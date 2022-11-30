It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 209. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From canton rebel: Compare Bianco flirting with LSU to Kiffin flirting with Auburn. Obviously Bianco winning a national title cured any ills from that offseason debacle and like you said in 10 thoughts, Kiffin winning would too. Just curious on your thoughts about the similarities and differences between the two scenarios.

I think they're very different. Bianco played at LSU, coached at LSU, has a sentimental attachment to LSU and was the choice of the legendary Skip Bertman and many former Tigers players. Further, Ole Miss was ready for Bianco to leave at the time. Bianco leaving on his terms, at that time, was seemingly in everyone's best interests. Anyone who paid attention to the story knew that. He just got burned badly by Scott Woodward. Kiffin leaving for Auburn after three years and after all Ole Miss has done for me would have been a bitter pill for the UM and Rebels fans to absorb. It would've been a major slap in the face.

From lanekiffinsvisor: #1 Did you get your buyout?#2 Could you cover the Auburn or TAMU beat again if you had to?

1. No. I sent him my cell phone and he has not called. I am shocked. Several attorneys here on the site, however, warned me about him, so if he truly wants to meet, I'll make sure I take my own representation. There's no negotiation to be had, just a price. 2. Yes. I could cover any beat. Give me 2-3 weeks to acclimate and I'd be fine. I'm me. I'm not going to do the fan thing. I'd make it work. I always do.

From chattreb: I know that football coaching searches can get out of hand, and you have been living it, but the successful searches seem to be stealth, Wisconsin-Fickell, USC-Riley, LSU-Kelley etc. My question is how in the world did this Auburn search with Kiffin- Freeze get so sideways and out in the press for everyone to see? Was that by design or just plain sloppy?

Auburn made the mistake of firing Harsin too soon. That starts the speculation far too early. It centered immediately on Kiffin and came from media very connected to Auburn. It just built and built and no one poured any cold water on it. Then there was the Monday leak to Sokoloff and from there, it was very sloppy. It was a media firestorm, one that was getting fed from many angles. Was that leak by design? Was it to force Kiffin's hands? I don't know.

From StevieRayVaughan: What is your grade on how KC and OM handled the Kiffin AU saga.

I'd give them an A. They did all they could do. A lot of it was completely out of their hands. I suspect it was quite frustrating.

From M.O.B. Rebel: educated guesses on staff that will not returnany names surfacing for replacements

I don't think it's fair for me to speculate on people's job statuses. They have families. It's the holidays. That just feels cruel. Kiffin will be asked. I'll report his answer. I do expect movement, likely both voluntarily and involuntarily. If you look at his history, he typically has a decent amount of staff upheaval.

From bayou_gautier: Did anyone ask LK about the game management issues at the end of the Egg Bowl regarding the use of back to back timeouts post TD, and if not, what is your take on it ? You are driving with ~1:30 on the clock, you know its going to take a 2 pt play to tie the game, if you score. You have to have a 2 point play ready.If you fail on the 2 point play, you need all three time outs to hold state if you fail on both the 2 point try and the onsides kick. If you recover the onsides kick, you need atleast two time outs to help you drive and set up for a game winning field goal.To me, it was Les Miles bad there to call back to back time outs and not be ready with the shuttle pass or whatever you call. Lining up and reading the defense and calling time outs is not an option considering the situation. It boils down to be unprepared as a staff and as a team with a 2 point play IMO.Thanks

He brought it up, if I recall correctly. My focus was on getting the Kiffin's future story and then Chase was having trouble technically with the postgame show, so I was a bit distracted. The game was just so secondary for those of us covering the beat, and I don't think we gave it tons of thought. Kiffin said he felt that play wasn't officiated properly as it pertains to the play-clock and allowing for substitutions.

From hman478: What’s up with Trigg?

All I know at this point is he missed several team meetings and was suspended from the program. I'm not sure if that's permanent or not. I highly doubt it, but his attitude and maturity have been rumored to be issues since the summer.

From usp94: Is buyout big enough to keep OM from being in this same predicament on a yearly basis, Sans a couple of MAJOR programs? Personally, I think the whole social media/brand thing does more damage than good to Kiffin’s NFL hopes. They typically like buttoned up guys that keep their heads down

I simply don't know. Ole Miss has successfully kept the buyout number private for years now. I have a couple of thoughts on the "brand." If I'm Ole Miss, I take the "brand" back a bit. After this saga, knowing it's likely to happen again soon, the "brand" can't be all about Kiffin. As for his NFL hopes, I think he'd likely be a very good NFL coach in the right setting and with the right quarterback.

From olemiss902: Is this Basketball team an NCAA Tourney team? I know it’s early, but we look pretty good without Ruffin.

This will be unpopular, but I don't think so. It's a better team than last year, I believe, but I've watched some other SEC teams and it's difficult to see Ole Miss getting enough wins to break through. I hope I'm wrong, as I love covering the NCAA Tournament. But you're right; if Ruffin returns and is healthy, this team could be really interesting.

From Farrelly: You and Chase have educated me on the rules of journalism. What do you think of Jon Sokoloff's reporting re: Kiffin and Auburn, and more specifically, his "here's how everything unfolded" 11/26 tweet using the notes app?

He obviously believed he was well-sourced. His editors obviously did as well. I wouldn't have worded it the way he did. It was too strong, left him no room for error. Also, what was perhaps true on Monday can change, and his tweet left him no room for that change. As for his latter tweet, it's not what I would've done, I don't think, but I'm sure some of the crazy criticism he was getting was frustrating.

From SharkmanReb: Do you guys have a fairly strong guess of how much the Auburn offer to Kiffin was? Any truth to the 12 million per number that was supposedly there and then not there?

I really don't. I heard a couple of fairly well-sourced rumors, but those sources didn't hit 100 percent.

From TennRebel: Do you think Sokolove’s report actually harmed the chances of Kiffin receiving the offer OR accepting the offer? The way the timeline played out, it seems the news way pointing to Kiffin taking the job until after that night.

I don't think it impacted Kiffin's receiving the offer, but I do think it's possible that it shook Kiffin's trust in Auburn and the leadership there. On Monday night, irrespective of Sokoloff's report, almost all of the buzz out there pointed toward Kiffin going to Auburn.

From RebCJ: Now that the Lane saga is over, can we get the recipe for the holiday old fashioned mentioned on the pod?

Yes, sure, it's pretty simple. It's some Angustora bitters, some orange bitters, brown sugar simple syrup to taste (I don't like a lot of sweet, just enough to taste it but not enough to overpower it; others disagree and like a full half-ounce of syrup) and two-plus ounces of your favorite bourbon. Then take a cinnamon stick and char it with a flame a bit and add it as a garnish. It's nice. It's kind of cozy and holiday-ish.

From Mr.Rebel.IAM4062: How was your Thanksgiving, you know minus the Kiffin-Auburn/Kiffin-Extension stuff?

It was nice. We had lunch at my parents' Friday with my brother, his wife and her parents and then everyone came to our house Friday night. We did a charcuterie board, lit a fire outside and had a nice time. I was fairly sure at that point it was over, but we were completely prepared if the opposite outcome had occurred. Literally, I was sound asleep when Chris Low called me at 8:05 a.m. Saturday. I didn't realize how exhausted I was.

From DovaReb: Just curious, do you see a big difference in site/podcast traffic when the team loses versus wins?

I try not to pay attention to that. If you do too much of that, you start cheering for outcomes, and I try not to do that. My guess is traffic is down slightly after a loss, but I think it's pretty close.

From coachnuke: Do you think the schedule has to be adjusted for the EGG Bowl? OM played Arkansas and State played ETSU. Essentially giving State 8 days to prepare for OM. Being State could play base offense and defense to beat ETSU.

Yes. I firmly believe Ole Miss lost twice in Fayetteville. The offense played 98 snaps against Arkansas and looked a little sluggish five nights later versus Mississippi State. Ole Miss would've been much better off playing Central Arkansas at home that day rather than a desperate Arkansas team in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

From Levi275: If you’re Deion Sanders do you take the Colorado job?

I don't enough about the dynamics of that job. My basic thought, based on what people are saying about Colorado, is no, he shouldn't take it.

From Fabius: Assume that Lane leaves for the NFL in two years and that Jon Sumrall has ‘Troy rolling. Do you agree that he would be somebody worth considering?

Absolutely. He's a terrific coach. I saw his team in Mobile and got to visit with him before the game. He's going to be an excellent Power-5 coach.

From DrBobLoblaw: You have said that you doubt kiffin would be at OM or Auburn in the next 3-5 years; that ultimately his goal was a staple college football job like AL or Texas or maybe the NFL. Has your opinion on that changed at all?

Not really. I hope for you guys he proves me wrong, but after watching the last few weeks, I think the odds of him being a long-term fit at Ole Miss are low.

From memphisreb91: It feels like Lane's stop at FAU and his first three seasons at Ole Miss were all about quick(both successful) rebuilds to find the next job. Now that Lane has turned down Auburn and presumably stays at Ole Miss for a longer term, do you think the way he maintains and operates his program changes? Basically in your opinion, is there a shift in mindset as a program builder and coach from short term to a intermediate/longer term approach?

I think it has to. He has to shift a bit from team-building to program-building, in my opinion.

From AtlRebs: Dear NealI caught my wife using tinder last week. To make matters worse, she matched with our neighbor. Even though I saw the messages and they were flirting back and forth, clearly planning on getting together, she swears they didn’t go “all the way” and I’m inclined to believe her. What I can’t get over, though, is even though our neighbor is a little older and a little more established than I am, he’s really let himself go the last couple of years. Why would she even entertain that option when I’m now in a lot better shape than him and we have roughly the same salary (to be honest I think I make slightly more, but I know for sure it’s the same tax bracket). Anyways, I’m dealing with a lot of trust issues right now and even though she didn’t leave me this time, I can’t help but feel like she’ll fall back into this old habit sooner than later. Is my marriage doomed? What should I do?TIA,Cheated Heart

I'm assuming this is a joke and this is some pop culture thing that I've missed out on by being as terribly disconnected as I am. In the rare event you're being serious, I would say you and your wife likely have issues that go far beyond the neighbor, his looks (or lack thereof) or either of your salaries. If she's trying to hook up with the neighbor, odds are she's either a psychopath or, more likely, very unhappy. If you want to save the marriage, you should get therapy as a couple and get to the bottom of the issues that are causing her to get on Tinder, flirt with a neighbor and plan a dalliance with him.

From WichitaReb: Two questions if you don't mind First, is this basketball team good? They seem to be playing with significantly more cohesion and intensity. You have been consistent over the years that Kermit definitely knows how to coach basketball. In your opinion does he finally have the talent at the spot to meet his schemes? Thanks for all you do

Yes, it's a good team. It plays hard, defends pretty well, hits the boards hard. I thought the 1-3-1 zone was effective against Oklahoma. The point guard for the Sooners just beat it late in the shot clock on a couple of critical trips. I worry about their shooting, though it seems to be a little better this year. And I worry that when they face some of the really athletic SEC teams -- Alabama and Arkansas come to mind -- they're not going to be able to keep up. But I'm intrigued. We'll see.

From DBROTC: I’ve listened to JGT’s Brain Drain over the past month because of the Kiffin-Auburn saga. I just want to say that I really appreciate you and Chase’s product and approach to everything. It’s weird listening to a bunch of grown men call in and super chat tons of money to JGT(good for him though) just so he can give them compliments calling everyone “a stud”. It’s as if the women in their lives don’t compliment them or give them the reassurance that they need and long for. I know I can’t be the only one that notices this and is weirded out by it. What are your thoughts on this? Keep being a stud Neal! (Nah, didn’t like that even jokingly)

Jay obviously has found a path to use YouTube to make a lot of money. I couldn't do it the way he does it, but it clearly works for him and he clearly has a massive audience that loves the show. So he's doing something right. He and I have really different styles, obviously. That's not an insult, either. I think Jay has found his place and he's completely happy. I don't think he cares even a little bit what outsiders think. I wouldn't be comfortable getting hammered on a livestream. I've certainly drank on the livestream many times and likely will again, but I don't know that I'd be conscious if I drank as much bourbon as he appears to on his hours-long streams. But listen, despite all the craziness of the Kiffin saga and all the things people said about him here and me there, he's been a hell of a good friend to me through some difficult periods in my life. He played a HUGE role in helping us get set up to livestream. He's a great guy, a very kind soul. His wife, Courtney, is just a fantastic person.

From robert90: My question is about Kiifin and his offense. Does the pace of his offense at Ole Miss look similar to his previous stops at FAU, Alabama, Tenn, USC? To me his Ole Miss offense is fast paced helter skelter because he knows he does not have the athletes up front to just line up and whip people. He seems to be trying to trick defenses by going super fast. Did he do that at his other stops? (I think he is a great offensive mind. If you understand football, it is obvious that he comes up with a different game plan for each opponent. It is what NFL offensive coaches do).

They try to go fast for two reasons. One, you can control personnel that way. If defenses can't make substitutions, it's very difficult to change fronts or add a nickel or a dime to the secondary. Two, if you go fast, the defense gets fatigued. It's all from the Art Briles tree of offense, in my opinion. He's used Kendall Briles, Jeff Lebby and Charlie Weis Jr. as his coordinators. They are all sort of branches off that tree. And yes, Kiffin has elite game-planning skills.

From enclaveREB: Now that Hugh is confirmed to Auburn, I have two questions. 1. Do you think people like goddfrey, or even brennon champan will stur up old extra curricular or do you feel like that's all talk.2. How do you predict this playing out for Auburn and Hugh?

1. I hope not. The man has paid his price, at least in my opinion. College football is getting a bit too mean. 2. I think he'll do ok. I'm on record here. I think Auburn is a good job, but not a great one, especially if Alabama and Georgia are at the tops of their respective games. The league has a lot of invested programs right now (South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky) that weren't traditionally invested like Auburn. It has other programs (Arkansas comes to mind) that appear to be on the cusp of becoming similarly invested. Throw in Texas and Oklahoma and the fact that LSU, Tennessee and Florida all appear to be trending positively and the league is a bitch. Auburn will do well, but its path to dominance or whatever is really, really, really thin.

From rushingsp: How ironic is it that John cohen hired high freeze at auburn, but just a few years back him and his posse were so vitriolic towards OM and Hugh freeze?

Not very. All of these people (or at least the majority) are mercenaries. It's a scoreboard business. Win and you make a lot of money. Lose, and they run you.

From McCartyLezParty: Do you think Trigg is back with the team again next year and is there any hope that Hudson Wolfe ever plays for OM?

Like I said earlier on Trigg, I just don't know. As for Wolfe, no one inside or around the program has any optimism regarding his return. His body has just not allowed him to fulfill his football potential. It hasn't been from a lack of effort.

From larryjoe1979: Do you and Chase have a funny term for when you inadvertly have the same source on something? Like if you bang a chick and someone else had banged her before or after(or during if you are in to that) they call it being Eskimo Brothers. Like you could be Deep Throat Brot...nevermind on that one. How about Scoop Brothers?

I can't say that's ever been discussed. We rarely talk to the same people. It serves us well. I know who he's talking to, so I don't double up. I think we overlapped a grand total of twice on this one and just briefly. I have contacts from my previous life, if you will, that he doesn't have. Just from being older and having worked in different media markets, I'm more sourced in the coaching and media worlds than he is, and obviously, he's more connected in Oxford and inside Ole Miss than I am. When you attack it from multiple angles, you typically do OK. In this case, of course, it didn't matter since we were just making it up. :-)

From StanBReb: Odds Kermit gets OM to a one and done in the NCAA tournament? With the GC in place, what are odds of upgrading OM’s chances to get to the dance each year? Is there enough commitment from GC to Basketball to make any difference?

It's too early to handicap tournament chances. Ole Miss opens with Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State and Alabama (not in that order), so we'll have an idea quickly. As for NIL for hoops, Ole Miss is woefully behind. As of this moment, no, there's not enough commitment. That's not on the GC, by the way. They can't create the money. The Ole Miss fan base is just not all that invested in hoops. Why is that? I don't know.

From gorverebs18: I know Chase said Allen Greene has a job here if he wants it, do you think he’ll accept it?

I don't know Greene well enough (or at all, really) to answer that. I know he and his wife really loved Oxford when they lived here and that they're very close to Keith Carter and his wife. That's the extent of my knowledge on the topic.

From jmeesha: Neal, if a college team is still limited to 25 scholly signees a year, how does a team make up for a massive portal exit if, let's say, 20 players leave along with the graduating seniors ? Do we have to just use the NIL to pay players who aren't officially on a scholarship but have enough money to play without one ? Just curious. Thanks.

The 25 scholarship limit is a thing of the past. Now, the only number is 85. As for paying on the roster, it's too early to really know what system works. It's still the proverbial wild, Wild West in the NIL era.

From cubbieauz: Are we going to have to wait another 108 years?

I'm not hopeful. I'm not convinced ownership cares.

From Ignatius9: How was Bill McCartney able to build Colorado into a power when no one else has been able to? I don’t remember people complaining about “cheating” in recruiting. I know they had some scandals on their downfall but they’ve never recovered. I was just wondering why Deion couldn’t build a good program if McCartney did.