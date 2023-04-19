It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 226. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From North Tampa Rebel: Best guess, what does Spencer Sanders do now? Stay and compete in fall pre-season camp or transfer down a level?

I expect Sanders will stay at Ole Miss and fight for the job. He doesn't seem like the type to admit defeat. Neither does Dart. So unless Kiffin declares a victor -- and I'd be stunned -- I expect a competitive August and a pissed-off third-teamer come September. Realistically, Kiffin could drag this out until late September. The first three games -- Mercer, at Tulane and Georgia Tech -- might have a little drama occur in New Orleans, but in all likelihood, those are three relatively easy wins. After that, he'll need to declare a starter. Does it go that far? Probably not, but it could.

From Dub Junior: This is not Ole Miss related (but it might be as far as Lane goes). I watched the Florida spring game. You are not supposed to take much from a spring game, but I think they are going to flat out suck this season. That spring game was a disaster! Looking at their scedule, I can make an argument for 3-9! Nothing personal, but I never thougt Napier was a capable coach at a high profile SEC job. We might be doing this Lane Kiffin rumor thing all over again come November. God help us.

I take nothing from spring games. Nothing. I have concerns about Florida as well, but it's not based on a 10-7 Orange-Blue game. To your point, however, if that job comes open -- and I think we're a year premature here -- I suspect Kiffin's name would come up prominently. I'd be fascinated to see how he handled it this time around.

From Cublicious_16: Do you think the Cubs will be competitive all year long?

Sixteen games is such a small sample size, but there are some excellent signs. They're third in starting pitching ERA through 15 games. Through 16 games, the Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game, tops in the National League. Their wRC+ is 111, which is fifth in the majors. Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellenger are giving the middle of the order some pop. Yan Gomes looks terrific. Defense is solid. The bullpen is emerging as a strength. So competitive? Probably. More than that? I'm starting to think it's possible.

From Cobbrebel: Do u think Kiffin gave Golding some assurance that he would be at OM a few years?

I highly doubt it. Golding needed to leave Alabama for various reasons and Kiffin was interested in him. I don't think it was more complicated than that.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: When did you become so funny?Did you just have good inspiration this weekend?

I've been called a lot of things. Funny isn't one. The people who know me really well -- like eight people on Earth -- would tell you I'm pretty silly and sarcastic and that I like to goof around. I just don't let many people see that side of me.

From Snake_TheJake: I noticed a graphic during one of Ole Miss's recent baseball games that said Ole Miss only has 3 former players on active MLB rosters at the moment. 2 of those were Lance Lynn and Drew Pomeranz, who both obviously played at Ole Miss a long, long time ago. That seems like an extremely low number for a good SEC program. What, if anything, do you make of that? Does Ole Miss not actually recruit at the level that we fans perceive? I know part of it is just the sheer difficulty of making it to MLB, but I find it interesting.

I was actually talking about that with someone the other day. I think it's safe to ask real questions about that. It is likely a sign that both recruiting and evaluation mistakes have occurred. It's also likely a sign that Ole Miss has over-recruited at times. It also tells you how hard it is to make it to the bigs. I suspect we'll be adding Jacob Gonzalez's name to that list in short order, by the way.

From chattreb: Both you and Chase have hinted (so it appears to me), that you have a good idea who was Jon Sokoloff’s source and what their motivations were. Actually I have heard opinions that I trust and it makes some sense. I know that you can not prove anything nor reveal who you talked with, but could you share what you think were the motivations of Jon Sokoloff’s source?

Look, Jon would never tell me who his sources were but I'd bet decent money I could name two. I'd put ice cold money on one and I can reasonably guess the other. What were their motivations? I suspect they wanted to put the squeeze on Kiffin. When that story came out, it was so strong that it somewhat forced Kiffin's hand. He could avoid media, but when that came out, parents, players, recruits, etc., started demanding answers. It made for two very long days, which I think was the point. I do think his reaction to Sokolof's tweet and story changed Auburn's thinking as well, at least to some degree.

From Lanekiffinsvisor: I'm not a huge drinker, but about once a month I do the I'll drink and eat whatever I want thing.This Saturday two of my best friends came over to my uncle's lake house and we had a few beers with my uncle (who's mid-40s) we all (25-27) drank pretty heavily from about 11-3 or so that morning and went to bed. My uncle had been drinking since 5 that evening and still somehow out lasted all of us. Woke my other cousin up, stole his beer, and then was drinking with my other uncle and hadn't slept at about 5 the next day. There was no drugs involved in this story. I have never heard of such past 25. He's a pretty regular drinker, nothing major but I am still in shock of what I witnessed. He is back up today like nothing ever happened and fully functional. Should we study this man? Is this something sort of genetic abnormality?

I know a couple of people who are incredibly productive, totally normal humans who can just drink all day and all night and get up the next morning as if nothing happened. I can't explain it. It just doesn't faze them at all. I'm not that person. I get to about 11 p.m. and I'm done. Toast. It's over. It's always kind of been that way for me, too.

From TX via TN Rebel: Is a Spencer Sanders / Jeremiah Masoli comparison fair?

I don't know. They're similar, I suppose. I'm not sure I'm enough of a football expert to dive too deeply into that comparison. Masoli prevented a bad Ole Miss team from going 2-10 or 1-11 and likely extended the Houston Nutt era by a year. He was pretty successful at Oregon and played (might still be playing; I simply don't know) in Canada for a long time. Sanders is good. He's a competitive guy. He's very confident. He's fast and, when healthy, has a strong arm. I've thought about this quarterback thing until my brain is in a pretzel about it. I know what my sources have consistently told me. They haven't backed off what they've said. Then I hear Kiffin and watch some practices and I just don't know.

From Michael Luker: Thinking about getting a couple calf tattoos. Thoughts?

I think it's a phenomenal idea, provided you have the ability to completely misread the room and go totally tone deaf. Maybe put an Astros logo on one calf and an Ole Miss baseball logo on the other. You'll never, ever regret that when you're wearing a pair of shorts around your friends or when you go with your girlfriend's family on a beach trip.

From Levi275: If we are going to have an expanded playoff and the size of the roster (and the 85 scholarship limit) isn’t being adjusted, should the regular season consist of fewer games? Would a 10 game regular season that features a P5 non-con and 9 conference game be palatable to the TV networks pouring in the money for the live sports content?

Should it? I mean, maybe. Will it? Hell, no. My man, the networks are paying for live content. It's all they can sell. They can't get enough live games. They would prefer the Mercer-Ole Miss games go the way of the dinosaur but they'll deal with them in exchange for a ninth league game, a P5 game and an expanded playoff system that leaves the rest of the bowls intact. The networks want more football. They'd balk at less of it. And most schools would balk at the idea of adding scholarships. Publicly, they wouldn't, but behind the scenes, they'd scream bloody murder. Most of these athletics departments are full of dead weight. They're bloated and their budgets are stretched to the limit.

From Kylethehoss: What would have been your NIL deal as head of the water ski team?

Free Friday crawfish and shrimp at Cormier's for the duration of my career. I probably could've wrangled something fancy like an endorsement deal from The Warehouse if I won the freestyle men's slalom or something like that.

From DeuceMccluster22: Is Ozzie Smith the greatest short stop to ever play the game?What are your Mt Rushmore’s of the position ?

Is Ozzie Smith the greatest shortstop to ever play the game? My God, man, no. No. No, no, no. Who's better? Let's see: Ernie Banks, Cal Ripken Jr., Omar Vizquel, Derek Jeter, Robin Yount, Barry Larkin, Ivan DeJesus, Larry Bowa, Shawon Dunston, Jeff Blauser, Luis Gutierrez, Jose Hernandez, Neifi Perez, Ronny Cedeno, Ryan Theriot, Starlin Castro, Addison Russell, Javy Baez, Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson, among others I surely forgot.

From SaladThunder: What is your biggest vice? And since this is a sports forum, what is Kiffins?

My biggest vice is probably beer. I really, really enjoy beer. I probably would have achieved my weight loss/fitness goals by this point if I could eliminate beer. However, I really, really enjoy beer. I like pretty much all beer. I like a stout on a cold day, sitting outside by the fireplace. I like a pilsner or a sour or a lager sitting by the pool on a hot day. And I like an IPA damn near any time. As for Lane, I don't know him on any personal level whatsoever, so it's impossible for me to say what vices he may or may not have. The guy appears to be incredibly fit, so if he's got vices weighing him down, he's hiding them well.

From TaylorPolksMane: Chuck has apparently said on some radio show that “players are telling coaches whether they practice or not.” Is he just butt-hurt he has no access?

I can't begin to try to weigh in on that. I have not heard that. There's always drama inside a program. Always. If you have that many people inside a building in a competitive atmosphere, there will always be stuff happening under the surface. I don't know many of these coaches. I'd be surprised if Rounsaville does, either, though he does have contacts in that building who might have heard these things and relayed them to him third-hand. I'd be surprised if many of the current coaches are confiding in him (Kiffin would look upon that quite unfavorably), but I didn't hear the show (I've never listened to that show and I don't have or want access to his site; I learned very early on in my tenure here that I would be happier if I stopped looking at The Ole Miss Spirit) and don't really feel comfortable commenting on what was said. Are players determining when they practice? I've not heard that. Did some guys get held out of spring drills in order to stay healthy and fully heal? Sure, but that happens at every program in America. Most coaches don't want to spend a lot of the spring working with proven players. They want to find out what they have with unproven players and then work on development. Most coaches view the summer as far more important than the spring. I will add that NIL is changing the coach-player dynamic and that's worth noting and watching over time. And I'll say this about access: I've never once complained about access. I know it's a big deal to others, but it's not to me. I take what I'm given and adjust accordingly. As a reporter and content creator, I have a ton of weaknesses; it's probably why I'm still doing what I'm doing at this age, but one of my strengths is being able to adjust to a changing landscape in a creative manner. Allowing access to be a carrot and an incentive to provide positive coverage is a mistake for a reporter. I try really hard not to get caught in that trap. Others don't care; they just want/need the access. Rounsaville takes Ole Miss football very personally. I believe he feels a sense of ownership. I don't know that; he and I don't exactly converse. I believe he is euphoric about wins and devastated by losses. It's probably one of the big reasons he's done as well as he has over decades of covering the same program. Frankly, and I mean this as a compliment, he was probably ahead of his time. Modern journalism is skewing rapidly towards advocacy journalism. Guys like me are starting to wonder if and where we fit. The sport -- and the way it's covered -- has changed dramatically over the years, in terms of control and access, however. I highly doubt he's happy with it. I just view it as a scoreboard business. At the end of the day, you're judged by a scoreboard. If you win, it doesn't matter what you did or didn't do to prepare for that contest. You won. If you lose, the same applies. Kiffin operates a different program. That's not a criticism. He's won pretty big. He's turned the transfer portal into a weapon. He evaluates prospects strictly and doesn't waver. But it's a very different program than the ones I've covered in my 15-plus years on this beat. I probably just weighed in too much and I apologize for a disjointed answer where I was trying to be careful.

From cctrey5: To your knowledge, has a pro athlete (not named OJ Simpson) tarnished their legacy more in their post-career life than Brett Favre?

I'm sure there's someone I'm forgetting, but the short answer is no.

From marke14158: Am I correct in that a college football team can only award 85 scholarships? In today's world of NIL (pay for play), better players don't financially need a scholarship -- due to the money awarded them. Therefore, is there actually a limit on how many players a team may have versus the number of scholarships which can be awarded, i.e. can a team have an unlimited number of players?

There are some roster limits for preseason camp, but no, in general, it's an unlimited roster. However, the number of schools who have the NIL ability to expand the roster via "walk-ons" is very limited.

From CubbieAuz: I know we’re only 16 games in and the season is long, but I’d really love to hear your thoughts. If the Cubs continue to be competitive, how long until Mervis is called up? Do the Oakland A’s even win 50 games?