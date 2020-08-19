RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 98

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 98. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Travist56: Who makes the playoffs in the MLB? With it being expanded to 16 teams, how many teams make that are sub 500? How many divisional championships come down to the last game of the season?

As of this writing, the National League would have the Cubs, Braves and Dodgers as division winners with the Rockies, Marlins, Diamondbacks and two of the three .500 teams (Brewers, Padres, Cardinals) in the field. In the American League, it would be Yankees, Twins and A's as division winners with the Rays, Indians, Astros, Orioles and White Sox making up the field. All AL teams would be above .500. I think the product has been pretty solid.

From GrindCityReb: As an OKC fan, what would it take from the Knicks for you to trade CP3 this off-season?

I'd want two No. 1s. Simple as that.

From Colonel3491: What do you expect the threshold to be for the SEC to postpone a game? I haven’t seen them say much except they plan to test three times a week. Hopefully they come out with a more detailed plan

Great question. I don't know. I think it will be a manageable number, something higher than just one or two. I think teams are planning to play games without players, knowing they're likely always going to have some players in quarantine.

From North Tampa Rebel: Assuming “full” season, how many SEC coaching changes at the end of season? How many total power 5? Do you see much higher firings after 2021 season?

None. None. Maybe after 2021. No one is getting fired for losing this year. There won't be any money.

From DeuceMccluster22: I hear from numerous ole miss beat writers on the "unique" personality of Reginald Buckner.... what can u tell us about his personality?

Haha. I don't know that I can answer that here. Buckner had to manage things chemically and there's a subset of humanity that he wasn't fond of. I'll leave it at that.

From nas5108: If some of the reports and rumors are true that the vote in the Big 10 was much closer than the 12-2 report to cancel the fall season how could they not have known it would leak out eventually and become a nightmare like it seems to be now?Also, how much does this positively help the 3 remaining conferences who are trying to have a season?

It's a great question. I think a lot of lies are being told in Big Ten circles right now. Yes, if the other leagues are successful getting seasons played, it's a major positive for them moving forward.

From nas5108: If you could cover any NFL team in the league who would you want to cover and why?

Oh, I don't know. It'd be fun to cover the Chiefs right now with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes and all of those story lines. NFL in Las Vegas would be interesting to follow, I suppose. I don't know. I suspect every team would be interesting to cover. If you've covered a beat, you can cover any beat.

From nas5108: What is the best documentary (sports or non sports related) that you have watched in the last year?

I loved The Last Dance. Loved it. Watched it multiple times. It wasn't perfect, but it was great.

From GrindCityReb: Another NBA question:Rank these young duosJa/JarenBooker/AytonLuka/PorzingisYoung/CollinsZion/IngramTatum/Brown

1. Luka/Porzingis 2. Booker/Ayton 3. Morant/Jackson 4. Williamson/Ingram 5. Tatum/Brown 6. Young/Collins God, the NBA has so many great players.

From Patrick C Timony: Help settle a bet. How often should bathroom towels be washed? For purposes of this question, assume that only one individual is using the towel and that individual takes a shower once a day.

Every other day. I'm a clean freak when it comes to stuff like that.

AITA for wanting to name my daughter after a Star Wars character? https://t.co/9VInUEMXCk pic.twitter.com/eYnluiUYi1 — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) August 13, 2020

From Grovin1551: It’s not a question so much as I just wanted you to read this and think about the fact that these people are likely voters.

All hope is lost.

From Samminish: How many completed Games have to happen for OM to get their money?

I need to dig on this but I think they get paid by the game.

From OrangeBeachReb: When you read this - What’s your percentage chance: (1) the first game is played; (2) we make to to the State game without the season being canceled; and (3) JRP is our starting QB?

1. 80 percent 2. 60 percent 3. 51 percent

From nas5108: How is everyone holding up in the McCready house??

We are all good. Laura and Caroline are headed to Fayetteville this weekend to move Campbell into the Chi Omega house. Carson is supposed to start school next week. Thank you for asking.

From Levi275: Let’s assume the revised SEC schedule is played. We’ve seen plenty of teams go 8-0 in SEC play during the regular season and some go 9-0 after winning the SECCG. Do you think a team can or will go 10-0 or 11-0? If so, which program?

Sure, I think Alabama could do it. LSU would've done it last year. It's unlikely, but it could happen. I don't think anyone other than Alabama is capable this year.

From coachnuke: Prediction for the September 12 match up Army - ULM football game

So. Much. Brainpower. So. Much. Tradition. Two historically proud programs from wonderful academic institutions squaring off at West Point? Wow, the pageantry alone will be breathtaking.

From Ozzy2378: Do you think the ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is similar to what we would see if Forrest Gump and Jenny were running for President and VP? What do you think their number one issue to fix today, from a Democratic perspective (police brutality, income inequality, making daca permanent, etc.), would be if Forrest and Jenny were running? Please write your answer as if you were Joe Gump, I mean Forrest Biden. TIA

I just can't. I can't wrap my head around this question. I tried. Truly, I did.

From seminole817: Does Doncic have the athleticism to make it in the NBA?

From Landon_RH: What sense does it make to move the last game of the season just to place it the SECOND to last game of the season? Especially since it’s an in state game.

Why not?

From REBELTAXMAN: Should I encourage my high school senior to at least qualify to graduate in December in case there is a major delay in the start of school next semester?

I can't tell you what to do. I have a feeling the spring semester will be pretty normal, but that's just me.

From MarvMerchants: So we talk about a sense of community on here. Obviously moderating the site, you’re the parent of our household. Do you still feel that sense of community on a regular basis? Do you look forward to seeing posts from certain posters?

If I'm the parent, I am guilty of loving some kids more than others here. :-) It's been a trying few months, and it's tested the sense of community, I'm guessing, but I think we've made it. In all seriousness, I'll be glad when November comes and goes. The incessant debate, here and elsewhere, is tiring.

From jlittle67: CFB and an NBA question: (1) how much do you think having a season benefits recruiting for CLK and OM? It's pretty clear the long dead period has put them behind the 8 ball a good bit. If there had been no season would have been even more so? (2) What are your thoughts on the Spurs and the end of their historic playoff streak?

1. I wrote about that the other day. It's vital. 2. They had an incredible run, one that will be appreciated over the course of time.

From randle4: Did you ever talk to Billy Busch Jr (2011-14) when he played here? or did your hate for the Cardinals keep you away?Grandfather was CEO of Anheuser-Busch and Owner of the St Louis Cardinals. (his brother was a walk-on at Alabama 2014)They had a reality TV show, "Busch Family Brewed", that came out in March of this year on MTV.

I tried but it never got set up. I always thought it would be a really interesting story. It just never came to pass.

From DougDougGoose: First of all.... they are called Wingies and Drummies... not "Flats" and its perfectly fine for them to come in an order of 10 @Chance... now that that is off my chest... if i tell you Ole Miss won 7 or more games this year, you would say? Also, if I tell you Ole Miss won 3 or less this year, you would say?

I would tell you to stop doing drugs if you told me this team was winning seven or more games this year. I just don't see it. If you told me Ole Miss went 3-7 or worse, I wouldn't be all that surprised. I think the Rebels win four or five games, but if you made choose six wins or more or four wins or fewer, I'd go with the latter and not the former.

From Hannitized: Lakers vs Clippers playing for a championship in Orlando...how funny would that be?

They're both in the Western Conference, so that would be wild. :-)

From pcrebel: Which Robin Wright character was the worse person? Not necessarily the more evil person, because Claire would win that 10/10. But which was a bad person?Jenny from Forrest GumpClaire Underwood from House of Cards

She was a horrible person to him. She wasn't going to tell him he had a son until she became deathly ill. But she apologized. Dammit, this part always hits me in the feels.

From jmeesha: Could Eli Johnson be eligible to come back mid -season if there were some offensive line injuries and he wanted to play. Just wondered if he would still be eligible or not.