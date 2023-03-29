It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 223. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From CubbieAuz: If I cover the travel expenses and provide the booze, will you get ordained and officiate my wedding ceremony? She says she hates the podcast, but says bald is beautiful.

I think the idea of my being ordained is hilarious. I hate that she hates the podcast. Perhaps we're an acquired taste. I have to believe she'd rather someone else officiate her wedding. The booze does sound good.

From chattreb: It was not a headline last week but St Francis out of Brooklyn ended its athletic department. This eerily reminds me of a couple other historic events that went under the radar that both had catastrophic consequences. One was the murder of an Austrian Arc Duke that plunged the world into a world war, and the other was the passage from the US House of the Smoot Hawley tariff that many historians feel helped start the dominos for the Great Depression. Now I know these two examples may be a little extreme for an analogy, but what is similar is that there were no safety measures in place to prevent WW1 and the Great Depression, just like there is nothing in place currently to prevent a potentially devastating effect on college athletes caused by the Wild Wild West culture that has been thrust upon us. How many more St Francises do you see on the horizon and how soon do you expect more shoes to drop?

Wow, that's quite the history lesson. And yes, I can't go that extreme. At the end of the day, they're just sports. If sports teams cease to exist on certain campuses, life goes on. That said, I do think there will be an increased rate of schools deciding they can't -- and more importantly, shouldn't -- try to exist athletically in the current landscape, especially as the idea of players becoming employees gains traction.

From Kylethehoss: Do you think we are as divided as a country as we were in the civil war? What the hell is wrong with people nowadays?

To date, no, for in the Civil War, as you know, there were literal battles with thousands dying for a cause that people believed in passionately. Now, there was more to the Civil War than that, but boiled down, it was a battle of ideology. Are we a divided country today? I think so. I think social media and the establishment media proliferates that division and then profits off it. As I said the other day, it sometimes feels like hatred is encouraged. Now, I'll tell you this: I believe, if you just went out in public and started asking people questions, most people are uninformed. They believe most of what they hear, but they don't hear much. They're living in their own little worlds with their own little problems. I don't know what's wrong with people. I'm not the person to ask. I live a very quiet life in a very private, small circle. I don't know many people. I don't really go anywhere or do much of anything. I do sense an anger that seems to be pervasive, but again, my sample size is so very small. And last weekend, I took Caroline back to school. The people she and I encountered -- and then those I encountered at the hotel and at bars and restaurants -- couldn't have been nicer. I do think when you get away from social media, you probably discover it's not as bad as it seems. Yes, there's evil, but I firmly believe most people are inherently good. That's a rambling way to say I don't know.

From rebel psychologist: Neal it was an absolute pleasure getting to watch so many quality basketball games this weekend. The Mich St v K St game was simply incredible and made me as a fan hyped for the potential of OM being relevant in Basketball. Like you I was in Nashville for some of the SEC tournament and really enjoyed the Auburn Arkansas game. You could feel the excitement in the building. Why do you think the fanbase has allowed itself to grow so flippant about being competitive in Basketball? When you have something to play for basketball is as entertaining and engaging as any sport out there. Are you eager to cover a program that has a chance to make noise in the near future?

Yes, the NCAA Tournament is an amazing event. The SEC Tournament in Nashville never disappoints. You don't have to have a rooting interest to enjoy it thoroughly. I think Ole Miss' "flippant" approach towards basketball in the past was a defense mechanism. It's an incredibly fun sport for fans, and I suspect you're about to see that passion and fun in Oxford here soon. I wouldn't say I'm "eager," as I just don't approach my job in that manner. I will admit that I'm pleased to cover a sport that I feel is about to become relevant on my beat and I'm happy for the Ole Miss fans I know.

From Lane Train: Now that he is in the final four, where is Dusty May coaching next year?

My guess is he'll stay at FAU another year and be a very sought-after commodity next March.

From Loblolly7: As someone whose father played football at Ole Miss, I grew up a massive fan of the Rebels and had a healthy disdain for our rivals. Had I been talented enough to play sports in the SEC, I know that LSU or MSU would have been completely off the table as options. I’d be interested to hear about Walker Howard’s views on the OM/LSU rivalry growing up and how they have changed, given that his dad played for LSU. I just can’t imagine a kid growing up “likely” idolizing the Tigers as much as I did the Rebels, attending his dream school, and then transferring to a rival. If I were 19 and in his shoes, I don’t think switching to a rival would have ever crossed my mind, especially with the unlimited options he had. I don’t really have a question, but I’d be interested in his response if you get a chance to interview him.

I can't speak for Walker Howard, but I suspect he'd tell you this was a business decision. He wants to play in the NFL. He needs to develop. He was stuck at LSU and feared another season as a scout team quarterback would stunt his development. I think when you play at this level, especially at that position, you have to put things like childhood fandom in the rear view mirror and do what is best for your present and your future. I know from talking to mutual acquaintances that Jamie really didn't want Walker choosing LSU in the first place. I have no doubt his allegiance to his son far, far, far outweighs his allegiance to his alma mater.

From pcrebel: Do you miss doing Fire Away Friday podcasts?

No. To be honest, I like the idea of having Friday off. It rarely ends up being an off day. Things always seem to pop up, but having one day a week that has a chance to be a true off day is good, especially in football season, when every other day is just nonstop work, or so it seems. Having the possibility of a Friday with no work and the mental break that comes with that is a game-changer.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: How many ridiculously skinny people do you know that drink Dr. Pepper?I've got a theory that it's actually healthy.

I'll trust your theory, I suppose. I don't drink soda. It's just too much sugar. I don't know that I've ever attempted to correlate skinny people and Dr. Pepper consumption, but again, I'll take your word for it.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: Would you ever consider retiring to a foreign country? If so which one?

If it meant being close to my children, sure, I'd go anywhere. That said, I've never given living in a different country any thought. I've never even traveled anywhere; the opportunity just hasn't been there.

From Hannitized: Prediction on the tv ratings of the Final 4 w/all the top seeds gone. Also curious of your take of how the European players have influenced true centers being taken out of the NBA….really enjoyed you and Chase discussing which players from the tournament can play in the NBA last week. Ready for some NBA Playoff talk in the coming weeks!

My guess is the ratings will fall. I hope I'm wrong. So many of the European bigs are so skilled. They're not back-to-the-basket guys. Instead, they've contributed to position-less basketball. As for NBA Playoff talk, that's up to Chase. I know if I start too many NBA conversations, people get upset.

From DeuceMccluster22: 1. Did u ever get around to seeing Creed 3, if so thoughts?2. What was your favorite sport/ year you’ve had covering ole miss and why? What was your least favorite sport/ season covering ole miss and why?3. U become superintendent of Oxford public schools, whatever you say goes immediately… what’s one change you are implementing asap and what’s one thing that currently exist they you are removing?

1. Yes. Carson and I saw it the first Saturday it was out. I thought it was very good, very entertaining, very fulfilling for someone invested in the "dynasty," if you will. It required the suspension of some reality, but I'm good with that. I go to the movie to be entertained and Creed III definitely did that. 2. I enjoyed the 2012 football season. It was interesting watching this young coach get a bad team to believe it could win. My least favorite season was 2016. That summer and fall was miserable. Having to cover someone objectively who had played a huge role in making my life kind of miserable was difficult. 3. I'd rather stay away from this for the most part. When we moved here, my oldest was going into the second grade and Caroline was starting kindergarten. Carson wasn't two years old yet. The OSD was and has been good for my children. With the exception of the COViD craziness and the mask nonsense -- I firmly believe a year-plus of learning was lost and damage was done during that time -- I don't have any real complaints. If I were the superintendent, I'd note the growth of Regents and have some very real, honest conversations with myself and those around me. It would be foolish to ignore what is happening.

From gas.mask.bandit: I understand you and Chase are likely already tired/annoyed at how much this QB battle will fill the next 6 months of your time, but there is a small part of me that wonders about the potential in naming Walker Howard the starter. I understand he was brought in to be the backup and the quarterback of the future - which to me comes with implications that he’ll be the starter in 2024 (if he was gonna wait 2 years, just stay at LSU) - but why not? The schedule next year is brutal, 8-4 at best. Throwing him in the deep end @Bama and @UGA is obviously tough but I think it could be beneficial in 2024 knowing it doesn’t get much tougher than that and he’d be in his second year with the offense and familiar with design/scheme. Please share your thoughts

I guess it's possible, but I don't think that's likely. I think it's far more likely he's the backup, gets meaningful reps in fall camp and throughout the season and is the guy in 2024. If it's Dart in 2023, it means he played really well, at which point I think you'll see him test the NFL waters. If it's Dart and he has a subpar year, I think he transfers out. By then, he'll have his degree and could go elsewhere -- BYU has come up in rumor mill conversations -- and play immediately. If it's Sanders in 2023, he'll be out of eligibility at the end of the season.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Pinkins, Burg and Boone are in. What other names are rumored to fill out the staff? Do you think Terry getting the job in Austin hurts our chances with Chappell and Reilly?? Would Bill Armstrong be an option in July???

The only other name I've heard is Wes Flanigan, but I can't emphasize enough how that's just rumor. I heard some specifics surrounding it, but I don't have those anything near confirmed. As for Chappell and Reilly, I simply don't know how Terry getting the permanent gig in Austin impacts things, if at all. I was told all along Beard would be very deliberate in putting a staff together and that has rang true. I do think Armstrong will be an option at Ole Miss -- and likely at multiple places -- this summer, provided he gets a relatively clean bill of health from the NCAA, which is expected.

From North Tampa Rebel: Did you ever have a mid-life crisis?

I don't know. I'm kind of in the middle of one now, perhaps. I'm at that age where my kids are growing up fast -- we'll be empty-nesters in 2 1/2 years -- and my parents are in their 80s and you start wondering, "Is this it? Is this all there is?" I think it's easy to get a little down at this stage if you don't take care of yourself physically and mentally. But I'm working to do those things, and I don't stay in a funk long when I get in one. Am I going out and chasing some woman in her 20s, as amusing as it would be to watch me get shot down in a ball of flames? No. God, no. Am I suddenly racing around in sports cars or taking on a bunch of new hobbies? No. I'm as boring as ever.

From Arsqldba: If you could only pick 1 coach to cover per sport (Top 3) that's ever coached at Ole Miss, who would you pick and why? If that's too hard then change it from coach to team (e.g. Football 1960).

Football -- Tommy Tuberville (fascinating guy) Basketball -- Andy Kennedy (just a pleasure to cover -- intelligent, honest, candid, comedic) Baseball -- Mike Bianco (I don't know him well, but I have a tremendous amount of respect for the way he runs his program and treats media)

From North Tampa Rebel: Are you going to pay for Twitter?

No. I refused to even try to get verified, despite some people above me urging me to do so. I know not getting verified made it easier for people to pretend to be me or whatever, but I never thought I was important enough for anyone to try to emulate. One guy did one time, but it didn't last. I just didn't think I was important enough for a blue checkmark. So no, I'm sure as hell not going to pay for one.

From dawsonreb: I am trying to perfect grilling a steak. I've gotten pretty good but I can't seem to get the amount of salt correct. You have said to use more salt than one would expect and that is certainly what most grilling websites say. However, when I use salt it seems to be too salty. What am I doing wrong? I've used a 1/2 teaspoon per steak and it was way too salty. I have both a blackstone and BGE btw.

That's not a lot of salt. What kind of salt are you using? I use three parts kosher salt to one part freshly cracked black pepper. I might add some garlic powder and maybe even some creole seasoning if I'm feeling crazy. I let the steak get close to room temperature, season it, give the salt some time to tenderize the meat and then grill it. I haven't tried it on a Blackstone yet. I live with a woman who likes to have some steak with her salt, so I'm not sure I'm the right guy to ask.

From Indiana Rebel: Neal, when a leader of an organization contemplates leaving the organization and the workers know it; how does that leader expect the workers to be “committed” to the organization? It appears Kiffin was tone deaf that we were 8-1 and went into a tail spin against two teams we should of beaten once he flirted with another job. Do you not think he understands that is the fans frustration or is he choosing not to address the elephant in the room?

I understand your sentiment, but I believe it's misguided in spots. For example, I think most players are aware of rumors involving coaches but they generally ignore them. Most players aren't in daily contact with Kiffin, so I'm not sure his "candidacy" at Auburn was a major distraction. Multiple players have told me they don't believe it was a reason for their second-half malaise. Most players believe the Alabama game proved to be so disappointing that the team simply didn't recover/respond well. Throw in Senior Night at Arkansas against a motivated Arkansas team that had pointed toward that game for more than a year and it was what it was. I was there that night; Arkansas came out guns blazing on offense and was simply ready to play. The Mississippi State game, in my opinion, was lost in the second half in Fayetteville. Was that Kiffin being distracted or not wanting a blowout loss to hurt his chances at Auburn or was it just his ego? Only he knows. At the end of the day, it was a flawed roster that had gotten fat and happy on a light early schedule. Second-half struggles were predictable. As for fans' collective frustration, I think it's clear Kiffin feels fans should be more focused on his staying than his consideration of Auburn and he believes -- likely rightly -- that had Ole Miss won the Egg Bowl and played in a better bowl game, a lot of the angst wouldn't exist.

From cctrey5: Who needs to win the Ole Miss-Auburn game more this year: Lane or Hugh?