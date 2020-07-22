RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 94

It't time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: What 3 presidents in US History would you like to be able to go to dinner with?

George Washington -- I've read so much. Fascinating human Franklin Delano Roosevelt: Three terms, crazy marriage, Hitler, etc. Ronald Reagan: Hollywood actor, broadcaster, governor, president, nearly assassinated, wife was insane, etc.

From nas5108: With some renewed optimism do you think we get in a 10 game conference only schedule or what is your prediction as of now for this football season?

I don't see a 10-game season as of today. I think best case is likely nine games (eight SEC, one against ACC or Big 12, maybe Baylor), starting in mid-September. But it's still a dash early to truly know.

From OrangeBeachReb: Would you go out more if you lived in a same size town but didn’t run a fan site? Is the thought of being noticed and not knowing if the person is a fan or a hater something you dread? How often, monthly, are you approached with a “Hey Neal!” or a gesture like thumbs up / knowing not, when you’re out?

I'm kind of a homebody. I think I always have been. I didn't go to the prom. I also came home after my high school graduation to watch an NBA playoff game. I've always been this way to a degree. The late spring and summer of 2016 wasn't fun, and subsequently, we've had some incidents (one guy waited for me to go to the restroom to tell my wife I'm a certain body orifice, for example; I mean, who does that?) that are just weird. I'm not recognized often, though. I'm not a big deal. I just think it's in my best interest to keep a low profile here, so that's what I do.

From lpruittms: Give me your go to meal that you make at home that is not driven by health concerns or calorie countingEdited to add: This is a meal that you would cook for the family Just trying different things during these COVID days

I love brisket, and I'm pretty good at it. I know it's horrible for you, but man, I love it. Brisket, baked beans, roasted potatoes, pickles... hard to beat that.

From Marty McReb: 1: When sports do finally come back (like all the sports, a normal year of sports), what is the first sporting event you would attend? Outside of covering an Ole Miss game obviously. 2: You talk a lot about the Common Sense party, have you ever read or listened to anything by Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, or any members of the "Intellectual Darkweb"? If not, you should look them up. 3: What is the dumbest way you've been injured?

1. Carson wants to go see the Bears in Nashville, so I'll try to make that happen. For me, I love Wrigley. I love the vibe. It's my happy place. I can go alone and be perfectly happy. 2. I do listen to Shapiro some. I'll have to look Peterson up. 3. I'm sure I'm forgetting something, but I can't really think of it. Wait, in the third grade, I was walking out to the playground before school and I guess I wasn't paying attention. Vernon Daniels was swinging a baseball bat and it hit me right in the jaw. Luckily, nothing was broken. I don't guess Vernon grew up to be a major leaguer.

From Levi275: Is it certain that so long as the SEC & ACC & Big Ten play their conference schedules that they’ll receive their conference network TV money? If so, is that a factor in determining fans at games?

If you play the games, you get the TV money. I don't think fans at the game plays a role in that whatsoever.

From Hannitized: You thoughts on what if the SEC flipped the football schedules...example: OM opening up w/State....Bamer vs AU game numero uno? Who doesn't want to see Vandy beat UT in September right? Thanks for all you & Chase do for me and this pathetic group of heathens.

You know, it's funny. I have seen a proposed schedule (supposedly) that has Ole Miss opening its season at home against Mississippi State. I'm sure there's nothing to it, but the person who sent it to me swore it was one of the options being looked at.

From Kylethehoss: How do you think previous coaches at ole miss and other sec schools would have faired during this pandemic? Also how well would we do with the pandemic 20 years ago with a lot less technology?

What would Houston Nutt have done during a pandemic? I'm at a loss trying to figure that out. I think Freeze would've gotten very frustrated. Luke and Co. would have a class-full of Mississippi kids committed by now.

From RebCJ: Is there a podcast series or topic you’ve wanted to try but never found the right time or opportunity?

I love history. I love what-ifs. If I had the time and capital, I'd be interested to talk to historians and others and do a series about what-ifs as they pertain to politics. What if Lincoln had not been assassinated? How would reconstruction have looked different? What if Kennedy had not been assassinated? How would Vietnam had been different? What if RFK had not been killed? Would he have won in 1968? What if Nixon hadn't been caught? What if Clinton had taken out bin Laden when he had the chance? What if Gore had beaten Bush? Would that have impacted America's reaction to 9-11? I'm weird.

From rebeldax: 1. How is the sous vide working out? I am debating about buying one after you talked about it and after watching some YouTube videos.2. Have you ever done the peloton treadmill runs (I know you said you did the outdoor ones)? Its my lunch routine now that I am quarantined at home.

1. I love the sous vide. Love it. Game-changer with beef, especially flank steak. Best pork chop I've ever had. I wasn't in love with the salmon. I like it better cooked slow on a plank on the grill. 2. No, I've not yet done a Peloton treadmill run. I've never had access to one.

From Ignatius9: This has been on my mind since watching Major League again last week.The scene: Jake Taylor stalked/followed Rene Russo back to her home with the bullpen cart after the game and he seduces her. Do you think she made him shower before hopping in the sack or did she throw caution to the wind and let him get all that dirt and smelly dried sweat on her sheets? I played catcher a lot growing up. I can only imagine what he smelled like and where. Everyone knows what I'm talking about. I don't know why I thought about this. Covid has me thinking too much.

Hahaha. I've wondered that so many times, which makes you and me insane. If he caught a game and then immediately got in the bullpen car to drive across Cleveland, he would have been rank by the time he got there. I would think he'd want to shower before hopping in bed, and you know there's no way she'd smell him as they embraced and think, "I can't wait another minute." They probably wasted a chance at a good shower scene there, if we're all being honest. I also caught a lot. After four hours with a protective cup and all the bending and moving and sliding in the dirt, your nether regions need a cleansing before you do anything, much less before you do anything resembling that.

From North Tampa Rebel: Has Rivals ever asked your advice on how to ramp up the Rivals State site? What kind of advice would you give them?

They've talked about the site to me. I think it's going to be a very difficult slog at this point, but I told them I'd help in any way I could.

From nas5108: If you had to do something else besides being a sports journalist/covering a school what would you want to do?

If I had a life do-over, I would've gone into law. I find it very interesting and I think I would have enjoyed it.

From DeuceMccluster22: Kim Basinger in Batman?Michelle Pfieffer in Batman Returns?Nicole Kidman in Batman Forever?Who would u most like to spend an evening with?

Wow, that's a tough call. I had to head down the Google images rabbit hole on this one, as I'm not sure I've seen any of those films. I've always been sort of partial to Nicole Kidman, but I believe I would have to choose Michelle Pfeiffer from Batman Returns in your hypothetical.

From HomewoodReb: Let's assume football games will be played with no fan attendance this Fall. You and Chase will have live HRG shows during each game, right?

Absolutely. If we are fortunate enough to have football, we will have pre-game shows, in-game shows and post-game shows.

From TX via TN Rebel: How much to have driveway drinks with @Neal McCready and @Chase Parham? We'd give some of the money to charity and some for your pockets. The RG'er would be responsible for bringing the alcohol too. Seems like a good revenue stream if you could vet the folks in advance and ensure proper social distancing. Our neighborhood Dads Driveway Drinks have become the most envied invite of the Covid season.

I certainly think we could make something along those lines work, yes.

From seminole817: Can you come up with an amusing, coherent sentence with the words optics, unparalleled, unprecedented, and uncertainty in it that describes how often those words are used? I tried to with this question but it sounded like Jerry Jones speak.

We are dealing with a decision that is unparalleled in American sports history, one that drips with uncertainty due to an unprecedented set of factors, but let's just be f'ing honest here and admit that we know we need to play the damn games and let little Dan Wolken throw a fit about the optics of it all. Best I can do.

From Raylon: What is the financial impact of canceled non conference games to the Big 10, the PAC 12 and the other schools involved? Do the non conference schools get paid since they did not initiate the cancellation? If the Bama vs BYU game is played does Bama also get a check from USC? This has a chance to really separate the SEC from these other conferences financially depending on how the contracts were written. How does it affect non Power 5s? I assume they get paid either way.

It's actually a net gain. The games aren't played, so those non-conference teams don't get paid. Since crowds are going to be limited or non-existent, Power-5 schools are better off just not playing those games. It's devastating for the non-Power-5s.

From coachnuke: Of course it couldn`t be done, but in regards to recruiting, I think it would be funny if a school, put out a tweet "Dropping our 6 choices for running backs. Please respect our decision". What do you think?

That school would immediately become my favorite. That would be hilarious. Even better would be something like "We are dropping our top 16" or something even more ridiculous.

From GulfCoastReb23: Do you think that all the recent players jumping in the portal that something may be coming with immediate eligibility being granted by the NCAA?

No, my guess is that's coincidental. They all think the portal is going to lead to tons of. new opportunities. It usually doesn't.

From MarvMerchants: Can we try an “around the horn” type show with you, Chase, and Zach? Subscribers can send in topics/questions, and Jeffrey can moderate.

That's a really cool idea. I'd likely need to invest in a better machine, if you will, to handle that much bandwidth, but it's a great idea and one we'll talk about. Thanks.

From Pants83: At first glance you may think this question is dumb, just as I did when I heard it, so let it sit for a minute. From a fundamental standpoint excluding legality, what’s the difference in steroids and contacts. Why can someone born with poor vision improve their flaw, while someone born with poor upper body strength not improve their’s?

As someone who is basically blind without glasses/contacts, it's hard for me to compare improving vision to improving strength with steroids. I guess my argument would be contacts aren't bad for you, while steroids have many negative side effects. Interesting thought, though. That's one I'll think about more.

From Hill Rebs: What are your thoughts on the new york times running an article on tucker carlson just to get his new home address out to the public? Seems like that would open up a can of worms that no one wants

Yeah, I've read about that a bit, and I wouldn't understand the Times' motivation for that. It seems it would open them up to litigation. There's a lot of animosity between the left-wing media and the right-wing media these days, so I can see how both sides are so defensive about this story.

From $WithARebelYell$: The football gods tell you that neither Corral or Plumlee will be the QB for the egg bowl. Who do you think it would be?Do you think Grant Tisdale has the arm strength for a Kiffin offense?