RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 95

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 95. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Hattiesreb32: Is there any scenario, considering the Sam Williams news, in while Charles Wiley returns to the team?

Sure, I suppose so, but I haven't heard anything along those lines. I doubt the two scenarios are related.

From drdan321: You have to name 4 cities for expansion teams in the MLB - 2 in the NL and 2 in the AL. Where are they and why?to make it harder: one city has to be on North American soil outside of the US. to make it double hard: give the name of the mascots of your new teams.

AL: Nashville Sounds, Mexico City Devils NL: Montreal Expos, Buffalo Bison

From DeuceMccluster22: Lets say this season, if played, a player of any program scores a touchdown... grabs a BLM shirt or flag from a fan in the student section or in general and proceeds to run around the endzone waving it... does the Officials have the guts to throw an excessive celebration penalty?

The official would have to call it, but the media would lambast the official and diefy the player in question.

From nas5108: Do you think Billy Napier regrets not taking one of the P5 gigs he probably could have gotten last coaching carousel?

Sure, he turned down money he will have a very difficult time replacing. He's likely stuck at ULL another year now and who knows what coaches' salaries will do moving forward?

From nas5108: Have you had a chance to take a closer look at the Texas Rangers powder blue uniforms? Overall thoughts?

Yes. I loved it. I really loved the cap as well. It's a really nice look.

From nas5108: How is everyone in the McCready house holding up? Things are slowly coming back but still crazy times due to COVID.

We are OK. Campbell returns to Fayetteville on Aug. 6, and she can't wait. The other two go back to school Aug. 10 and. they're excited. I'm praying everything holds.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

From North Tampa Rebel: how does this effect CFB?

It's a sobering wake-up call that it won't take much to sideline a team for a week or two. So far, that's all it is, but Monday was a sobering few hours for college football. The fall will not be easy.

From StanBReb: Thoughts on opening weekend for MLB. Any way the Rays pull through And win their division?

I'm just happy to have it back. Yes, the Rays are very good, a team that could go a long. way. I picked them to win the A.L. East.

From nas5108: With the latest baseball news do you think the NBA will actually finish their season since they are in a bubble?

Yes, to this point, there's no reason to think it won't work. The NBA bubble is a very sound strategy. Again, there are 900 million reasons for the NBA to finish the season.

From Lone Star Reb: How moronic is MLB for continuing to blackout games in some markets during COVID while simultaneously not allowing fans? Feel free to expand on MLB actions in general if you want.

I'll never understand MLB's blackout rules. They're ridiculous, COVID or not. How is north Mississippi in the Cincinnati market but not the Kansas City market, for example? Silly.

From RebCJ: Are the wings at Magic City really that good? Should we send some for an unboxing or does this require an onsite shoot?

From Kylethehoss: How and what would you try to teach a 4 year old who isn’t going back to preschool? He already knows how to count to 100, and the alphabet.Any advice?

I'd teach him how to read. I'd take advantage of the year and challenge him with online games and then arrange as many play dates as humanly possible. He needs to learn how to play with others. That's a huge part of his development at that age.

From randle4: Can daycares not be the test subject for schools reopening? They've been open for a while.

I guess that's not enough of a political topic. We can use first-graders as political footballs, but 3-year-olds are off limits. Who knew?

From MarvMerchants: Favorite peloton instructor to look at?Favorite peloton instructor regardless?Is there a ride you enjoyed so much that you go back to it every month or so?

Favorite ones to look at: Hannah Marie Corbin is gorgeous. Leanne Hainsby looks at me in a way that makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside. Kendall Toole is easy to look at as well. Favorite instructor regardless: Ben Alldis, Alex Toussaint, Denis Morton, Robin Arzon and Ally Love are my go-tos. If Ally Love does a 45-minute Tabata ride, I do it. I really enjoy Peloton. I'm thankful for mine.

From nas5108: I think what a lot of local governments around the Country are doing to kids is bordering on criminal with a lot of schools going to online only this coming semester or entire school year. What do you think the long term effects on kids will be not really being allowed to be kids?

I fear, if the scenario you painted plays out, a rash of teen drug overdoses and a rash of teen suicides. I can't even think long-term right now; I'm focused on the day-to-day. I check on mine, look in their eyes, listen to them closely, etc. They are anxious; there's no doubt about that.

From Pants83: It seems like Basketball is 90% of the revenue for the NCAA and Football is 90% of the revenue for the schools. Doesn’t this create a conflict of interest?

To a degree, yes, but not in a big way. The NCAA can't control football decisions. They can advise and guide and provide guidelines, but at the end of the day, football decisions will be made at the conference level. So will, for that matter, basketball decisions. The NCAA NEEDS the tournament, though. Keep that in mind as we approach college basketball season.

From BrentwoodTN-Rebel: Looking to discuss something positive that could potentially come out of this pandemic.I live in Nashville, but understand most places around the country have changed their policies on allowing booze to-go. I love the option of being able to grab a few margaritas and/or bushwhackers as I please, and it seems to be going fine from all accounts. Do you think places like Oxford will continue to allow booze to-go after this pandemic?

In short, no. They have an exemption. It will expire. That won't be legal, so no, it won't happen, in my opinion.

From $WithARebelYell$: Have you gotten to watch any of the practices? If so did anyone new jump out to you? Also have you heard of any players that might break out this year?

I mean this kindly, but you guys have to understand: No one has seen anything. There is no access, and if there's a season, I would be stunned if there is any practice access at all for media. There's really nothing to hear right now.

From Rebelfan20: Question #1: Would you put Steve Robertson in the same category as Harvey Updyke or is he worse than that at this point? His extreme obsession with Ole Miss may be the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen. Question #2: I know the common answer is the day after the election but, when do you think we finally start to see the light at the end of the tunnel with Covid19? I’m so worn down and over it, and the end doesn’t appear to be anywhere close.

1. I don't know. Updyke did the equivalent of poisoning the trees in The Grove. Those Toomer's Corner trees were/are very special to Auburn people and Updyke knew it. Robertson, in my opinion, is addicted to Ole Miss. I think it's as simple as that. 2. Call me an optimist, but I think the light at the end of the tunnel is coming this fall. All of the state models basically look the same. I think we're on the good side of the plateau.

From AL Reb: What is the fate of our beloved Blackhawks? First game is Saturday. Where is the watch party?

We're going to win the whole damn thing. Watch party is at Parham's place on Saturday. Just bring yourself. He's catering it. It's going to be great.

From grgmurphy: Have you seen the Mississippi Bloom flag design? It's at BloomofMississippi on Instagram if you don't know what I'm talking about?

I like it fine. I'm sure someone will be offended, and I think I like the Stennis Flag better, but it's fine. I do like the colors.

From TX via TN Rebel: The esteemed Geoff Calkins just blamed the Putt Putt debacle on unrelated Memphis folks not following the guidelines for Covid-19. So 300 kids get dropped off without the parents checking to see if it's even ok with the establishment, those kids proceed to decimate the place, and it's Memphians who don't even know these families fault.With this logic in place, what insurrection would you like to blame on an unrelated group of people?

I feel for Geoff here. In an ideal world, he never has to touch this stuff. If he says anything else, he's labeled a racist, even though Geoff, very clearly, is a wonderful guy who very likely doesn't have a racist bone in his body. I felt bad for the employees of the establishment. There's no way they thought they were signing up for anything like what they encountered.

From OleReb56: How nauseous do you get every time Craig Kimbrel comes in to close a game? I'm not sure I can take this for 60 games.