It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 210. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From RebsBagman: How would you rank the SEC in tiers based on NIL?

I really don't know. Clearly, Texas A&M is in a tier of its own. Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee and probably Florida appear to be the next tier. After that, it's Ole Miss, and the Rebels might be higher. I just don't know. Is Kentucky in that mix? Is Arkansas trying to get there? Are those two programs taking from football to give to men's basketball? Could be. I don't know. South Carolina is in great shape with NIL, maybe up there with Ole Miss. We've covered Auburn. I'm tired of that conversation. Missouri, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt are all very much behind, per multiple sources.

From Kylethehoss: Will there be before and after photos of the new studio?

I'll try. It's going to be a hectic day or two with a lot of learning to be done. I do think there will be some growing pains. I do think it'll be a drastic improvement.

From cap_hill_reb: Deion has been affiliated with Under Armour since 2009. The UA CEO was on campus at JSU last week. I am not aware of any other coach with a similar personal sponsorship/branding deal with a major equipment company. What gives? Does Colorado ditch Nike or does Coach Prime ditch UA? How do you think the branding conflict was handled?

That's a solid question. I don't know what Colorado's contract is with Nike, how difficult/expensive it would be to break it, etc.

From Jose Aguafresca: Do you think GPITS makes a comeback? Did you take anything personal by comments // or lack thereof made by members of the Auburn media? If yes, please expand beyond yes or no. If you think it’s not a good idea to keep GPITS alive, would you consider adding another podcast to your ever growing empire? I personally really like Ryan Brown, his insight and the rapport you two seem to have; have you had any ideas about the potential of doing a weekly pod with him, if both schedules would permit? If no GPITS or Neal & Ryan show, are there any pods you have in “pre-production” phase? Thank you to your time, I’ll hang up & listen.

I don't know. We haven't discussed it. Obviously, our audience feedback on both sides was not encouraging during the Kiffin/Auburn saga. Did I take anything personally? I mean, sure. I'm a human. My approach to this job is that of a dinosaur and I know it. People like me are going extinct. Jay and I have very different styles. I'm not saying one is right and one is wrong. They're just different. His people think I'm an Ole Miss fan and can't and won't accept that I'm not. Jay has made a lot of money sort of playing the role of fan, in my opinion, and they love him for it. I understand the approach; I'm just not really capable of it. There's the biggest difference. Jay is a very social person. He's become friends with so many of his subscribers. He holds events and such. That's not me. It probably was one day, but it's not anymore. Right or wrong, good or bad, all that drama in 2016 changed me. I've made friends with subscribers. Hell, a subscriber's daughter and my daughter roomed together at Arkansas as freshmen and are roommates today as seniors. They'll be lifelong friends. That subscriber's family and my family are great friends and hopefully always will be. But I'm just not social in the way Jay is. Through those gatherings, I believe Jay has developed an affection for Auburn. My experience has been different. I feel I'm fair and objective but I don't have any personal feelings -- positive or negative -- for Ole Miss. I cover it. I think Auburn means more than that to Jay. And that's OK. It's not a criticism. But the differing styles -- and my insistence that Auburn was a horrific fit for Kiffin and was never a slam-dunk to say yes -- created some issues. I love Jay. He's a wonderful friend. I love his wife, Courtney. She's awesome. Message boards can be wonderful communities, but those 10 days or so were rough. He got beat up here. Bad. I suspect he took it personally. Hell, I got beat up pretty good here by the same 10-15 posters who are always after me. I shouldn't let it get to me, but it does lately, more than it used to. It led/leads me to really reevaluate things, which is really stupid on my part. That's a long-winded way of saying the whole saga was ridiculous. He likely doesn't feel comfortable on this board. I know I don't need to go over there anymore. I got beat up there, which is fine. That didn't bother me. However, when people post that they're not listening anymore, and I read that plenty on both sites, it makes you wonder if it's worth it to continue. I don't know that answer, and it's not totally up to me. Ryan is a great friend and I'd love to do something with him. Maybe that happens one day, but it's a complicated fit with his platform and mine. But yes, we have a great chemistry, I think, and we'd have fun. Putting it together where it made financial sense for everyone would be something we'd have to figure out. And yes, I have some ideas. I got a little maxed out this fall, however. I've got to revisit some of that. I need some distance from football so I can make clear decisions.

From chattreb: This is a little different question, but have you ever listened to a PAC 12 game where Bill Walton was the color commentator? I actually find them to be relaxing no matter who is playing.

Yes. Like you, I enjoy him. I find myself laughing and generally just enjoying the broadcasts. Now that I think of it, they are sort of relaxing.

From devo326: Hey I was wondering if you have heard anything on Deion Smith. I know grades held him back last year but after that haven’t heard anything is he a possible addition to this years Wr Room?

I haven't heard anything. I can't imagine he's in their plans after his disastrous year.

From mr troy: Why do you think we (meaning folks in general) have so few real friends?

Great question. I guess it's social media. We don't connect personally the way we did a generation ago. My parents, when I was growing up in Ruston, had lots of friends in Ruston and Monroe. Then again, I'm the wrong person to ask. I don't have a lot of friends, but the ones I have, I consider really good friends. I'm a guy that needs a lot of alone time. I'm a guy who's perfectly happy to have a weekend completely to myself. I could basically not leave the house for a month and be fine. So again, I'm not the guy to ask.

From coachnuke: Better signing, deGrom to Texas or Verlander to Mets

First, Coach, thanks for the shirts and the beanie. You're the best. Go Army this week! As for your question, I love the Verlander signing for the Mets. It's just two years, so the risk is low. There are no signs he's slowing down imminently, either. And Kate will be at the games. That's always nice. deGrom is risky. Yes, when he's healthy, he's elite, maybe the best. However, that's a huge if, and five years is biting off a lot of risk.

From Lane Train: If Auburn hadn’t hired Jake Thornton, was Kiffin going to retain him?

I don't believe so.

From robert90: Maya Angelou famously said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time“. Kiffin seems to be who he is everywhere he coaches. He stays for around 3 years and then leaves (for one reason or another). Should Ole Miss fans be surprised what Kiffin is doing now at around the 3 year mark or is this just who he is?

I don't know the guy on any personal level whatsoever. Without knowing what truly motivates him, it's impossible to answer that. He left FAU for an SEC job. That shouldn't be held against him. USC fired him. He left Alabama to become a head coach. I'm not really sure the pattern the media tries to tie to Kiffin is real.

From DeuceMccluster22: Who is the biggest a’hole in Christmas Vacation?Uncle Lewis?Clarks father in law, Art?Clark’s boss, Mr. Shirley?The Neighbors, Todd and Margo?

Oh, this is good. OK, Uncle Lewis is an asshole. He's horrible. But dude is gone. He has no real idea. He's just old and angry and frustrated with his old, mentally fried wife. But when Clark is cleaning up Snots' mess in the kitchen and he commands Clark bring him his cigar, Clark would've been justified to tell him to eat a bag. The father-in-law sucks. He's condescending, disrespectful, etc. He does validate himself a bit in the hostage scene, but in general, he's horrible. As an aside, I'm going to be a really good father-in-law. It's a life goal. Todd is just whipped. Simple as that. It must be fantastic. Margo is an absolute bitch (see: it must be fantastic), but in fairness to them, they are generally minding their own business and Clark does sort of destroy their house with his exterior illumination project. Mr. Shirley sucks. I mean, you can't give annual bonuses big enough to put a down payment on a swimming pool and then just give a jelly of the month subscription. That's wrong. He got called on it and kind of redeemed himself at the end. It's such a great movie.

From BAUER1: Things are so quiet on the recruiting front, do you think the staff is working on adding much more to this year's class or are they moving their focus to the portal? We're sitting here with 12 commits.

The focus seems to be primarily on the portal at this point. Then again, this staff isn't exactly talkative.

From jchmcl09: Is it a given that for an NBA team to win a championship that they must have two (not one) Superstars?I have been racking my brain trying to think of a team past or present who could make it with one great player and a bunch of really good role players and I cannot.For example, could Jordan have won six titles without Pippen?

I don't think that's the case. Giannis won one without another superstar. So did Dirk. Kobe won two with Pau Gasol as the next best player. Who would've replaced Pippen? Without knowing that, it's hard to say what would've happened to Jordan's Bulls, but I wouldn't bet against Jordan.

From Loblolly7: It seems like whenever Ole Miss has a big accomplishment, MSU has an equal accomplishment to keep things even (and Vice versa). OM signs Nkemdiche, state signs Chris Jones. OM gets Gameday, State gets Gameday the next week. State is runner-up in Omaha, OM finishes 3rd the next year. State wins it all in Omaha, Ole Miss wins it all the next year. Do you think the two schools make each other better (iron sharpens iron), or do you think it’s completely coincidental and they’d be better off if the other didn’t exist?

I mean, I guess so, but I'll repeat what I've said many times: If Ole Miss is going to be excellent, it can't use Mississippi State as its measuring stick. Period. Ever.

From Rascal Reb: CLK NEWFOUND COMMITMENT? NEW ASSISTANTS? DOMINATION OF PORTAL? WHICH IS MOST CRITICAL TO GET US TO ATLANTA IN WHAT IS THE FINAL SEASON OF DIVISIONS, SEC WEST WILL BE MISSED.

It's all about players.

From umreb2002: With all the TV money available to the league, why don’t they do whatever it takes (money, benefits, etc) hire NFL quality referees?

Because unlike the NFL, a lot of the money from TV goes to pay for sports that don't make money.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready , since you’ve been at Ole Miss, you’ve had the following things come up during your tenure - Ole Miss beating Florida in 2008, two Bama wins, an NCAA probe, Hugh Freezes demise, Lane Kiffins hiring and recent drama and so much more… As a journalist, does it excite you to ponder “what could possibly be next here?” or do you frustratingly wonder, “Good Lord! What in the world is happening right now?” I just think that it has to be fascinating to be a professional journalist more often than not…

It's a fair question, but honestly, I don't think about it like that. I was prepared for Kiffin leaving, but I can't say I was "excited" or "frustrated" about it. In my mind, if he left, he left. If he stayed, he stayed. Others likely felt differently, but for me, it was simply a matter of doing my job. I know Kiffin is great for my business, but I can't let that bleed into how I do my job.

From Usp94: Who is the more hated man in college football among blue blood programs? Ed O’Bannon (responsible for NIL) or Tom Mars (partially responsible for the transfer portal)?

College football's problem isn't NIL or the transfer portal. It's that both were implemented at the same time with no real thought.

From Arsqldba: Lane was the "Portal King" last go around and now it appears that more schools are catching up with how they handle the portal and NIL this year. Sure it's hypothetical, but given all the noise around coaching stability can he even stay in the top 5 when all is said and done? Do we have less major needs at key positions making it even further likely to tally a high final ranking?

Top five in the portal? That's a tall task, I suspect. That said, I'm not the guy to ask about rankings. I think they're a bit silly, and I say that knowing it's a big part of my business. Ole Miss has major needs that must be filled. How those needs are filled will determine how I judge the offseason, not the ranking given to those efforts.

From Lane Train: If Auburn sources don't leak to Sokoloff on that infamous Monday evening, is Lane Kiffin the coach at Ole Miss or Auburn right now?

Listen, I'll take Kiffin's word for it that he was never leaving. I'm skeptical, but I have no real proof to the contrary. I'll just say Kiffin's repeated shots at Sokoloff are curious.

From OrangeBeachReb: I know Lane gets this rule from Saban, by not allowing assistant, coaches or coordinators speaking to the media. Is it a control thing? I think the company line is “speaking with one voice”, but are there other reasons for it? Do the coordinators and assistant coaches like this rule or would they like to get their name and face out there more in the media? I know Kiffin loved getting in front of the camera in bowl season during his Alabama tenure.

I think he does it because Saban does it. I've never asked the coaches if they like it. I suspect they'd like more time with media, but I could be wrong.

From Fabius: Music City Bowl would have been much easier for most of our fans to attend. I know Kentucky has a little better proximity, but was that the entire reason a team that we defeated is getting to go there? Apparently it didn't matter to the conference, ESPN, or anyone besides Ole Miss fans that we have gotten our fill of playing Texas Tech.

Kiffin didn't want to go to Nashville. If he couldn't have Florida, he wanted Houston. He wanted to coach in warm weather or indoors. I really think it was that simple.

From dawsonreb: This is a tough question to ask, and @tsiskey may be able to help here. Since NIL numbers are starting to come out. What would an NIL budget potentially look like is FakeU had $15 mil in NIL per year? Example: All 82 get $50k min = $4 mil with bonus for QB1 - 2 mil, RB1 - 500k, starting OL extra $50k per - 250k…Maybe a better question would be how would Coach Neal allocate $15 mil in NIL at Fake U!

I have no idea about numbers, but I'd spend my money on quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive end and cornerback. The rest I can find for much cheaper prices and in bulk.

From coast_rebel: You might not be able to answer this and I’m not sure exactly how to ask this but I’ll try. I know we are saying the quiet stuff out loud now in terms of paying players, but is there really a difference between now and prior to NIL? Is it just that more players are being paid instead of a select few? Are the prices about the same (I’m sure there’s an inflation joke in here) between prior and now? Nakobe Dean always comes to mind when I try to rationalize it with myself.