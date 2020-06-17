RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 90

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: Did you watch the McGwire/Sosa 30 for 30 and if so what were your thoughts?

I got bored with it. I didn't think it was particularly well-done at all. I had high hopes going in, but I couldn't even finish it.

From nas5108: What is Kyrie Irving trying to do in the NBA? He isn’t even going to be playing and he is creating a lot of noise and having other players contemplating not playing when the NBA is scheduled to resume. If they wind up not playing after pretty much agreeing to it and announcing to fans when they would be returning that would seem to be a horrific look at least the optics would be.

Kyrie is a different cat, but I do think his heart is in the right place. I think he's wrong, and ultimately, I think the NBA will play, but I think he's honest when he says he's concerned the games will take the focus away from a cause that is very important to him. I agree with you that it would be a very bad look to not play for non-COVID reasons, but I don't think that will happen.

From nas5108: Do you think the MLB players strike in 2022 or possibly even 2021 after what is looking like will be a 50 or so game season this year then the playoffs?

I'll tell you right now the 2022 season is in jeopardy. The 2021 season will likely be a necessity for both sides for monetary reasons, and I'll be fascinated to see how fans react. The sport is in deep trouble.

From Levi275: Could you dunk at your athletic apex? Now that you’re on the peloton and lifting at the Y, do you believe you’re headed for a second athletic apex (similar to Tom Brady)?

No, I could never dunk. In some ways, I'm in better shape now than I was then. However, I don't know that I've ever been "athletic."

From North Tampa Rebel: Is mike Gundy the OSU Coach in September?

Yes. They can't afford to fire him. Further, based on the way that was handled, I don't think the school wants to fire him.

From TX via TN Rebel: You continue to assert that players have all the leverage but I'm not so sure I agree with you... please evaluate the other side of your argument... at what cost of consequence do the player's actions mitigate their actual leverage? If they boycott and athletic departments around the country start to go bust, the whole system dies and with it the opportunities of thousands of athletes. Both men and women of all races, skin tones, and religious beliefs will have their athletic dreams crushed and will likely see their athletic careers come to a close. However, athletic departments will be able to rebuild with different athletes in the future whereas the ones who sat out gained nothing but possible notoriety. The product on the field may be inferior at first but all will return to normal over time. And if schools choose to simply stay away from athletics due to the financial hardships endured by the boycott, it's the kids who continue to lose out moving forward.

That's why I've said it all depends on how they use leverage. I've written that and I've said as much on multiple platforms. If they use the leverage for NLI rights and more transfer freedoms, I think they'll get their desires. If they use it for freedom of expression, I think that will be allowed -- and in many cases, applauded. However, you're right. If they boycott games and things like that, it could get ugly fast. It's a volatile time, however, and I think all possibilities are on the table today.

From larryjoe1979: Neal, at what point do we say enough is enough, can we finally admit...The Sopranos is an overrated show. The gangster scenes are good, the premise is interesting but after the four time of hearing Camilla whine and AJ faint for little to no reason, you realize that you jus want to see a snitch get shot. Let’s just all admit and maybe we can all heal as a people

Take my man card. I've never watched The Sopranos. So I'm with you. Sure, it's overrated. Why not?

From Fat Cat Rebel: What’s your position on BLM revenge porn?

As a general rule, I think all revenge porn is a very bad idea.

From Hereismybroomstick: In these OM automatically has a 10 point advantage before every game right?

With Ole Miss scheduled to open the season in Houston against Baylor, I figured why not use our powder blue and recreate the Oilers look to takeover H-Town. pic.twitter.com/YmkA2SWkiB — Woodford (@OldRowWoodford) June 14, 2020

Those are the uniforms I've been advocating for a while. Those all-whites are sweet, as are the powder blue with white pants. I'm less excited for the other variations.

From nas5108: Look into your crystal ball...In 25 years what do you think the most popular sport in the US will be and why?

It's probably still football but by the narrowest of margins. Young people are moving away from playing the sport. That's undeniable. In 25 years, I suspect, there will be a lot of sports sharing similar market shares.

From drdan321: With baseball killing itself, are we going to see another sport take its place? I don’t think it will happen immediately, but it feels like something else will gain a lot more fans from this whole debacle.

The easy answer is soccer, but I'm not sure that's accurate. Right now, baseball is third, so I think hockey or soccer could move into third.

From train21reb: After reading 10WT about the potential power of college athletes it made me wonder: could the Ole Miss athletes get the confederate statue moved? Could all MS athletes get the flagged changed?

Yes, they have the type of clout that could move both of those needles. There would be vocal pushback, however, and that's the noise that scares universities. We're headed in that direction, whether it be in Mississippi or elsewhere. That day is coming.

Is it time to change the Rebel mascot and rescue/refurbish the connotation of the term, "Ole Miss?" — The Mississippi Flood (@OMFlood) June 16, 2020

My answer to this is always the same. That's a topic for Ole Miss people and/or those who love the university passionately. I don't qualify. My guess is those moves would be wildly unpopular with most fans and alumni, but I don't know that. It's my opinion, based on nothing at all, that the school would move away from Rebels before it even considered not using Ole Miss.

From johnnyk71: Has OM recruiting lost all the momentum produced by the hiring of Kiffin, given the Covid-induced restrictions? Do you predict something of a bump in momentum when games start being televised and he becomes more visible again? Would also like @Zach Berry ‘s take on that.

Sure. It's hard to get momentum in a time like this when kids can't visit, can't see you play, don't know what you're about, etc. All of that changes when you start playing games.

Why is Rob Manfred the worst? — Trey Warrington (@trey_warr) June 16, 2020

He's gutless. He has no soul. He refuses to do what's best for the game. He refuses to take a stand. It's painful to watch.

From WBurns42: We’re almost 4 months away from the election. Care to give your prediction?