It's time for The Mailbag, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: How do you think Kiffin and company will change their strategy on transfers and recruiting in general moving forward after the recent incidents with Jones and Lovett?

I doubt it changes anything, other than making sure they do it 100 percent by the book, especially if it involves a Mississippi State player or a kid with ties to that program of any sort.

From nas5108: Do you think in MLB the owners and the MLBPA will finally agree to a deal to return to play in the next Month or so? Seems like they are quickly running out of time to actually make a shortened season work.

Surely, right? It feels like there's progress, albeit slow. I still don't understand why they're ruling out games with fans. That makes no sense to me right now. If they're going play in early July, the clock is ticking really, really loud right now.

From nas5108: If the O/U was put at 6.5 4 star players in the 2020 recruiting class what would you go with and why?

I'd go under. I just think they will run out of time. Losing the spring and summer, in my opinion, is a real obstacle.

From MarvMerchants: Has your general outlook on “what’s important” changed in the last month or so considering everything going on in our country?Related, does it make you want sports more, or does it make you wonder how “necessary” sports are in the grand scheme of things?

I don't know. I think I've always been pretty level-headed on what's important and what isn't. Does it make me want sports more? I've been kind of shocked at how quickly I've almost forgotten about sports. Every once in a while, I'll have a longing for them, but it's rare. I've gotten used to life without them. I need sports from a career standpoint; make no mistake. I'm very aware of that, so I'm cheering for sports to return. However, I sense I'll watch less sports than I used to moving forward. Are they necessary? Yes, I think sports provide an outlet for many people, I think they help with mental health and I think they're a source of happiness.

From Colonel3491: You reported that one of if not the main reason for Ole Miss not accepting the MSU transfers was they were scared of losing the 8 million in escrow from the SEC. But you also said neither Sankey or the SEC was involved. If so, what did we do or suspect was going to happen if we did take the transfers?

I don't know what Ole Miss did. I just think it was apparent to people at Ole Miss that there was a potential issue that could have led to issues. Right now, Ole Miss has to be careful. That's the bottom line. Sankey was not involved. Ole Miss made the decision on its own.

From OrangeBeachReb: Does Lane not like living in Oxford?

I haven't talked to Lane Kiffin about his feelings for living in Oxford, so I have no idea. He hasn't been here, to my knowledge, since March. He doesn't own a home here. How could he possibly know at this point if he likes living here or not? Some of the Oxford locals are very used to having hands-on access to their coaches. Hugh Freeze was a regular at the golf club. So was Matt Luke. Houston Nutt had his share of Oxford buddies. Kiffin isn't going to be that way, and I think that has some locals worried. Frankly, I suspect, it's hurt some feelings. But I don't know the answer to your question. I've heard he doesn't like being hounded when he's out, but again, I don't think he's been out and about all that much. In the end, does it matter? Do we really think Nick Saban loves Tuscaloosa? Does Mike Norvell (or anyone) love Tallahassee? Kiffin is paid to win games and recruit players. If he does that, his experiences in Oxford will be positive. If he doesn't, he'll detest the place and won't be here long. That's reality in modern college coaching.

From larryjoe1979: What do you think was in the unopened box in Castaway?

From minreb: When might we get a review - rank of the top 24 FB seniors in Ms.and where they may land in 2021?

I asked Zach Berry on this one. He said there aren't 24 football seniors in Mississippi worth ranking. He said it's a down year in the state. He did, however, get to work on a story about the top 8-10 seniors in Mississippi. I'll publish that today.

From Ignatius9: Do you think Steve Robertson is a sociopath? Seriously. How can a person be so mentally invested that he feels vindicated when kids aren’t allowed to go to college where they will be happier. These are kids lives, not his. It baffles me.

I don't know Steve Robertson on any personal level. I do believe he's obsessed and I believe he's a rabid fan doing work for a network that promotes fandom in their publishers. My guess is he's one of those people who care more about the school he cheers for than he does any individuals. Not to defend him, but I have found that to be fairly common in this little corner of media. I can't stand it, but it's there. He just strikes me as more obsessed than most.

From BlackRebel77: Based on the media's preseason coverage, you would think Plumlee was an absolute lock to be the OM qb.My first question is, presuming Plumlee isn't the quarterback, what do you think the media reaction will be? My second question is what odds would you give on Plumlee vs. the field?

I think media would be stunned if Plumlee were not the quarterback this season. The national media has taken quite a shine to him. As for odds, there's no way to know. I've never seen Plumlee or Corral or Tisdale or Dent or anyone else on the Ole Miss roster take a practice snap in Kiffin and Jeff Lebby's offense. There's simply no way to have an educated opinion on the matter.

From DeuceMccluster22: So you think the powers that be really told Leach the whole chummy act w Kiffin isn't going to cut it w/ them? ( based on a comment u made on a Mondays pod)

Yes, I do.

From nas5108: Who were your favorite offensive and defensive players in the NFL when you were growing up?

As a kid living in Ruston, La., I was a big Bert Jones fan when I was a little boy. I loved the Houston Oilers for a while and cheered for Dan Pastorini, Earl Campbell and, subsequently, Warren Moon. I became a John Elway fan in my teenage years. On defense, I was a fan of Mike Singletary, Ronnie Lott and Sam Mills. My favorite player as a kid, though, wasn't a superstar. I loved Gary Fencik of the Bears.

From Usp94: MLB owners and the MLBPA seem to be posturing to paint each other as the bad guy in public perception in case there is no season, in whatever format. If there’s no season, are there any current players who could bring the fans back the way Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa did after the strike? Those two guys were transcendent superstars and played in an era of juiced baseballs, juiced bats, and juiced players.

If there's no season, I truly fear for the future of the game. I think the odds of a strike and/or lockout in 2021 go way up, and the current labor agreement ends after 2021. The owners are taking a bath right now. They're not going to be spending a ton of money over the next couple of offseasons. Players are going to be desperate, but some powerful agents are pulling strings behind the scenes. To answer your question, no, if there's no season, there's nobody out there ready to save the game.

From WBurns42: A coworker and I had a big disagreement this week over Derek Jeter. My coworker is saying he’s the most overrated player of all time. I’m saying he was one of the games’ best at SS. Can you make the case either way?

I tend to agree with your co-worker but the numbers are on your side. Jeter accrued 96.3 oWAR over his 20 seasons, thanks to his durability, athleticism and consistently strong bat at a premium defensive position. That oWAR figure puts Jeter 20th all-time, but that ranking places him right behind Nap Lajoie, a second baseman whose career began in 1896. Jeter's 3,465 hits are the most ever by a shortstop, and sixth most of any player at any position. ... But his 260 career home runs are more than all but two Hall of Fame shortstops (Ernie Banks and Cal Ripken), and they blow away Honus Wagner's 101. A pretty comprehensive ranking of all-time shortstops by Yahoo ranked Jeter seventh all-time at the position.

From treywarr: now that players are back on campus, any idea on when a depth chart will be released? Also could you just talk about the qb room?

I don't anticipate a depth chart until the week of the Baylor game. Kiffin has literally said there is no depth chart. I have come to learn fans love depth charts, but if the coach says there isn't one, I take him at his word. He hasn't yet seen his players work in his system, which means I haven't either. I couldn't even take a semi-educated stab at a depth chart right now. As for his QB room, there's talent in there but there are tons of question marks. Can Plumlee throw well enough to be a true threat? Can Corral make better decisions and process defenses faster? What do we truly know about Tisdale and Dent? Would Kiffin play a true freshman in Year One? I have no idea.

From TX via TN Rebel: After having been thru one college search and getting ready to embark on another, what (in your opinion) is a fair tuition cost/year at state universities in the SEC? We all know the out of state tuition OM charges is obscene and totally misses the mark for the education received and value of the degree post-graduation.

I don't know. Obviously, it's different for everyone. Had Campbell chosen Auburn, the expense was going to be ridiculous, and barring some significant scholarship help, we likely just couldn't have done it. Arkansas' bordering state program made it an easy call for us when Campbell decided to leave the state. Caroline wants to look at Tennessee, and I know nothing about their scholarship programs. I can't imagine paying full out-of-state tuition to attend a state university, Ole Miss included.

Possible relocation sites for Baylor/OM ? — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) June 1, 2020

Monroe? Ruston? Seriously, I think the game will be played in Houston if it's played. I suppose a game in Waco or Oxford could happen, but if the game is played, my guess is they'll play it in Houston,

Did anyone else turn off the Sunday golf broadcast when they heard the announcer say “Neal has this putt for a 9 to win the hole”? 😂😂😂 — Steven McRoberts (@CoachMcRoberts) June 2, 2020

I wish I could've turned it off.

LSU is DBU

Ole Miss is WRU/OLU

Can we tag MSU as SnitchU? — The Loaf (@BlackmanHair) June 1, 2020

Sure, I think that's appropriate.

Do you think there is enough depth on the defense to continue taking steps forward like mclyntrye had it going? Is Kiffin calling the offensive plays or is it Lebby? — Crawford Peay (@CpeayPeay) June 1, 2020

If I were an Ole Miss fan, I'd worry about defensive line depth. As for play-calling, I'd have to think Kiffin will handle that.

How do I get good courtside seats for the Ole Miss/Dayton game? They're playing in my hometown so I want to see them play! — MurfDaSmurfDatSurfs (@murfsurfmurph) June 1, 2020

I guess you need to hit up some Dayton boosters. I don't know any.

How many football players have return for "voluntary" workouts 😉 — Welcome2myworld (@Enterifudare) June 1, 2020