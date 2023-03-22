It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 222. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From gorverebs18: The hiring of Beard had me thinking how stacked we are in the Top 4 coaches. Him, Kiffin, Bianco, and Yo. Do you think we have the best coaches (combining all 4 sports) in the SEC?

I couldn't name more than three Women's basketball coaches in the SEC, so I can't really factor that in. I just haven't kept up with the sport over the years. That's not a criticism of Yolanda McPhee-McCuin; she's done an amazing job building a program from the absolute dregs, but I just don't keep up with the sport. As for the other three sports, it would depend on how you weigh importance, right? Are we saying baseball is even with football, for example? Alabama has a football coach with multiple national titles and a basketball coach whose team is the top overall seed in the tournament. Baseball hardly matters there. There's no weak link in Ole Miss' group. Bianco has won a national title. Beard has been in overtime in the national title game. McPhee-McCuin is about to play in the Sweet 16 and Kiffin has been in the Sugar Bowl. I'd have to do some sort of full breakdown, I suppose, if I were to rank groups of coaches at individual schools, and that feels like a lot of unnecessary work. Ole Miss has a very strong group of coaches and should be competitive across the board in the SEC.

From jchmcl09: I have been impressed by teams like Houston, Alabama, and UCONN in that they get so many 2nd and 3rd shots seemingly on most possessions. These teams have 4-5 athletic "bigs" who look like they are playing volleyball sometimes. They also have guards that look more like forwards.Is the day of the 6 foot and under player over? Don't you think that on top of needing scorers that Ole Miss has just got to get bigger?

It's not over, but there's an emphasis in both the college and the pro game on building lineups full of long, athletic players who can switch 1-5 on defense. That naturally leads to better rebounding and makes generating offense more difficult. If you're going to roll a 5-foot-9 guard out there, dude better be an elite offensive player. He better be incredibly quick and tough as nails, also, for opposing teams are likely to hunt him on defense.

From larryjoe1979: What’s the most amount of days you would drive with a donut tire?

Days? I'm not sure I'd drive an hour. I don't function well in those types of scenarios.

From chattreb: Neal I don’t want to beat a dead horse about the future or lack there of for the ACC, but you have been on the forefront in discussing their predicament and I basically agree with you. Now if Notre Dame does not join the ACC, I think we will see 8 teams finally join together to disband the league. Now I think that when and if that day comes it will be a while and the ACC schools that make it out will be at the mercy of the leagues that take them. First of all, the ACC does not have a slam dunk jewel of a program that either the Big 10 and the SEC are lusting for. FSU, Clemson, and Miami are not nearly what they think they are, plus each of them are in a state that has SEC presence, likewise for Ga Tech and Louisville. UNC and to a lesser extent UVA have bad cases of Stanford or Berkeleyitus meaning they snub their noses at many schools in the SEC and Big 10. Va Tech and NC State both have the same issue that Mississippi State does as they are very popular within their own state ( without the crazy fan base) but not so much out of their state. The four other private schools are good schools, but they are still private schools. Again, I think it will be a while before they finally get 8 votes to disband, but I do not see any ACC school joining either of the main two conferences on their own terms and without some major concessions. Your thoughts?

I can't argue with any of that, really, other than the lust part. The SEC does absolutely lust after North Carolina. It has for quite some time. I suspect North Carolina is going to ditch some of the snobbery when the financial differences become extreme soon.

From LaneTrain: Can Beard do to Ole Miss what Oats has done to Alabama? If not, why?

Sure. Why not? He's a great coach, an elite recruiter, like Oats. He has very good facilities, and if there's a commitment to winning in the form of NIL, he'll be able to recruit strong players to Ole Miss -- both out of the high school ranks and the portal, just like Oats has done at Alabama. It's a strong league. Four SEC teams, including Alabama, are in the Sweet 16. It's a league full of strong coaches, but Beard changes Ole Miss' profile dramatically.

From docz786: Schools like Marquette, Xavier, SDSU, Gonzaga are consistent tournament teams. In football the consistent contenders are almost always the big schools with the most financial resources for talent procurement and facilities. In basketball what allows mid major schools to compete at the highest level consistently while not in the top conferences? And maybe more specifically what would have to happen for Ole Miss’ BB floor to be Marquette?

I don't know enough about Marquette to comment on the program's consistent success. I'd have to study the roster and see how Shaka Smart built it. However, as you noted, it has been a consistent winner. Basketball can be a fast rebuild. Only five players play at once. There are only 13 scholarships. A few recruiting victories can lead to wins very quickly.

From Gareb: Neal, last week in Ten Thoughts you noted that Lane recruited Spencer Sanders with the intent of Sanders becoming the starting QB this fall. Was Lane that disappointed in Dart's performance this past fall that he felt the need to get a new starter. Also, since Dart has already used the tranfer rule, wouldn't he have to sit out elsewhere should he leave after this spring? Hope you had some great time off with your family.

No, I speculated that Sanders was brought in to be the starter because it's the only logical conclusion I can come up with. I speculated that Dart must not have completely satisfied Kiffin in terms of his development and Kiffin's views of his potential moving forward. Dart could, assuming he didn't receive a waiver, transfer to another school, sit out a year as a redshirt and be the future of that program. It's all speculation, but unless you're really super positive, a scenario in which Dart and Sanders peacefully exist on the same roster in the fall is difficult to truly foresee.

From jmeesha: Neal, if Sanders beats Dart out in Spring training, does Dart have to sit out another year if he transfers to another school or is that rule really enforced anymore ? Just curious. Appreciate your taking time to have this column on Rivals. I thought Dart did an excellent job in spite of not having a dependable TE and just an average WR corps this past year.

I suppose Dart could ask for a waiver. I'm not sure how close he is to graduation. But as I noted above, if he's not Ole Miss' starter in the fall, he'd be crazy to hang around. If he's going to sit, he'd be better off sitting someplace where he's the future.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: It seems like we're in a time of rebuilding franchises/continuing sequels. CreedScream HalloweenTop Gun (granted it's only got one)How long is too long? I'm a die hard Scream and Rocky/Creed fan. I think I'd watch them if they dropped a new one yearly, but at some point a franchise has ran its course right?

Yes, I think there comes a point where it's too much. Of the ones you listed, the only ones I've seen are Top Gun and Rocky/Creed. The second Top Gun was very good, but I have no idea where it would go from here. Creed III was excellent, and I was worried going in that there was nowhere to go with the series. It all boils down to writing. If the writers can produce compelling storylines, the series can continue, but a misstep can ruin the whole thing.

From makeitreign: With the amount of $$ going to Kiffin, Beard, and Bianco/all of their assistants, how much can OM realistically pay Yo? Top-5 in the SEC?

My guess -- and I want to emphasize the word "guess" -- is Ole Miss can't keep paying top-5 salaries across the board in the league. My guess is at some point that's simply cost-prohibitive.

From North Tampa Rebel: Assuming Trump is indicted this week in NYC, will this help or hurt him in the primary? What should DeSantis say about it?

Initially, it will help him. It will embolden his base and even piss off people like me who are really ready for the Republican Party to move in a different direction. However, while the case in New York is flimsy and will go nowhere, I suspect this indictment will motivate more indictments, likely from Fulton County (Ga.) and perhaps even from the prosecutors obsessed with J6. At some point, there's a realization, I suspect, that there's just no end to Trump's troubles. He's already operating with a razor-thin margin for error in terms of winning the presidency again. DeSantis should condemn the New York prosecution, for it's clearly politically-motivated and frivolous. However, DeSantis hasn't declared his own candidacy, and until he does, I don't really fault him for letting it all play out.

From Rebelfan20: Why do you think free throw shooting is so bad in college basketball?

There's so much emphasis on dunks and the 3-point line. Mid-range shooting has been de-emphasized due to analytics, so I think free throw shooting has naturally suffered.

From AustinEpting: What’s the current state of Kentucky mens basketball?

It's a good program, a storied program, one that is still very much a factor in recruiting. However, it's no longer upper crust by default. It's very good. It's always going to be a contender, but I would no longer rank it in the top-5 every year just by opening the doors to the gym.

From Jasper AL Rebel: I know you don't have a dog in the fight, as far as Ole Miss is concerned, but I know you are a Chris Beard guy. Are you excited about covering basketball again, considering how bad it has been the last several years? Hope your daughter is doing well after her surgery. She has been in my prayers 🙏

Sure. The last few years have been challenging to cover. The seasons have been over by January, for all intents and purposes. It's been boring. From a media standpoint, it's been going through the motions a lot, and that's not fun. I enjoy covering basketball when it's meaningful and when the people reading my work are excited about it. I wrote a lot of stuff over the last few years no one read. It's hard to engender a lot of self-motivation in those circumstances. And yes, she's doing well so far. Hopefully she'll be able to function pretty well when she returns to college this weekend. I very much appreciate your prayers.

From Kylethehoss: If the article that came out in the Patch yesterday is true, how does the Alabama shooting situation play out?

It certainly opens the mind to the idea of self-defense. It lends pause to the idea that the people in the other vehicle were just innocent victims. It makes me wonder if both parties started looking for trouble. It does nothing to bring back the mother of a five-year-old boy. It does make me question what's going on in Tuscaloosa.

From TennRebel: Who leaked the Tunsil gas mask video? Also, how stupid does every team that passed on him (specifically the Titans) look, due to a video of him smoking weed?

All these years later, I can't remember the guy's name. I think I've blocked a lot of that night and the subsequent months out of my mind. And yes, the Giants, Titans and everyone who passed on him look like idiots now, but in that moment, there was a lot of shock and I can see how a franchise panicked a bit.

From Levi275: Who is the best NBA player of all-time at 6’0” tall or shorter? IMO it’s got to be Allen Iverson or Chris Paul or Isiah Thomas (Pistons listed him at 6’1” but even he has admitted to lying about his height).

You nailed it. Those three were/are all elite players. Isaiah Thomas played on an elite team full of stars. Allen Iverson carried the damned Sixers to The Finals and scared Kobe Bryant. He did it practically by himself. He was a beast.

From mckinneyreb: How did Ole Miss so badly fumble the mascot change when moving away from Colonel Reb? I don’t recall why Rebel the Black Bear didn’t stick around. Was he not popular? If Tennessee can do Smokey the Volunteer and have a guy in a giant fuzzy dog costume, reason would indicate Ole Miss could pull off a bear. I never understood the pivot to Tony the Landshark and that horrendous shark head. Plus, it’s too football-centric. Now Ole Miss seems complacent with no mascot presence at all. If the Rebels become consistently relevant in either football or basketball, it would be cool to see our mascot featured in some of the fun commercials with other school mascots.

The failure, in my opinion, was not embracing the bear. They should have told the old people bitching about the bear to go eat a bag. When the olds said they weren't going to come to games and such anymore, they should've called their bluff. The bear was fine. They should have put Rebel bears in the bookstore and sold them and just embraced the damn thing. Everybody likes teddy bears, and over time, he would've caught on. I think he was actually starting to when they pulled the plug on him. The shark was/is perhaps the stupidest thing I've ever seen. Just horrifically stupid. It's too late now. They might as well go mascot-less forever and own the lack of courage and subsequent lack of foresight. Like you, I believe it's a terrible void and an inexcusable failure.

From cubbieauz: Where does Tunsil rank in players that you have covered?

He's probably No. 1. The only other guys that come to mind are when I covered the Saints as a quasi-beat writer, I covered Drew Brees and Reggie Bush. But yeah, he's probably No. 1.

From OxfordRebels5: As you know I'm a Kansas City Royals fan. Listening to one of the Royals podcasts the other day and they talked about the Royals trying to force a move downtown away from the Truman Sports Complex. One of the guys said they are too small a market to force that and if that falls through, look for the Royals to make some noise about moving to Nashville. I would love that, but with Braves, Cards, Reds & Cubs fans that close to Nashville, could the Royals build a fanbase there? They should stay in KC, but having them close in Nashville would be great. But, would it really be the same team? Like the Titans still use Oilers records or not?ThanksRonnie