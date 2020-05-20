It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: I thought The Last Dance was amazing!! What were your final thoughts on the last 2 episodes? How key to the Bulls championship run do you think Dennis Rodman was despite all of his crazy ways?

I thought it was amazing. I loved it. People forget how big of a rock star group the Bulls were in those times. I was also reminded just how good those Pacers and Jazz teams were. Reggie Miller was denied titles by Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Otherwise, his legacy is so very different. And Rodman was perfect for that team. He was a stopper and a rebounder who didn't need the ball. Phil Jackson was a perfect coach for him as well; he let him have the space he needed to play.

From nas5108: If you had to guess as of today with all the chaos COVID has caused in recruiting where do you think Kiffin’s first full recruiting class will finish? Is a top 15 finish at this point crazy to hope for?

It's too early to answer that. I'd think top-15 is a tall ask right now, though.

From MarvMerchants: Have you started/completed any at-home projects or renovations since the quarantine?

No, I've been pretty busy working. I've actually done more reporting and writing than I typically would in a spring and my podcast load has increased. This hasn't changed my life much. I don't have a social life in Oxford. I haven't had one in 4-5 years. I don't go out here. I'm really low-profile. The mask thing hasn't bothered me; I'm better looking with my face covered up. I have wrapped a resistance band around a river birch and done more Peloton strength workouts in lieu of the gym. I'm a boring guy. Look, I want this to end. My kids need it to end. I worry about business owners. I want sports back, but I haven't had some abundance of free time due to the pandemic. I haven't had time to pick up some hobby.

From nas5108: How do you think Zach Evans will do at TCU? Is he far enough away from home for some of the bad influences around him to not be as impactful?

I can honestly say I haven't given that a thought. I wish the kid well. He did nothing wrong.

From nas5108: After MJ who else would comprise your 5 greatest NBA players of all time?

Excluding Jordan, I'd go: 1. Kobe Bryant 2. LeBron James 3. Magic Johnson 4. Larry Bird 5. Tim Duncan

From DeuceMccluster22: How and when did the word " fascinating" become such a staple of your podcasting vocabulary?

I do nine podcasts a week. I can't remember what I said on the last one. There's no telling what habits I've gotten into. There's no professional giving me feedback and here in recent weeks, I've done a lot of the podcasts by myself so it's more interview-styled. I clearly need to go back and listen and do a self-critique.

From WhatTheHell_IHL: As a very big Gonzaga fan along with being an Ole Miss fan, it hurt when Chase brought up Gonzaga when discussing the Power 5 break-off and you saying they'd become nothing again (can't remember the exact phrasing). Obviously you wouldn't be in those discussions, but in an educated opinion do you see Gonzaga having any shot of surviving if/when that break-off happens? Despite being a top program in CBB and better than most Power 5 programs, they don't have a chance to move to the Pac12 without a football program (despite what internet trolls say about "join a real conference" so not sure what they do could.

I think Gonzaga is in trouble in a few years. A Power-5 breakaway seems inevitable and I can't see it fitting in an expanded Pac-16. Things change.

From BlueMtnRebel: If you could get Houston Nutt as a guest on the podcast with nothing off-limits, would you agree to it? If so, what question would you most like to ask him and why?

Sure, I'd love to talk to Houston. I like Houston. Truly, I do. He doesn't like me and he viewed me as bad for the program, but he didn't try to act like he liked me. He wasn't fake about it. I knew coaches on that staff were told not to talk to me; they told me that. I did my job. I wouldn't have one specific question, but I'd love to have him on the podcast. He did an amazing job with that 2008 team. He just didn't recruit at a high level and it caught up with him. He didn't like me, but if I let that bother me, I'd lose my mind. Lots of people don't like me.

From Patrick C Timoney: You can change the trajectory of Ole Miss football by making one of the below scenarios happen. Which one will you choose?1.) Ole Miss signs Chris Jones to add him to Tunsil, Treadwell and Nkemdiche. 2.) Houston Nutt leaves after season one for Kansas. 3.) Tunsil and Lindsey Miller never get into their public altercation.

Let's go through them. 1. Ole Miss is a title contender with Jones on that defense. It was already good. He would've made it great, but my God, that would've poured gasoline on the Egg Bowl thing that was already spiraling out of control. 2. On the surface, probably best for everyone, but Houston was popular after that 2008 season and his departure would've been ugly for a lot of people in Oxford. 3. Hugh Freeze, if he's hones, would pick this one. My God, what a public relations nightmare that press release was. Everyone involved in that should have to pay some form of a penance. Goodness gracious.

From North Tampa Rebel: Better coaching career overall: Pete Carroll or Nick Saban?

Carroll. He won at the highest level. Saban failed at the highest level.

From Samminish: Uncle Neal: A 'liability' question, eventually .. .. As you said on GPITS, there's no wuhan-flu danger from throwing around a football .. .. Every expert said the bug was here the week after it got out in Wuhan (November) .. .. Weren't we horrified by the epidemic that engulfed the SEC last winter? Yeah, nobody saw it, either .. .. Even with CORRAL & PLUMLEE burying the ball in the turf with their incompletes .. .. The liability question >>> Since baseball prints a safety liability contract on the back of club-issued physical tickets, can't all sports do the same this fall? To decrease their liability? Perhaps an e-mail (liability-release) on game week to all those selected that week's game?? BE SAFE + KEEP WASHING!!

I imagine every sporting event and concert ticket will have COVID-19 language on it moving forward. Ours is a very litigious society.

Is CLK roaming either side line as head coach when the Rebs travel to Commieland USC in 2025?



Side now - Will CA be out of lockdown by then? — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) May 19, 2020

That would be his sixth season at Ole Miss, assuming a season happens this fall. That would mean he won big enough to stay at Ole Miss but elected not to leave. I mean, if you're betting and you're objective, you'd have to bet that no, he's not on the sidelines when the Rebels and Trojans meet in Los Angeles in 2025.

Hi Neal,I wanted to submit a question for your weekly Mailbag column, but I am not a subscriber with access to the message board. In addition, I do not have a Twitter feed.Q: You’ve shared your opinion on the media coverage of COVID-19 in recent columns and on the OxfordExxon Podcast. In terms of news coverage, which media outlets do you trust enough to turn to for coverage of COVID-19? Are there any media outlets that you avoid because you do not trust their reporting/perspective on news and public affairs? I know that you regularly read The Athletic for sports coverage. Is there a media outlet that you hold in high esteem for news coverage?I enjoy the OxfordExxon Podcast as well as your 10 Weekend Thoughts column and the Mailbag column.Thanks,Scott Blusiewicz

Hey Scott, you should subscribe. It's cheap, less than a lunch at Subway. I don't consume a ton of media. I read the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Daily Mail most every day, and I think I'm able to filter spin from reporting. I avoid CNN lately and I never consume the two extreme "cable" news channels. I just never go there. As you mentioned, I love The Athletic. It's simply fantastic. Thank you for the kind words. I hope to see you on RebelGrove.com.

Enjoyed the interviews last week. Wondering if you pay your guests? Pick up their bar tab when they come to oxford/ or you go to their city? Or just trade off by going on their pod/radio segment? — A.J. (@stlrebels) May 19, 2020

No, I don't pay them. A lot of them are colleagues and/or friends. I'm old. I've been doing this a long time. Sometimes, it's a trade-off. I'll do their shows and they do mine.

From Fabius: Neal, could you delineate one last time the persons who "deserve blame" for the NCAA football probation? Maybe list in order and give a thumbnail on each. The Bjork bashing in the wake of Brennon Chapman''s interview ignores, IMO, such facts as Dan Jones and his Lyceum underlings calling the shots re whether to cooperate.Feel free to mention Freeze's culpability, which I think should top the list. And for all of my good feelings toward St. Barney, wasn't he pretty negligent himself?

I don't know. I've pretty much exhausted my opinions and coverage on the topic. I haven't listened to the interview with Brennon. I have corresponded with him a bit and I like Brennon a lot, but we haven't really gone in-depth on that topic. To answer your question, I'd need to listen to his interview, and I just haven't done that yet. I think many people made mistakes, from Freeze to Farrar to Jones to Vitter to boosters to Bjork and on and on.

From Ignatius9: From your youthful days at Neal Fuller's house, which did you like best? The Hitchhiker or Cat People?

I'm not sure what this says about me, but I've never heard of either program. Is that bad?

From TX via TN Rebel: If you had decided right when Covid hit to start a new hobby and go at it to the max, what would it have been? (Please refrain answering with exercise bc that's already a big hobby of yours.)

I don't know. I'm a really boring guy. I've been really busy during the pandemic, busier than I usually am. The easy answer is golf, but I have no interest at this point in my life in picking up golf. It's expensive and you have to join a club and all that, so nah. I can't think of anything.

From Levi275: What could the MLB do to better market its star players and to build excitement for young fans? Any other things you think the MLB could do to build their brand towards a younger audience?

They need to mic up every young star when and if they play games without fans. Let kids hear them and get to know them. They've got to take the emphasis away from tradition and let the young players have fun.

From Rogertheshrubber: What are your 4 favorite home team uniforms in MLB? This is regardless of your personal opinion of the team. For example, I loathe the Yankees but love the pinstripes.