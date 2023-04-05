It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 224. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…



From Judkins4Heisman: Who do you think will be Beard’s first portal commit? Not including our own guys…

This is not the answer you want. it's not sexy. It's not informed. It's the truth, however. I have no idea. There are some rumblings about some guys from Auburn, and I do believe there's a flicker of a flame that is producing all of that smoke, but I simply don't know. Visits can begin this weekend. So far, this staff is pretty tight-lipped. Obviously, an active April and May is inevitable.

From chattreb: Who was the most dominant athlete in his or her sport of all time in your opinion? My vote is Babe Ruth with Secretariat as a distant second.

It's difficult to argue with Babe Ruth, especially when you look at his pitching numbers in Boston and at the domination the Yankees exhibited during his time. However, when you watch Secretariat in the Belmont Stakes, it sort of takes your breath away. I'm not huge on comparisons between eras, though. I also think you could argue for Michael Jordan and his domination of a sport full of elite athletes.

From REBNUT: If Ole Miss were able to add a new Men's and Women's sport, what would you like to see ?

For men, very selfishly, I'd love for soccer to become a scholarship sport. I think it should be, by the way, and I think it would be very popular on SEC campuses. For Ole Miss, specifically, on the women's side, I still can't believe that it hasn't added gymnastics. It's wildly popular at other SEC schools.

From DeuceMccluster22: Skip to 4:15 of this scene… listen to these riddles… the first couple are easy understand but the one starting at 4:45 about the father/ son being husband and wife…. Ive never understood it, can u possibly elaborate it for me?

Maybe someone can help both of us, for I have no idea. Is Die Hard With A Vengeance a different movie from Die Hard? I'm kind of confused.

From coachnuke: Three quick question1) Will NBA teams ever go back to wearing just the original colors of their uniforms2) Since you did a remote USA-Troy game , would it be good to do a remote at West Point for Army-Troy game, Army was a walk off FG to being 7-5 and Troy- 11-33) Is Reign a energy drink or a just a "Caffeine Induced Euphoria" as Matthew Meyer Illinois guard said after missing 2 practices and 1 game when he drank too many Monster Energy drinks. I regularly drink Red Dragon

1. No. They're making too much money selling all of the different jerseys. 2. I would love to come to West Point. If there's a way to make that work, I'd be game. Of course, it depends on dates and such. 3. It can be quite euphoria-inducing. I like Red Dragon as well. I have to be careful how late in the day I consume a Reign, however.

From North Tampa Rebel: Do you think Walker Howard was told that Sanders would start his year, with the understanding Dart would leave and Howard would start in 24? What % odds do you put on each of the 3 QB's to be the starter in game one?

I hate to talk authoritatively about something I heard about second- and third-hand. However, when multiple people tell you the same thing -- even third-handedly -- you learn to listen. I do believe the account you described happened, but I can't prove that and there are people close to Dart who absolutely believe he will be the starting quarterback this fall. As for odds, I just don't know. Based on what I've seen, I'd bet on Dart. Which makes me wonder why in the world Sanders came to Ole Miss.

From Lane Train: In a theoretical world where Ole Miss passes on Beard a few weeks ago to go all in on Dusty May - Would Dusty May take the Ole Miss job after the run he just went on?

I suspect in that theoretical, alternative world, Ole Miss would've been pretty panicked. That said, Texas Tech waited McCasland out while North Texas won the NIT and hired him the next day. So maybe May would've left Houston for Oxford after the semifinal loss, but for some reason, I think he might have been hard to get at that point.

From RebelSandman: Let’s flip things and pretend that Caitlin Clark taunts Angel Reese in her face immediately post-game as Reese did after the national championship. What would the discussion about that event be today — the same or different? Would on-court reaction have been similar or different? I thought Clark showed remarkable restraint at the time and in the press conference.

This is a great question. I definitely think there's a different response if Clark is taunting Reese, chasing her around the floor, at the end of an Iowa win over LSU. I don't know how Reese would've responded, so I won't go there. Clark's behavior postgame and in subsequent days has been quite admirable. Here's the question I've debated: If Clark had won and then said she did it for girls who look like her, what's the reaction? For the record, I don't care that Reese said that. All good. Play for who you want to play for. Whatever motivates you is fine with me. However, if Clark, a white Catholic girl from Des Moines, had said she did it for girls who look like her, the media would have eviscerated her, most of her endorsements would've dropped her and she would have been labeled a racist. Maybe I'm wrong, but I doubt it. And then, if Clark had been so critical of Jill Biden, as Reese has been this week, she would have been vilified. It's all absurd these days, at least in my opinion. I blame my field as much as anyone. We've completely lost our collective minds.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: Thoughts on Andrew Tate and the situation as a whole

This is the first story I've read on this. I had not heard of him prior to your question. I probably should do a better job keeping up. I do, as you might guess, have some thoughts about the war on toxic masculinity. I do think boys are being taught, in many subtle ways, that being male is bad. I think it's dangerous. I think it's an intentional attempt in some ways and I fear it's effective.

From um98rebl: Over/under 2.5 football portal additions in the final portal window in May?

Over. Maybe significantly over.

From enclaveREB: Where to after Carson graduates from Oxford?Stick around a few more years or go off on a new adventure?

I don't know. I know I'm going to miss him being here very much. He comes down most every night and we hang out some. We like to watch the Thunder together. We watch Ted Lasso, South Park and Family Guy. We're pretty similar in a lot of ways and I think he actually enjoys my company. I'm trying to really live in the moment as much as possible. I suspect when he's gone, and Caroline has graduated college, Laura and I are going to stare at each other and wonder what's next. The last 15 years have been pretty dedicated to our kids' activities, and when there are no more activities, I don't know. And my idea of an adventure could be a nightmare to her. I've had some preliminary conversations with people. I have some interests and curiosities that go well beyond sports. Then again, how many guys in their mid-50s can reinvent themselves? In short, I just don't know.

From CubbieAuz: Where does Kim Mulkey rank all time as a former player turned coach?

I'm not big on rankings, as I don't have enough of a grasp on the list I'd be comparing her to. All I know is this: I've known about her since I was an early teenager and all she does is win. She won as a player, as an Olympian, as an assistant and now as a head coach at different places. She's a winner. She's elite.

From robert90: Will Chris Beard be able to attract and sign high caliber players (portal or high school) to Ole Miss like he did while at Texas? I think it will be tough because Ole Miss (in my opinion) doesn't have the NIL pockets to keep up with the big NIL schools. I think it is going to be a tough sell. Living in Big 12 country, I have seen him coach a bunch with Texas and Texas Tech. Regardless of the talent he has, his teams play defense and play hard.

How well he can recruit remains to be seen, as it's likely dependent on NIL and I, like you, harbor some doubts about how invested Ole Miss will get in basketball NIL. However, like Mulkey, all Beard does is win. He's going to win at Ole Miss. It's just a matter of seeing how he makes it happen.

From Usp94: What are your thoughts on Peeps? Straight trash and a waste of store shelf space, the equivalent of candy corn at Halloween, or or tasty little sugar coated marshmallows?

They're awful. I am ambivalent about marshmallows, but those things are just disgusting.

From ManningWay_10: Do you have a pick for the Masters or are you rooting for anyone this weekend?

I'll cheer for Tiger. I'll pick Rahm. That said, I am not interested. If on Sunday afternoon, the weather is nice and I go outside and pour a beer and it's close heading down the back nine, I might turn it on. I wish I had gotten into golf. I just didn't and I don't follow the sport enough to be interested in any players. I wish I had played more with my son; I think I've failed him in that regard. However, if I'm being honest with myself, I know I've never really had the time to play.

From rezrebel: Six or half a dozen?

Six. Brevity is always better.

From Kylethehoss: I just got a Blackstone. What do I need to know, what’s the best food to cook on it?