It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 216. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From North Tampa Rebel: If you had to hire Whitlock or Rovelle as a weekly contributor to the site, who would you take and why

Whitlock. No doubt. He's genuine. He's a free thinker and he expresses his views. You don't have to agree with him, but his stuff isn't cookie-cutter stuff designed to just appeal to the rest of the journalism world.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: McConaughey, next governor of Texas?

I didn't realize that was a thing. A quick Google showed me that was a thing. He said he has ruled it out. In today's political climate, I rule nothing out.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: You can only choose one: distance running or weight training. Which one and why

The correct answer is weight training. It's better for you. One caveat: If you're overweight, you have to mix in some cardio. For me, running leans me out, helps me feel better, is good for my brain, etc. But I know that the correct answer is weight training and it's not particularly close.

From celinareb: Which football team will win first? Ole Miss winning the SEC or Tottenham Hotspur winning the EPL.

Hot-not-popular take: I think Ole Miss has a better chance of winning a national title via a 12-team playoff than it does an SEC title. They're going to abandon divisions, I think, and finishing top two in the league is going to be tough. That said, Tottenham never wins trophies. So I don't know. Also, as Leeds adds all the Americans, I find myself pulling for them more and more.

From CoffeeRaccoon: Neal, I moved to Charlotte this year. Really pumped to live in a city with NBA presence. Unfortunately, the Hornets have failed to impassion me thus far.From what I’ve seen (NBA league pass blocks out local games) it appears they’re tanking hard for Victor Wembanyama aka the potentially once in a lifetime “unicorn” - I’ve watched rebuilds over the years (Philadelphia) and some times it works but other times the teams are just perpetually mediocre/ bad.Asking for some advice - How can I bring myself to cheer for a tanking team? If (and that’s a big if) they land the kid, what does he bring? If they don’t get their guy, would it be a wasted year? How have you dealt with a “small market” team and fandom?Additionally - any good national NBA pods you listen to? Thanks.

Embrace the tank. This is a loaded draft. Hell, I watched Baylor-Arkansas on Saturday (one of several games I watched before anyone starts the smart-ass Arkansas stuff; I also watched Auburn-West Virginia and Alabama-Oklahoma and a good bit of Iowa State-Missouri) and Baylor's Taurean George and Arkansas' Anthony Black -- two likely lottery picks -- were really fun. I watch Alabama frequently just to watch Brandon Miller. Get to know the players. Carson and I knew so much about Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero by the end of the last college season that they felt like family members. Wemby is a potential superstar, a game-changing big with the handles and outside skills of an NBA 3. He's a generational talent. Some think Scoot Henderson is as well. Carson and I watch the Thunder. We talk about that team, that build, that process, a lot. We've bonded over it. SGA is a star. I think Jalen Williams (the one from Santa Clara) is a future star. Same for Josh Giddey. Chet will debut next season. The Thunder have tons of draft capital. It's fun. The build is fun. I listen to The Lowe Post, Ryen Russillo's NBA content and a couple of Thunder podcasts.

From memreb2004: Neal, Forgive me as I haven’t asked questions in a long time…1.). Obligatory football question up front (and apologies if you addressed this already) is what do you think Frank Reich does with Matt Corral? Does Corral stay or is he going somewhere else?2.) I just pulled the trigger and bought a Peloton. Any advice going in?3.) The Cubs play the Cardinals in London this Summer. Would you want any souvenirs? If you end up coming, can I buy you a proper pint?4.) Have you watched the Apple TV documentary on the Super League yet (“Super League: The War for Football”)?5.) I was talking in my office with other folks about going bald. One of my Eastern European friends told me of a saying he had in his country that, “Moss doesn’t grow on diamonds.” Thoughts?

1. I simply don't know. It doesn't sound like the Panthers are crazy about Corrall, but I'm sure he'll get more time. 2. Not really. Try different instructors and find formats you like. Don't try to win every race. Instead, follow the metrics and try to improve your individual performances. 3. I wish I could go. I really want to see Europe, but right now, it's not realistic. It likely never will be. One of my daughters is going to Italy this summer. I'll live vicariously through her experiences, I suppose. But yes, if you're going, get me a souvenir. I'll reimburse. 4. I haven't. I'll have to check it out. 5. My lone thought on baldness is this: It's ugly. No woman has ever said she fantasizes about a bald guy. Doesn't happen. That said, if you're going bald, get as fit as possible. I've discovered that the thinner and fitter I get, the more bald is at least ok. But if you get fat, bald heads and fat faces make you look like a giant snowman. No guy with a great head of hair looks at a bald guy and thinks, "I wish I looked like that." So just try to be as fit as you can and understand that no matter what -- how fit you are, how you dress, anything -- the first thing anyone notices about you is baldness. Sucks, sure, but it's a fact. Deal with it.

From DBROTC: Neal, I’m one of the few that appreciate and value your NBA insight on the podcast. Can you expand on the Bob Myers contract situation that you hit on last week? Why is it an issue? GS seems to have been in the luxury tax every year sense they began their run in 2014-2015. Does Lacob and Gruber under pay their front office/coaching staff because of the expensive roster? If he walks, where do you think he goes? Do you think he will have success elsewhere or do you think he is over credited for a team that already had Steph Curry and added 3 finals appearances because of the 2016 cap space loop hole that allowed the addition of Kevin Durant? Lastly, if he leaves, what will that do to GS’s core and Kerr? I assume you will be happy when they return to mediocrity once this era ends.

I highly recommend reading the story in The Athletic recently about Myers. He deserves to be the highest paid GM in the league and he knows it. I suspect he thinks he's done all he can do, wants another challenge, etc. There are rumblings he could go to Phoenix to run the Suns. That would be interesting. As for credit, he built the Warriors, led the recruitment of Durant, etc. Yes, he caught a break on the salary thing with Curry and with the cap adjustment that allowed Golden State to pursue Durant, but his role there can't be overstated. I hope he leaves. I hope they fall apart. Screw the Warriors. Bastards.

From OrlandoReb: With some of the recent things that have come out in the news re: the Kennedy assassination (appears now that the CIA was involved at least to some degree), have your thoughts on the lone shooter changed any?

Yes. Like, what are we doing here? We now basically know the CIA killed a sitting American president and it's hardly even news? The FBI actively worked with social media outlets to cover up a story that would have swung an American election and we don't even talk about it. How? And people are worried about the news cycle if Ole Miss were to hire Will Wade or Chris Beard? Give me a break. I'm not sure I trust the government in any capacity any longer. I know I don't trust my field, which has been proven to be nothing more than a propaganda arm for their party of choice and the advertisers (hello, Pfizer) who fund their operations. There's no credibility. I get my news off Substack these days. I occasionally check out Daily Mail. I read The Athletic for sports. I spend virtually no time on mainstream media. Think about that. I'm 53. I grew up watching my dad come home from work, watch the local Monroe news and then the CBS Evening News. But yes, I think the Kennedy killing was almost certainly a conspiracy, one that likely went very high up the food chain.

From chattreb: With the roster turnover because of NIL, so much that the fans can hardly keep up with the roster, and with total lack of fan concerns from the networks, my question with the direction that college football is heading do you see a potential fan revolt?

Revolt feels strong. However, I do wonder about apathy. And apathy is worse than revolt. And again, the people who fight me on this point at today's ratings. That's not the point. It's the drip-drip-drip over time that I wonder about. It's what happens when the culture of the game changes, when fans don't get attached to a player for 3-5 years, when it's not deeper than a business transaction. I don't think it works. But maybe that's me yelling at the clouds. I don't think so, but maybe. Things die at the roots, not in the open.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Are you trying to will Chris Beard to us, like you did Lane? If so, God bless you. You're a smart business man.But for real, is there any meat on that bone, regarding the possibility?

I laughed. No, I'm not trying to will him to Ole Miss, though I firmly believe, assuming the charges are dismissed, that Keith Carter must do the deepest of deep dives into the former Texas coach. My motivations are simple and I'm pretty transparent about it. I love basketball. I love the NCAA Tournament, the randomness of it, the drama of it. It's fun to cover. Covering a team chasing a bid or a seed is fun. Covering bad teams that are basically done by mid-January is not only bad for business, but it's just boring. I'm stuck doing my job, writing content few care about, etc. I stayed up past 11 last night to write something very few will read. I'll sit at a computer and watch Ole Miss-Vanderbilt for two hours on Saturday afternoon and spend another hour writing about it. It's my job, but 10 of you will read it and it's boring. I'll wake up Sunday and think, "What in the hell am I going to write about for 10 Thoughts?", knowing basketball is all but off the table. From a business standpoint, we need something compelling from the early signing day to the start of conference baseball games. If we're leading podcasts talking about intrasquad baseball scrimmages at the end of January, on a day when Ole Miss is playing host to freaking Kentucky, we're praying for help from the basketball gods. Chase gets to cover a sport Ole Miss is good in, where the coach is pretty charismatic and the access is just short of unlimited. I cover a paranoid football program (is what it is; don't get mad) and a basketball team that can't win and that is veering fast toward its own form of paranoia. (And we wonder why Chase is so popular? Haha.) We can write and report our way around the football thing because it's football and the interest is so very high. However, we need basketball here to be exciting and fun and interesting. Is there meat on the bone? I think there's definitely some, again assuming the charges are dropped. There is mutual interest. That's as strong as I could put it right now, and frankly, that might be too strong.

From Jasper AL Rebel: What are your thoughts on the Celtics? They seem to be the best team in the east, but have lost a little ground lately. Should they search for one more piece at the deadline, or just roll the dice with what they have?

I think the C's have a legitimate shot to win a title. I think it's Boston, Milwaukee and Philadelphia in the East. I'm just not sold on Brooklyn getting through multiple series in the postseason. I mean, teams like the Celtics are always looking for another 3-and-D guy, but the team they've got right now is good enough to win.

From Rebzzz: All we hear anywhere anyone is talking College Football is "this is not sustainable!" I agree. We all know that part of why the sport finds itself where it does is because it is decentralized. It is very hard to make decisions and build consensus, etc. I think there is an obvious solution that I believe all factions could live with: Nick Saban.Could Nick Saban become the first Commissioner of D-1 CFB? I am not sure how to get there, but I know that HCs and Athletic Departments talk about alignment all the time. Nick Saban is the only person on earth that could bring alignment and sensible policy to all of big time college football. Why can't this happen?

I agree with you that Saban, if given autonomy, could fix a lot of what ails the sport. However, I don't think that guy is ready to give up chasing titles. Did you see him when David Pollack said Georgia is the new Alabama on the set at halftime of the title game? He damn near combusted. I heard he threw a damn fit on the plane on the way home. His team will be ready to play this year. Bet on that. But yes, I do think Saban could fix the sport.

From AustinEpting: I’m a casual NFL fan that doesn’t have a favorite team. If “the NFL is rigged”, then what’s the benefit of more Kansas City to Super Bowl? Burrow and Cincinnati I felt like was favored hot names as well.

Look, I'm not the only one who felt weird about Sunday night's game. Bengals coach Zac Taylor was caught on camera saying, "It's rigged," with three seconds left. The Chiefs got an incredibly favorable whistle. There's simply no denying that. Cincinnati lost because it couldn't block Chris Jones. It lost because the punter punted a returnable punt and Ossai gave the Chiefs 15 free yards on a boneheaded play. That said, the NFL wanted Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Like I said earlier, the last three years have changed my views on so many things. I didn't use to believe in conspiracies, but the conspiracy theorists are on a three-year run now. The conspiracy theorists haven't missed one in a while.

From DeuceMccluster22: You are Chuck Daly in the summer of 1992, the “powers that be” come to you and tell u the weight of the free world sits on u winning every game of the Olympics by 25 or more points w ONLY the same 5 players and 2 on the bench… what 7 players u going with?And if 1992 team played 1996 team, how close of a game would it had been? That 96 team gets overlooked but the talent….

Oh, this is good, because I'm not sure the '96 team doesn't win a game or two if it plays the '92 team in a 7-game series. First, the '92 team. If you're playing to win big every game, you're going with: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen with Clyde Drexler and Karl Malone coming off your bench. Jordan would have to play some point and Pippen could handle it also. The '96 team would go with: John Stockton, Reggie Miller, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Grant Hill in his prime. Off the bench, you probably go small with Penny Hardaway and Gary Payton, both in their primes. Give me that straight into my veins.

From dawsonreb: So your favorite TV announcer just joined your sworn enemy. How will you deal with the juxtaposition?