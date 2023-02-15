It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 218. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From North Tampa Rebel: Who are some African Americans in your field or in life who have influenced you?

In my life? I went to a big high school in north Louisiana. I learned very quickly that if I wanted to play, actually get on the field/court, I was going to have to work. I remember all those guys I played with, starting with seventh-grade basketball at Glen View Junior High. Carlos Jones, Anthony Dade, Roderick Melton, Gerald Johnson, Willie Melton, Lee White, Mitch White and probably others who are slipping my mind right now. One of my favorite coaches was Willie Young, the former New York Giant. His sons, Greg and Michael, were friends. In football, Jerald Kennedy, Roderick Johnson, Patrick Stinson, Charlie Samuels, Steve Johnson, the list goes on. When I started high school, I absolutely admired Tony Houston and Jerry Melton. My mom, who taught at Ruston High, loved Jerry. He might have been her favorite ever. I played the same position in football and tried -- emphasis on tried -- to do everything they did, on and off the field. My defensive coordinator was Greg Williams. He was a gentle giant and always encouraged. When I moved to Birmingham and was working for the Shelby County Reporter, Rubin Grant was the preps editor of the Birmingham Post-Herald. He got me to string for them, and he liked my work. He gave me bigger and bigger assignments and I'm convinced he was a driving force in getting the paper to give me a shot on the early-AM police/crime beat. That was the biggest break of my career, for it got me in to legitimate daily journalism.

From jmbonelli: Did you snicker or laugh out loud when Kermit said there was still time to turn the Ole Miss basketball program around?

No. This is a part of the job I hate. I like Kermit. I think he likes me. I hate that he's losing. Everyone knows the deal. He knows it, too. Still, at some point, reporters have to ask questions that he can't really answer. What's he going to say? So he says he believes they can turn it around and they're going to keep going to work. In three weeks, Ole Miss will play an SEC Tournament game. If it loses, the questions and answers will change. If it wins, those inevitable questions and answers will be delayed a day. Everyone knows, generally, what's coming.

From chattreb: I happened to watch the end of the Duke UVA game Saturday and there was a call that did affect the game. Personally, I think the refs looked at the monitor and wondered whether the foul should have been called, and took the easy way out and said it was after the buzzer. Unfortunately for the officials, they did not know or they ignored the rules and much to the credit of the ACC office, they admitted the mistake of the officials and said that there would be punishments. What does that mean most likely, since it was announced to the press?

I was watching that game too. I agree with you. They called a foul in real time, and it was likely the right call. They went to the monitor to look for the time and they realized how close of a play it was and they reversed it, using the clock as the excuse. They blew it, and it likely cost Duke a win. I suspect there will be some suspensions or whatnot, but for Duke, the damage is done. I had no emotional or financial investment in the game, but I was stunned by how it played out. I don't think they'd made the same ruling in Durham. In college basketball, home court really, really, really matters.

From lanekiffinsvisor: Have you thought of ever learning boxing, jiu-jitsu, or something like that? I think I'm going to put that one on a 5 year goal to be at least competent in some form of self defense.

I've done some boxing and I have a Fight Camp membership and a bag at home that I enjoy. I like the cardio of it, the stress relief it provides. I'm not sure it would help me in terms of self-defense.

From lanekiffinsvisor: Who's Ole Miss' coach if Lane left the day after the Egg Bowl?

I have absolutely no idea. I could guess Jamey Chadwell, but it would just be a guess.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Based on what you're hearing, an educated guess if you will... Do you think Keith makes the typical OM/safe hire, i.e. Dusty May etc... or is Keith feeling any pressure and motivated to make a big splash with Wade etc?

I can't speak to what pressure Carter may or may not be feeling. I feel like I can say with certainty that Carter wants Ole Miss to win in basketball and the current situation bothers him more than most realize. That said, some of the "splash" hires really have to be weighed in a number of ways. Chris Beard has a felony hanging over his head, and even if it's dismissed, the charges should lend a moment's pause. Will Wade is fascinating. It looks like he'll be cleared this summer, but what if he's not? What if he got an additional year of recruiting sanctions? Is that a headache you're willing to endure? Would the league "sign off" on that hire if it weren't certain LSU would be cleared as well? As for the rest of the field, it takes two to tango, as they say. Carter can go fishing for exotic fish, so to speak, but he can't make the fish take the bait. I'm interested to see what happens. I do agree with you, by the way, about Dusty May. I'm not sure it's fair to the FAU coach, but I do wonder if he has enough name appeal to get fans excited. Getting people excited about Ole Miss basketball again has to be a priority for Carter, and I strongly suspect it is.

From Starr: If I told you our Cubs made the playoffs this year, what would that path have looked like? I need some reason to be excited.

I'll play along, though I think the Cubs are going to be a decidedly .500 team this season. In a scenario where they made the playoffs, first, it would be likely that St. Louis and/or Milwaukee had very unlucky seasons, likely from an injury standpoint. I would guess Kyle Hendricks, in this scenario, not only returned to the rotation but also pitched well. I would guess Marcus Stroman had a big season. I would guess that Cody Bellinger returned to something close to his peak-Dodgers form and Seiya Suzuki took the next step as a major leaguer. Obviously, Dansby Swanson would be tremendously impactful in this scenario. I'd guess, in a scenario where the Cubs made the postseason, they got off to a very hot start and made a deal at the deadline, likely for a front-line starter and/or an impactful, middle-of-the-order bat. Again, I'm not optimistic, though I do think they'll be more fun to follow this year.

From Hannitized: Any chance you can have Carey Murdoch back from Sooner Scoop to discuss the latest on OU and the SEC? One of your best interviews ever...hoping he becomes a regular in the near future!

Yes, I'll reach out to him. I hope you're well, my friend.

From Raylon: We are losing our RB coach to A&M. Is the turnover in the assistant coaching ranks a concern?

I wouldn't dismiss it as nothing but at the same time, I don't know that I'd label it a "concern." I'm not sure Kiffin is super easy to work for and I'm not sure his style is for everyone. He's had a lot of turnover. On the flip side, he's been able to make good replacement hires to this point.

From Cobbrebel: With a 9 games conference schedule, who would be Auburn's 3 permanent opponents? Also, if Freeze loses to 3 straight to Ga and Ala, does he survive?

I'll guess Auburn's opponents end up being Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt. That's just my kind of educated guess. I think that whole conversation remains very fluid. I also think the league is going to keep changing so this isn't going to really matter for very long. As for Freeze, if, in three years, he's 0-6 against Alabama and Georgia, he'll be gone. The Auburn coach simply must have some success against those teams.

From DeuceMccluster22: Do u 100% believe that Lil Forrest was Forrest’s biological son? I mean Jenny did get around and only called up Forrest when she knew her days were numbered and he was loaded.Also, we often talk about how awful Jenny was As a character and rightfully so, but underrated character/s was Rudy’s family and brother that literally stole his woman from him and here she is breaking Bread at Christmas with the same potential in-laws just with another man In the family, thoughts?

Yes. Let's just allow ourselves to have this one ray of sunshine in this cold, dark world. Little Forrest is going to take care of Forrest and help his dad endure the heartbreak of losing Jenny. Jenny had a tough life. She made some bad decisions, but she was dealt a rough deck. In the end, I choose to think she chose to do the right thing and reunite her son with his father. The world is mean. A lot of people suck. When you work on/in the Internet, you realize that. So let's just let this Forrest/Little Forrest thing be good and right, OK? And yes, we need to have a long conversation about Rudy sometime. I hated damn near everyone in that story. Very few of them had any redeeming qualities, with the possible exception of the groundskeeper.

From db4om: Let’s say you have been put in charge of creating a new 16 team conference. Ole Miss is automatically in the new conference. However, the remaining 15 spots must be filled by selecting 3 teams each from the 2023 versions of the SEC, PAC-12, Big 10, Big 12, and ACC. Who do you pick?

I'm going big brands, so... Ole Miss Alabama Georgia LSU USC UCLA Oregon Michigan Ohio State Wisconsin Texas Oklahoma Kansas North Carolina Virginia Clemson



From BankingReb: If Ole Miss decided to hire Will Wade, could they have an out clause in his contract? Basically, if he’s handed down a show cause or other severe punishment, we could fire him without owing him the balance due and move on to hiring a new coach. If that clause is possible, would that be something Wade or any other coach would be willing to agree to?

I doubt he'd agree to that. He'd be able to find another school (hello, Wichita State) that would offer him a more favorable deal. If you hire Wade without KNOWING his fate with the NCAA/IARP, you're gambling. So if you're Carter and that's a road you're interested in traveling, you're doing everything in your power to find out what Wade's punishment (if there is one) will be.

From RWMarshall27: If Ole Miss had won game 3 in Arizona two years ago and gone to Omaha, would Kermit have been let go after last year with Keith knowing Mike's job was safe?

I don't think so. I think Carter really wanted to give Davis one more year. I think he probably wanted to believe Davis would turn it around and make a run. Davis indicated he was going to really work the portal, and there were reasons, I suppose, to be optimistic about the nucleus that was returning. Then, by the time it was pretty obvious it was going to be a disaster (mid-April), it was too late. It's easy -- and likely fair -- to second-guess Carter's decision last spring regarding Davis/men's basketball, and I had a hot board and two columns ready to go, but on the other hand, I do understand the decision.

From Rebels2307: First off, you do a great job with your content/reporting. I consider you to be a very talented writer and appreciate your ability to recognize that your job is to report/write and not please the masses. With that being said, I have two questions:(1) Who are the top 5 most dominant pitchers in MLB history?(2) If you were not covering Ole Miss athletics, what professional league (or team) would you want to cover?