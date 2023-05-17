It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 230. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…



From pinntrust: You’re Keith Carter. What do you say to Mike Bianco at your end of the season meeting? Is this the biggest single season decline in college baseball history? And congrats to Campbell.

I'm not enough of a college baseball historian to answer your second question, but obviously, it was quite a precipitous fall from a national title to failing to make it to a top-12 SEC finish. As for your first question, if I'm Carter, I'm more interested in hearing what Bianco says than I am preparing a lecture or some form of ultimatum. Bianco knows what he must do to compete in a fast-changing college baseball landscape. He's probably not super comfortable doing it, but if I'm Carter, I want to hear his plan moving forward. Bianco has absolutely earned the opportunity to make the necessary changes. All of that said, there are only so many NIL dollars (salary) to be had, and Bianco (and everyone else competing for those dollars) is going to have to earn his share moving forward. In the new age of college athletics, not only is Bianco competing against LSU, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Florida, et. al., but he's competing against Lane Kiffin and Chris Beard. Fascinating times. And thank you. You're very kind to think of her.

From CubbieAuz: What’s your Topgolf review? We’ve thought about making the hour drive to Rogers, but have yet to do it.

I loved it. It's a genius concept. We had a lot of fun. We played from 5-7 and then drove across the parking lot to this Italian restaurant that was fantastic. It was a really fun night. It's a really neat location, easy to access right off 49, and it wasn't crazy expensive. I had a couple of beers and goofed around with golf games and enjoyed my family's company. I'll do it again for sure.

From chattreb: I have seen where there already are some rumblings, but how long do you think it will be before there is a serious lawsuit for disparities between men’s and women’s NIL payments? When it happens, do you think it go anywhere? There is always a friendly district court, or you can always get a coverage or framing of the issue like what happened in the disparity between the US men’s and ladies national team.

It's a losing venture. I'm sure someone will sue, but it's not a winnable lawsuit. NIL is about value.

From North Tampa Rebel: As far as treating NIL/PFP players as professionals, how comfortable are you with discussing their underperformance. For example, on the Monday Pod you both hinted at a baseball misevaluation that would probably need to be cut. I understand you don't want to call a kid out, but when discussing the program and their "salary cap" efficiency, don't you have to discuss the hits/misses?

It's something I think we must do. I'm not comfortable with it, per se, but that's just because I grew up in an era when criticizing "amateur" athletes for their performance was frowned upon. Now, they're not amateurs. When those who are making the most underperform, it's worth noting, even though I'm not sure I'll ever not feel wrong doing it.

From borekc: How does this end with Ja Morant/how would you handle the situation if you were the Grizzlies GM or Adam Silver? The juxtaposition of his antics and the worsening problems in Memphis are truly sad given the impact that someone in Morant’s shoes could have on a city and culture.

Silver's comments Tuesday were harsh. If I'm the Grizzlies, I'm preparing for at least half a season without Morant. And if I'm Morant, I'm cleaning up my act and changing my circle of friends. Otherwise, he's going to get sent packing -- and I'm not talking about packing heat.

From larryjoe1979: How many sections in your spank bank is Martha Stewart in a bikini getting? Please submit your answer in the form of fire emojis?

Of all the decisions SI made regarding this year's swimsuit issue, her cover is the least alarming. To answer your question: None. Now, to the bigger topic: I do wonder why SI has done this to itself. In the 1980s, when young Neal McCready was more -- how to phrase this? -- into self-exploration and self-discovery than he is today, Christie Brinkley, Paulina Porizkova, Kathy Ireland, Carol Alt, Elle Macpherson and other supermodels graced those pages. They were and are all beautiful women and the photos left a good bit to the imagination. It was a part of Americana and the magazine thrived. It wasn't a political statement. Yet here we are and while the magazine is proving to be great at making political statements, it's disappeared from the American consciousness and is fast disappearing altogether.

From Levi275: How many days could you fast? Could you get to 10 days? 20?

I could probably truly fast for three days, but I have no interest in doing that. It might help me lose these last eight stubborn pounds temporarily, but I'm just not sure it's all that healthy. I couldn't get to 10 or 20 days. I just don't think I'd muster the motivation for that and I'm not a guy who lives to eat. If anything, I am the opposite. I'll go days in a row where all I eat is a One bar and a handful of almonds. But a true, multi-day fast? I don't think so.

From lpruittms: 1st off: thank you for your time and advice during my time of passport issues. It finally got resolved through a lot of the same stupid steps you stated your side dealt with. Also, congrats on your daughter graduating collegeQuestion: do you and your wife have a trip planned for when the youngest is out of the house? For instance, we are still over a decade away from such real discussions, but me and the Mrs. have discussed going on a month long hiatus through states like Montana, Colorado, etcThanks again

You're welcome. I'm glad you got it resolved. No, we really don't. We've never discussed that, to my recollection. I'm not sure either of us are really wired that way. I suspect she's going to want to be able to go see the kids or save that money to help the kids, and I'm pretty much of the same thinking. I've always wanted to go see Montana and the Dakotas and all of that and I'd love to go to Europe, but it's just probably not in the cards.

From Kylethehoss: I know you love and watch the food network. If you were going up against Bobby Flay, what would be your dish?

Oh, wow, I can't even imagine. I'd probably do a Bolognese (my kids rave about mine) and hope I didn't embarrass myself. I guess I could quick-smoke some wings and then finish them in a fryer and make a glaze or sauce that allowed me to avoid embarrassment. The only other thing that comes to mind is something like tri-tip tacos. I think I could do well enough that I wouldn't be totally humiliated.

From Jasper AL Rebel: Has what coach Beard done so far exceeded expectations? I knew he would bring players, but I'm shocked at the players he has landed so far.

No, I expected excellence off the bat. I knew he would win quickly and win big eventually. Chris Beard is going to win. Period. He'd win anywhere. He'll win here.

From enclaveREB: What's the impact of summer/warmer weather on your mental health?

If I'll be disciplined, I use the summer to recharge myself mentally. It's my one opportunity to truly unplug days at a time, and mentally, I need that. The warmer weather doesn't really wear on me until around October, when I catch myself being sick of it. The hard part for me in summer is unplugging, not obsessing over content. Last football season, by the end, I was mentally fried. It impacted the holidays for me. I let criticism get to me, in large part because I was just spent. I love my job and I'm grateful to do what I do, but I did too many shows and didn't have enough down time and it showed. So my goal this summer is to read more, to relax more and to be a little more mentally fit when August rolls around.

From Jacksonbobo: How was the graduation weekend?

It was busy, but it was great. We spent Friday moving Caroline out of her sorority house and into her new apartment, but we had a family dinner Friday night at a place that has become sort of special to us. On Saturday, we had a brunch at one of Campbell's friend's apartment. A lot of her friends were there, girls who have become very important to us over the last four years, girls we've grown to love. It was nice to see them together on a milestone day in their lives, but it was sad to know these days together in one place are coming to an end. As always, it was great to have all five of us together for a few hours at a time. Carson is old enough now to be treated as more of an equal by the girls -- he's 5 1/2 years younger than Campbell -- and that's fun. His college decision is upcoming, and I could tell he was looking around and listening to conversations differently, which kind of made me sad, but I think both Laura and I were able to just enjoy the moment and be happy for Campbell. I did look at Laura at one point Saturday and say, "Are we really old enough to have a college graduate? I don't feel old, whatever old is." I think she felt the same way. Campbell had really been struggling with this time coming to an end, but she seemed much more at peace with it over the weekend. Again, she has a truly wonderful group of friends -- really good kids from different places -- that will undoubtedly be there for her in times of celebration and mourning in the future. Leaving that is hard, but I do think she's reached a point where she's more grateful that she had the experience than sad that it's time to move to a new chapter.

From ESPN3reb: This has nothing to do with "Team Hate" but strictly a facility standards question. In your years of covering sporting events or post-game press conferences, which facility/room has been the worst to work in and why?

I can't really think of one. Usually it's more element-related. I can remember working in some super cold press boxes where I couldn't feel my fingers and typing was almost impossible. But a facility? The only one that comes to mind is that super-cramped press area for visiting teams in Starkville or trying to get to the visiting media area in Baton Rouge. I've had some rough experiences at both places.

From TX via TN Rebel: Resurrection of a dead topic... for some odd reason I've had 2 non-Rebel fans ask me this week what OM is going to do about a mascot. What's the fix to lay this whole debacle to rest?

I simply don't know. I've offered up my suggestion a long time ago. Adopt a big fluffy catfish and call him "Muddy." Mississippi is known for, among other things, catfish, so it makes sense and if there comes a day where you have to drop "Rebels," (for the record, I don't think that day comes), you can go back to the Flood and have a mascot ready-made. I suspect Ole Miss is just going to go mascot-less other than the lizard making occasional appearances for a while.

From Hannitized: Neal you mentioned on one of the podcast about how in the future TV $ will be distributed to universities for NIL. Where does this currently stand? Your thoughts, as there is no way NIL can survive IMO without legislation to allow this to happen...am I crazy to think this way?