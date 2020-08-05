RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 96

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 96. I solicited questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From GulfCoastReb23: Is one Neal McCready kin to Mike McCready whom plays lead guitar for Pearl Jam? He is originally from Pensacola, if this has been asked before I apologize.

He's my big brother. When he was 17, I was 13. All the girls were fawning over me and he was downtrodden, worried I would take all of the girls in Ruston (we moved there from Pensacola after a scandal involving me and a girls six years my elder when I was 11) and leave none for him. I told him, "Mikey (I always called him Mikey), learn how to play the guitar or something. Obviously, I got all the looks. You'll need a skill if you ever want to take some of my leftovers." He was a natural. The rest is history. We're very close. He credits his success to me. Note: The above may or may not be completely accurate.

From Rebelfan20: How have you and Carson felt about the return of the NBA so far? I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the high quality of play right out of the gate, and we’ve seen some incredible games. As a Lakers fan, I hope the Rockets stay on the bottom side of the playoff bracket, and I think the Raptors beat the Bucks in the playoffs.

He's loved it. I've watched less than he has, but I've enjoyed several games. I actually enjoy seeing the game from the up-close angles provided in the small arena. The Rockets looked really, really good the other day against Milwaukee. The Raptors are a veteran club. The Nuggets' win over OKC in overtime Monday was very entertaining. The playoffs should be fun to watch.

From nas5108: Do you expect football players in other conferences will soon do something similar to what is going on in the Pac 12 right now?

In short, yes, though I think they're going to be shocked to see the Pac-12 guys get very little traction this month. I think it's complicated calculus, and I think that will become obvious over the course of the next couple of years.

From nas5108: Do you think whoever replaces Nick Saban is almost doomed to fail? For instance, if they have 3 straight 10-2 seasons with no CFP appearances or a national title and Alabama might run them out of town...

Doomed to fail? That's awfully strong. However, it will be an incredibly difficult job to replace Saban. The man has done an incredible job in a decade and a half in Tuscaloosa, establishing a level of expectation that will be almost impossible to meet.

From usp94: Any way the SEC follows the pac12 model and sticks those rivalry games on the front end of the schedule? And if so, any chance we could lobby to keep at least the egg bowl there?

Sure. I think in a one-off season that is built around getting to the finish line and fulfilling the TV contract, anything is possible. Could Ole Miss lobby to have that game moved up? Yes. Should it? Yes. Will it? I'm not sure. I know there are people in the Ole Miss athletics building who believe that rivalry needs to be doused with cold water.

From Indiana Rebel: Can you explain to me how Teachers are not essential employees?? Are they the same people that expect to go to the grocery store and have employees bagging groceries for them along with hundreds of others?I don’t get the hypocrisy.

I can't. I, like you, believe they are essential employees. School should be conducted in-person and teachers -- keep in mind both of my parents are/were teachers -- provide an irreplaceable service.

From Still Magnolia: Thomas, Koepka and DeChambeau or the field this weekend at the PGA?

Um, Tiger?

From North Tampa Rebel: You and family have to live in NYC or LA for one calendar year (no Covid). Have to live in city limits your rent is paid for upper middle class accommodations. Where and why?

That's easy. I'd take New York. Public transportation would allow us to get around pretty easily, there would be plenty of entertainment, etc. Los Angeles sucks. The traffic there is just exhausting. I can't imagine. I think I'd lose my mind. One can walk in New York.

From nas5108: Worst city in the US you have been to and why?

Fresno, Calif., sucked. I wasn't crazy about Syracuse. I despise Jacksonville, Fla. It's hot and dirty and does nothing for me at all. I generally like most places. For example, people criticize Cleveland, Ohio, but I've always really liked it. I liked Milwaukee. I love Kansas City. I've always liked Charlotte. I think my answer is Fresno. I was scared most of the time I was there.

From Samminish: FOOTBALL GODS TIME!A) Of the SEC titans, ALABAMA, LSU, AUBURN, FLORIDA, GEORGIA ~ Which one will have a surprisingly-disappointing 10G Spring Camp?B) And, of OM, MOO-U, ARKANSAS, VANDY ~ Which one will be the surprise?

Of those choices, I'd guess LSU disappoints. And of those four, I'd probably pick Ole Miss to surprise, but I'd guess it were a mild surprise.

From GrindCityReb: Who is one of your low key favorite NBA players to watch. Not a star or someone on your favorite team.

So, I made a list: Joe Ingles, Utah OG Anunoby, Toronto Patty Mills, San Antonio Marcus Smart, Boston Paul Millsap, Denver Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Al Horford, Philadelphia CJ McCollum, Portland Some of those guys are stars, but they're not elite NBA names. I know people are pissed right now about the anthem and kneeling and all of that. I just have the ability to look past that and enjoy the basketball.

From coachnuke: Now that the Big 12 goes to 9 plus 1 schedule would it be bad look for Oklahoma if they kept Missouri State and dropped Army

It would be a bad look, but this year, everyone is going to get a waiver on bad looks.

From RebYell: So...will there be college championship semifinal and final game playoffs?

My personal opinion, as of this moment: No, they won't get that far. People are going to have to chill on some of the protocols if we're going to see the finish line.

From Cahamil: Do you see sports fanaticism dying down by a good bit for a period of time (I haven't seen ratings on the restart)? I hope it doesn't happen obviously.I know myself having 4-5 months without it, I filled that void or time I would watch or go to a game with other hobbies and activities that I enjoy now and have yet to watch any of the NBA, NHL or MLB restart. And by this time every year I'm salivating like a rabid dog for Ole Miss football, but now I'm like if it happens it happens.

The ratings say people aren't racing back to their sets to consume sports. Like you said, I think people have found different things to fill the sports void. Personally, I have found myself back to my Cubs summer habit, but I've watched them every game basically for 38 years. I'm really interested to see what college football fandom looks like this year. I think it's going to be far more casual, which might actually be a healthy thing.

From AL Reb: What was your take on the Blackhawk's 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Cheaters, err I mean Oilers? (Cheaters) Certainly they cheated, right? Anyway, on to game 3 with the series tied 1-1.

I was so drunk at Parham's watch party that I missed it. But I've always hated Edmonton with the fire of 1,000 suns. I really hope we get it together. If not, I want to fire everyone.

From TX via TN Rebel: Does the 1st Covid related (or blamed on Covid) player death stop football in its tracks? At least 1 or 2 kids die each year from heat related issues (or undiagnosed heart issues) and football doesn't stop but I want your guess on how Greg Stankey will handle a Covid death...

A death that could be directly linked to COVID would likely end it all. That's just my opinion. The media backlash would be so intense that I don't think the leagues could withstand the scrutiny. This thing is tenuous right now; it just is.

From DeuceMccluster22: Who would u rather narrate a documentary about your life? James earl Jones, Morgan Freeman, or Gilbert Gottfried?

Ooh, a documentary about my life. It's difficult to imagine anyone getting that desperate for entertainment, but I'd go with James Earl Jones. Or Vin Scully.

From Rollrebs: On Monday’s podcast you mentioned how much a football coach sees watching a game over an average fan and how people enjoy Tony Romo because he actually adds insight (I for one love this stuff and I’m at best an average fan). Have y’all ever considered getting a retired/unemployed coach and trying something similar? Maybe stream a watch along during the game with the 3 of you or a podcast?

That's a thought. That's actually a really good thought. There would be some technological challenges, but your idea is an excellent one. Thank you.

From MBA Rebel: If Kopp wants to commit, do we accept? Or, are the going to hold out for Altmeyer?

My guess is they'd take Kopp's commitment, as I believe actually signing Altmeyer is going to prove to be very problematic.

From CK Dixie: @Neal McCready How do you feel like the fluffy shark campaign is going? I cringe every time is see the lizard with teeth with other mascots in recruit’s “top 5” twitter posts.

I fear the fluffy shark campaign is going nowhere fast at this point. There are, pardon the pun, bigger fish to fry.

From OrangeBeachReb: When Nick first started at Alabama you mentioned how he ruffled some good old boys “feathers”. This seems to be happening in Oxford for Lane - as you predicted. Obviously, social media was not around for Nick but it is with Lane. It’s certainly a lot more public. A bigger complication, IMO. How did Nick handle it and have you heard that Lane has/is/will address it behind closed doors?