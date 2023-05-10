It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 229. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From Levi275: You and Chase will usually discuss the buying of proverbial stock in each SEC program leading up to the football season. Of the following programs, which are you buying, selling or holding over the next couple of years: Texas, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Baylor, TCU.

Texas -- Selling Wisconsin -- Holding Washington -- Selling Oregon -- Selling Clemson -- Holding Florida State -- Holding Miami -- Selling North Carolina -- Holding Baylor -- Selling TCU -- Holding I didn't buy anything. Frugality is my middle name in this game, I suppose. I thought about buying Wisconsin and holding Washington and Oregon, just based on the Big 10 tie, but I like my answer.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Basketball question:Take a stab at the starting 5 (assume Taylor is on the roster)Is Beard's staff fully complete? Pinkins, Flanigan, Burg. Reilly. Case is admin? Have you heard Murph's name?

Taylor, Murrell, Murray, Brakefield or Flanigan, Sharp or Cisse No, the staff isn't fully complete. I don't anticipate that being the case until mid-summer. I'm not sure what Case's role will be. There's a possibility, I'm told, Holloway could help in some capacity this year.

From North Tampa Rebel: Hypothetical: A national radio station/streamer offers your a 9-12 timeslot for bookoos of money. They say you can live in any major city, but you have to live in a nice condo in the heart of the city. Which city would you choose. Assume all your kids are out of the house and your wife has no opinion.

That's a good question. I would look at Florida and Texas just for tax purposes. So maybe Tampa? I wouldn't choose Miami and I just don't really like Orlando very much. Houston is too hot. Does Highland Park count as Dallas? I'd also think about Nashville. That new stadium is going to be a game-changer. And you'll laugh, but I'd consider Las Vegas. No, for those wondering, I wouldn't consider Chicago, and had you asked me this four years ago, it would've been my answer.

From Ldwiedma: I know this question has been asked before but I'll try to rephrase as much as possible. NIL has obviously changed college athletics completely (especially with the portal). Ole Miss is in a unique spot with Kiffin putting arguably the brightest stamp on the Football program that I can recall. Bianco is obviously well respected, had a title last year. Let's say Beard catches some lightening year 1 and wins let's say....1-2 games in March. Where is the straw that breaks the camel's back with $? Ole Miss is obviously not rocking a piggy bank like Texas, USC, Ohio State etc.

I understand the question, but it's impossible to answer. I don't know the financial limitations on Ole Miss or whether those limitations change over time, one way or the other. I don't know how the landscape of college athletics changes. Further, and I mean this very respectively, the question fills angst-riddled, and I just don't view it that way. No, Ole Miss doesn't have the financial wherewithal to compete with Texas, USC, Ohio State and that ilk, but I'm not sure it has to in order to be nationally competitive. Again, I just think there are so many unknown variables right now that it's impossible to predict the future, and that applies to dozens of schools, not just Ole Miss.

From robert90: Do you know anyone that gives a large sum of money to NIL for a school? If yes, could you ask them if they will continue to give year after year? I think the only way the craziness slows down is if the big money dries up.

I know a couple, and while they're growing disenchanted with the whole thing, they're still pretty involved. At the end of the day, it's going to be about return on investment. Big donors will either get it or they won't. Further, a lot of those people love the attention they get for their donations that the idea of ceasing the donations -- and then losing the attention -- is probably a non-starter. In other words, they'll bitch about it, but they'll keep ponying up.

From Snake_TheJake: Which is more obnoxious/inconsiderate: The folks that blast loud music from their vehicle (usually with explicit lyrics) or the folks that intentionally make their vehicle's exhaust as loud as possible? I think both should warrant a citation, similar to speeding or littering.

Both. They're both awful. The loud music, I think, is the most obnoxious. I've never understood how that is enjoyable.

From LM12: An outkick article came out on Sunday saying that ole miss made “several millions” from the Morgan Wallen concerts a few weeks ago. Any word on the final numbers of how much was made?

I haven't. I've heard rumblings about dollar figures, but to be honest, I don't know that I'm connected enough in those circles to really know how much money the university made. I know it lost some due to the cancellation of the second concert, but I was told the money that was made was enough to convince any and everyone to stay involved in that space moving forward. Further, I've heard Ole Miss handled the weekend remarkably well, enough so that some acts that wouldn't have considered Oxford in the past will likely lobby to make it part of their next tour.

From chattreb: I have heard you discuss how much you enjoy the NBA. I used to love watching the NBA, but to be honest I stopped watching it after they started preaching at me. Well the other night, I was bored and turned it to the Celtics 76ers game. After about 20 minutes I found it unwatchable. The entire offensive strategy that I saw centered around a player trying to drive and then dishing it off around the perimeter. Probably 4 out of 5 shots that I saw were 3 pointers. There was absolutely no post play, no back to the basket moves, and very little moving without the ball. To be honest with you, a Bill Russell, or a Bill Walton or a Kareem would have no spot on either of those rosters the way that game was played. Now, I am not saying that I am right, and I may be way behind the times. That being said, I enjoy team sports that involve strategy and team chemistry, and what I saw the other night was nothing more that a shooting contest by very talented athletes. Now tell me where I am wrong or how I should learn to enjoy again a sport that I used to love.

If you were watching the Sixers, you were likely watching a lot of the James Harden-oriented offense they sometimes run. As for the mass of 3-point attempts, that's just analytics. Statistically, 3s are more valuable than mid-range 2s. So the game -- at virtually every level -- values shots at the rim and quality 3s over anything mid-range. The game -- at virtually every level -- values a position-less approach. Everyone is looking for length that can stretch the floor, shoot from the perimeter, see the floor and move the basketball. The days of throwing it into the post and letting the big man cook are mostly in the history books, with a few exceptions. I also disagree with you regarding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (I'm too young to speak to Bill Russell, but it likely applies). He was so skilled and so talented that he would thrive in today's game as well. It just likely would look different. I watch a ton of NBA. The league has never been this talented, top to bottom. The players are so skilled and so athletic. Most of the coaching is elite. It's really difficult to truly contend. I would suggest, if you're truly interested in trying to see if you like it or not, picking a team to follow and then trying to watch that team all season. The ebbs and flows of the season are very interesting and you really see the truly great players flash.

From bmw9110: I know you and Chase have mentioned on the OEP that teams like Arkansas, Vandy, LSU have scholarship advantages in baseball compared to Ole Miss. How far is the gap, what is Ole Miss doing to even the playing field? What is the cause for the discrepancy?

Arkansas has a scholarship program that waives a percentage of out-of-state tuition (starting at 60 percent and capping at 90 percent, based on GPA and ACT/SAT) for kids who live in bordering states (and Georgia and Iowa, I think). Vanderbilt is a private school so it has a lot of "flexibility" with scholarships. LSU has -- or at least had -- the TOPS program which made it very affordable for Louisiana kids to go there, allowing the baseball program to use basically all of its scholarship money on out-of-state kids. Ole Miss, to my knowledge, doesn't waive out-of-state because the school is making a lot of money on students paying full freight. Is that a disadvantage in baseball? Yes. Is that a big enough deal to change policies at a university level? That's not my call, but I'd guess if I had access to the books my answer would be an unequivocal no.

From RebYell: What will it take from Quinshon and the team in order for him to be a Heisman finalist (final 3) this coming season?

Ole Miss has to win at least 10 games and Judkins has to have numbers very similar to last season's. Frankly, Ole Miss has to beat Alabama to get him into the meat of the conversation and then he can't get canceled in Athens in mid-November. He wouldn't have time or the stage to recover from that.

From Kylethehoss: Was 9/11 a conspiracy?

No. I can't go there mentally. No. 1, I don't think it was. No. 2, if it were, it would be the ultimate evil. So, no. It was an attack on the U.S., one that was brewing for years and one we should've seen coming.

From DeuceMccluster22: What are your observations of coach Bobby Finstock’s personality and “coaching Philosophies”?

I mean, you can't really argue with his three pieces of advice. A tattoo of a dagger likely is indicative of potential danger. And the personality, while a little laid back for my tastes, is likely one that results in low stress and tremendous ambivalence.

From TX via TN Rebel: Without incriminating the perpetrator, give us the best story you've heard about a parent/guardian/pastor/advisor having their hand out during the recruiting process back in the pre-NIL days.

There was a basketball player who was planning to commit to a school. The morning of his announcement, his father, who obviously had his hand out, told him he'd taken money, told his kid to go to the school that had paid him and told the kid to tell his mom that he (the father) wouldn't be home if the kid didn't obey his order. The kid, in tears, flipped to the dad's school of choice.

From rebel psychologist: Neal this is a country and culture in decline. I see no reason to assume the 2024 election won't be a disaster. My bigger worry is the country our children will inherit. I believe common sense would go a long way to fixing alot of issues, but the established elites are entrenched in the corridors of power. It is hard to see how common sense will make its way into our political parties, Establishment media, popular culture, social media, etc. I am afraid it will take a major event or disaster to awaken people from this malaise of apathy and tribalism we find ourselves in. You have any hope or are these fears resonating with you?