It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 232. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From Tennis Reb: Should defending National Champions receive automatic bids in post season play? In all likelihood, it would take outlier seasons like the one Ole Miss just had for it to even come in play. Would we rather see a team with new life go and try to defend or see a 33-24 Arizona team with a 45 RPI? I believe you could do it for each sport except for football until they expand to 12, but probably 16. This is not a post about me being salty about Ole Miss’ season. Just a thought provoked while mowing the yard.

No, I don't think so, especially in the modern college athletics, where teams are so different in terms of personnel year to year.

From chattreb: On a scale of 1 to 10, the fact that these head coaches are begging boosters for money to pay players, how much more heat do you think that lack of success will bring on the coaches now.

It's an 8 or a 9. It will lead to more quick firings in college sports, as money will go to players who bust and the boosters who paid for those players get angry and emotional. I've said this a million times -- I don't think this system is sustainable as is. But the volatility to come is going to be something to behold, I suspect.

From jchmcl09: Do you sense that the "powers that be" at Texas & Texas A&M have accepted the fact that however the SEC is configured when they come aboard in 2024, they will be in the same division or pod?The two schools did not have an amicable divorce when A&M went to the SEC. They both went out of their way to not schedule each other in anything.We talk a lot about the intensity of rivalries in the SEC and Texas vs. OU will definitely remain heated but I suspect when the Aggies and Longhorns meet for the first time on the gridiron that the atmosphere will be boiling.

Well, there won't be divisions or pods in 2024, it doesn't appear. Now, by 2025, I think that likely changes, but at first, this whole thing is going to include some scheduling snubs, I suspect. They probably do want to play each other moving forward, if they're being honest. It's a huge game that would draw national interest. And yes, Texas and Oklahoma should remain an annual game when they move to the SEC. Surely the league has enough sense to do that.

From Fourthandgo: Why don’t NIL contracts have terms or buyouts? Players with a Nike shoe deal can’t go sign with under armour, why is it impossible for NIL to be the same way? Professional soccer is much the same as NIL era college football except the players sign exclusive contracts with clubs, even at high school ages. There’s even a huge transfer portal where the small clubs can go and sell stars to a bigger club, why can’t this be largely replicated to some extent with cfb?

I don't know. The deal is with the collective, not the school, so I don't know how the collective would enforce the deal. Obviously, it won't pay if the player leaves, but it has no power to make the player stay. The players can't sign contracts with the schools, for that would make them employees, which is obviously problematic for the universities. You compared college sports to pro sports, and they're simply not similar, no matter how many coaches say they are.

From nyc-tup: If you gave Lane Kiffin truth serum would he say he wished Keith gave Kermit another year (or two)?

Yes. God, yes. No one would admit that out loud, but yes. There's a lot of basketball excitement right now, and that's before Beard wins a game.

From Gjg23: If you are the GM of the Grizzlies, what do you do with Ja Morant? Try to deal him this offseason?

You have no choice but to pray he gets the message and stops being an idiot. His value is low now. Your best bet is to support him, hope he straightens up and continue to build around him, Jackson and Bane.

From larryjoe1979: When talking about Ole Miss hiring Lane Kiffin, you use the analogy of dating a supermodel and her leaving you opens the door to getting more supermodels if you play it cool. Is Pete Davidson the perfect example of this theory?

Credit to the man. He's on an amazing run. Ladies, you'll have to explain this to me. I don't get it.

From MilneW: Any advice for a guy who wants to be divorced so badly but has two children and can’t bring himself to file but is very unhappy and just doesn’t want to upset everyone even at the expense of his own happiness? Counseling has been tried and I want out…

I'm not qualified. I will say that I wish you the best and I hope you and all in your life find peace and happiness. I suspect your children would rather see you happy, but I'm not aware of the situation and don't feel remotely qualified to distribute that type of information. I would suggest therapy for you (and damn near everyone). No matter the outcome, I suspect it would be a valuable tool for you moving forward.

From philwauke: Do you think Beards off-season issues at Texas will influence the waiver decisions on his players?

In a word, no.

From SaladThunder: LIV and PGA were gonna merge all along....$$$What do you think?or what does Chase thinK?

Here's his podcast with Brian Rippee about the topic. As for me, I'll simply say the guys who went to the LIV and made a mint and now getting a ticket back to the PGA Tour won big. Bigly, as a former president would say.

From CubbieAuz: What’s one MLB trade deadline prediction you feel confident making?

The Chicago Cubs will trade Marcus Stroman to a contender near the trade deadline, drawing major criticism for not signing him to a new deal. That feels inevitable at this moment.

From Arsqldba: You were a trailblazer in getting Riley Gaines on, and she's really getting the word out trying to get more support for the cause.As a dad with girls, I know this is even more personal for you as well. Do you have hope that she (and others) has a chance to bring about change? What is it going to take and is it possible to fix in your opinion?We've discussed it on the board, but I figured we could get your fresh opinion.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHRlYW1tYXRlIG9mIExpYSBUaG9tYXMgYXBwZWFyZWQgaW4gV2hh dCBJcyBBIFdvbWFuIGFub255bW91c2x5LiBBIGZldyBkYXlzIGFnbyBzaGUg Y2FtZSB0byB1cyBhbmQgc2FpZCBzaGUgaXMgcmVhZHkgdG8gY29tZSBvdXQg cHVibGljbHkgYW5kIHRlbGwgaGVyIHN0b3J5LiBJIGhhZCBhIGxvbmdlciBj b252ZXJzYXRpb24gd2l0aCBQYXVsYSB3aGVyZSBzaGUgcmV2ZWFsZWQgYSBu dW1iZXIgb2YgZGV0YWlscyB0aGF0IHdlcmVuJiMzOTt0IGNvdmVyZWQgaW4g dGhlIGZpbG0uIFdhdGNoOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd2xrbkdt c2xKQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dsa25HbXNsSkM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWF0dCBXYWxzaCAoQE1hdHRXYWxzaEJsb2cpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dFdhbHNoQmxvZy9zdGF0dXMvMTY2NTg2MDk1 MDQwOTI0NDY3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDUsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Thank you. I know my podcast played no big role, but I hope it gave Riley an opportunity to sharpen her message as she moved to much bigger stages. She's gaining momentum and as you linked, more women are following her lead. Women must speak out against this, vocally and courageously, for this ridiculousness to stop. Then people have to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

From pinntrust: Thoughts on your pitcher waiting for the reliever to get to the mound vs sending him to the dugout . What does MLB do?