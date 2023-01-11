It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 213. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From chattreb: I am not going to question the Ole Miss coaching situation, but I would like to ask you to explain what you mean by “punting basketball.?” There is obviously a problem, but Ole Miss plays in arguably one of the nicest arenas in the conference, and I should note that this roster has three players that were more highly rated than any player that Andy Kennedy ever had. It should also be noted that several former Ole Miss players seem to be performing quite well at other programs. Maybe the league has gotten better, but it appears to me that the support for Ole Miss basketball is higher now than it has ever been.

What I'm referencing is this attitude -- held by a vocal minority, in my opinion -- that basketball just doesn't matter and it shouldn't be emphasized. I think it must be emphasized. If that means more NIL, so be it. If it means changes, so be it.

From AlexandriaRebel: What changes did the women's bball program make to be competitive that the men's program did not? With similar NIL support why can the men's program not find the players but the women's program? Agree with Neal that you need one or two difference makers not 15.

I'm publishing this question in hopes someone else can answer. I know nothing about the behind-the-scenes of women's basketball -- how competitive it is/isn't, the market for players, etc.

From North Tampa Rebel: Predictions: Coaching tenures at current spot over/unders (starting next season)Lane - 3 yearsSaban - 3 yearsKirby - 5 yearsKelly - 5 yearsJimbo - 2 yearsPittman - 2 years

Kiffin -- I'd probably go under, but who knows? Saban -- I think I'd lean under Smart -- I'd go under. Fisher -- Over Pittman -- Flip a coin. I think I'd lean under, but again, who knows?

From dawsonreb: How would a more "baseball like" approach to recruiting work in football? Ole Miss has loaded up every 3 years in baseball, and just filled the gap in the other 2 years mainly because of the limits on scholarships. I see the same potential for football with limited NIL and the possibility of filling in the gaps with transfer portal? Is this possible in football or is top 5 classes every year a necessity to compete for SEC Championships or playoffs?

No, you have to recruit every damn year. You have to stack talent on talent. Look at who's winning and do your very damnedest to emulate them. Simple as that, as difficult as that is.

From Kylethehoss: What is the perfect traditional southern meal? Calories be damned.

This is not my wheelhouse, as I just don't eat that stuff. There are restaurants people rave about here that I've really never been to. But I guess the answer is fried chicken, mashed potatoes and turnip/collard greens?

From Snake_TheJake: I think some of the best content you guys have ever put out is during coaching searches. I find all the storylines around potential hires fascinating. With that said, in an alternate timeline where Ole Miss hires Kirby Smart in 2012, what level of success do you think Smart would've had at Ole Miss? How do you think his tenure would've played out as opposed to Freeze's? I assume Georgia would've hired him away in 2016 when they fired Mark Richt. Thanks.

I think Smart would've done a great job at Ole Miss, put the program on very solid footing and left for Georgia. I think it would've been very stable and positioned the next guy to take over from there and build on it. Not hiring Smart was an error.

From Bush725: I know you said this in a podcast but I skipped the segment due to spoilers, but what would you have done if you were Trent Crimm, with the Independent? Would you have told Ted Lasso about the source?

No, Trent simply couldn't do that. It might have been the right thing to do from a human perspective, but journalistically, he couldn't tell Ted who his source was. That's a fireable offense in the field.

From Arsqldba: I vaguely remember hearing that the NCAA did something to the rules for portal transfers that make them count against the 85 until they graduate. For example, if a guy came in with 2 years left, but transferred or dropped out after 1 year then he would still count against your 85 for that extra year when he wasn't there. I'm sure I'm janking what I heard all up but it was something to that nature. I can't seem to find anything on google and I haven't heard anything recently about it. How does it work and am I at least close to what that adjusted rule is?

Tyler Siskey has insisted this is a new rule for months now, but to be honest, I haven't heard it anywhere else. I tend to trust him on this, however, as he works with dozens of schools and I don't. Bottom line, if he's right, is this: If you bring in a player from the portal with three years of eligibility, he counts against your 85 until those three years are up or until he declares for the NFL.

From SipMade: From Mondays pod discussion on the league and it’s QB friendly rules. How does that effect todays QB’s compared to prior Qb’s before them? Ex: How much better would Eli’s career have been in todays NFL? Would Allen, Mahomes etc be just as good without the rules?

This will sound like a cop-out, but it's my honest belief. Greatness transcends generations and rules. Allen, Mahomes, Burrow, etc., would have been great generations ago. Manning (both of them) would have been great today. And so on. Great players adjust and thrive.

From robert90: Who is your starting five? You get to pick from all current and former NBA players dating back to when the league started. The kicker is that your starting five would be playing in todays modern day NBA. So the rules, officiating, shot clock, 3 point line and length of halves is all todays rules. Who you got?

This is so hard, but I think I'd go: PG -- Magic Johnson SG -- Michael Jordan SF -- Kevin Durant PF -- Larry Bird C -- Hakeem Olajuwon I'd have a ton of shooting. Bird was 6-10 and an underrated defender. Durant and Bird would be killer shooters. I'd have Magic's size and the greatest scorer even at the 2. And Hakeem is the most underrated player in NBA history.

From jfish1288: You keep pushing back on this idea of "punting basketball" and characterizing the idea as insane. What are you advocating for?Are you trying to convince the donors and the fanbase to give more- earmarked specifically for basketball? Or are you suggesting we make sacrifices in other sports in order to be able to direct more towards basketball?I guess my actual question is: if you were the AD how would you change the current allocation of resources?As a fan and occasional small time donor, I think I fall into the "punt on basketball" crowd. But I am not sure that is a fair characterization. Really I am of the mindset that it would be insane to redirect existing resources away from football or baseball.I don't want Ole Miss to suck at basketball, but its not like we have a history of being good either (4 tourney appearances in the last 20 years, never more than a bubble team). And I feel that the negative impact of directing resources away from football or baseball would be more impactful than the benefit to basketballYou and Chase estimated that it would take about $1M to field a competitive basketball team. I think Kiffin was asking for $5-6M a year for football NIL. If we redirected $1M from football to basketball, we would quickly fall to the worst or second worst program in our division in football. Meanwhile we would probably jump to the 3rd or 4th best program in the league in basketball- in a league that isn't viewed as a basketball league by casual basketball fans across the country. That doesn't seem like a good trade.So as a member of the "punt on basketball" crowd, I am not saying do nothing. We have to try to stretch our current basketball dollars as much as possible. Be efficient as Chase says. And that certainly means changes to the status quo and current ways of operating. But in no way do I want to trade new years 6 bowls (or playoff appearances) and/or super regionals/Omaha trips/national championships just to have a slightly above average SEC basketball team that might make it to the sweet 16.

I'm not advocating for anything. It doesn't matter to me. Philosophically, I think the idea of taking resources from basketball, a sport that moves the dial, to push them to baseball, a sport that doesn't, is ludicrous. Being perennially horrible at basketball is taking away from student enthusiasm. It takes away from your chance to be involved in the NCAA Tournament, which draws a ton of eyeballs. Basketball is the fastest rebuild. But to answer your question, I'm not the AD. I'm never going to be the AD. If I were, I'd make sure my school was very competitive in men's basketball or I'd die trying. It's just too important and impactful a sport. I get everyone here loves baseball. It's Oxford. It's something to do in the spring, etc. Nationally, however, college basketball packs far more punch than college baseball. It's not even close. If I were AD -- and again, no one is asking me -- it would be a high priority. And for the record, if I were the AD, I'd maintain the emphasis on baseball. I'd just do everything in my power to make basketball so exciting that resources were poured into it as well. I think it really matters. Go to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament or to a Sweet 16 game in person and then circle back.

From Usp94: You’re the Ole Miss OC and you just signed a serviceable TE. You have a full spring, summer, and pre-season to work with a healthy Trigg (considering he has his sh!t together). Do you try to create an absolute monster and stick him in the slot to replicate those mismatches that Treadwell and AJ Brown created? Dude is super athletic. I know neither of those guys played for Kiffin, but they were both absolute beasts in the middle of the field, and the past has proven that when Kiffin sees a stud he’ll make a first rounder out of him.

I'm not a football coach. I'm just a guy who writes OK and covers football. I don't know enough about Trigg's measurable and ability to guess as to whether he could play outside like the guys you mentioned and thrive. For the record, unless something has changed, Trigg wants to be a tight end. It was the biggest reason he chose Ole Miss out of the portal.

From larryjoe1979: Is Dusty Rhodes the greatest wrestler of all time? I mean he was king of the sport for well over a decade, all while being a big fat guy with blonde curly hair, a lisp, and sounding like a black woman sometimes? I mean to have all that and still be one of the most popular, beloved wrestler of all time. What say you, Neal McReady To Rumble?

Dammit, LarryJoe, I just wasted almost an hour watching Rhodes vs. Flair. Rest In Peace, American Dream.

From coachnuke: Biggest opening day football game next year ULM-Army? Best hotel to stay at in Monroe or close by?

The eyes of the world will be on Malone Stadium, Coach. Wow. What a moment for sports -- Army at ULM. As for hotels, I'd probably stay in West Monroe. There's not much left in Monroe, though there are some restaurants and bars worth checking out.

From DeuceMccluster22: Rank the following mysteries In order you most wish you knew the truth to the least you care to know the truth to…* JFK assassinatiom* DB Cooper incident* Alien landing at Roswell* Amelia Earhart disappearance * Bermuda Triangle* Jimmy Hoffas body

1. JFK (I'd really, really love to know) 2. Jimmy Hoffa's body 3. Amelia Earhart 4. DB Cooper 5. Roswell 6. Bermuda Triangle

From ThePunter87: What do you find more concerning: the lack of showers or the infrequency of pooping?

She sounds gross. The showering thing is quite bothersome. As for the lack of bowel movements, I remember hearing as a kid that girls didn't poop. Maybe she's proof?

From Lanekiffinsvisor: You ever thought about doing 75hard?I'm on my 2nd round of it and it's definitely a good challenge to start the year

I'd never heard of it before this. From giving it a quick glance, it doesn't sound like something I'd get much out of. But I'm happy it's working for you and you're getting something from it.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: I asked Chase this a few months back when he took over the mailbag so I feel like I can't spare you this question.What is the meaning of life?

You know what? I'm 53 and I think I'm starting to figure it out. I'm not sure this is the place for that conversation as the message board that accompanies this site can be extremely caustic and the sarcasm/criticism/attacks wouldn't make the conversation worth it, at least not to me. But if you ever want to really have that conversation in earnest, holler. I'm game. I don't think it's all that complicated, by the way.

From MarkVols: Is the Big 10 capable of winning the national championship? And I’m including Ohio State. Ryan Day pitched a near perfect game and CJ Stroud played out of this world. OSU still lost. Swap the QBs in that game and UGA wins by 4 touchdowns. In the BCS/CFP era, 6 different SEC programs have won a total of 16 national championships. Outside of Ohio State, the Big 10 has one (split) title since integration. Related question: Does the SEC ever get 4 teams into the semis when it’s expanded to 12? And what happens if they do? Because we know they are getting 2-3 in the semis every year.

In short, yes. Ohio State was a field goal away from winning the national title this year. Is it going to be difficult for a Big Ten team? Obviously. Is it likely? No. Will the stars have to align, at least to a degree? Probably. But Ohio State was right there just days ago, so yes, it's possible. And yes, it's almost inevitable that at some point in a 12-team playoff, the Final Four, if you will, will all be from the SEC.

From celinareb: Is Uga the worst treated live mascot? When he is at the game he just given a crate with bed below him and the same thing when they showed him at home. You would think with the amount of money he makes the owners, he would be treated better.

Yes, UGA deserves a suite of his own. He needs to be pampered at all times. He's one of the goodest of boys.

From FuzzyHuddleston: After watching UGA last night…and seeing their 2nd and 3rd string full of 5 stars come in and continue the bludgeoning does anything really even matter?

Nothing involving college football really matters. It's just a game.

From REBNUT: Why are we so bad at basketball? Could we get better? I think it's more than coaching .