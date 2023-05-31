It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 232. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From Jasper AL Rebel: How was your Memorial Day weekend? I hope it was great. After watching Boston get eliminated tonight, do you think they sign Jaylen Brown to the supermax? I don't want them to, which most likely means they will 😆😆

It was good. My wife left to meet our oldest in Nashville to search for a place to live, so it was just Carson and me at home. We had a pretty chill weekend. We watched "Air" on Friday night and then watched Heat-Celtics Game 6 on Saturday. I spent much of the weekend trying to get the salt in the pool correct after we finally got the liner replaced. Big shoutout to Aqua + Oak out of Tupelo. They're amazing. As for Brown, yes, I extend him if I'm Boston. He was horrible in the ECF, granted, but he's a damn good player who plays well with Tatum and who would be difficult to replace. Most agree with me. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, a blockbuster trade involving the two-time All-Star is unlikely. “I would be stunned,” Windhorst said of a possible Brown trade on the latest “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast. “In talking to people on both sides, I think there’s a very good chance they’re gonna find ground on that (extension).” Trading him would be a knee-jerk reaction.

From chattreb: Years ago in another life I coached my daughters travel soccer team. We were basically a neighborhood team that had great players, and we won the state championship on their talent, certainly not my coaching. The next year, against some advice from other coaches, I kept the same players rather than cut any of the young girls who helped us win a state championship. Conversely, one of our rival teams from a large city purged other teams in their area and created a super team. When we played them the next year in the state championship tournament, they beat us 6 to nothing. I decided that I had to take my volunteer coaching to another level and make some decisions that I did not want to make in youth soccer if I were to continue at a championship level, so I stepped away. I bring this up because do you wonder if this is not some of the struggles that Bianco is going through? There is no doubt that he can coach, but the game has changed dramatically in last couple of years. As you astutely observed, we had bigger problems this year other than a few hurt arms on our pitching staff, for we were just plain outclassed in the SEC. My question is, while there is no doubt that Bianco can coach, do you think that he is willing to adapt to the realities that NIL has put on his sport, or do you think that he may take the Roy Williams route and step away?

I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt for a year. They got caught flat-footed this season. I suspect if you know it and I know, they know it. If you and I can watch Arkansas and Texas A&M and Auburn and the like work the portal to replenish Omaha teams and make a run at another trip to the College World Series, Bianco and Co. can as well. I doubt Bianco likes this style. I don't blame him. However, he can either adapt to it or get buried by it. Again, I suspect he knows that. If we're having this discussion again at the end of May 2024, I'll bring a different tone. For now, however, I'm willing to look at his exceptional body of work and bet that he'll figure it out.

From OleMiss1982: May be a Chase question but how do summer league baseball “assignments “ work? Are players truly “assigned” to a team? Do college coaches have a pipeline of sorts to certain summer league teams? Are they drafted, so to speak? Do the college coaches have any input into playing time, specialized training/coaching? TIA

From Chase: It’s relationship-based to some extent. You’ll see programs and certain summer teams link up often, and like with anything else, there’s some trust with that on both sides. The assignments typically happen in the fall, so sometimes players can get their spot before they even play meaningful innings, and they are assigned a position, so teams know how to fill out the roster. Often it can be a position the university wants the player to work on that summer, even if they don’t have a lot of reps at that spot going into the summer. With pitchers, the two sides work together on usage and summer goals.



From Judkins4Heisman: In honor of Succession coming to an end, I’m curious how much thought you’ve given to your own Succession here at Rebel Grove. Not that I want it to happen anytime soon, but you’ve stated that you don’t think you’ll be doing this much longer. What are your plans post-RG?

Honest answer: I just don't know. I've had some conversations with people over the last couple of years and my interests have certainly evolved over the past 3-plus years, but I don't know what's next. I don't know what life will feel like in two years when we're preparing to take our youngest off to college (I'm assuming he will go off to college; he might stay here as a lot of his friends are at Ole Miss/will be at Ole Miss, but I kind of doubt that's what he chooses to do). I don't know where our girls will be then. Maybe that results in a new lease on life for us here. Maybe we just feel really lonely here. I just don't know. At that point, we will have been here 18 years, as difficult as that is to believe. Who knows what the journalism landscape will look like then? I don't. Hell, I'm not sure I know what college athletics will look like then, as fast as they're evolving. And it's possible no one will want me. I think about what's next from time to time, certainly, but I don't obsess over it. If anything, I'm trying to find a way to slow the clock over the next 26 months or so.

From Snake_TheJake: I assume the "Week Zero" college football games will never go away. They seem to have gained a lot of popularity with us football-hungry fans.That said, wouldn't it behoove Ole Miss (and really any other "non blue blood" program) to schedule a week zero game every season in order to get a second bye-week built into the schedule later on (not to mention the increased exposure/publicity)? It seems like we often end up with a bye-week either way too early or way too late in the season. I see the 2023 bye is right in the middle of the schedule for a change. Thanks.

I don't think so. A lot of coaches don't want two bye weeks. It's hard to get into a rhythm and the stops and starts can be disruptive. As for exposure and publicity, SEC teams are on national television every week. There's plenty of both. Also, that would require starting preseason camp even earlier. I think there are far more disadvantages than advantages.

From DBROTC: I love your NBA knowledge/passion on both the OE and M&S podcast. I’ve been a Miami Heat fan since they fell to the Detroit Pistons in the ‘05 ECF in 7. It helped that they went on a run the next year with ‘06 Playoff Wade going off. My eyes see the Nuggets winning this series in 5. They have the best player, the most talented team, the deeper team, home court advantage and an established head coach (so no huge coaching mismatch like against the Celtics). Bam has no chance against Joker. They will have to constantly switch up the defense every few possessions. In man defense, they will have to get creative with committing an extra body in the paint to help Bam and force bad three point shots to everyone but Gordon. I think Gordon is the one that you sag on and allow him good looks and force him to beat you from three. They’ll have to also mix in zone defense, but they can’t run it the whole game like they did last night against the Celtics. They made the Celtics play hero ball and take a lot of bad shots from three knowing that if they couldn’t make them then they would win. The Nuggets aren’t a three dependent offense and ranked the best offense against the zone in the NBA this season. Coach Spo definitely has his work cut out for him. The only positive the Heat have going for them is they have a bunch of players with Finals experience on the roster from ‘20 (depending where you stand on the Bubble) and they also have Lowery’s experience. This will be coach Spo’s sixth Finals. The only way I see the Heat winning is in 7 with it being 1-1 going back to Miami and they defend home court.What is your recipe for success for the Heat to be successful defensively and what in your opinion is their path to win the Finals?

First, I agree with you that everything points towards Denver and I, like you, have the Nuggets in 5. However, any team that includes Jimmy Butler that is coached by Erik Spoelstra has a chance. The Athletic had a great breakdown of why, specifically, the Heat has a chance. Boiled down, it's the presence and impact of Caleb Martin, who was spectacular against Boston in the ECF.

From BogueChittoReb: Neal, any advice for a new runner who is totally out of shape? I’ve been going about a week now- only a mile and a half a day. Shins are killing me big time.

First, don't run every day. Period. Second, get two pair of really good running shoes that fit you and rotate them. Build up slowly, walking most of the time and mixing in some periods of running. Running shape will come gradually. If you overdo it -- and it sounds like you might be -- you're going to just hurt. You can walk and diet some of the weight off and the more you lose, the less it will hurt to run.

From Levi275: Why is Saban pivoting away from the 9 game SEC schedule he was vocally in support of as recently as May of 2022. Why is he talking about the perils of competitive balance that NIL is rattling when Alabama is clearly a program that will continue to be strong? A 12 team playoff almost assured them of making the CFP every year that they are 9-3 or better

I don't understand anyone's arguments against the nine-game schedule, unless it's an SEC-pushed thing to force ESPN to pay more for the ninth game. As for his comments regarding NIL, I just think the guy is being honest. His legacy has been established and by the time Alabama's NIL issues truly catch up to the program, he'll likely be out of that role. I think he believes the current direction of the sport is a dangerous one.

From OMGrizzlyReb: What is a reasonable expectation for olemiss basketball in year one of the Beard era? if you had to guess, how long do you expect beard to be in oxford?

A realistic expectation is that Ole Miss will be very competitive and in the mix in the middle of the SEC, which would make the Rebels a bubble team. I'm not saying the Rebels should be a tournament team, mind you. Right now, there are too many questions and two players who must receive waivers to become eligible. I also wonder if the Rebels are a point guard short right now. It's a major roster rebuild. As to how long Beard will stay at Ole Miss, I simply have no idea. That conversation, and I mean this respectfully, seems both premature and silly at this point.

