It's time for The Mailbag: Edition 217. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From BAUER1: What happened in the recruitment of Demouy Kennedy? Thought that was a done deal for us.

Obviously, it's never a done deal until it's a done deal. Alabama fought back a bit and that seemed to delay things. Then Colorado moved in. I don't know if it was NIL, promise of playing time or relationships. He didn't talk and no one at Alabama seemed to know. People close to Ole Miss lost confidence in it after a few days.

From TX via TN Rebel: Will this be the fall where I'm able to point back to bygone years posts that I had hoped for a breakout season from Demon Clowney?

It it bad that I had to double check Clowney's whereabouts. I hope he gets to play at Charlotte and does well. He just never broke through in Oxford.

From chattreb: I grew up an NC State fan, and I follow them along with the Rebs. Kevin Keats has had a similar trek as Kermit. He started strong, and his team leveled out, and you could say both were own the hot seat this year. Their coaching styles are similar, for both coach hard, both of their teams played hard defense, they both ran motion and that high pick and roll offense. Both teams up until this year were susceptible to long shooting slumps. This year, NC State has added two pieces that turned then around, and currently they are 19- 5 and likely headed to the tournament this year. DJ Burns, a 6 9 300 lb. plus Winthrop transfer who will never see an NBA roster, but he knows how to back his big body with his back to the basket and has good offensive skills and he can pass like Bill Walton. The other is Jarkel Joiner who has thrived in the offense and is one of the go to guys for NC State. Now my question is, including last year, I thought that Joiner was better than both Ruffin and Murrell, and why in the world did he not work out at Ole Miss and felt compelled to transfer to NC State where is part of their turnaround?

Burns is a quintessential old-school college big. He's a load for others to handle, and you're right; while he won't play in the NBA, he's super-impactful for the 'Pack. As for Joiner, I just think he's enjoyed the freedom Keats has allowed him on offense. I'm not sure why it didn't work at Ole Miss for him. He had his moments, but the backcourt always seemed to get crowded. You had Ruffin, Murrell, Fagan, others, and I just think Davis uses his bench as a punishment too much. He's clearly playing loose and free there and having a great year.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Gun to head, as we at RG will hold you 1,000% accountable... is the Ole Miss basketball coach next season one of the following:Chris BeardSmug Will WadeSteve ForbesDusty MayRyan OdomPat KelseyBucky McMillanNeill BerryGreg PopovichETA: your answer to my question last week was awesome and insightful. When I was at OM, we were damn good in hoops and those games/teams were fun as hell. I've missed that dearly and too hope that can be rebirthed with this hire (for obviously different reasons than you). I hate not having a dog in the fight by late December. I can only imagine how boring/tiresome that is to cover.

I wouldn't say it's boring to cover, as I just really enjoy the sport, but yes, it's tiresome to cover something very few are interested in (because of the losing). It forces a level of discipline that is probably good, but I'd much rather be covering a team chasing an NCAA Tournament bid. As for your list, yes, I suspect Ole Miss' next coach is on that list. There's another name that I'm watching that isn't on your list, and I believe he's interested and could really pursue the job and make things interesting, but I'd bet on some of the guys you mentioned. Beard and Wade are guys you simply must fully explore. I'm not as convinced as others that Forbes would take the job, but I haven't gotten very far down that road yet. May is, as Chase said the other day, a free space. There are lots of connections there, but there has to be a concern about going the C-USA coach route again. Kelsey is really interesting. He checks a lot of boxes but I'm not sure Ole Miss could land him. He really likes Charleston and could wait for a surer thing. I feel confident Pop isn't coming. Haha. Carter simply must get a coach who can not only coach but also recruit, work the portal and excite fans. And no one can convince me that basketball doesn't matter to Carter. This is a big moment for him.

From DBROTC: In your opinion, what is the greatest college basketball team to not finish the season as the National Champions? Also, the 2014-2015 Kentucky team that went 38-1 can’t be your choice just to make it interesting.

Houston, 1982-83. That team had Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Freaking Drexler on it. It just lost an iconic game to a very talented, super hot N.C. State team in Albuquerque. That team had Benny Anders, Larry Micheaux, Michael Young, Reid Gettys and a bunch of studs. I was 13 and that was the prime of college hoops. That upset was incredible.

From Tireman24: If he doesn’t get a show cause, if you’re Keith, do you have a contract ready for Will Wade to sign immediately? I believe he would make OM a consistent, yearly tournament team. Do you feel that way?

If Wade doesn't get a show cause and that ruling is made prior to my hiring someone else, I'd have to be given a really damn good reason not to hire Will Wade. He's won everywhere he's ever been. He's always gotten talent (make all of your jokes here, but he has) and his teams have always had an edge. Listen, this is a bitch of a league. I watched Buzz Williams and Bruce Pearl go head to head Tuesday night. That was fantastic basketball. Then I watched Eric Musselman's team play with an edge that ought to scare people. It just whipped Kentucky at Rupp. Nate Oats is a fabulous coach. Dennis Gates coaches like a guy right off the Leonard Hamilton tree. I think Chris Janz is very solid. Rick Barnes' teams are always very good. We could go on and on. If you can hire Wade, you hire him.

From oxreb: Who gets a head coaching gig first between Garrett Riley or Kendall Briles or Pete Golding and why

It's Riley, for sure. He's very highly thought of. Hell, I had a hot board ready if Kiffin left for Auburn and Riley was on it. He's going to get a gig sooner rather than later. Briles' problem is, as you saw when he was hired at TCU, people push back so hard on the Baylor stuff. As for Golding, he's the wild card here. If he can excel away from Saban, his stock will skyrocket.

From robert90: If you look at John Calipari's whole career (Umass, Memphis, Kentucky). Is he one of the all time greats or one of the most over rated college coaches ever?

No, he's had a stellar career. I'm answering this on a Wednesday morning after I watched Arkansas beat the hell out of his Kentucky team in Lexington, but no, Calipari is an excellent coach.

From North Tampa Rebel: Demetric Warren used to be a big topic in regards to Mississippi recruiting. Maybe because Lane hasn’t emphasized MS I haven’t heard as much about him lately. Is he still a big player? What’s his relationship with the current staff?

I'm not the guy to answer this. As much as people want me to be, I'm just not obsessed with recruiting to the level to know the grass-roots stuff. I hear he's very much involved and I've long heard he simply doesn't like Ole Miss, but I don't know the guy. As for his relationship with Ole Miss and the current staff, I just don't know. I doubt anyone does. This staff is really, really buttoned-up.

From jchmcl09: What do you suggest that the NBA do about these courtside fans, player posses, and so called celebrities who somehow think they are part of the game by interacting with players? Do the players bear any responsibility for their getting into it? I guess this junk started with the Spike Lee/Reggie Miller back and forth but that got to be tiresome after awhile.

Nothing. The fact that it gets talked about and gets headlines is probably -- all in all -- good for the sport. It adds intrigue and drama and that's a big part of the NBA.

From hamslam12: I know there's been plenty of talk about UM basketball program expectations, but what do you feel is a reasonable floor for UM Basketball (aside from meaningful games in March)?Also, who is your favorite NBA player to watch right now? Is it SGA?

That should be the floor. A team that is, at minimum, always in the NIT conversation isn't too much to ask. I love this Thunder team. It's not just SGA. He's a beast, by the way. I love Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams (the one from Santa Clara, though the Jaylin Williams from Arkansas has made huge strides this season). I think they're both future stars. Throw in Chet Holmgren and another lottery pick next year and the Thunder are a playoff team. The rebuild has been exciting. I love watching Giannis. Same for Luka. Ja Morant is a blast to watch. It's a really fun league. I find Joel Embiid entertaining. Same for Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum. I'd like watching Steph, but the PTSD is strong. It's a great league. I'm surprised so many people hate it.

From cobbrebel: Much has been said about the culture/chemistry issues of the football team during last season. Obviously, without naming names are you able to comment more specifically about the nature of those issues? For example, was it more new players with existing players? Or was it between players and coaches, etc.?

I really can't. I'd be violating sources. Players felt like coaches played favorites. Players believed certain players impacted playing time and recruiting decisions by threatening to enter the transfer portal. Coaches were overruled -- in one case, publicly -- and wondered if that impacted their ability to coach. I suspect stuff like that happened everywhere, but it definitely happened at Ole Miss last year. By the Egg Bowl, the Kiffin-to-Auburn thing wasn't the only distraction inside the program.

From Levi275: Kyrie Irving to Mavs thoughts? Can a Luka / Kyrie backcourt actually defend anyone? Why is Kyrie so hell-bent on wrecking every locker room he is a part of? (Disclaimer: he’s one of the most skilled offensive players in the league and one of the great finishers at the rim in the modern era)