It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 214. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From FireFighterReb: Besides working out and cussing at and fighting with food, what do you enjoy that is just for yourself. Not talking kids, wife, just you. Golf and Wednesday night softball with my friends (been playing together over 20 years) are my outlets that I do just for myself weekly. I workout yes, but do not enjoy it. Just curious.

Honestly, nothing. And yes, I know that's sad. When I was getting started in my career, I didn't have enough money for hobbies. I couldn't afford golf, for example. And now that I have money, I don't have time. I don't hunt. I don't fish. I don't golf. Laura and I always talk about traveling, but we really don't have time. I like to read, but I rarely have time to do that either. The truth is since 2002, when I started my radio show in Mobile, I've basically had two jobs. I've also been, thank God, a very involved dad, so I've just not really had the time to do things for me -- other than working out and running, of course. That's not complaining, either. I love being a dad more than anything. If I had a life do-over, we'd have had a fourth child. If I think of rewarding experiences and moments in my life, they almost all involve fatherhood. Carson will be gone in 2 1/2 years. I can't even imagine the sadness when he's off at college and there aren't soccer games to go to anymore. I get so much joy from just watching him play. Maybe at that point I'll pick something up as a hobby. Golf makes the most sense, but to do that here requires joining the country club, which really isn't my thing. But the boiled down answer to your question is nothing and honestly, I think I'm cool with that.

From blakelydylan: Have you looked into embedding the live stream into the Spotify podcasts (Like The Joe Rogan Experience)? I’m sure it’s more complicated than it sounds. But it’s a cool feature

No, I haven't. I'm not sure how complicated that is or isn't. I just can't imagine that many people would utilize that feature. Maybe I'm wrong.

From HoustonRebs92: Any rumors as to who Pete Golding will want to add to our staff?

Yes. Just follow along on the message board. I'm posting rumors and reports as I hear them, basically. There were some developments Tuesday night.

From DeuceMccluster22: In “Major League” when Jake goes to Dorns' house to chew him out for tanking a game-winning play, Dorn mentions that the following year he was eligible for free agency and also offers investment advice (which is funny considering what happens to him in part 2). In the final game when Dorn comes up to bat to get on base before Pedro’s HR, Harry Doyle mentions Dorn was hitting 271 avg. with 86 RBIs on the season. Having said all that, I’d think it’s safe to say, esp w his defense coming around, Dorn would had been paid well as a free agent. If u were his agent would u advise him to keep playing and capitalize on that great season and not retire in part 2 and buy the team… which landed in him broke.

Hell, in today's market, those numbers would land him $10 million a year or so, maybe on a two-year deal. That said, you've officially thought as deep about Major League as I have Rocky IV. Congratulations. We both need lives.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: I'm getting back into running, slowly but surely. What are some good reasonable priced running shoes and shorts?

In terms of shorts, I won't run in anything other than Vuori. They're amazing. They're a little more expensive than Nike running shorts, but there's a world of difference, both in terms of comfort and handling sweat. As for running shoes, I have wide feet and I like a light shoe. I have used Asics and Brooks in the past, but right now, I'm using New Balance fresh foam and it's perfect for what I like. I'm up around 35 miles a week at this point and they've been terrific.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: I've got a lab and my parents have adopted my husky. So I only have one dog at the moment with me.The labs a female 1 y/o. I'm thinking of getting a bigger "guard" dog type. The lab trained really well and quickly. But I'm a bit nervous to get something that could reasonably hurt me. I've had huskies and a pit before, but I'm thinking of getting an English Mastiff or a Saint Bernard. Any tips dog guy to dog guy?

I really don't know anything doubt Mastiffs or Saint Bernards. I would think it would get really hot here for a Saint Bernard. I'm just a Labrador retriever person. No, they're probably not going to defend me all that great, but they're sweet and they're easily trained and they like to hang with me and I never had to worry about them attacking one of the kids' friends or any of that.

From Usp94: Where was the beginning of the end for the world as we knew it? For me, it was the everyone gets a trophy movement. Seems like it took away any desire young people had to be better.

Spin/summer 2020, no doubt. And I'll defend young people. We upended their lives over a series of lies. We shut down their schools and their social lives over a virus that did nothing to them. We made them wear masks that didn't work. We told them that being virtuous about social causes was more important than working hard and achieving. We let old people die alone in nursing homes while tens of thousands protested -- sometimes not so peacefully -- social causes. We taught them that everything in life was about race and sexual preference. So yeah, all of that is pretty confusing, one would think. Still, I know plenty of young, industrious people who are going to do just fine, provided the business world can get past all of the virtue and get back to promoting and rewarding the best and brightest.

From chattreb: You mentioned today that Michael White commented today about how hard Ole Miss plays defense. You also mentioned today, what we have seen for the last 3 years, that Ole Miss just can not shoot. Could it be that Kermit stresses defense too much, and as a result his teams just can not shoot?

It could be, I suppose, but I think it's more a matter of a lack of shooters on his team. In so many games the Rebels have lost, it's just been a matter of a lack of guys who can consistently score.

From SaladThunder: What are your thoughts on goat cheese? Besides salads, how are you using it?

I really like it, but I rarely eat it. I try to avoid cheese for the most part. I like it with Pickapeppa sauce on Ritz crackers or Triscuits. However, I have a hard time enjoying that in moderation so I just avoid it completely. Goat cheese is also fantastic, as you noted, in salads. I really like salad, but our nights are so busy that we rarely take the time to make a really good salad. We're far more apt to just air fry some Brussels sprouts.

From SaladThunder: Also, with the Golding news, do you think out of frustration, partridge tipped tysheem and igbono to enter portal to follow him on his next move?

I certainly wouldn't say that, as I couldn't prove it. However, even in a world where that did happen, I would dispense no blame. There aren't really any rules or ethics in today's college football. It's a veritable free for all and if there's an attempt to make Partridge the culprit for Ole Miss' awful finish to the season, it's disingenuous at best.

From ThePunter87: Why does the Paw Patrol never arrest Mayor Humdinger for his crimes?

My children are 21, 19 and 16. I know all about Dora The Explorer, The Wiggles, Wonder Pets, Blue's Clues and several others. However, that stage of life was over before Paw Patrol rolled around. Enjoy those days. They're precious. Our oldest graduates college in May. Carson's sophomore soccer season is down to its final days. Life goes so fast. So if you've got one watching Paw Patrol, slow down and enjoy it.

From TB_10000: What is your favorite vacation spot? What are the things you enjoying doing at this certain location? When was the last time you’ve been to this location or how often do you try to go?

On this edition of The Mailbag, RebelGrove.com subscribers ask Neal questions that lead to depression. My favorite vacation spot? I love the beach, but the kids really don't, at least not going with their parents. I love Wrigley Field. It's my place of peace. My trips there with Carson are some of the best memories of my life, but I haven't been since 2019. I've gone to many games there by myself as well, and I've always noted how content I feel there, regardless of how the Cubs game is going. We always talked about taking vacations to Colorado or New York or whatever, but the kids' schedules were so busy and we worried about the money and I worried about missing the stupid podcast. I'd get up in California when we took our vacation there and go downstairs to the hotel lobby and do the podcast at 5:30 a.m. PT. Looking back, that was idiotic. It was probably necessary, but still, it was idiotic. So to answer your question, I don't know that I have a favorite vacation spot. I enjoy sitting at the beach, reading a book, listening to a Cubs game. But that's not something I've done all that often. Maybe that changes when Carson goes off to college, but I kind of doubt it. I suspect Laura and I will use whatever free time we have to go see the kids wherever they may be.

From nye-tup: Hypothetical Question If you were to become close personal friends with Lane, and he were to die suddenly and tragically, would you then become a one-man anti-tampering enforcement taskforce to preserve the sanctity of his memory? Why or why not?

I understand the question and I laughed, but upon reflection of some of my answers so far today, I'm not going to make fun of anyone else. I don't think I have the room to do so. He's a fan and this field is increasingly dominated by fans.

From nye-tup: How would you compare the state of the Bama hoops program when Oats took the job, the state of Auburn hoops when Pearl tool the job and the state of ole miss hoops when Kermit took the job?

Oats has turned Alabama into a national power. Pearl has done the same at Auburn. Hell, they got robbed in a national semifinal and lost to the eventual national champion (Virginia). Davis hasn't been able to advance the program so far. They are at this point where they were at Kennedy's end. How much of that is the program itself? How much of that is Davis' fault? That's not my call.

From cap_hill_reb: Football is allotted 85 scholarships. Out of the 85, how many players played non-garbage time snaps? As roster management becomes increasingly complex does it merit fielding a smaller team?

Chase Parham kept up with Ole Miss' snap counts every week. Ole Miss didn't play many guys meaningful snaps. I'm not sure how that differed from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, et. al. Personally, I think moving forward it's going to be difficult to flesh out a productive 85-man roster, not with the ability and temptation for guys to jump in the portal at the first sign of adversity or when they realize they might be years away from garnering a starting assignment.

From jmbonelli: Who paid for the champagne that was delivered to Kevin McCarthy’s office after his election as Speaker of the House? Was it him, his campaign, or the tax payers?

Oh, I'm sure that he, being a politician, pulled out his personal MasterCard and paid that bill himself. I have no doubts at all. I paid my quarterly taxes last Friday. Our system is so corrupt. It's asinine.

From RebsRisingLFG: The transfer portal during the last basketball cycle was more active than we’ve ever seen, but are you expecting this upcoming cycle to explode the way that football has?In the hypothetical (at this point) scenario of a new regime, how quickly would you expect the portal and (again hypothetical) increased NIL buy-in to allow a new staff to transform a roster?

Yes, I anticipate a very active basketball portal season. Coaches can completely rebuild a roster in an offseason. Not always well, mind you, but complete overhauls are possible. See: LSU. But yes, in a hypothetical regime change that included an influx of NIL/PFP funds, a roster could be improved very quickly.

From sadkins11: Where do you think Ruffin is in his recovery. He doesn’t seem to have the same explosiveness he had before. He’s a liability on defense at times. What lies ahead for him?

He looks slower and less athletic to me. He's absolutely a liability on the defensive end of the floor. I'll, frankly, be very surprised if he's at Ole Miss next season, regardless of who the coach is.

From North Tampa Rebel: If I said you had to buy $100,000 worth of one stock today and hold it to the end of the year, what would you buy and why?

I would buy a 6 month treasury bond that is paying 4.8% and reinvest at month 6.

From FairRiverReb: Can you elaborate any on what happened between Pete and Ole Miss in the past? Sounds like it was a little rocky.

Matt Luke offered him the DC job and he indicated he would take it. They waited for an answer and ultimately got ghosted. It created some animosity for a bit, but it became obvious at that point Golding wasn't going to be able to walk away from Nick Saban, certainly not if Saban really wanted him to stay.

From robert90: Do you foresee Kiffin's coaching and management style/philosophy changing moving forward at Ole Miss? Does he continue to rely on the portal to make a roster every season; does he continue to utilize a run heavy up tempo offense that puts pressure on the Ole Miss defense that has not been overly talented or deep; does he continue to go for it on 4th downs that don't make much sense; does he continue the twitter stuff; does he continue to actively look for the next job each year; does he continue to win 8 to 10 games a year?

There's a lot there. I don't know the man. It's almost impossible to answer that given how little I know him or how he really thinks about the job he's done. My gut feeling is people don't change that much at his age. He is pushing 50. He's likely who he is. It seems he views the portal as the best way to build teams, though there are some signs Ole Miss will be more heavily involved in recruiting high school prospects this time around. I think he values his obviously elite running schemes and it's clear he views tempo as an equalizer of sorts. He's unapologetically referred to analytics on his fourth-down decisions, even those that just didn't make sense. Frankly, and I realize this is the pot calling the kettle black, I think he makes a lot of Twitter errors. I think, by trolling the way he does, he's putting a bigger target on his team, and sometimes that's not a good thing. He's making $9 million a year. The Auburn job might have been his last "big" opportunity for a while, but if he wants to land the next "big" gig (Texas or Texas A&M come to mind), he will have to keep winning 10ish games a season to get it.

From OleReb1976: This may have been addressed previously, but, will there be a return of GPITS? Will one coaching search really be the end? It seems there was a lot of sh!t talked on both boards from what I've read but I enjoyed the show and hope it returns.

I doubt it. Jay and I have exchanged texts, but let's be real: He can't market that show on his site any longer. I'm more hated by Auburn people than I am here by the small minority that just despise me (see the ridiculous attacks on me about my trip to Vegas and Boise, for example; trips that were funded, by the way, by Monster). And you likely saw the thread when he posted here. Holy hell, some of the responses were just incredible.I mean, the vitriol was just absurd. I used to go check out his site. I'm almost scared to do it now. I don't understand the overriding anger people possess these days. It's all made me lose a lot of faith in humanity and want to spend a lot more time away from people. It's college football. It's a sport, one increasingly coached by and played by mercenaries. It's not that important. But to answer your question, why do a show that can't be marketed and is only going to draw a new set of vitriolic insults each week? How is that good business? How would one sell it?

From Hannitized: How/why do people drive around with car/truck dealer tags, dealer stickers, and/or license plate frames on their vehicles for years sometimes decades(like several of my family members)? SO WIERD to me! Do you buy a house and leave the FSBO's name or the real estate company's sign in the front yard? I sure hope not...but people do it for the second most expensive they they will ever purchase. Odd to me. Pay me $50 a month for your dealership advertising and I will leave it on...LOL!!!