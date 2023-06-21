It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 235. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From cctrey5: Will Chase continue to root for Ray Davis at Kentucky or is he pissed off that Davis would have the audacity to turn his back on the Commodores?

Wow, I didn't know Davis had transferred to Kentucky until I saw this question. He rushed for 1,042 yards for Vanderbilt last season, but I never got the sense from Parham that he fully appreciated Davis' efforts. Maybe that's why he left Nashville for Lexington. Chase can be fickle with his rooting interests.

From jchmcl09: OK, the Suns are going all in for 2023-24. Picking up Bradley Beal and that $50 million plus a year contract with a no trade clause for 3 years seems to be pretty expensive.Booker and Durant will now have a full year together. What would Beal add other than taking shots away from those two?Do you think they should have just kept Chris Paul who would be a lot cheaper? One presumes the Wizards with Paul's acquiescence will try to trade him to a contender.

Look, Phoenix is going to be good, but that's a long season ahead and Durant is 35 years old. Booker is an elite player but he needs the ball. Durant will distribute, so sharing the basketball won't be a major issue. However, I wonder about defense and I have real reservations about depth. I don't think they could've kept Paul. At some point, the tax hit becomes too enormous. You're right about Washington. They'll move Paul and accumulate assets. The new GM there is from the OKC tree. He's a Sam Presti disciple.

From TX via TN Rebel: You intrigued me recently with your avoidance of an explanation regarding getting men's soccer on campus. Is your take controversial? Would you add women's sports to offset per Title IX or take away a men's sport?

Look, I'm for men's soccer. I have a son who, if every Division I school had men's soccer programs, might actually have a shot to play. That said, he was born way too soon. My take isn't controversial. It's just that schools aren't going to add a men's sport right now, knowing that means it would have to create a women's sport as well. I think men's soccer would be popular. The sport is growing in popularity rapidly. Go check out high school football sometime. The numbers are declining and the socio-economic dynamics of the sport aren't what they were just a generation ago. Still, it would be far too expensive for a school like Ole Miss, for example, to add a men's soccer program today.

From RebelSandman: I have 4 daughters, the oldest being 11 and entering middle school. Between dating apps, social media, and a general dislike of straight males, I’m not sure I would want to enter the age range in which most “dating” occurs in today’s society. How did your advice differ for your two daughters vs your advice for your son?

My girls are 22 and 20. We've never really discussed dating. I'm sure there are things I don't know, but I don't think either of them have dated that much. From conversations I've had with them and their friends, I gather that boys don't ask girls out as much as they did a generation ago. They run in friend groups and boys "make their move," if you will, via text, and it's more direct (and I'd have to guess less successful). My son is 16. We've not really discussed dating much. I've told him when he gets to college, wherever that is, he should ask girls out since a lot of guys don't. But to answer your question, the topic isn't one that has been addressed very much. I figure if they want my advice/thoughts, they'll ask for it/them.

From blakelydylan: Will/Have you subscribed to Breaking Points premium service? I’m heavily considering it.

I haven't yet, but I'm going to. I'm a big fan of their podcast. I really enjoy it.

From REBNUT: Does our 2024 lack WR and OT talent from high schools? Who are some targets for 2024 left ? We have a great quarterback room but if they don’t have good receivers and an offensive line than can protect them it’s mute in my opinion.

I assume you're referencing the 2024 Ole Miss commitment class. They just got a tackle earlier this week, the same day a pair of in-state wide receivers committed to Mississippi State. I think it's far too early in the process to make any sweeping judgments regarding where a class will be lacking. There's a whole football season to play, and there will be de-commitments and surprises and all of that, not to mention the transfer portal.

From DeuceMccluster22: A underrated crummy movie character, Dottie Henson from A league of their own. Walks out on her team at the start of the World Series and let’s it go to a game 7 before she decides to come back and then if you like Chase and many other, drops the ball on purpose for her team to lose on the final play.Also, Marla Hooch who got married and left the team in the middle of the season. How selfish can one be? This was a historical event of women playing baseball, and this is what your dad trained you to be and u make it and u leave the team for a man?!?If the Peaches had Dottie and Marla… they win World Series in 4, 5 at most. Thoughts?

Sister relationships are complicated, Deuce. Dottie was dealing with a lot of stuff. And Marla wasn't going to have a ton of suitors. She made a long-term decision over a short-term one. I can't criticize that. But you might be right; a fully intact Peaches team would have been very difficult to defeat.

From Kylethehoss: If Bobby Kennedy wasn’t killed, do you think he would have been elected president?

I've read about this a lot over the years, as I've always found RFK's assassination fascinating. As a kid, I went to California with my parents and remember going to the Ambassador. Would he have won? Politico has an interesting take: In the half-century since his death, Bobby Kennedy has come to embody the Democratic Party’s lost dream. He alone, it seemed, could draw working-class white, black and Latino voters into an umbrella coalition. He was an “activist champion of the country’s disinherited,” argues Chris Matthews, the MSNBC host and longtime political observer. He seemed uniquely capable of preaching a message of reconciliation in a country violently torn at the seams in 1968. Or, if he was not singular in this ability, then his powerful message of “inclusive patriotic populism,” as Richard D. Kahlenberg has argued, should inform today’s Democratic Party as it charts a long course back to power. It’s a compelling story. But the truth is, we just don’t know. The myth of Kennedy’s cross-racial appeal is grounded in a limited number of precinct-level results from two states—Indiana and Nebraska—where the results were, at best, mixed. It seems equally likely that Kennedy, had he been nominated, was on track to sweep black and Latino neighborhoods but bleed support among working-class whites—the same fate that ultimately befell Vice President Hubert Humphrey, the Democratic nominee that year. Bobby Kennedy would most likely not have won the presidency, because he was already on track to lose his party’s nomination. In 1968 only 15 states chose their delegates by primary. Almost three-fifths of conventional delegates were selected by county committeemen, state party officers and elected officials, and those officials were squarely behind Humphrey. Kennedy also faced opposition from three groups central to the nominating process: Southern Democrats, many of whom bitterly resented his advocacy of civil rights; many leaders of organized labor, who remembered his crackdowns on Jimmy Hoffa and other corrupt union officials; and—despite his upbringing and pedigree—titans of industry, who viewed with deep worry his steady, leftward drift during his four years in the Senate. “Who else could have brought together Big Business, Big Labor and the South?” Bobby quipped to a campaign aide. Finally, young antiwar voters, whom he needed to draw into in his coalition, remained steadfastly loyal to Senator Eugene McCarthy, the Minnesota Democrat who had preceded RFK in challenging President Lyndon B. Johnson, and who had “un-kinged” the incumbent by nearly beating him in the New Hampshire primary, thus prompting LBJ to drop out. Despite victories in Indiana, Nebraska and California—and the likelihood of wins in New York and New Jersey later that spring—Bobby, who had expertly managed his brother Jack’s campaigns for the Senate and presidency, ran an astoundingly undisciplined campaign in 1968. His operation was torn between old-guard practitioners of traditional machine politics—disbursers of “walking around” money, delegate counters, deal-cutters—and young Senate aides who favored an aggressive, shock-and-awe appeal to the dispossessed. It’s hard to imagine they would have run a sufficiently methodical operation at the Democratic National Convention. And even if they had, the odds were steep.

From chattreb: You talked about Ole Miss’s lack of pitching depth. I have noticed that in the major leagues that pitching depth seems to trump clubs that throw the bank at a couple of stud pitchers. Now my favorite club, who I will not mention because I do not want to jinx them, move pitchers up and down from AAA like clockwork and it seems to be paying off now. Do you see this as a trend going forward?

Yes, I think you are onto something. More and more pitchers are max effort guys, so they empty the tank quicker. That means you need more of them to navigate a season. I saw this trend emerging at the college level this season and I think it's clear that major league teams are going to use AAA as a shuttle service of sorts to keep a pitching staff fresh over the course of the season.

From jfish1288: I get that the QB situation will work out, but it doesn’t seem anyone is questioning why we are paying so much to have 3 backups this year? (Well maybe people are, but you and Chase and others in the media aren’t unless I’ve missed it). We obviously have lots of other areas of need where those dollars could be more efficiently used- especially when considering that the QB room “working itself out” likely means 2 of the 4 QBs never take a meaningful snap for ole miss.