site win over Georgia would be bigger than Tennessee's home win over Georgia, but it would be a controversial conversation. These things typically work themselves out.

From OGReb: Big picture:Is the run Ole Miss football has been on for the past 2 seasons something that is sustainable or is a regression to the mean inevitable? What specifically would be needed in order for Ole Miss to supplant programs like Auburn, LSU, Florida, A&M in the hierarchy of CFB for the long run? Ole Miss has done a great job of capitalizing on the down years for some of the better programs in the league over the past 2 years but what will it truly take for Ole Miss to go from the role of opportunist to that of a lasting power?

Ole Miss has won 18 of its last 21 games. Is that sustainable? History would say it's not. However, this is a new age of college football, so I'm inclined to dismiss a lot of the past and say we'll find out what is and isn't sustainable over time. To change the hierarchy, a program just has to win. It's as simple -- and difficult -- as that. If you win, you move up. If you don't, you don't. You figure out ways to accumulate a lot of good players, have a strong culture, coach well and hope to remain healthy enough to take advantage of opportunities.

From BigDogSaint23: Did the push for more written content and less video content (i.e. changes to the post game show) come from the folks at Rivals/Yahoo? Doesn’t seem like many at RG are clamoring for more written content, and can see the Rivals/Yahoo folks being upset at the separate revenue stream the MPW Digital created.

Simply put, no. No one at Rivals or Yahoo, not in almost 15 years, has ever said anything to me about our content. They've never said anything about the podcast network, other than asking some questions to try to help other publishers. If anything, I think we've become a bit of a model site for others. People have admired our ability to create additional revenue streams other than the money that comes from subscriptions. The written content conversation has been driven by me. I felt -- and still feel -- our written content from last year's season was lacking. Chase wrote observations. I wrote a hurried column while I tried to get ready to produce and co-host a postgame show. Then, hours later, I posted video taken off Ole Miss' FTP (it's there for us to take, by the way; I wasn't breaking any rules) on RebelGrove.com. It was weak, but after a three- and sometimes four-hour postgame show, I was spent. I don't apologize for not working until 2 a.m. or later. People called me out on the lack of written content. I listened. They were right. I fixed it, but to do that, the postgame format had to change. This season, the written content, I feel, has been much, much, much better. Chase has hosted the show, and it's been guest-driven and more football-focused. Some complain. Last year, people complained that the callers weren't focused enough on football. They wanted us to hire a call-screener, not having any understanding of what the setup is or how difficult and costly that would be. That's life. There's absolutely no way to please everyone. I've learned that in this business. I'm going to Baton Rouge this weekend. I'll be out of Tiger Stadium around 9 p.m. or so and on the road no later than 7 a.m. Sunday, as the first of my three player shows -- Mason Brooks -- usually tapes around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Since it's a night game at Texas A&M, I'm scrapping my plans to go to College Station. My brother, who lives in Houston, was going to drive me to the game, wait for me and then drive me back to his house. With the game starting at 6:30 and college games lasting at least 3 1/2 hours, that means it'll be at least 11 p.m. before I'm finished with interviews and likely around midnight or (likely) later when I finish writing. That's not fair to him. I wouldn't get back to his house in Katy until close to 2 a.m., and I have a flight out of Hobby Sunday at 8 a.m. as I have to get back to tape player shows and write 10 Thoughts. I don't want to rent a car. It's not reliable. It's expensive. Dropping off a rental at 6 a.m. after a two-hour nap sounds horrible, so screw it, I'll stay in Oxford, co-host the show with Chase and write like I did last year. We'll gauge reaction. Maybe it'll give us something to compare. I highly doubt it. I'll likely go to Fayetteville, though if that game is a night game, I'll have some decisions to make. The difference there, obviously, is there won't be any player shows to tape that Sunday (they'll be practicing due to the short week) and I can drive back without having to worry about catching a flight. Also, with the short turnaround between Arkansas and Mississippi State, the postgame in Fayetteville becomes more important, and I need to be there to get that material. The next media opportunity won't come until that Monday, so there's no reason to rush back. And yes, my girls being there factors in, as it should. In an ideal world, we have a bigger site and more ability to add staff. To be perfectly honest, I have some concerns there as well. I'm a small business owner. There's talk of new regulations requiring people like me to provide contractors with health insurance, workers comp and the like. The folks at Uber and Lyft and other companies are pushing back hard. For me, those types of regulations would end any prospect of real growth as hiring would simply be too expensive to consider. Sometimes it's obvious the people who govern our country have no real-world experience to fall back on. But back to your question: There's no way to make everyone happy. I do know that. I also know we'll keep trying and reevaluate everything before we decide how we'll cover things in 2023.

From REBELTAXMAN: I know you guys have talked about bringing over some of the content items on other rivals sites (orangebloods comes to mind). Was wondering what content items have you brought over to rebelgrove that worked well. What items, if any, didn’t work well and why?

I basically stole 10 Thoughts from the Texas site. I mean, I credited them, so I guess I just copied. Gabe at the Missouri site was doing a mailbag before I started one. I'm sure we've tried stuff that didn't work, but I just don't remember. A lot of the stuff we've done -- What He Said/What He Meant comes to mind -- was just me waking up in the middle of the night trying to think of revenue streams.

From KINGVINMFINGHENSEL: What impact do the Notre Dame (kelly) v USC (lane) games have on this game? Is there any there...there?

Kiffin was asked about that Monday and he said it wouldn't really matter. These programs in the SEC do so much advance scouting that there's no fooling anyone. They're all very prepared for each other. Kelly was asked about Kiffin and gave a long answer about Ole Miss' offense. From TigerDetails.com: “It's perimeter based," Kelly said. "The ball is trying to get out on the perimeter, but you now have a quarterback (Jaxson Dart) that if you're spreading yourself thin on the perimeter, he strikes down the heart of our defense. "And then they have a great play-action game, and (wide receiver Jonathan) Mingo is 6-3, 225 pounds. He's a matchup nightmare. When your safeties are dropping down, you're trying to load the box, you know, defend the perimeter, now they have one-on-one matchups that they can throw the football. "Auburn was trying to stop the passing game, and then they were a little soft to the run game. They (Ole Miss) ran for 400 yards. You cannot win games giving up 400 yards rushing. Well, you can, but you're playing the game up and down the field. “So, it's just an offense that has been set up obviously to force the ball outside, but they have a quarterback now that can run it so effectively as well. They threw the ball last year because they had a great quarterback in (Matt) Corral. This is a different quarterback. “That's what (Ole Miss coach) Lane (Kiffin) does well. He's going to set his offense based upon who the player is. It's not about plays, it's about players for him, and he changes based upon who he has. He has a quarterback that's really a dual threat.”

From Bigde12: Few years back (4th and 25 conversion year) we potentially had the opportunity to see an Ole Miss Tennessee SEC Championship game in ATL. But as always few things played out here and there and both teams never made it. This year though, at this point in time, things seem as if there’s a path for that game to come into fruition. Don’t really know where I’m going question wise here but maybe just share your thoughts on how close both teams were then and the potential things are now. And if a change from typical UGA vs Bama SEC Championship is something most want to see.

I didn't remember Tennessee being close that year, but I'll take your word for it. I'll always push back a little on the Ole Miss-was-a-play-away talk. Freeze's teams got tight when things were on the line, so the assumption that Ole Miss would've beaten LSU and Mississippi State had it outlasted Arkansas in overtime that day is a bit iffy, in my opinion. But yes, that team was close. Obviously, Tennessee is in great shape, having beaten Alabama. However, the Vols' defense is porous and they must still face Kentucky at home and go to Georgia. Don't crown them yet. And Ole Miss has a lot of work to do, including three tough road games and a home game against Alabama, before it can start thinking about Atlanta. What do people want to see? I don't know. I suppose there are some tired of Georgia-Alabama and others are enamored with the idea of another clash of the titans.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: I'm going to try to fire three at you in one post and leave you alone for the week:#1 It's Halloween. Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Ghostface, Leatherface, and Freddy walk up and say "Neal we see you out here training hard, we're going to put that to the test. You've got to take one of us on", which one are you taking?#2 I'm a full time student, full time worker, and I just got married a few months ago. I graduate this year and I've got a job in a field that pays well and is good for entry level, but it's not what I want to do for forty years. I'd like to do some semblance of writing/reporting even if it was part time or basically unpaid. As far as quality, I think I've got a solid base in a few fields I'd like to work in and I've been told what I do put out is pretty solid. I just can't stay consistent with content with all of life sort of hitting at once. What's the tip to getting out content consistently?#3 If I tell you Ole Miss knocks down TAMU and LSU and stay at a solid level of health, what do you think happens when Bama comes to town in a month with the Rebs coming off a bye?

1. I've never watched any of those movies. Pop culture isn't my thing. One of them has a chain saw. I'll avoid him. 2. The main tip is just write. And then write some more. Get in touch with me. Maybe we can give you some opportunities. 3. If Ole Miss is 9-0 and healthy, Nov. 12 is going to be the biggest game in modern history for the Rebels' program. It won't be close. Ole Miss will be playing to clinch the SEC West, wrap up a spot in Atlanta and move squarely, beyond a doubt, into the national title picture. This place will be up for grabs.

From Champ87: Based on same of the questions it appears a lot of Rebel fans are just waiting on the other shoe to fall, and if they don't fix the tackling issues it just might happen. What has happened to the defense? One minute they look like great, and the next they look awful. It's like we're back to late 2020 or early 2021 at times Is this coaching? Players? Can this be fixed? And soon? This back in stretch is too tough to play like they've been playing.

They've had some injuries. Cedric Johnson has been out or limited. Troy Brown was hurt. AJ Swann had a very good first half for Vanderbilt. Tank Bigsby is a very talented running back. They've taken some bad angles, missed some tackles. It's not coaching. It's almost always about players. Can it be fixed? I guess we shall see. Yes, the next stretch of games is going to be very challenging. I've been saying that since the spring. The next four -- and maybe five -- games are losable. Ole Miss will have to play well to win.

From chattreb: It was very refreshing to hear both you and Jeffery Wright mention how unwatchable college games have become to watch in person due to the clock stoppages due to reviews, potential targeting, injuries (both real and fake). It has been well established that TV executives could give two cents about the in person college fan, but apparently the NFL does seem to care. I think Jeffery mentioned the big difference is that the networks act in accordance to the demands of the NFL, while the college presidents bend over and say “thank you sir, may I have another” to the networks. Is the answer to this problem to elect a NCAA Roger Goodell type person or is it more complicated than that?

Jeffrey is likely right, at least to a major extent. I do think the NCAA needs a single commissioner, if you will, to help oversee the sport and negotiate and whatnot, but I'm not sure that's entirely realistic. It's a much more complicated organization than the NFL, which has more of a singular focus and purpose.

From DBROTC: If Ole Miss goes into the bye week 9-0, what does that two week build up look like from the national media? What does that look like for you and Chase? You guys are killing it on a weekly basis already, but just wondering if you guys have any ideas or opportunities that you want to capitalize on covering what would be undoubtedly a play in game with historical ramifications on the line for Ole Miss.

Tennessee faces Georgia and Alabama travels to Baton Rouge on Ole Miss' open date, so the national attention will be squarely on the happenings in Athens, I'd be willing to bet. For us, I suspect I'd catch my breath for a couple of days before digging into the ramifications of what would be the biggest game in the modern history of the program. I haven't really thought that far ahead just yet. I suppose if Ole Miss beats LSU Saturday, we'll start to think about it, but I just haven't gotten to that spot mentally. As I type this, I think I probably should be thinking more about it. It's likely a sign I've put too much on my plate this fall. I'm not a great Ole Miss historian, so I'll probably have to dig in on that if the development transpires.

