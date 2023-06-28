I'm in discussions with another potential sponsor and I hope that comes to fruition in August. My plan is to take a mailbag break in July and hopefully resume in August as football fires up.

I've heard it's done, but they're released nothing. By my math, there's still one spot left, but I've heard different things. I don't really have any educated guesses at this point. Win Case is taking Stacy Holloway's assistant AD role, I'm told. I'm not sure, however, how that factors into the coach-counting.

The sport is still fun and there are plenty of good players, but for guys with first-round talent, there are just so many options now that didn't exist previously.

Yes, the game has totally changed. The G League has had an impact. So has Overtime Elite, as horrific as it is. The G League is starting to get aggressive with its recruiting and offering more money than any NIL can afford. There were guys in this past cycle who I think should have stayed but they left after one year.

Ten million probably won't let you compete for championships, at least not realistically. It would depend where I was, but if I was at a place where I could get away with being a 7- or 8-win football program every year, I'd probably push a lot towards men's basketball. If not, I'd give as much as I could to football and let baseball languish. Schools are different. I don't think there is a one-size-fits-all approach.

I look forward to watching that. As for where he ranks, I never saw Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell and they were really amazing talents, apparently. I believe both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon are severely underrated. And honestly, we might be watching the greatest center right now in Nikola Jokic. Ranking players is fun, sure, but it's almost impossible.

1A. I just think Ole Miss has to make decisions and not breaking the bank for women's basketball is one of those decisions. Ole Miss simply can't be at the top of the pay structure in every sport.

It's funny. This has been on my mind a lot lately, but for different reasons. When Campbell left for college, we still had two at home and they were so busy. Caroline had high school and studio dance and Carson had middle school and club soccer. That meant we sort of eased into a routine and it was really ok. I probably talked to Campbell more that semester than I would've had she still been in Oxford. She had a government class that I really helped her with. We would study together via Skype. There was football season, a coaching search, etc. I remember it flying by.

The only times I hated was when she was driving to or from there. But she'd get there and text in the family chat, "In Fay," and immediately, I was fine.

Laura handled that really well, too. Again, we talked to her a lot and it was obvious she was happy and thriving and having a wonderful experience, so we were more pleased for her than anything else. Caroline missed her sister, sure, but I think she enjoyed having more of the attention in the house. Your youngest will as well. My advice is just to operate as per normal.

We now have two out of the house. Campbell moves to Nashville soon (she stayed in Fayetteville for a bit after graduation, enjoying these last few weeks with her friends), and I catch myself walking into her room these days. When she pledged Chi Omega at Arkansas, she ran from the outdoor theatre in the middle of campus to the sorority house and the Chi Os had big cardboard owls cut out with their names on them to welcome them to their new sorority home. At Alabama, they run to the houses from Bryant-Denny. I'm not sure where they congregate to get their bids at Ole Miss, but you get the picture. It's chaos, tons of screaming girls and you need something just to identify everyone.

That yellow cardboard owl, of course, came home at the end of her freshman year and has hung on her bedroom door ever since. For some reason, when she was in college, I really didn't even notice it. Now, as she's about to start her professional life, the owl makes me really sentimental. It catches my eye as I walk past her room and into my office/studio. These days, I often stop, go into her room and say hi to the stuffed animals on her bed and just kind of look around. I never did that before.

Caroline has two years left at Arkansas. She has an internship with Arvest this summer, so she didn't come home. She also teaches at a dance studio up there, and the little girls she teaches love her, so like I was with Campbell when she was in college, I'm good. She calls almost every day and says hello. I know she's happy and she's thriving and that's all that matters.

It's just Carson at home now, and he's about to start his junior year at OHS. He played soccer last night at Lafayette and I caught myself just trying to drink that in. I can't speak for Laura, but I feel time moving and I'm probably kind of worried about what life will be like in this house when his room is empty too and there are no soccer games to attend.

So I guess my advice is try not to get too shook up by her leaving. I honestly don't think that's the hard part of your kids growing up. I'm beginning to suspect the harder part is when they start in the real world. (I'm likely going to have to go to Fayetteville soon to help her get the last of her stuff to Nashville, and for some reason, I think pulling away from there four-plus years after dropping her off is going to be kind of emotional). When she's in college, you'll talk a lot and I presume you'll be able to go see her.

And enjoy the extra time with your younger daughter. I remember Caroline would hang out with us more in those two years. Carson came home from his game last night, sat down in the living room and talked and talked. His team had played well and he was excited. He and I watch more NBA now than we ever have before. I love that, not because I care who wins Celtics-Heat but because I enjoy his company and I sense that he enjoys mine. I know I will miss that terribly when he's not coming down to discuss the Thunder's last outing and debate who is going to the better player -- Jalen Williams or Josh Giddey.

Time flies. I always think about this older couple I used to see in Mobile back in the early 2000s. I'd take the girls on a walk in a double stroller. Campbell was probably 3-4 and Caroline was 1-2. I'd cross Dauphin and walk over into Ashland Place. There was a Methodist church there and sometimes we'd go to the playground, but usually, I just took them for a long walk. I always saw that couple and they'd always come over and coo at the girls and tell me how beautiful they were and all of that. One of them would always say something along the lines of, "Enjoy these days. They go fast." Back then, I didn't think about that. I was focused on work, on getting them fed and to bed on time and all of that stuff. We all do it.

But I wish I could go back to that moment. I wouldn't rush back to work on that Auburn basketball notebook or whatever. Instead, I'd like to think I'd find a way to slow it down and enjoy it for how precious it was. For that couple was right. It went really fast. It just kept speeding up. I suspect you can relate. Good luck with the move-in and the emotions. I hope she has a wonderful college experience.