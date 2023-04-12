It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 225. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From Lanekiffinsvisor: Trans athlete question:We likely have differing views on the situation. Personally, I feel like I'm not near educated enough to know what the hell to do with trans athletes. Obviously, the Lia Thomas's of the world ought to be put back in the male category. But what to do with people for sake of the argument have been transitioned at a young age (shouldn't happen but it has) or have been transitioning for years and for all purposes look, act, and seem to be the gender they identify as? Is there anything to do that actually works or is the best thing to do look case by case?What would your game plan be, and for sake of discussion let's say we're talking high school athletics.

Very simple. If you're born male, you compete in male sports. If you're born female, you compete in female sports. If you wish to identify as a boy, girl, both sexes or as a golden retriever, cool, but in terms of competition, it's super easy to figure out.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: What does Sanders do in the event, which seems to be more likely by the day, that Jaxson Dart becomes the QB?Would he have a shot to do the CFL/XFL for a year and hope the NFL gave him a call next year?

If you'd asked me at the beginning of the spring, I'd have said he leaves in that scenario. In some ways, that's still my answer. However, I'm not sure where he goes unless he's willing to go down a level, learn a new system in the summer and play on a smaller stage. Maybe he takes the season, is an insurance policy for Ole Miss, gets the shoulder well, learns from Kiffin/Weis and takes a healthy body to one of the professional leagues you just mentioned. It remains an interesting topic, but from the little I've seen and with my very limited football evaluation skills, Dart has clearly been the best quarterback at spring practices.

From chattreb: As a Cubs fan, how do you think you will view the 7 year 177 million dollar contract that the Cubs gave Dansby Swanson? A stroke of genius or a bust, or something in the middle? I looks like Jason Heyward 2.0 to me.

First, at the time, I thought the Hayward deal was genius. He was an elite defensive outfielder coming off a very productive season in St. Louis. It didn't work out. That said, I love what Swanson brings to the Cubs. He brings credibility to the organization, a strong infield glove and a nice bat in the 2-hole. More importantly, the Cubs have some young players -- Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Mervis, Brennan Davis come to mind -- coming up soon. Ask anyone around the Braves and they'll credit Swanson for his impact on young players in the clubhouse and regarding work habits. Intangibles matter.

From jjglo23: As always thanks for all you do with the podcast and post. What do you think a 9 game SEC football season looks like? Will there be a Power 5 opponent as well taking the place of a season with only 4 SEC home games? Would a team like Ole Miss have to go at minimum 7-2 in the SEC to make the 12 team playoff?

I think the TV people are going to demand a nine-game SEC slate and a Power-5 opponent. After that, there will be a regional game and a buy game. In addition, I don't think fans will settle for less than that. It's expensive to come to Oxford for a weekend, and doing it to see Mercer or Central Arkansas isn't particularly "valuable," if you will. And yes, I would think 7-2 SEC teams would have one helluva shot at the playoffs.

From CubbieAuz: You’re the one calling the shots for the Cubs when MLB free agency opens in November- what is your starting price for Shohei Ohtani and what would be too much?

I've given this more thought than it deserves, but after this season, Heyward, Hendricks and (apparently) Happ are all off the books. Stroman could walk, though I'd be a little surprised. There's not much committed. There are no bad contracts. Now is the time to swing big. I'd open with 10 years for $550 million and announce my presence with authority, if you will. If I had to get creative with years to make a $700 million deal work from an AAV perspective, I'd do it. He's a generational talent. He would make my franchise super visible, both here and in Japan. He'd be the ace of my rotation and a middle-of-the-order force. Sure, the end of the deal would be wasteful, but the first 6-8 years likely would be fantastic at the box office and in merchandising/endorsements/etc. If I were in charge, we'd be all-in on Ohtani. Period.

From Levi275: Who are some of the athletes that you have watched or covered that most often elevated their play when the moment or the situation called for it most? In particular, I’m talking about a guy that was perhaps a “B” level player in the regular season but performed to an “A” level in the postseason.

I'm not a big believer in that. I'm not sure guys turn it on like that. I just think postseason gets more exposure, so that's what we remember. People say that about Eli Manning, for example, but I think that's profoundly unfair. He was Mr. Reliable for his entire career. We just remember the postseason runs because they were in the postseason. He had regular-season runs of brilliance as well.

From robert90: Why is hypocrisy a trait that humans have such a hard time seeing in themselves? Whether it be sports fans of their favorite team, Political view points from both sides, Business dealings with a certain company or the latest topic the news decides they want people worrying about. It has always seemed to me that people who complain about the other team, the other political side, the other company or the latest news topic are doing exactly what they are complaining about.

I'm not sure I agree with that. I would argue we've complied with silliness and stupidity too long, that we've worried so much about feelings that we've lost our way as a society. I'm not entirely sure I understand your question, to be honest. However, I find it, as a father of three young adults who are about to try to enter the work force and find their way, a disservice to just sit back and stay quiet and not offend anyone while a small, deranged portion of society tries to ram-rod a new set of rules down our collective throats. The wokeness pervading society these days is downright idiotic. DEI is a horrific concept in reality. We're worrying about crap like that while this idiot in Ukraine is trying to find long-range missiles so he can attack Russia, which will lead to Chinese involvement and an escalation of a conflict that could lead to World War III. All of that is in the documents that were leaked last week, documents my field won't report on because they've become the propaganda arm of the federal government. So, no, I think it's time we "complain" about what the "other team" is doing, especially if "our team" has to pay the price for their failures.

From Cobbrebel: Is Morgan Freeman involved in the nil for basketball? have you heard anything to that effect?

I have no idea. I highly doubt it. That said, I doubt anyone is going to tell me those sorts of details on NIL. And while I haven't heard that, that doesn't mean anything. I don't exactly run in the big-booster circles (or any circles).

From Kylethehoss: Do you think cell phones are a negative or a positive in our society? Everyone is in their phones, no one talks face to face anymore.

Cell phones are great. They allow us to keep in contact, to make connections, etc. Are people overly addicted to them? Absolutely. Is that a good thing? Of course not. If you have young people in your life, you have to force them to learn how to connect personally. It will put them ahead of 90 percent of their peers. Being able to communicate verbally is now an elite skill. Elite skills lead to elite jobs, which lead to more money. And no matter how much people talk about diversity and safe zones and stuff, it's all about money. As the great philosopher Andy Kennedy once said, "Money won't buy happiness, but broke won't buy shit."

From BigJuice10: I know you and Chase talk about college football interest level being impacted by NIL/transfer portal over the next 10 years. I agree with that happening outside of the south. However, do you think the SEC system is too big to fail? Wouldn't the economies of most SEC towns tank if people stopped coming to games?

It's certainly more than possible that SEC fans are so loyal that the "system" is too big to fail. I can't speak for all the economies of SEC towns, but yes, certainly, if attendance dropped off precipitously, there would be a dramatically negative impact on many towns around the league. I'm not a fan and I have no emotional attachment to either of my alma maters, so maybe I'm out of touch on this. Maybe the attachment to the alma mater is so meaningful for most that they'll just cheer for the laundry on Saturday, even if they're not sure who is wearing said laundry. As a Cubs fan, I enjoy the part where I follow a player's progress from prospect to rookie to contributor. As a Thunder fan, following the rebuild has been very enjoyable. My son and I have spent countless hours talking about young players, the draft, etc. When a roster just flips every year, I wonder if that lost connection leads to less interest, but again, with colleges, a lot of it is attachment to alma maters and great memories and whatnot, so it's more than possible none of that truly matters.

From Snake_TheJake: How many hours per week do you spend watching professional sports?

Actively watching? I watch the Thunder pretty actively. I will turn the Cubs on daily, but I'm not dialed in every day. Passively watching? A lot. I love the NBA. I keep games on in the background all the time. The same holds for MLB, but to a lesser extent. During the football season, I follow the NFL pretty closely. I'll turn on professional soccer as well; I enjoy the English Premiere League. Now, if I were to move on to a job that didn't require me to talk about sports on a daily basis, how much would I watch? I'm not sure. I suspect I'd follow the Cubs and I'd probably watch the Thunder as long as Carson was dialed in. However, I suspect my consumption of sports would decrease quite dramatically. I used to listen to a lot of sports podcasts. I hardly ever do anymore.

From StanBReb: My wife and I went from 0 kids to foster parents of brothers last week. One is 3 months old. The other is 3 years old.The 3 year old enjoys hitting a toddler t-ball set in the yard and liked hanging in the TV room and watching baseball with me the other night (mainly bc I think he goI'm considering taking him with me to a local minor league game (Pensacola Blue Wahoos) with my friend and his older son (6 yo).Am I insane? Any tips on making the experience fun for him? Any other outings/sports related things that great to do with toddlers? Thanks for always sharing your family stories and advice.

First, congratulations and God bless you. You are changing lives. Three is a little young for a game, but he'll probably enjoy it for a bit. I would keep my expectations low. His attention span is going to be short. Mix in a trip or two to the concessions, find the mascot, take advantage of a playground area if there's one, and he'll be out for the night by the fifth inning, I'd guess. I can't remember when I started taking Carson to games but those trips were easily some of the best experiences of my life. You see people here talking about going with their dads and grandfathers to Ole Miss games and you can tell those memories are powerful. Carson and I have those connections going to see the Cubs or going to Oklahoma City to see the Thunder. We recently spent a weekend in New Orleans, seeing the Pelicans play OKC and then Portland, and we had a great time spending time together. The time goes fast. Really fast.

From DeuceMccluster22: Since you joined the beat in 2008, has this been the worst year for performances as a school calendar year from the three main sports? As I type this and have said repeatedly… our top win this year in any sport was that Kentucky football win. Unless u think there was another football win that topped that one…?

Did you watch the 2011 football season? Ole Miss was 8-1 in November and in the game in the fourth quarter against Alabama. The season didn't end the way you guys wanted it to, but come on. Yes, basketball was abysmal and baseball isn't going well, but you won a national title in June. So, no, this is not the worst year for Ole Miss since I've been on the beat.

From Cublicious_16: I’m doing low carb diet. Also doing the 16/8 intermittent fasting. You have any advice. Been doing pretty good so far.

My fasting advice is this: Drink lots of water. When you feel hungry, drink water. Go for a walk. Get away from food. If you still feel hungry after you drink water and go for a walk, it might be time to break your fast. I found that 90-plus percent of the time, water and exercise eliminated my hunger, which proved that my "hunger" was mental. Right now, as I type this early in the morning, I'm "hungry," but I'll be busy soon and I'll go to the gym and run and all of that. Before I know it, it will be after noon and I will not have eaten, proving I wasn't actually "hungry." Good luck.

From dawsonreb: How far away are from the following?1) Driverless cars2) Flying cars3) Robot umpires4) Artificial organs replacing all major organs5) Ole Miss football winning the West (or SEC Championship game)6) Cleveland Browns winning a Super Bowl7) End of Western Civilization