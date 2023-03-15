It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 221. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…



From TennRebel: Which qb’s will be on the fall roster?

I'll be honest here. I haven't spent a single minute on football in the past six weeks. That will change when spring practices begin but I haven't even begun the whole five-storylines-to-watch-this-spring stuff. I probably should and I will, but I haven't gotten to it yet. I'll also be transparent here. I believe Ole Miss added Spencer Sanders to be the starting quarterback. Logically, it's all that really makes sense. I think Walker Howard was added to be the backup this year and the starter in 2024. Jaxson Dart will go through spring and my guess is Lane Kiffin won't name a starter. My guess is Dart leaves. That's a guess. Maybe he has the best spring of his life and cements his status as the starter. I just don't see a scenario where Sanders and Dart are on the roster in the fall.

From Jasper AL Rebel: What do you think about Jordan Walker? I know you despise the Cardinals, but I haven't been this excited about a player in a long time.

I don't want to talk about it. He looks like an excellent player. But again, I'm trying to be positive today.

From DougDougGoose: What have you heard on potential assistant coaches for Beard?

Nothing more than what I've posted on the board. Brian Burg, Al Pinkins, Cinco Boone, etc. I won't be surprised if Bill Armstrong gets vetted and possibly added this summer. Beard said he would likely have something on that here in the next week or so.

From chattreb: On the last mailbag I gave you a pretty grim future for the ACC, as have you on several podcasts, and as have many other writers. You basically said that I was underestimating the desperation that the ACC schools would soon be under. I agree, but as I see it their choices are like the passengers on the Titanic, where they either go down with the ship or to jump into icey waters. Now as I see it there is one thing staring straight at us that can fix the ACC and bring some stability to the conference realignment chaos. Whatever it takes, money or a favorable deal, get Notre Dame to join the ACC full time, and maybe bring WVA with them to balance the number of schools. Notre Dame should fit in well there with 5 other private schools and much of their alumni base is in the northeast. Assuming that the PAC 12 is likely to dissolve into the Big 10 and Big 12, we would then have 4 somewhat regional conferences that would all be healthy. The Networks would get plenty of inventory and we would have stability and a prospect for growth if a power 5 school climbs the later. Now there are two big challenges as I see it. One is to convince Notre Dame that their future is in a conference. As I said, make them an offer they can’t refuse and send In Sankey, Brett Kavanough, or Don Corleone or whoever and convince them. The second challenge is to convince a few of the overinflated egos in the ACC to play second fiddle to ND monetarily. Well all I can say there is someone needs to send in Luca Brasi for that one. Do you agree that this is the answer and do you think that this scenario could happen?

Wow, that's a lot. I think Notre Dame will hold onto independence for as long as possible. If it jumps, it'll be to the Big Ten, I would presume. It's not going to jump to the ACC full-time, and Notre Dame alone doesn't solve the financial crisis the ACC schools are about to be involved in. I'm resolute on the ACC stuff. I think a block of schools is going to get together and basically break the contract. I think that's inevitable.

From HS3: Neal, knowing you pressed to hire both Kiffin and Beard and got it done, have you started thinking about baseball coaches when Bianco retires? I mean, might as well go 3 for 3! It’s time to take a victory lap!

I know everyone jokes about this -- and sometimes, I play along -- but I had absolutely zero influence on either of those hires or any decision Ole Miss has ever or will ever make. That's just the truth. I don't register on the proverbial importance scale at Ole Miss. It's a fun little narrative but it's based on not even the smallest shred of reality. No one at Ole Miss is listening to me; of that, you can be assured. Like I said, it's a fun joke to play around with on a daily podcast, but no one at Ole Miss is listening to my voice. There are multiple media voices around Ole Miss that are far more relevant than mine. Far more.

From DeuceMccluster22: By the rule book created by James Neismith, is Allen Iverson crossover considered a carry?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2lOSU4xMzY0WEFVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Probably, but if you go by the book, you could call carry on every possession of every game on almost every level.

From jmbonelli: Who are the next four teams the SEC brings in to be a super conference?

Total guess, if the league were to expand by four: North Carolina Virginia Clemson Florida State Note: I'm far less confident on the last two. It might be Duke and someone else instead. Clemson and Florida State would get a ton of pushback from league members.



From 3YReb: Which coach is more likely to win a National Championship at Ole Miss…Chris Beard or Lane Kiffin?

Beard. Sign three really good players and you can make a run in the NCAA Tournament. A football national title is a different beast.

From cap_hill_reb: How did your recent Finebaum segment come about? Considering what you’ve publicly shared in the past regarding your relationship, how are you feeling about the conversation?

A producer reached out to me Wednesday night after my piece on Beard was published asking if I was still in Nashville. I said I was. He invited me to come on the show after the Tennessee game once I had finished my postgame interviews and whatnot. I accepted. I don't know what made me accept. It's the first time I'd been invited in a while and I'm in a place mentally/emotionally where I'm dropping grudges and just sort of moving along. Paul was very gracious to me and it was a nice conversation. He's had an incredibly successful career. Deep down, I'm probably jealous, to some degree, of that success. If he's kind enough to invite me on again and it fits my schedule, I'll accept.

From BogueChittoReb: Any Power 5 nonconference opponents you are aware of for Ole Miss men’s basketball for Beard’s first season?

No, not really. I've heard a couple of rumors, but I suspect it's way too early to take any of that seriously. I know he and Andy Kennedy are friends. I know Andy spoke highly of Ole Miss when Beard reached out. I'm hopeful that Ole Miss and UAB (assuming AK is still there next season) can schedule a home-and-home where Andy coaches in The Pavilion and gets the standing ovation he deserves for his 11 years at Ole Miss. I know there will be some on the message board who criticize that comment, but it's something I feel strongly about. Whether Ole Miss shares that sentiment is something I don't know.

From pcrebel: What were your top meals from your recent trips to New Orleans and Hot Springs?

We got to New Orleans late Friday as I had to get from Nashville to Oxford to pick Carson up. On Saturday, we had lunch at Parkway Bakery. That was awesome. We ate so much that neither of us even wanted dinner that night after the Thunder-Pelicans game. On Sunday, he wanted to watch basketball so we just grabbed a burger for lunch so he could watch the Alabama-Texas A&M game and then some of the Big 12 title game as well. After the Blazers-Pelicans game, we went searching for a place to eat. Wait times were two hours at 8:30. At 9, I stumbled across Kingfish. I booked a 9:15 reservation and promised the waiter we'd be his easiest table of the night. We both ordered red beans and rice. It was incredible. It was one of the best meals I've ever had. Maybe it was because I'd walked or run 25,000 steps and I was starving, but it was amazing. Great service as well. Hot Springs was packed. Campbell was tired and anxious so we found a place -- Superior Bathhouse Brewery -- and got a sandwich. It was good. I wanted to try The Ohio Club, but the wait was long and she was tired and still had schoolwork to do that night.

From DBROTC: Three bracket questions:1) How does Kentucky get a 6 and Texas A&M get a 7? 2) I can’t figure out what to do with Kentucky in the East Region. It looks like they could get to the Sweet 16 and then maybe out talent a trendy Marquette team to setup a potential Eliete 8 matchup with a young Duke team. When I look at Kentucky’s starting five they look great on the floor. I’m freaked out looking at their minutes log against Vandy in Nashville. Do they not have any depth? I feel that my eyes are deceiving me and the furthest I can pencil them through is to the Sweet 16 and that maybe a round too far. What’s your assessment of their chances?3) I have no idea what to do with the West Region. They got Kansas, UConn, Gonzaga and UCLA all in there. Your thoughts?

I haven't even had time to look at a bracket yet. As for Kentucky, I watched their game against Vanderbilt the other night and I'm out. They're too inconsistent to make a deep run, in my opinion.

From North Tampa Rebel: What is the rumor with Spencer Sander's shoulder? Is he throwing this spring? If he's really hurt, what was the point of bringing him in?

He had a shoulder injury last fall, but I've not heard any rumors about his status for the spring. I guess we'll see soon. That program is so closed off that it's hard to actually get information. And again, it's my opinion they brought Sanders in to be the starting quarterback.

From celinareb: I started following EPL pretty closely this year and regelation battle at the bottom is fascinating. Who do you think will be regelated? Also, what are your thoughts on the final season of Ted Lasso?

I'd have to ask Carson about relegation. I don't know. I watch soccer and enjoy it immensely, but I can't say I "keep up" with the standings and whatnot. He does. As for Lasso, I am super excited about the new season. I hope it's not the final one. I love the show.

From Loblolly7: Have you ever considered getting into hunting? Like most, I started off deer hunting, but now I mostly turkey and squirrel hunt. Both provide me solitude and exercise, but also great comradery with friends and family. When I’m hunting, it’s common for me to log a few miles before breakfast without even realizing it. You seem like someone who might enjoy the exercise of strolling through the woods and being crafty trying to shoot some squirrels or trying to outmaneuver a turkey. Also, there’s plenty of life lessons and knowledge to be learned for someone like Carson being engaged in the outdoors, through hunting, fishing, foraging, cooking, handling knives/firearms, etc.

I've not. I grew up in north Louisiana and everyone hunted, but it has never appealed to me. My dad never hunted and I don't think either of my grandfathers really did, either. So it just wasn't something I ever really thought about. I'm too old now to start.

From REBNUT: When will the days of playing FCS schools in football be over?

I don't know. Maybe never. The TV networks don't want those games, but without them, a lot of FCS schools can't pay the bills. Coaches don't want to give away the one easy win on their schedule, either.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Educated guesses, please sir:Beard's Top 3 assistants?Any holdovers from Kermit?1st HS commit and/or portal commit?

1. Already answered above to the best of my current ability. 2. Maybe some support staff, but I haven't heard a lot yet on that front. 3. No idea. It would be just a guess, not even an educated one.

From JacksonMSReb: Would you go Over or Under 2.5 years for Beard’s tenure at Ole Miss?

I'll go over. There are a couple of jobs that, if they opened, I'd watch carefully, but the blue bloods aren't going to come knocking for Beard unless he has sustained success at a really high level. It's likely not fair to him, but the arrest is going to lend pause to the storied programs for a long time. There's no reason to think Beard wouldn't stay at Ole Miss five years or longer. But there are a couple of programs that could change that.

From Austin Epting: Can you clarify the NCAA travel expense policy for tournaments/championships?I think I saw where flight expense is covered if destination is now past 400 miles, formerly 350. Read a story where a couple schools (Pat Kelsey’s team, one of them) were just within 5- 20 miles from 400. I think I read instead of taking ncaa’s option of bus travel, they are paying their own expense for flight. The expense policy makes more sense why we expect baseball/softball tournament selections (ex: Southern Miss to Ole Miss regional). But ole miss womens basketball is going to Palo Alto; LSU and Auburn baseball went west in recent years. Do they seed then determine who gets air travel paid or is seeding edited to accommodate travel budget from ncaa?

I can't. I've never done a deep dig on that. The NCAA books your travel, but if you choose to take an alternate method, the expense is yours.

From Coffee Raccoon: Neal - you’ve provided a wealth of information on Beard’s qualifications, experience, strategy, etc. Can you brief the untrained eye on what system Beard runs - screens and switching? Half court or fast break?Are there any player types he will prioritize in this system? Attacking guards? Wings that can shoot? Thanks for the coverage. It’s been spot on.