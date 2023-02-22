It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 219. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From dechance: I am making the 3 hour drive over to OKC from NWA to see TD and Kings play the Thunder on Sunday night.. Who is a player on OKC that I need to keep my eye on besides SGA? We are staying in Bricktown. Anything in Bricktown we need to be sure to check out?

I haven't been to OKC in years. The last time I was there, I was in Norman for my daughter's college visit. She's about to graduate from college now, so it's been a minute. Carson and I had talked about going in a couple of weeks, but Laura is going to be out of town and so it was easier (and cheaper) to stay here. I do want to go soon. Everything sounds like it's booming there. Speaking of, the Thunder is pretty good. It's 17-11 in its last 28 games, as of this writing, and in that period, OKC is top-10 in both offense and defense. SGA is a star, but watch both Jalen Williams (the one from Santa Clara, not the one from Arkansas) and Josh Giddey. Also, Lu Dort is one of the top defenders in the league. When the Thunder add Chet Holmgren and (likely) another lottery pick to this unit, they're taking the next step. Keep in mind they're $30 million under the cap and have tons of draft capital, including four picks in next year's draft.

From MarkVols: Have there been instances where a school will waive a buyout to help facilitate getting rid of a coach? I ask bc Chris Holtmann has a $2.5M buyout as a part of the insane extension Gene Smith signed him to last summer. That extension made it impossible to fire him after OSUs disaster of a season. ($20-ish million, and Ohio State isn’t lighting that on fire for a basketball coach). But Holtmann has lost his team and the fan base wants out of here (Ohio State) and I’m sure is looking for a landing spot. Would a school with resources like Ohio State’s just say “don’t worry about it” in order to just get rid of the guy? Is a $2.5M buyout a non-starter for an OleMiss basketball candidate?Sorry if this depresses OleMiss fans. (Out of boredom, I did a 17ish paragraph on Chris Holtmann that I was going to post on the board, but I don’t want to get banned 😂)

Holtmann will likely be on Carter's radar, but I don't anticipate that being a serious candidacy. His team is bad this year, and even though he's consistently made the NCAA Tournament at Butler and Ohio State, I wonder if the awful season this year would make his hiring so blah that it wouldn't resonate enough with the Ole Miss fan base. I would think Ohio State would waive the buyout, by the way, as it sounds like everyone is looking for the exits.

From chattreb: If you had to guess, would you think that Todd Monken to the NFL is another case of College Coaching burnout?

Yes. I think Baltimore is a unique opportunity, but yes, I think it's very clear Monken was looking for an escape off the Recruiting All Day Every Day ramp.

From 615_Reb: Not asking you to play AD, but with what you know about Ole Miss and the basketball program/situation..Let’s say Keith Carter passes on Wade and Beard, is there another possible hire out there that is really going to ignite the fans? Meaning someone who Ole Miss could actually land, and not the Dusty May’s of the world..

It's hard for me to speak to what would or would not ignite fans. Pat Kelsey is the type that could probably blow away the press conference and get people jacked, but he had that issue at Massachusetts that might pour some cold water on that. So, short answer is probably not, though a new coach could come in, hit the ground running and change the narrative quickly.

From TX via TN Rebel: Neal, as both a dispassionate fan and an esteemed arbiter of truth, please talk me down from the ledge. I think the bottom of the lineup this season has the potential to be the best lineup turnover group in the history of Rebel baseball. What a murderer's row! If an opposing pitcher thinks he's going to finally take a breather come late 2nd/early 3rd inning, he's in for a massive surprise.

It appears to be a loaded offensive team. It's a very talented roster, but it's so very early. I think it will be a fun, interesting season for you guys, but I'd probably wait until you played some league games before I allowed myself to get overly excited. Some of the young hitters will have to go through the adjustment phase. They're going to be scouted, weaknesses found and then they have to adjust. Again, it's just so early.

From awrebel: Could a WNBA team score on a NBA team outside of possible free throws? Can you explain school choice to me like I’m 5? On the surface it seems great just not sure how it would work in reality

My son's travel team once had a scheduling snafu. A girls team from Brandon came to Tupelo instead of the boys team. It was a communication mix-up. Happens. It was a very talented girls team, so they played anyway. My son's team won. It was something like 8-0. The girls got frustrated. The boys were bored and embarrassed and begging to come out. The girls started getting overly physical. The boys just wanted to avoid them. There's a biological difference between girls and boys. I'm sure I'll be canceled for saying that, but it's true. Take the scenario I just described and multiply it by 809 gazillion and that's what you'd get if the NBA team played a WNBA team.

From Levi275: Have you watched Full Swing? If so, what are your thoughts? (Tagging in @Chase Parham if you haven’t seen it yet)

I've not. By the time I finish work and podcasts and then watch the games I feel like I have to watch to be able to keep up with the aforementioned work and podcasts, I just don't have time to watch anything. It's on my list of things to watch. Hopefully, at some point, I get to it.

From BruceReb: You mentioned that you have been running longer distances lately. Are you planning on doing another race in the future?

I'm up over 40 miles a week at this point, but no, I'm not training for a race. I just want to get the last of the extra weight off. I'm finally down under 200 pounds. My goal is to never see a 2 on the scale again, unless it's the last of the three numbers. I ran 12 Sunday, so I could run a half-marathon today. I suppose I could do a training program and run another marathon, but I'm not sure the juice is worth the squeeze at my age.

From hamslam12: There seem to be a bunch of years where the sports you cover (at least at UM) have down years that get repetitive and boring. What was the season(s) you can remember where everything was firing on all cylinders and the teams you cover had compelling storylines?

Not going to lie; I sometimes wonder how my time here would've been different if I'd been the one covering baseball. It's the overall sport I enjoy the most (mostly MLB, of course) and the sport I am likely most knowledgable about. And it's the one sport Ole Miss is consistently good at. It's easily the most accessible for media (not even close; Bianco's program is basically wide open for media) and it's the sport that seems to be most associated with good times and fun for Ole Miss fans. I've covered some remarkably bad basketball four of the last six years and dealt with the Covid theatre during the one kind of average year in 2020-21 (obviously, Davis' first year was a fun season to cover). It doesn't matter on any personal level to me, but covering something that has no real fan interest year over year is more tiring than people think. To answer your question, I guess the 2012-13 era was pretty fun. Hugh Freeze was new and recruiting well. The program had some personalities. Andy Kennedy had signed Marshall Henderson and that team that won the SEC Tournament was crazy to cover.

From BroWallace: If college football stays on its current trajectory with NIL how long before the game as we know it no longer exists, and is simply a true minor league?

I have a minority opinion on this, but I think this current model is likely not sustainable. I think the players becoming employees is inevitable. At that point, it will essentially be minor league football. How everything around that -- Title IX sports, etc. -- shakes out is beyond me.

From robert90: Pele, Maradona, Messi or Ronaldo? Who's the Goat

Recency bias is likely baked into this answer, but for me, it's Messi.

From LM12: What would be the most entertaining matchup to cover for an on-campus, first round playoff game in the 2024 CFP? Any campus you hope to visit?

I think the on-campus games will be awesome. I can't think of a specific matchup necessarily. No matter who plays in those games, everyone is going to be pretty dialed-in, I suspect.

From coachnuke: Most under rated NBA free agent signing? My choice is Jalen Brunson.

Isaiah Joe has been pretty impactful for the Thunder, Coach. :-) Hey, thanks for the note in the mail. That was really cool. Made my day.

From Elwaymanning: I wanna hear the story about when you kept submitting the the same score prediction for the Alabama games during that football season and your boss got mad. That maybe a better pod topic though.

My boss at the time was a huge Alabama fan. It was obnoxious and unprofessional. I covered Auburn and he just couldn't imagine I didn't cheer for the Tigers. Anyway, we did picks every Thursday and I just started picking Alabama to win big every game. He didn't notice until Alabama upset Florida in Gainesville. He was so impressed with me until people pointed out I was picking Alabama to win big, by the same score, week after week. It damn near got me fired. Alabama is an insane place. We had good times there, but they take football way too damn seriously.

From johnnyk71: you'll probably get 20 variations of this same question, but anyway...Is OM ready for a culture change in basketball yet? is it ready to move from safe retread coach to someone with a little more flair? football did it with Kiffin (albeit with more than a little prodding from the fanbase). baseball was ready to do it, prior to the Omaha Miracle.is basketball ready to join the rarified air of actually trying to win? or is it setting up to be a cavalcade of "WHO!?" with the next hire?

We're about to find out. I don't know. I'm not sure who is driving basketball decision-making. My money is squarely on the mid-major "safe" choice, but that's not based on much information. I do think there is a sense inside the building that Ole Miss simply can't spend huge on hoops right now. The Kiffin contract -- and all that has been invested in that program -- is a bit of a financial albatross right now. I'm not saying it wasn't smart or whatnot, but it's real money, and you can't spend what you don't have (unless it's going to Ukraine, of course).

From Kylethehoss: I know you probably don’t eat potatoes now, but when you did, what are the 3 best ways to prepare a potato?

I eat potatoes sometimes. I like those small potatoes, roasted with some olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. I love a baked sweet potato with just salt and pepper. Fantastic and so good for you. My wife makes amazing mashed potatoes but I try not to eat them. Carson adores them. And look, I love French fries. LOVE them, but I've probably had them once in the last year. I can't eat them and enjoy them, so I just stay away. But there are few things I love more in life.

From Tireman24: I know it’s impossible to know, but who do you think could be a dark horse candidate for the basketball HC position?

If I knew, it wouldn't be a dark horse candidate, right? But seriously, I don't know. I'm sure there are candidates I'm unaware of, but right now, I'm hearing the same grouping of names.

