It's time for The Mailbag, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Colonel3491: Let’s pretend Ole Miss kept Matt Luke. In scenario 1, football gets played as scheduled and goes off without a hitch all fall. Given what’s happened with Covid, what’s attendance like with that combined with Luke apathy? In scenario 2, football gets played in the spring and ends in May. Is Luke here until at least 2022 regardless?

Believe it or not, I'd thought about this before I saw this question. Had Ole Miss kept Luke, attendance was going to be a major issue. Throw in COVID-19 and all the fears that might still be in play in September and I think attendance would be disastrous, especially early in the season and/or if things got off to a poor start. In scenario 2, I think Ole Miss would have had to make a fast change if Luke had started poorly. Otherwise, yes, they likely wouldn't have the time to make a change between a spring season and the fall season the would be right around the corner.

From NorthTampaRebel: If Gov. Cuomo was able to replace Biden on the ticket, how viable would he nationally compared to Biden?

I'm not a political expert, but Biden doesn't appear to be a candidate who can handle a national election. Cuomo, on the other hand, has been one of the public faces of this crisis. Depending on how it goes over the next couple of months, I could see him being a viable opponent for President Trump.

From Rogertheshrubber: I don't look at pod numbers so I was wondering...You have at least two countervailing forces: People have more time on their hands to listen but there is very little sports news that would create immediate interest/excitement. How healthy are your audience numbers these days? (I don't mind if you'd rather not answer).

We've held pretty steady. Video views are down, audio downloads/plays are generally the same. I mean, they've dropped a little here and there on the daily podcast. GPITS, on the other hand, has done really well. It's forcing us to be far more creative. Is April over yet?

From MarvMerchants: On what day of the quarantine do you think Rupert Holmes wrote the pina colada song (escape)?

That song stands the test of time, doesn't it? To answer your question, it was like 20 days in where he had to start writing lyrics, right? I'm sick of me already. I can't imagine how sick of me Laura and the kids must be. Even Gus is keeping his space. Rizzo likes me. He seems willing to ride it out, as long as I fill his bowl twice a day and scratch his head occasionally.

From jlittle67: Why doesn't Tim Duncan's name get thrown around as much as one of the all time greats in the NBA? His accolades are pretty much on par with Kobe's. Do you think it's because of the quiet demeanor he and his teams showed while they had a historic run that no one ever really talks about?

it's a great question. He averaged 19 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game during his career. He's a 15-time all-star, five-time champion, two-time MVP and much more on his resume. He and Karl Malone are the greatest power forwards in history. Duncan was simply dominant for a decade and a half, Yes, his resume is very similar to Kobe Bryant's. You're right; he was so quiet, so vanilla, so steady and part of the most nondescript dominant team in recent professional sports history. At times, he was overshadowed by David Robinson. At times, he shared acclaim with Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli and Kawhi Leonard. His coach, Gregg Popovich, also stole the spotlight. I just think he intentionally faded into the woodwork at times. He was a great, great player.

From DeuceMccluster22: 1. What was the first experience you personally witnessed that made u raise an eyebrow that Freeze may have a "darker" side than he potrayed? For me it was that night he argued w/ our fan and had to be restrained by his wife, aTm game 2013. 2. Why do coaches were full on suits off the bus to walk to the stadium just to change into slacks, a collar shirt, windbreaker, etc (or for Luke... a tarp). Why not just wear what u are going to coach in off the bus? 3. How does your wife feel about you and Jay G. always talking about hooking up w girls from the past on GPITS?

1. One day I might be comfortable going into some of it. I'm not there yet, at least not publicly. Everyone has skeletons. He cared way too much what people thought of him. 2. Great question. I've never understood it. They get decked out only to change clothes 10 minutes after they get off the bus. I guess it's a photo opportunity thing. 3. Laura doesn't listen to the podcast(s). She knows Jay is crazy. As for my past dalliances, it's not a secret. Everybody has a past, right?

From Grovin1551: Are Gus and Rizzo loving the walks and in tip top physical doggie condition, or would they trade it all for the solace of an empty house?

They've enjoyed the increased exercise, though the other day, at the end of a 75-minute walk, Gus looked back at me. His thought balloon would've read, "Hey, bald dude, enough, already. You need a beer. We need a water. This is ridiculous." I do think they miss some of the daily quiet time. Raising an entire family is draining for a Labrador retriever.

From nas5108: After another week of quarantine how is everybody in the McCready house handling it?

I think we're all generally OK. I mean, I'm fairly used to this. If Campbell gets to go back to Fayetteville in August, we won't see her again until Christmas. She's also very frustrated with the online teaching. She was on pace for a 4.0 before the shutdown. Caroline is antsy about her senior year. If the Chargers don't have a season, I'm going to need to move somewhere. The anger would be palpable. Carson has handled it well, but he misses his friends and sports -- both the ones on TV and the ones he plays. We do pretty well with giving each other space.

From nas5108: What are a few of your favorite dishes to cook? Have you enjoyed having more meals together with your family lately due to COVID?

I make a rigatoni and sausage the kids love. Laura is excellent at hamburgers and fajitas. I smoked a pork shoulder the kids turned into sandwiches and tacos. I made Campbell a chicken pesto pasta dish the other night she was pleased with. When I was a kid, my mom would do a steak on a cast iron skillet and then make a lemon butter sauce. It was one of my favorite things. I'm doing that one night this week for the sheer hell of it. Maybe they'll like it. If not, I'll eat all the steaks. Yes, we've had more family meals lately, though we're all still on different schedules to some degree.

From nas5108: Who are the top 3 current NBA players you enjoy watching the most?

1. Luka Doncic 2, Trae Young 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (I'm Thunder-biased)

From BrandonExile: Just how scared are Gus and Rizzo of Skip? He's ready when they are. Skip sees it as a Rocky vs. Clubber matchup, I believe. Also, are you at all concerned that I killed a snake in my den (for the second time in as many years) this week?

Rizzo isn't scared. He's ready to defend his master. Gus doesn't care unless Skip is going to threaten mealtime or challenge him to a tug-of-war match. No one loves food or tug-of-war more than Gus. As for the snake, thank you for telling me. Remember: It's not arson; it's simply snake breeding prevention. Enjoy your new home.

From Levi275: Who's the wisest person you know? Someone that you would go to for advice

From RebYell: What's your take on why Leach left Washington State? His contract had not expired, right?

He wanted to coach in the SEC. Plus, Starkville is much closer to Key West than it is to Pullman. I think it's that simple.

I’ll post my question to the board...just wanted to say excellent tremors 2 gif pic.twitter.com/ypBkzUMBzQ — Brent Moore (@gbrentmoore) April 6, 2020

Thank you. I try.

Not really a question more a suggestion. Can we have less serious pod maybe more drunken story telling and more ridiculousness the better. 2011 stories with a bucket of Pinot noir would be grand! — Captain Insano (@courtesyofcapt1) April 7, 2020

Yes. Starting this week, we're going to a more evening-oriented podcast.There's no reason to do sober, 8 a.m. podcasts during a pandemic. I'm approaching the point where I work out early, drink at lunch, take a nap and then drink the rest of the day away. Those are my creative hours.

What is the best way to potty train a toddler? This is my quarantine goal. The search for diapers is getting rough. — Kyle Wilson (@wilso033) April 6, 2020

When Campbell was little, she was terrified of Swiper the Fox. We bought a stuffed Swiper and put him on the bookcase in her room. If she wet herself, Swiper came down to the floor, terrifying young Campbell, as she had seen Swiper steal so much of Dora the Explorer's stuff. If she used the potty like a big girl, Swiper stayed on the bookcase. Within two days, she was potty-trained. You're welcome.

I’m a Vol fan in Columbus, OH. In the past month, I have listened to at least 100 of your shows. I know more about Nutt, Freeze, Tunsil,Lewis than any person shld.Would have been more but I could only find back to 2015. Does this make me a) sick, b) demented, c) all of the above? — 8-5? (@govolx) April 6, 2020

A. God bless you. B. You're the best C. Get help.

Late question on MLB’s outside-the-box plan to return quickly. Isn’t this a chance for MLB to be the only major sport giving us live TV content, thus regain some relevancy among the big 3, recapture lapsed fans, and mint new fans? I say do it even if it’s weird. Worth it. — D @ ñ (@danfmiller) April 7, 2020