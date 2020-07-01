RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 92

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 92. I asked for your questions on RebelGrove.com and Twitter. You delivered. So here we go.

From nas5108: As of now if football season happens what do you think will be the percentage of capacity for most college football stadiums?

I'm not particularly positive today. Best-case is 50 percent. Some stadiums will be 25 percent capacity. As of this very moment, I anticipate hearing a lot of talk of waiting until the spring to play the season. As of this moment, fear is winning the day.

From nas5108: What is your favorite meal or dish that your wife makes?

A couple come to mind. One is she makes grilled pork chops with spinach, cheese grits and black-eyed pea salsa. It's incredible. The other, and this might be my favorite, is a broccolini and burrata dish with white beans. Throw some grilled shrimp on that and a few drops of chili oil and it would be even better. She will make this and some grilled bread and it pairs perfectly with a pinot noir on a quiet evening.

From nas5108: In the next few offseasons do you think the Mavericks will add a 3rd star type player to pair with Luka and Kristaps Porzingis?

I'm sure they'll try, but free agents have been hesitant to sign with the Mavericks.

From Wcraig55: If I'm reading things right, it seems that the new flag must contain the words, "In God We Trust." I'd love to hear Lauren Stennis' view on this and if she would be willing to change her design to incorporate this? Thanks for what ya'll do.

I'll try to get her on a podcast, but I think she's taking a lower profile. I think the Hospitality Flag would be perfect, and I'm not crazy about flags with seals and mottos and superfluous words used as bargaining chips, but anything is better than what has been flying.

From OrangeBeachReb: Do you think the NCAA and/or SEC will address the GA State flag that is almost identical to the flag of the Confederate States? Will they wait to see if there is vocal condemnation or “get out in front” of it? Are you hearing anything at all about it?

Do I think they will? No. I've heard nothing about it. Unless organizations get vocal about it, I think you'll see typical SEC/NCAA hypocrisy.

From DeuceMccluster22: You were very vocal on twitter about leaving Bo in during the Peachbowl, which for the record I agree w/ you, but lately as you have stressed the importance of Romaro to the program... do you feel pulling Romaro in the music City bowl and allowing Eli to come in and make almost a comeback win effort undermined Romaros contributions/ legacy?It was a natural feeling for an Ole Miss fan despite much respect that may not have been properly shown to Romaro to say ok now Elis our man w/out really taking the time to acknowledge what Romaro did bc everyone was so excited for Eli as "the man"

I think Romaro (and Deuce) were ready to come out of that game. They'd had a huge Egg Bowl win at home. It was cold in Nashville and they clearly weren't that dialed in. Plus, it was time to turn the page to Manning. With Bo, there was no one to turn to and benching him for the sake of benching him would have been an insult.

From Ignatius9: Why, in your opinion, isn't Moses Malone mentioned more often when people talk about some of the greatest players of all time? From what I remember, he was a dominant rebounder and scored a lot. I thought he was one of the best in the 80's.

He was a great player. He was often overshadowed on his own team, however, by Julius Erving, so that likely had a lot to do with him being generally overlooked. He was a three-time MVP and a 12-time All-Star. He was an incredible player.

From Colonel3491: Do you think there’s a middle ground between the “fear mongering media” and Dr. Mike’s reports when it comes to Covid news?

I know people are salty about this, but I have several medical friends who have reached out to me to praise Dr. Mike's reports. One was skeptical at the beginning and he now swears by him. If you ask me to choose, based on accuracy, between Dr. Mike and CNN, for example, I know which way I'm going without a moment's hesitation.

From TheJewel: When do you plan on marching in a protest in oxford, as per your tweet to Professor Twitty? Will you wear a mask during said protest, as is usually required by protest organizers?

More salt. I'm glad my vacation is coming. Sure, if we're protesting the Confederate statue and nothing else, I'm in. Will I wear a mask? Is the march indoors? If it's indoors, sure, I'll wear a mask. If it's outdoors, I don't really see the point in a mask. I'm not wearing a mask outdoors to run or walk my dogs or go to the beach but I wear one at Kroger or LBs or Sneed's Ace Hardware. I'm a common sense realist.

From djbradfo: When do you think Covid will no longer dominate the news cycle?

November 4.

From Raylon: Are there any "name brand" sports media who is not liberal?

I don't know every person's political leanings, but the overwhelming majority of major media figures in sports (or anything) are very liberal.

From Colonel3491: Who are the sports writers that you say want to cancel the season?

Well, Dennis Dodd quoted a statistician who said 5-7 players will die if there's a college football season. If you don't think that's fear mongering designed to kill a football season, I don't know what you think it is. Dan Wolken wrote something similar about college linemen. Michael Lee of The Athletic has been very negative about the NBA convening in Orlando. Jane McManus has been very outspoken. There are multiple baseball writers who advocate canceling the season,. Look, I have no issue with anyone's opinions, but let's not pretend there's not a segment of the sports media that has an agenda that includes canceling damn near everything.

From Reb in SA: Two questions. Going off your American history discussion, why is Benjamin Franklin seemingly falling through the cracks as a founding father? He advocated colonial unity, he was a genius inventor, and his influence in getting the French on our side possibly saved the revolution. Is it just because he was never president?And, why is the current media so determined to influence? Is that being taught now, is it an easily play for attention, or is it something else?

I think it's just because we are so presidentially-focused. I also wonder if his very odd marriage makes it difficult to truly idealize him. As for why current media seem so determined to influence, I think it's a shift in the role media believe it plays moving forward. Look, Trump made the media Public Enemy No. 1, and the media have returned the favor. It's nasty. It's a bad look for both parties.

From davidwil: Hey Neal, thank you for your outstanding reporting and coverage of all of the content we get at Rebel Grove.I live here in Charlotte and was excited to see that we have a home and home with the Charlotte 49ers . Will the 2026 game be played at Bank of America stadium instead of Jerry Richardson stadium ? ( Jerry Richardson stadium only has 15k capacity). BTW the owner of the Panthers is quietly campaigning for a new stadium for the Panthers which would be cool if there was a new park to see the game?

I haven't heard. That's a good question. There's probably no definite answer yet. Thank you for the kind words.

From celinareb: With the possibility of their being no new TV shows to air this fall due to COVID, do you think College and NFL will fill some of those time slots.Instead of a rerun, show the Akron-Toledo game on ABC.

If there is football this fall, it will get lots of prime-time slots. if there's no college football this fall, the NFL will move three games a week to Saturday.

In your opinion who is the starter at QB in lane’s system and why — John Mark Roberts (@olemiss902) June 29, 2020

I'm going to stay consistent here. I don't know what Kiffin wants to do at quarterback and he's consistently said he wants to see the guys operate his system. If he doesn't know, there's no way I could.

I have a friend who’s trying to pick an SEC team to bandwagon for. I told him NOT to choose Ole Miss because I care about his sanity, but he doesn’t wanna be basic and pick Alabama, LSU, or Georgia. Who’s a good SEC team to bandwagon for if you don’t have a dog in the hunt? — Cole Woods (@Colemiss22) June 29, 2020

I mean, Kentucky would be kind of fun. They're solid. They're well-coached. Some of their uniforms are cool. In football, they're an underdog. South Carolina might be fun. The atmosphere at Williams-Brice is good. I don't know. It's a weird league.

Since this will presumably be a throwaway year l, do you think 8 man will be considered in football to limit amount of players on field at one time? — DSU_REB (@dsu_reb) June 30, 2020

No. I don't think they'll do anything to fundamentally impact the integrity of the sport. That would be cool, though.

Any truth to the home and home rumors with SMU? Or did the Charlotte announcement just take the wind out of that... — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) June 30, 2020

I haven't heard that, but it makes sense. Dallas is a huge alumni base and I'd think they'd love to play a game there.

From Swayze_Brown: Mailbag question: What are the odds that a lot of CFB programs have every player contract covid before the season even starts? Would that be a good thing ?? Or have we canceled heard immunity now?

That's too dangerous from a liability standpoint. Herd mentality no longer fits the media agenda. That goalpost has moved.

From Anonymous (via email): I am a politically conservative guy, but I am also pretty “live and let live.” If someone prefers to be called “Native American” to being called an “American Indian,” I do what they say. If one prefers “African American” to “Black” then I oblige. My only hang up in this regard is one Mr. Anthony Chase Parham. I can only refer to him as “Neal’s Cockeyed Lieutenant,” or “Chance the Yapper.” I could watch Jay make up nicknames for Chase all day. If I am honest, I think he should be introduced by all these names even if takes three minutes like Apollo Creed.Which brings me to my question... as we go through this national awakening am I setting up to be on the wrong side of history in 25 years? Will my children think “Dad loved us but he was an anti-cockite (or a yapperist?)” Do I run the risk of being called out as prejudiced by Forrest Whitaker? Or can I continue to use Jay’s nicknames with a clear conscience?Your Anonymous Friend.

This is a fascinating question, one I'll ponder on the beach. I. think, for now, you're safe relying on Jay's penchant for nicknames.

From RebCJ: Where does “cancel culture” and “wokeness” take us? What does society look like when people become fed up?

I think cancel culture is dangerous. It makes people clam up and ends dialogue. I find it to be quite sad.

From BlueMtnRebel: Where do think Ole Miss football would be right now had the FOIA not been acquired and Hugh Freeze was still head coach? I realize a lot has happened since then and that’s a lot to unravel. Just curious as to what you think the state of the football program would be currently with him staying.

I wonder whether Freeze could have held his ego, which was massive at that time, in check. I wonder if his paranoia, which had become an issue, could have been calmed. He did a hell of a job for a few years, but there was fraying on the edges that went beyond the NCAA investigation.

From CityRebel: Why does the MS seal have 11 stars and 11 stripes? I’ve searched the internet and can’t find it. Lots of explanations of other things and very clear definition of how the stars and stripes are to be sized and located but nothing on why the number 11 is significant. This world has me paranoid, and I am curious/worried about what the significance of this number is.

It's the seal's way of protesting the lack of a depth chart. The depth chart has 11 spots on offense and 11 spots on defense -- except, wait. Lately, depth charts have more than 11 spots and include lots of "ORs." Now I'm paranoid.

From Levi275: What do you make of Under Armour backing out of deals with UCLA & Cal?

Under Armour was losing money hand over fist on bad deals and it's trying to escape those obligations. That's what I believe, anyway.

From Rebel-97: Is there a possibility the Dead Period will never end before signing day? If that happens, how will Lane salvage this recruiting season?