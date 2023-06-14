It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 234. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From North Tampa Rebel: If you had to start a franchise today, do you take Zion or Ja?

I'd go with Williamson because his upside is off the charts if he ever loses weight and gets serious. Morant clearly has major issues as well. Frankly, neither would be on my short list of guys to build around. Neither are dependable.

From North Tampa Rebel: What is your take on the rise and now seemingly fall of The Athletic?

As a subscriber and a consumer of The Athletic, I hate it. As a person who loves journalism, I hate to see the problems they're clearly having. As someone who works in the industry, I'm not remotely surprised. Getting people to pay for content is difficult. Getting young people to pay for content is next to impossible. The Athletic hired a lot of very talented people and they do great work, but I'm just not sure young people read much. They consume media on social media sites in quick hits and via video on YouTube and whatnot. People like me have long wondered how The Athletic was paying all of these salaries and covering very expensive work that included extensive travel. So seeing the cuts, especially at the MLB level, I wasn't even a little surprised. I've said this for a while. I'm glad I'm 53 and not 33 in sports journalism. If I were a younger person, I'd be actively looking for other options.

From chattreb: After listening to your podcast this morning and what you and Chase discussed about the keys to success in the market of sports journalism, my question is how difficult is it for you to weigh the balance of discussing politics on a sports board? I personally feel that you do a pretty good job of it, because sports and politics unfortunately do intertwine, but you do not go the ESPN route and try to push an agenda. I guess that I am saying this because I generally agree with you when you make political commentary, but is this a challenge for you when you have subscribers that do not agree you and get offended and go ballistic?

On the board? I don't know. Here's how I've always approached this: If you think about the board as a community/sports bar, people are going to go there to talk about a lot of stuff. I think making it sports-only or Ole Miss sports-only all year is foolish, not to mention difficult. Right now, people are talking about a lot of things going on in the world. I'd rather them do it on the board than somewhere else. When football rolls around, followed by basketball and then baseball, the conversations are going to organically shift towards sports and it's easier to moderate then. Right now, a sports-only approach would be heavy-handed. Honestly, I enjoy talking about current events and politics. Chase has made it clear he's not going to discuss politics on the show any longer, so that's out. If it were up to me, we'd talk about some of the things happening in the world today, but I respect his stance. And yes, politics intertwines with everything. We can all pretend politics don't impact our lives, but they most certainly do.

From Arsqldba: In your opinion (and feel free to touch base with Siskey and get his take), has NIL had a positive or negative impact on handlers taking advantage of college athletes? Are handlers just a convenient way for us fans to come to terms with losing a guy?

Kids are still vulnerable. Families are still naive. They lean on handlers and handlers absolutely play roles in recruiting, "NIL" or no "NIL."

From whreb: Saw where USF just approved a new on campus stadium for about $340M. I know the new VHS side was delayed “indefinitely” so we could focus on NILRealistically, how long you think indefinitely is before we see major renovations or a new stadium? Idk if you’ve got an educated guess or not. Got a lot of stadium thoughts but I’ll leave it at that

I haven't heard any talk about that. I think the delay had more to do with the cost of materials and labor and such than it did NIL. I think NIL was a factor, but inflation and the economy played massive roles as well, and that's an educated opinion. I'd hate to be the guy trying to raise money for stadium renovations while asking the same people to help me pay the players.

From BogueChittoReb: Can you give us some insight into the nonconference schedule for men’s hoops? I know it’s still early, but any idea about any possible Power 6 teams coming to Oxford? I know Beard wants us to compete against high level competition, but it feels as if we are almost too late in the game for this season to get in some major Nov / Dec holiday tournaments. Thoughts?

All I know is what Chris Beard said on the show. He wants to play in-state non-SEC games in Jackson or on the Gulf Coast. I've heard they're playing a game in Biloxi this year. Frankly, the arena in Jackson is hardly suitable for a college basketball game. He said he wants to take his team to the West (he mentioned Las Vegas) and New York routinely. I think he wants to schedule aggressively. If you told me that took a year or two to pull all of that together, I'd believe you.

From REBNUT: With the popularity of soccer with young people would it be possible for Ole Miss to have a men’s team ? If they did would the team be able to play in the SEC or join another conference?

With all the Title IX limitations, I'd think it's highly unlikely anytime soon. However, I do think somewhere down the road, men's soccer is going to happen. The sport is gaining popularity rapidly, and so many kids play at a high level in the U.S. now. I have some stronger opinions on it, but it wouldn't be prudent to express them at this point.

From jchmcl09: The US Olympic Basketball Committee will soon be choosing players for tryouts in preparation for the 2024 Olympics. The toughest position to fill will be at Center.Anthony Davis is the best American born but he is often injured. After him, there is quite a drop off with Deandre Ayton (terrible attitude) Bam Adebayo (undersized) Jaren Jackson, Jr and Evan Mobley.The Foreign Center contingent including Jokic, Embiid, Gobert, Siakam, Sabonis, Valancunas, Vucevic, and Nurkic is considerably stronger.Why can't this country produce better Centers?

Great question. I have no idea why there aren't more American-born bigs. My theory would be the way the game is played at the AAU level is more up and down and less half-court. I'm hopeful that we're talking about Chet Holmgren in this conversation soon, but I understand his omission here. Also, I love Jackson and Mobley, so I'm not sure they're not on the cusp of establishing themselves.

From robert90: What do you think is the issue with the lack of production from the WR#1 position (since Moore left) and the TE position in the Ole Miss offense ? Is it recruiting, QB play, Oline play, offensive philosophy, quality RB's? Thanks

I think it's a talent thing, plain and simple. Those uber-talented receivers are difficult to sign. People forget Kiffin and Co. haven't been here that long, so it's a little early to judge production from a specific position. I expect Ole Miss will be more productive at tight end this fall.

From SaladThunder: How has Oxford changed over the years, if any?Anytime I visit, its mostly the same to me. You've lived there 10+ I'm sure you have a different take.

I've been here since March 2008. That said, I'm the wrong person to address this. I just don't get out much or know many people. I mean, it's almost funny at this point. I go to the gym. I go to Carson's games (and he plays club in Tupelo). I go to the grocery stores, a couple of liquor stores and LB's. I go to my parents' house and I go to the Manning Center and the Pavilion. I mean, that's it. So I'm not sure I'm the guy who observes changes and really notices. It feels bigger now. It feels more congested now from a traffic standpoint. But I don't really know. My wife knows of/about damn near everyone. She knows what people drive, where they work, the names of their kids, where they go to school, etc. She'll mention someone to me and I just look at her. She realizes I have no idea who she's talking about. She laughs at me. It has to be frustrating, but she says she loves me.

From Johnnyk71: Any attendance numbers in yet at Swayze (maybe Seth can chime in)? I know for a fact that a lot of those season tickets and parking perks/passes did not get used even thought they were paid for. not asking in a "Fire Bianco!" way; just curious if anybody has access to attendance figures for the year. I know they won't be shouting it from the rooftops like they do when it's a 10K+weekend, so I figured I'd ask here. I'm sure many folks, including the AD's office will probably say, "Yeah, we sucked. Flush it and move on." I'm genuinely curious about the data and think it should be held up to at least a little bit of scrutiny.

I asked Chase. He said he thought there was a downtick but he didn't know specific numbers. He indicated it would be tough to get those numbers. Look, they have to be better next season. They can't repeat this one without things getting kind of weird, but winning a national title buys a grace year. It just does, even if the program goes 6-24 in the league.

From DBROTC: With the NBA season in the books, the big point of discussion is the new CBA that goes into effect at the conclusion of next season will create even more parity. Denver is currently in good position to take advantage of their window with so many of the starting rotation being under contract for years to come and also their youth. Any teams on your radar that aren’t seen as contenders at the moment that could arrive in the next few years besides your beloved Thunder? Also, any predictions on what big storylines may occur during free agency?

Yes, I'm high on New Orleans if they can get the Zion thing worked out. That roster is very talented and they have a lot of assets. Same for Memphis, assuming Ja can stop being an idiot. That's a very talented franchise. Utah has a ton of assets. I like Cleveland; I love Mobley. I think Orlando is very interesting. And yes, I love the Thunder's positioning. SGA, Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, tons of assets and the cap space to do really anything. I haven't really dove into free agency yet. I've been pretty draft-focused. I want to see what Dallas does, assuming it keeps Kyrie. Does Houston really go add vets to that roster? God, I hope so. I want them to ruin their future. Does Miami have to move some pieces to make things fit financially? I won't be surprised if Washington finally moves Bradley Beal. It's going to be an interesting few weeks, for sure.

From Fourthandgo: Following up on my question from last week, it seems like the biggest obstacle for collectives is how to create/enforce buyout structures? If Lane wants the Alabama job, they have to pay his buyout. If Messi wants an endorsement deal with Nike, they would have to pay a buyout to Adidas because his contract establishes their right to be the exclusive footwear provider. Seems like there are clearly some stipulations that would prevent players from joining other teams, residence in Oxford, MS, attending in person events during the fall, exclusive NIL rights holder, etc. Maybe buyouts/contractual lawsuits would potentially be damaging to a collective’s reputation and that’s why they haven’t done it? But seems like every collective should want one and the market can dictate stipulations. Obviously the 5* recruits will have higher buyouts and successful players like Judkins can renegotiate their contract if a team is concerned about that buyout being met. To me that seems like the easiest answer to the issues of the “NIL” or “PFP” (pay for play) era, just make the collectives a proxy for the teams, which is already what they are in practice. Players still can get paid, small schools who get players poached can make money, and coaches get more roster stability.

You've thought about this a lot more than I have. That said, I don't think you can truly attach the collectives to the university and lock the players in. The players don't get their money unless they stay. The agreement for PFP is between the player and the collective, but let's be real -- the program dictates the terms. However, to stay NCAA compliant, the collective does the deal, which means it's easily manipulated for all parties. I'll try to run some of this by Walker Jones sometime soon. I think the market is going to correct itself and this current iteration of roster-building isn't sustainable.

From Kylethehoss: Do you think the democrats will tell Biden that if he doesn’t drop out of the race, they will prosecute Hunter for all charges?

No, I don't. Like in 2020, I think Biden is the only candidate who can win from that side. That's why they basically ram-rodded him through the Democratic primaries three years ago. They knew he could win. I give the Democrats credit. They prioritize electability. Republicans don't, and it's why the Democrats keep winning, even with horrific candidates.

From Levi275: What are your goals for the 2nd half of 2023? If you had a defined set of goals when the year started, how are those progressing?