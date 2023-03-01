It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 220. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From jacksonbobo: I have really enjoyed our women’s basketball team this season. Not just the results, but also the personalities and the way they play. Why so little coverage here?

I'm pretty big on analytics. Ours are really good. We can see what people read and what they don't read. In the past, when we've covered women's basketball, people simply didn't read it. At all. When I saw 6,500 people or so at the South Carolina game recently, I wondered to myself if we had underestimated the level of interest in this team. That said, we're a two-person operation and I do most of our football and all of our basketball. In November, when the season begins, I don't have time to add anything else to my plate (football is in the home stretch, recruiting is getting hot and men's hoops are beginning; all of those subjects dwarf women's hoops in terms of interest) and honestly, the idea of giving up a bunch of Sundays in the winter isn't all that appealing, either. We've tried to find student interns to cover women's basketball. We probably need to pursue that route more diligently moving forward. It would be a great opportunity for an aspiring journalist.

From DeuceMccluster22: Do u have any intentions this wknd or anytime soon to get to the theatre to see Creed 3 ? It’s currently at 90% fresh on rotten tomaotos.

Yeah, my wife is going to see our daughters this weekend, so my son and I might try to go see it Saturday. I'm kind of nervous about it, as the last Creed seemed to wrap things up perfectly.

From North Tampa Rebel: If Beard was hired and a month later someone in Texas leaked the crime scene camera footage, photes etc to you, would you publish them?

No. What purpose would it serve? That sort of feels like TMZ. I think, in a scenario in which he's hired, someone has to ask about what happened and he'll give whatever response he's going to give. I'd address the story once. Texas fired him. The district attorney dropped charges. He'll say whatever he's going to say, but then at some point, unless there was a reason to address it again, I think it would move

From OrangeBeachReb: Without giving away secrets to your competitors…. what was your ultimate goal and (if it’s changed) what is your long term goal with MPW Digital? One obvious goal is to bring in shows that are non-Ole Miss sports related but is another goal to bring in non-sports content such as Mind on My Money podcast? Is building content on MPW Digital your long term goal after Rivals? Do you ever see a show on the network, that is entirely hosted by a person/people that doesn’t involve you or Chase on air or aren’t people associated closely to you or Chase, such as Rippee, etc?

I don't know that I had a long-term goal for it. I wish I could say I had some incredible vision for it, but it's kind of grown organically. Obviously, I'd like to include content that is not necessarily Ole Miss-centric and I'd like to have content that isn't sports-related. Is that a good idea? I don't know. Can I grow it to include an audience that isn't primarily Ole Miss fans? I kind of doubt it, but maybe I'm wrong. I honestly don't know what my life after Rivals entails. I've had a few conversations with people about some things, but again, I don't possess some master plan at this point in my life. And yes, I'd love to add programming that didn't require Chase or Brian or me to be "on the air." That would be ideal.

From Lane Train: Has NIL had any noticeable impact on college baseball yet? I know it will at some point, but I haven't heard anything groundbreaking yet.

I think so. It's more the transfer portal than anything at this point, I think, in terms of NIL, but as I've said many times, I think when scholarships get added to NIL, a handful of programs (Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas, in particular) are going to become perennial superpowers in the sport.

From chattreb: You have mentioned about the rock and a hard place that the ACC finds itself in now, and I have also read several articles about this. I see three choices that they have. First, they can try to break the GOR’s contract, and the only certainty there is that there will be a gazillion billable hours, and any resolution is far from certain. Second, with 8 votes, they can disband the league, and either go their separate ways or reform it. Now that would be the herding of cats of all time. You would either have to have good landing spots for at least 8 members, or trust all 14 of them to stand pat if you are trying to reform the league assuming that the networks would even be interested in granting them a better deal. With a league consisting of 5 member private schools within its membership of schools up and down the east coast, good luck with that one. Third, they could ride it out and hope to find some alternative revenue, which finding a half a billion dollar shortfall per school over 10 years seems impossible. Despite some of the recent blustering by Clemson and FSU, it appears to me that they are screwed. Now can you find fault in my analysis or think of an option 4 or 5?

Yes, the lawyers are going to get so very filthy rich. There's no doubt about that. What's coming -- the Big Ten adding the crust of the Pac-12 and the Big 12 adding Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado -- is going to send the ACC into further panic. At some point, the Big 12 is going to try to make a power play on the ACC and survival instincts will kick in. Then the SEC and the Big Ten will go after their targets and the ACC will combust. I think your analysis is superb. I'm just not sure it takes into account the panic that's coming very soon.

From DBROTC: Neal,I walked in on my father making a Banana and Mayonnaise sandwich for lunch today. I’m concerned because I’ve never seen him do this before and when I questioned him about it, he acted like I was the crazy and unreasonable one. I’m not the crazy one right? Should I be concerned? If so, how do I go about ending this madness?

He needs help. It's likely too late for him, but he's your father; you have to try.

From Tireman24: If it’s Chris Beard, how would you go about announcing it and what would you have Beard do? Also I hope it’s Beard because March Madness is my favorite sporting event to watch and I hope for your sake, you get to cover a basketball team who’s a yearly participant in the tournament

If it's Beard, I'm leaking it on the Monday after the SEC Tournament and introducing him formally on that Wednesday. And I'd treat it normally, knowing he's going to get some hard questions and it's a press conference that will have some awkward moments.

From RebCounselor75: Curious about your thoughts on the RSN/MLB situation and how it impacts the future of the game.

I really don't know enough about it to full understand it. I think it will end up being a net positive for fans who hate some of the ridiculous blackout rules. Other than that, I can't really give an educated opinion. It is obviously a huge story in professional sports. For those interested, I'm linking a couple of articles here and here.

From REBNUT: When you lived in Mobile what were your favorite restaurants in Mobile and Baldwin counties?

We used to go to the restaurant that was located right next to WNSP a lot. It subsequently folded. When we moved across the bay, we'd go to Ed's Shed kind of frequently. I always loved Butch Cassidy's Cafe in Mobile. I was a fat ass. I'd probably never go there today, but it was damn good. I can't really remember any other places. I was gone so much and I worked all the time and the kids were so little.

From BAUER1: Neal, it just doesn't make any sense. They're instituting rules changing the game so that it's about 20 minutes quicker.(Guess these children have no attention span) To go with this they tightened up the strike zone so that there's about 10 more walks per game. What gives?

Are we talking about the college game? I haven't seen enough yet to really make a judgement. I do hope they tightened the strike zone. It was so big last year that it made many games unwatchable.

From hamslam12: You mentioned Beard having a "sit-down" with trusted media to address what happened with his fiance. If you were a PR person for Beard or the outlet interviewing him, how would you handle said "sit-down"?

I'd be honest. I'd have him admit things got emotional. I'd have him avoid any conversations about strangling, obviously. I'd have him keep it short, express contrition and have him vow to be a better man and then pivot to this new opportunity. I'd find a reporter who wouldn't keep circling back and have the majority of the interview be focused on the new opportunity and not the past.

From robert90: Optically speaking. What is the difference between rehiring Art Briles compared to rehiring Chris Beard? I know one was covering up rape and the other was physically abusing women. But optically why is Briles untouchable and Beard is being talked about as a potential rehire 2 months after he was arrested for physically abusing a woman? Briles was not charged with anything.. He was actually paid $15 million to leave Baylor. Beard was arrested and fired with cause (For the record I don't think either should be hired again in their respective professionals). Just curious why Beard is even being talked about as a potential hire anywhere. I have my opinion on why the two are being treated differently, but i am curious from your sports journalist view point. Thank you in advance.

Briles' deal had to do with covering up rape. I'm not advocating for domestic violence, mind you, but an emotional night that went too far is easier to recover from than allegations that you and/or your staff bullied rape victims.

From Farrelly: Grizzlies fan here. The NBA regular season only has six weeks left and I think the West is going to be wide open in the playoffs. Memphis can reach the NBA finals by beating three teams, and while that is possible (but not likely), it seems to me that is heavily dependent on the matchups. There are not many West teams that I think would DEFINITELY beat the Grizzlies, but on the flip side, there are a lot of teams that I am hoping to avoid in the playoffs. In your view, what are the best and worst matchups for the Grizzlies in the playoffs?

The West is going to be wild. I want to see how quickly the Suns can integrate Kevin Durant. If I were a Grizzlies fan, they'd scare me. Dallas looks like a mess. LeBron is hurt. The Warriors are always scary, especially if Curry returns healthy. I'd worry a little about Sacramento. They don't fall off on the road and Sabonis is the kind of player who can get Jackson in foul trouble. Obviously, you worry about Denver. They don't lose at home and they're a very solid defensive team. That said, I love Memphis' chances in the postseason. I look for Memphis to make a deep run. The playoffs are going to be a lot of fun. I just did Tankathon and the Thunder got the first pick. I celebrate audibly. I have issues.

From IncognitoReb: Why are peanuts, cracker jacks, and hot dogs the snack of choice at baseball games?

Tradishun, I suppose. I do like peanuts at baseball games. They occupy you for several innings. Cracker Jack sucks. Also, boiled hot dogs are nasty. There, I said it. I will say if you go to a game in Milwaukee, the brats are terrific and worth the ballpark calories. For me, though, I'm more of a beer guy at the ball game. I'll eat later at some place much nicer and get food that is far superior to ballpark food.

From richreb00: Anything on Matt Corral? All I hear is Panthers drafting a QB in first round.

I've not. I'll try to get a Panthers guy on the podcast sometime soon. I have a friend on that beat. Given the way they're pursuing veteran quarterbacks and discussing moving up in the draft, it's likely a sign they're not in love with Corral.

From Levi275: Anthony Richardson has a lot of draft buzz. How do you evaluate this year’s QB class and do you think he’s going to end up going as high as the mocks have him (some as high as R1 P1)?

I don't think I can evaluate. I'm not enough of a football guy. They're going to fall in love with Richardson. He's got all the physical tools and he can throw the ball out of the stadium. My problem is I watched this game:

I worry about Young's size. I worry about Stroud's inconsistency. The same applies, I suppose, for Levis. One of them will be a star. One will bust.

From AustinEpting: Do you listen to music or podcasts when you run? What safety measures you take to still be aware of surroundings during long runs?