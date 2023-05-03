It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 228. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From TX via TN Rebel: Of the major professional sports, in which sport do you feel like you could have the most success if you could only draft/pickup former SEC players ?

I could probably make this work for baseball, but the easy answer is football. I could build a title team with SEC-only drafting.

From Kylethehoss: If both were in their prime, would you pick Curry or Bird to be on your team?

Bird. People forget how great he was in his prime. He's 6-10, an elite defender, incredible passer, etc. Curry is great, maybe the best shooter ever, but my God, Bird was a monster and that's coming from a Magic guy.

From BruceReb: As a relatively new runner, I enjoyed hearing you and Chase talk about races on Monday's show. Do you think you'll run another marathon? What's the one thing you wish you could go back and tell yourself before your first marathon?

Will I run another one? I don't know. I'm 53. There is one I want to run, and while I've run four, I'd love to be able to say to myself that I ran five and that I ran one in my 50s. But the commitment to the training is something I have to be sure of. Also, I worry about the wear and tear on my body. But maybe. What's the one thing I wish I could have told myself? I wish I could've told myself to relax, that I'd done the training and that I was going to be fine. I was so afraid I'd fail that I'm not sure I totally enjoyed the moment.

From DeuceMccluster22: Better complex and why? ballard park or M trade

I think M Trade is nicer and has better fields. I'm thankful for Ballard, however, as Tupelo FC has been wonderful for my son.

From pinntrust: Thoughts on Matt Corral’s future?

It's probably not a stock I'd buy. The Panthers just drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall and they've added veteran Andy Dalton to give Young some time to develop. My friend Joe Person covers the Panthers for The Athletic and recently wrote "Corral’s status bears watching. Last year’s third-round pick fired off an Instagram post — not long after Young was drafted — with a quote that included not staying 'in a place where no one sees your value.' Corral later took it down. General manager Scott Fitterer said Corral showed up this spring at 220 pounds (15 more than his rookie year) and looked like a different guy. Maybe Corral sticks around as the third-teamer." Corral will have to beat out Jacob Eason for the third-team gig. He needs to understand his place at this point, shut up, grow up and be a great teammate, all while trying to improve his game.



From CubbieAuz: 30ish games gone by for MLB teams. Which 1st place team today will not be in 1st place come the All Star break? Which last place team today will not be in last place come the All Star break?

The first question is easy. Pittsburgh (20-10) leads Milwaukee by 1.5 games as of Wednesday afternoon. The Pirates won't win the N.L. Central. The other five leaders as of today -- Atlanta, the Dodgers, Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Texas -- all have real chances to win their respective divisions. The current last-place teams are St. Louis, Washington, Colorado, the Yankees, Kansas City and Oakland. The Nationals, Rockies and A's are staying in the basement. St. Louis has real pitching issues, but I don't think the Cardinals are a last-place team. Kansas City is awful, but so are the White Sox. The Yankees are too good to stay in the basement. So my answer would be the Yankees and Cardinals.

From hattiesburgreb: Cubs Corner time.What are our odds for Ohtani? Will we be a playoff team next year? Why are Mervis and Morel still in the minors? Buy stock on one player. PCA, Caissie, or Alcantara. Buy stock on one pitcher. Jordan Wicks, Ben Brown, or Cade Horton.

I just don't see it. The people who cover that team don't buy the Cubs as a real player for Ohtani. For all the sense it makes -- and my God, it makes so very much sense -- I think it's more likely he's a Dodger, Met or Yankee this time next year. After last night, a 4-1 loss at Washington in which the Cubs' offense was silenced by Trevor Williams, I'm ready to see the moves you mentioned above. Eric Hosmer, on a minimum deal, has no business on this roster at this point. The Cubs could platoon Trey Mancini and Matt Mervis at first and still get Mancini some DH at-bats. Jonathan Morel needs to be up as well. He could replace Nick Madrigal (trade him for a minor-league arm), take most of the games at third base, allowing Patrick Wisdom to be the primary DH. Morel could also serve as an occasional replacement for all three outfield spots and the rare event when Dansby Swanson or Nico Hoerner needed a day off. As for stock, I'd go all-in on Pete Crow-Armstrong, as there's a very clear path for him, though I will admit I get excited sometimes at the prospect of an MVP-caliber Cody Bellinger figuring it out and staying in Chicago. As for the pitchers, I think I'd go with Brown, but the fact that the system suddenly has options in the system at that position is exciting.

From CoffeeRaccoon: The whole “student athlete” label has always been laughable. But in this current iteration of CFB it's so clearly a farce. Now, i know some kids actually use the scholarship for an education - but let's be real - most aren't. Why can’t the NCAA grow a pair and say "Student athletes are not employees"? With the formation of alternative football leagues it appears to me multiple options exist for those individuals seeking "pay for play" Why won't the NCAA hammer this point? "If you play in college, you're in COLLEGE. That means you're a student first. No money, no NIL, you get a scholarship. If that's not your bag, try the AFL and XFL." Seems to me eliminating the college requirement and providing immediate professional / semi-pro eligibility would be the answer. What's stopping that fromhappening? Too many invested parties? Too much money?

The NCAA is hands-off, primarily, because it is afraid of being sued -- and rightfully so. As someone told me in an email recently, it's not even that the NCAA doesn't want to cap NIL/PFP payments, but it’s that without action by Congress or collective bargaining it’d be illegal to do so, and Congress wants no part of it. But hey, the cat is out of the proverbial bag. We're not going back to where we were with college athletics. This new model will either work or it won't. And if it doesn't, people will have to figure out how to correct it. As for your point, there's no incentive for the NFL, the only entity which could truly fund a "minor league," to do anything to "change" college football. As it is, the college game is a free minor leagues for the NFL.

From NorthTampaRebel: What is your take on AI (artificial intelligence, not Allen Iverson)? Do you see it replacing newspaper writers/bloggers? Have your kids run into it with writing papers, homework, etc?

I think it's really dangerous. I know if used properly, it's a modern advancement. However, I worry about it being abused and I have no doubt it's going to put a lot of people out of work and ruin lives. I don't think my kids have really had any interactions with it yet, but I could be wrong. I've got one graduating in a week, but our younger two will likely face that temptation in their college (and maybe even high school) careers. It's something that likely needs to be discussed.

From DiamondReb1083: Put yourself in Chuck Noland's shoes. You spent 4 years fighting for your life and for the chance to see Kelly again. You miraculously make it back to civilization to a Hero's welcome, to find that Kelly has (understandably) re-married and has a daughter and a new life. What are your next moves and how do you move on?

That's the part of that movie that makes it difficult for me to watch. I mean, she was his lone reason to keep fighting and he gets back to find that she's moved on. I'd like to think that I'd do what he did -- accept it and move on. I'd have to leave my past behind, leave the town where we lived and go some place completely new and see what happened from there. I couldn't put myself in a place where I'd see her ever again.

From pcrebel: What’s your preferred beach music in your earbuds while sitting in a chair under an umbrella? And what would be your preferred beach drink if all calories were equal?

This is going to make me sound crazy, but I don't use earbuds on the beach. I like to hear the sounds. I like to read a book, go through my fair share of beers and just absorb it. God, I love the beach. We're not taking a vacation this summer, and I'm already bummed a bit about the prospect of a summer without a few days of nothing at the beach. As for my preferred drinks, I start with beer, shift to some frozen in the late afternoon and then go to tequila or bourbon at night, preferably sitting outside listening to the waves crash against the shore. I'm sad now.

From robert90: Neal. So am I understanding this correctly. A two year starting cornerback at Liberty with 41 career tackles and 3 int's is transferring to an SEC school and is getting between $50,00-$150,000 for one year? He doesn't have to perform well, doesn't have to start, doesn't have to practice hard; and he still gets the money? You have got to love America if this is true. Man I played college football too soon.

That's basically correct. That's the equation for programs like Ole Miss that are portal-heavy. They have to hope that prospects like the one you just referenced are so hungry to impress the NFL that they give you everything they've got and earn every penny. Otherwise, you threw money away and pissed off younger players in the process. It's a chaotic process that is only calmed by winning.

