The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 236
First, a note: This is the final edition of The Mailbag sponsored by Whitney McNutt. Whitney is fantastic and I hope this partnership has been as good for her as it has been for me and RebelGrove.com. I will always be appreciative of her faith in me and support for this site and MPW Digital.
I'm in discussions with another potential sponsor and I hope that comes to fruition in August. My plan is to take a mailbag break in July and hopefully resume in August as football fires up.
For now, however, it's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors: Edition 236.
I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…
From SaladThunder: What is the quality you admire the most in the person you dislike the most?
Resilience.
From North Tampa Rebel: What is your go-to order from these cuisines? Italian (non-pizza): Chinese:Japanese: Mexican:BBQ:Pizza:
Italian: Frutti di mare
Chinese: Kung Pao chicken
Japanese: Ramen (I love authentic ramen)
Mexican: Almost anything. I love street tacos and enchiladas. There's a place in Fayetteville that has fried octopus that is really good.
BBQ: Brisket
Pizza: Thin crust pepperoni and banana peppers or sausage and jalapeño
From celinareb: Money is not an option, what ten sporting events would you attend if you could only attend 10?
1. World Cup final
2. I'd take Carson to see Chelsea play a home game
3. Stanley Cup final
4. Indianapolis 500 (it looks cool)
5. Army-Navy football game
6. The Rose Bowl
7. Cubs opening day at Wrigley Field
8. NCAA Final Four
9. An Iowa home game
10. Bedlam
From Kylethehoss: What are the best shows to stream this summer?
I just finished The Diplomat. I also finished Ted Lasso and the latest Jack Ryan season. I liked The Night Agent. Mostly, I've watched documentaries.
From Champ87: Well….Tyler and yourself got me hooked on the Reign drinks. So, which is your favorite flavor? I like the rainbow sherbet and cherry limeade but all the others are good too.
I'm a Red Dragon guy. I also really like Cherry Limeade. Those are my go-tos.
From M.O.B. Rebel: Have you heard if Beard was able to pull Bob Donewald? What's your educated guess on staffers??
I've heard it's done, but they're released nothing. By my math, there's still one spot left, but I've heard different things. I don't really have any educated guesses at this point. Win Case is taking Stacy Holloway's assistant AD role, I'm told. I'm not sure, however, how that factors into the coach-counting.
From jchmcl09: Five of the first seven players chosen in the NBA Draft were either foreign or from Developmental Leagues. Twelve of the first forty-seven (25%) followed the same route.Most of the US collegians drafted were "one and dones" and I must admit that I had never heard of half of them.College Basketball is not getting the best players out of the US much less the international ones. When it does feature someone of superior skills, many are gone after one year leaving a minimal impact.Is the "bloom off the rose" for College Basketball's future?
Yes, the game has totally changed. The G League has had an impact. So has Overtime Elite, as horrific as it is. The G League is starting to get aggressive with its recruiting and offering more money than any NIL can afford. There were guys in this past cycle who I think should have stayed but they left after one year.
The sport is still fun and there are plenty of good players, but for guys with first-round talent, there are just so many options now that didn't exist previously.
From wamfom: You are an “AD” at a random P5 college. Your total NIL Warchest is let’s say $10mm every year. How do you allocate that to your big 3 sports in order to compete for championships. You can’t punt on any sport of the big 3. When I say big 3, I obviously mean football, basketball, and baseball.Is $10mm possible? If you go 70/20/10%, what sports suffer?
Ten million probably won't let you compete for championships, at least not realistically. It would depend where I was, but if I was at a place where I could get away with being a 7- or 8-win football program every year, I'd probably push a lot towards men's basketball. If not, I'd give as much as I could to football and let baseball languish. Schools are different. I don't think there is a one-size-fits-all approach.
From chattreb: I rarely watch the ESPN 30 for 30’s, but the recent one about Bill Walton I thought was quite good. Full disclosure, I grew up an NC State fan, so with the great teams that we had during the Walton era, I pulled against him. Now during the brief time that he was healthy in the NBA, I was amazed at how good he was in ALL aspects of the game. No one could throw the outlet pass, nor hit the back cutter like the him. Now, I know that this opens up a can of worms because health and availability are part of it, but would you agree that when Bill Walton was healthy that he was the greatest all around true center of all time?
I look forward to watching that. As for where he ranks, I never saw Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell and they were really amazing talents, apparently. I believe both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon are severely underrated. And honestly, we might be watching the greatest center right now in Nikola Jokic. Ranking players is fun, sure, but it's almost impossible.
From LandSharkRebTX: With schools/collectives paying players now with "NIL", do you think we'll see more schools forcing/encouraging their highly talented football players to play in the lower tier bowl games (Not NY6 Bowls)?
No, I don't think so. I think with the 12-game playoff coming into play, those games will become even more meaningless moving forward.
From hays3: Long time reader, first time writer. Really appreciate your stuff and look forward to it every week. Thanks for the great work and candor when desired/required. Two part question. 1A) What do you make of the lack of contract (as far as I can tell) for coach Yo to this point? I think you referenced it a few weeks ago in 10 Thoughts or the Mailbag but it seems to be very quiet. 1B) Would you consider WBB to be the 4th sport or lower in the pecking order. Thanks!
Thank you for the kind words.
1A. I just think Ole Miss has to make decisions and not breaking the bank for women's basketball is one of those decisions. Ole Miss simply can't be at the top of the pay structure in every sport.
1B. It's probably fourth, though I think softball could push that.
From robert90: Let's say the NCAA made transferring a mandatory one year sit out (with no exceptions) and no transferring within the same conference a rule. Would that slow down the craziness that college sports has become? I don't think an alumni/school is going to want to pay a kid to transfer and sit out. Also I don't think athletes want to sit out a whole year and miss playing. For example the LSU pitcher Skenes that transferred from Air Force. If he was forced to sit out a year, I don't think there is any way he transfers to LSU. He is not going to sit out his Junior draft year. Curious on your thoughts? Thanks.
Yes, that would slow it way down. Hell, it might "fix" it.
However, the pushback on that would be loud and forceful and I don't know that anyone has the stomach for that.
From um98rebl: I, for one, have enjoyed the moments you’ve shared about your family. Selfishly, I think because I can somewhat relate to your family dynamics. Meaning, I also have 2 daughters, both roughly 2 years apart. My oldest leaves for college this year. My question, is two-fold, what advice would you give, as a father to prepare myself? Secondly, what advice would you give as a husband to support a wife and a Dad to support your youngest daughter?
It's funny. This has been on my mind a lot lately, but for different reasons. When Campbell left for college, we still had two at home and they were so busy. Caroline had high school and studio dance and Carson had middle school and club soccer. That meant we sort of eased into a routine and it was really ok. I probably talked to Campbell more that semester than I would've had she still been in Oxford. She had a government class that I really helped her with. We would study together via Skype. There was football season, a coaching search, etc. I remember it flying by.
The only times I hated was when she was driving to or from there. But she'd get there and text in the family chat, "In Fay," and immediately, I was fine.
Laura handled that really well, too. Again, we talked to her a lot and it was obvious she was happy and thriving and having a wonderful experience, so we were more pleased for her than anything else. Caroline missed her sister, sure, but I think she enjoyed having more of the attention in the house. Your youngest will as well. My advice is just to operate as per normal.
We now have two out of the house. Campbell moves to Nashville soon (she stayed in Fayetteville for a bit after graduation, enjoying these last few weeks with her friends), and I catch myself walking into her room these days. When she pledged Chi Omega at Arkansas, she ran from the outdoor theatre in the middle of campus to the sorority house and the Chi Os had big cardboard owls cut out with their names on them to welcome them to their new sorority home. At Alabama, they run to the houses from Bryant-Denny. I'm not sure where they congregate to get their bids at Ole Miss, but you get the picture. It's chaos, tons of screaming girls and you need something just to identify everyone.
That yellow cardboard owl, of course, came home at the end of her freshman year and has hung on her bedroom door ever since. For some reason, when she was in college, I really didn't even notice it. Now, as she's about to start her professional life, the owl makes me really sentimental. It catches my eye as I walk past her room and into my office/studio. These days, I often stop, go into her room and say hi to the stuffed animals on her bed and just kind of look around. I never did that before.
Caroline has two years left at Arkansas. She has an internship with Arvest this summer, so she didn't come home. She also teaches at a dance studio up there, and the little girls she teaches love her, so like I was with Campbell when she was in college, I'm good. She calls almost every day and says hello. I know she's happy and she's thriving and that's all that matters.
It's just Carson at home now, and he's about to start his junior year at OHS. He played soccer last night at Lafayette and I caught myself just trying to drink that in. I can't speak for Laura, but I feel time moving and I'm probably kind of worried about what life will be like in this house when his room is empty too and there are no soccer games to attend.
So I guess my advice is try not to get too shook up by her leaving. I honestly don't think that's the hard part of your kids growing up. I'm beginning to suspect the harder part is when they start in the real world. (I'm likely going to have to go to Fayetteville soon to help her get the last of her stuff to Nashville, and for some reason, I think pulling away from there four-plus years after dropping her off is going to be kind of emotional). When she's in college, you'll talk a lot and I presume you'll be able to go see her.
And enjoy the extra time with your younger daughter. I remember Caroline would hang out with us more in those two years. Carson came home from his game last night, sat down in the living room and talked and talked. His team had played well and he was excited. He and I watch more NBA now than we ever have before. I love that, not because I care who wins Celtics-Heat but because I enjoy his company and I sense that he enjoys mine. I know I will miss that terribly when he's not coming down to discuss the Thunder's last outing and debate who is going to the better player -- Jalen Williams or Josh Giddey.
Time flies. I always think about this older couple I used to see in Mobile back in the early 2000s. I'd take the girls on a walk in a double stroller. Campbell was probably 3-4 and Caroline was 1-2. I'd cross Dauphin and walk over into Ashland Place. There was a Methodist church there and sometimes we'd go to the playground, but usually, I just took them for a long walk. I always saw that couple and they'd always come over and coo at the girls and tell me how beautiful they were and all of that. One of them would always say something along the lines of, "Enjoy these days. They go fast." Back then, I didn't think about that. I was focused on work, on getting them fed and to bed on time and all of that stuff. We all do it.
But I wish I could go back to that moment. I wouldn't rush back to work on that Auburn basketball notebook or whatever. Instead, I'd like to think I'd find a way to slow it down and enjoy it for how precious it was. For that couple was right. It went really fast. It just kept speeding up. I suspect you can relate. Good luck with the move-in and the emotions. I hope she has a wonderful college experience.
From jmeesha: Neal, if you could have a face to face conversation with Jesus, what would be three questions that you would want the answer to.
Wow. This must be make-Neal-cry day. First and foremost, I don't know that I'd be able to ask Him anything. I suspect I'd be so overwhelmed that I'd just thank Him for all of my blessings and for His grace.
If I had a question, it would be about how Heaven works. Obviously, it's beyond my comprehension on a human level, but would I be young? Would I be old? I kind of imagine my idea of Heaven and my mom's idea of Heaven, for example, are different. Sometimes, when the kids are all at home and we're just sitting around talking, I can't imagine anything getting better than that. Is that what it's like? It's the reason the scene at the end of Field of Dreams, as remarkably horrible as that movie was, always gets me. For Ray's dad, just getting to have a catch with his son was Heaven.
I'd ask about the baby we miscarried.
Mostly, though, I'd just be overwhelmed.
From hays3: If you could have gone on the Oceangate sub free of charge BEFORE the accident would you have done it? What about if you could go on Blue Origin or Virgin now at no charge?
No, I'm just not that much of a risk-taker. The idea of going that deep into the ocean would scare the hell out of me. So would getting on a rocket and blasting into space. I mean, I'm sure it's super cool but that's not me.