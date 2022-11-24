It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 208. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From tdavidhedrick: What in the world can ever be done to have Officals held accountable for poor performances? Why or why not has or will it ever happen? Do you think the bad calls affected the outcomes of the last two games?

I simply don't know. The officiating is poor, but there's not a long line of people waiting to call the games. Do I think officiating impacted the outcomes of the past two games? No, not really. I know that's an unpopular opinion, but I've heard about the officiating grades and I'm not sure what they missed would've impacted results.

From NC_Reb: Regardless on if it’s auburn or not, the consensus seems that lane won’t be here too much longer. Does this knowledge put a hard ceiling on what he can accomplish in Oxford, and if so, to what extent?

As of this writing, I believe he's leaving. If he's not, I think he's done major damage to his tenure here.

From OM_PhysicalTherapy: Do you think Kiffin was more chill after the Arkansas game due to him realizing they were probably going to lose for over an hours time compared to the Bama game/presser? Or just want to beat Bama more do you think?

He was locked in for Alabama and wanted that game for multiple reasons, in my opinion. I thought Saturday in Fayetteville was his worst performance -- on multiple levels.

From DeuceMccluster22: So sick of all this Kiffin stuff, as I’m sure you are too and that’s all you’ll be asked, so….Either here or on the pod can you tell us about how u met (obviously Rebelgrove related) and first impressions of Jeffrey and Chase? Always been curious to hear that.

I met Chase covering baseball. I liked him, knew he was passionate and when he called and just wanted to work, pay be damned, I made it happen. Jeffrey called and basically begged, saying he'd do anything. He learned on the fly and had/has an amazing work ethic. He changed this site and is a major driver of the podcast network.

From gorverebs18: Say Lane stays, do you expect big staff changes?

If he stays, yes. I don't expect him to stay.

From Ignatius9: I tried looking it up but couldn't find the precise information. Can you explain how the "clickbait" model works in relation to a journalist's pay? Do they get a salary and have to get a certain number of clicks per year or do they get, say, one cent per click (just throwing a number out there) from the companies that are advertising on the website? How are raises determined? When trying to find another job would they have the click numbers to put on their resume? I've always wondered about this. Thanks.

I'm not sure. A lot of them have minimum clicks they must reach and then bonus structures based on clicks. The advertisements pay based on the clicks. I think it's crappy journalism.

From StanBReb: What are some questions you’ve wanted to ask in a press conference, but didn’t?

I'm not a huge press conference guy, so nothing, really. I miss the days of being able to sit down with people and have real conversations.

From NewnanReb: Is football coming home? Can the Three Lions do it this year for the first time since 1966?

Carson says they can. I'll have to take his word for it. We watched France some Tuesday and he knew every freaking player. I was intimidated.

From Levi275: We're almost to the end of 2022, what are your goals for 2023? Something to ponder while there is a bit more down time during the Thanksgiving holiday.

I haven't gotten that far. This football season has been a blur. I'm tired. I'm mentally fried a bit. I know because I catch myself getting emotional a lot. I lost a lot of weight this year. I want to keep it off. I'd like to read more, find ways to relax more. A part of me wants to work on being more social, but I can tell that's going to be difficult. I've become a bit of recluse. It's not healthy, but it's a very difficult habit to break.

From Usp94: What, exactly, is total control of a program? From all accounts, OM has bent the knee to every request from Kiffin, yet there is still talk of him wanting total control. Does he just not want to have to ask?Question #2: When this cycle of coaching contracts is done, whether it’s $9.5 mil at OM or $10 mil at AU, has Kiffin pretty much reached his salary ceiling in college football until he delivers at championship or a deep playoff run? Of the top 5 coaching salaries in college football, Mel Tucker is the only coach who hasn’t won or at least played for a National Championship

I think Kiffin and Auburn are going to hate each other in two years. Kiffin is a different guy. Auburn is going to expect him to win big. To do that, he's going to have to take a step as a program manager.

From Big_Reb1: Do you have an idea of what the going rate of IHL money is required for a 5-star, 4-star or 3-star recruit? Are their incentives for being a starter?(edited) What's your best educated guess?

I really don't. I think the 5-star kids are getting high six-figures. The rest? I really don't know. It's all crazy.

From Kylethehoss: What is your best/most memorable Thanksgiving memory?

I honestly don't remember. Over the last quarter century, doing what I do, it's frequently been a work day.

From TheRevReb: When an AD is aware that a coach may be considering another offer, does the AD only talk to the coach through the coach's agent or does the AD also have direct conversations with the coach?

No, he can talk to that coach. He should talk to that coach. If he has to go through the agent, things are way too adversarial.

From Michael_Scarn: Let's say Kiffin leaves. Buy or sell: our next coach is a sitting HC in the ACC, Big 12 or Pac 12.

Norvell would qualify. Otherwise, sell.

From North Tampa Rebel: Will you ever, EVER, pick Ole Miss to win at Fayetteville again?

Sure. I don't believe in that stuff. Arkansas was ready to play. Ole Miss wasn't. It wasn't a jinx or any of that stuff. Pittman's team was dialed in. Kiffin's wasn't.

From chattreb: Ok. I realize that it can sound juvenile to discuss officials, but both you and Chase have so I will dive in. I am not saying that there is a conspiracy, even though what happened Saturday did affect the game somewhat (the first TD called back, and the interference flag picked up, and I will stop there although I could proceed), What I am saying is that compared to the NFL, SEC officials are grossly incompetent. Basically, they are part timers or should I say amateurs, that are subject to their local environments and prejudices. With all of the money thrown around now in the SEC, do you agree that it is past time for the SEC to employ full time professional officials, and if the answer is yes, do you think that it will ever happen any time soon?

Yes, they should hire full-time officials and train them. They won't. It's too expensive, and unlike the NFL, the business model is complicated.

From pcrebel: Completely changing the subject here: why do so many WR’s and DB’s not put in their mouth guards? I’ve noticed it so much in college and the NFL. You can see them running with it dangling from their face masks. I used to think that was a penalty.

I've always wanted to know that. It drives me crazy. I suppose it's about needing to communicate pre-snap, but it seems dangerous.

From jchmcl09: I have never attended an Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving because we have always hosted a large number of family coming from all parts of the country and breaking up the gathering to go to a football game is off the table.Is this money so immense for playing that day that we can't move it back to Saturday when many others could attend?When is this current deal over and do you sense it will be renewed?I don't believe I am the "Lone Ranger" regarding my distaste for playing this game on Thanksgiving!

It's a TV deal. No, you're not the Lone Ranger. I hate Thanksgiving Day college games. It ruins the holiday for me.

From TallyReb: What can Ole Miss do, if anything, to combat the media narrative that it is a small time school/job. What can Ole Miss do when national media publish stuff that is hyperbolic and sometimes completely false? Genuinely curious if there is any recourse to combat the prevailing perception.

Be a big boy. Act like a big boy. Win. Build relationships with local, regional and national media and proactively change the perception. That's how it's done. Simple as that.

From Sig Reb: If you’re Keith Carter, how do you respond to what happened at the end of the SEC Network broadcast?

I hire a big-time coach, pay him a big-boy salary, build a strong NIL program, win games and make sure those guys know how we did it. I don't whine and bitch. I win.

From rebfan1: When you made the Kiffin rant did you expect Kiffin to have the unity from most of Ole Miss fans/alumni that he’s had?

I just thought it was a risk worth taking. I think I was right. I'm not all that surprised it's ending this way. It was worth it. Move on and hire someone better.

From WhatTheHell_IHL: When breaking out a Reign last week, my wife who is a doctor said the things listed on the can that it does seems like made up stuff. Do I go for divorce or give her another chance to repent?

Don't divorce her but get her the help she needs. Force her to repent. Then pour a Red Dragon down her throat and tell her to stop with the blasphemy and feel the power of Reign.

From KwasReb9: When Kiffin arrived in Oxford someone handed him a baby on the tarmac. I find myself wondering about that from time to time. Like, who hands their baby to a stranger? And why? Where is that child now? Wonder how much they have grown up? Does Lane stay in touch with the family/ baby? Does Lane have any comments on being handed a child? Can we get a RebelGrove investigative report of "Where are they now"?

That would be a great story. I don't have time, but damn, that's a great idea.

From SaladThunder: What’s something exotic I could bring for thanksgiving?Our holiday is pretty Martha Stewart as is(not the prisons Martha).

I grew up in Ruston. Do you think I know exotic? Make a Brandy Alexander pie, shave some chocolate over it. That's fairly exotic. Holler if you want the recipe.

From wtcarr: What big fish do you anticipate the Cubs being in on in free agency/trades? Will a star shortstop be heading to the North Side?

I think they'll add one of the big shortstops (Correa, Bogarts, Swanson, Turner). I think they'll be in on Kiermaier or Bellinger to play center field. I think they'll add a first baseman (likely Abreu) and a starting pitcher (likely Senga, the guy from Japan).

From RebGeo08: Obviously you guys have to pre-write versions of stories pending outcomes, what is your favorite piece that never was published? And I know you say you’re not good enough to write a book, but how about using those unpublished works, weaving them together with some fictional filler and writing an alternate reality Ole Miss sports saga?

My favorite piece that was never published was a massive Rich Rodriguez story written for his announcement as Alabama's coach. It was one of the best stories I ever wrote. As for a book, nah, not happening.

From Hannitized: How much are you asking for your Taylor Swift Tickets? I need four!

I wish I had four. I'd make some coin.

From coachnuke: Do you believe the rumors , at least here in NY, that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be traded to the NY Knicks for RJ Barrett and a bunch of the number 1 draft choices the Knicks have