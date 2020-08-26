RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 99

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 99. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: Your thoughts on Luka and the crazy game 4 he had capped off with hitting the game winning 3 at the buzzer in OT?

I thought it was a transcendent moment for a young superstar. He's a special player, one who has a chance to become a face and maybe the face of the game. He's a remarkable talent.

From larryjoe1979: How come in most pictures of Adam and Eve, they have belly buttons?

Wow. This is something I've never once thought about. I researched, which was, well, interesting. The best answer seems to come from Biblical Archeological Review. Here it is: While it may seem like a trivial question, artists and theologians have been debating the appearance of Adam and Eve’s midriffs for centuries. Some theologians claim that Adam and Eve did not have navels since they were not born of a woman. Others argue that since Adam and Eve were the perfect models of humankind, God would have created them with navels. Most artists, especially after the Renaissance, chose to depict Adam and Eve with navels because they looked unnatural without them, but a few painters—including 16th-century Dutch artist Jan van Scorel in his Adam and Eve in Paradise—selected the former interpretation and depicted the Biblical pair as smooth-stomached progenitors.

From nas5108: What was your favorite Holiday as a kid and why?

Oh, I've always been a Christmas guy. I'm on record as saying I think Thanksgiving is overrated. As a kid, I loved the anticipation of Christmas, the Christmas Eve candlelight service, the seafood dinner on Christmas Eve, etc. As I've gotten older, I've enjoyed those things even more.

From $WithARebelYell$: Why do you think Jordan Shipley got a lot more hype out of high school than Drew Donley? Donley is taller and faster than Shipley was out of High School...

I had to google Jordan Shipley, so I'm not sure I can answer that. Donley's hype has likely been impacted by COVID-19.

From MarvMerchants: You can only drink one family of alcohol for the rest of your life. What do you choose? You can only eat one animal the rest of your life while all of the health benefits/risks still apply. So for example you can have steaks, burgers, and brisket if you choose cow, but you’ll have all the complications of red meat.

If I could only have one family of alcohol, I'd have to go with wine. It's versatile and I enjoy it more consistently. And yes, if only allowed one animal, I'm all in on cows, health risks be damned. That's what I have a Peloton for.

From DovaReb: You've mentioned that you usually spend the first few series watching specific parts of the field (O-line). With the way television follows the ball, how will that impact your insight/coverage? What is the downside, if any, of not being in the stadium for your coverage of the upcoming games? How do you feel with "competing" with the radio/television broadcast?

It'll be much different, but I can still get a glimpse of line play on television. There's no real downside. We had already made this shift a year ago. We are working on some creative game-day things. I think our coverage will actually be better.

From nas5108: What are some of the things that you have missed most because of Covid or things you thought you would miss that you really haven’t missed?

I missed my summer trip with my son. Other than that, my life didn't change much. I work from home, don't socialize much here, etc. Mostly, I have missed seeing my kids getting to do the things they love to do.

From DeuceMccluster22: Lets say Freeze did getHired as HC in Starkville before they settled on Leach, what's your first tweet, word for word.... to the Bulldog Twitter mafia that loves you dearly?Then, Give us an idea of a tweet you'd send in freezes first egg bowl in which he lost to OleMiss.( don't disappoint)

Haha. I know this will disappoint, but I don't know that I would've gotten involved in it. In many ways, I think Freeze would've been a better hire than the one they made. And wow, it would've been fun to watch the meltdowns of both fan bases (just keeping it real). A Hugh Freeze-coached MSU Egg Bowl loss would be epic comedy. A don't think winning because of love would go over well there, though instead of a pregame speech about kids from different states, he could name different counties.

From doresrule: Where would OM be if Hugh Freeze takes the Florida job?Where would Florida be and would Hugh Freeze still be the coach?

There wouldn't have been sanctions, in my opinion, so Ole Miss would've been better off had he left. I don't think Freeze could've handled that job. I suspect he would've melted down under that microscope. I think Ole Miss would've hired Jim McElwain from Colorado State, ironically opening that job for Lane Kiffin. But we'll never know.

From ChillbroSwaggins: How do you turn off work?

Simple. I walk away from my phone. Now, it's hard to not have your phone. We're all addicted to them. However, while I take pride in my work, I know it's not how I'll be remembered to anyone who truly matters in my life. Rivals would replace me within days. No one would remember anything I wrote. I remind myself of those facts all the time when work takes too big of a role in my life.

From RebCJ: Kiffin’s best shot at an upset in year one?

I'd bet on one of the Tigers -- Auburn or LSU.

From Raylon: With 10 SEC games will we see a decline in the number of plays per game?

Oh, I don't know. That's something to watch, especially for teams who are thin on defense. However, the competitive juices will flow and I suspect SEC games will feel and look like SEC games.

From Rebel-97: Is Ole Miss still going to retire Eli’s Jersey during the Auburn game or wait til next season.

I don't know. If it were up to me, they'd put it off a year.

From ozzy2378: You must eat one to save the world: Souse meat, chitterlings, or banana and mayo sandwich. Which one do you choose? Will you please ask Bubba his choice on the next HRG?

It's 2020. It feels like a good time for the world to end. Yes, I'll ask Bubba this. He likely enjoys chitterlings. I wouldn't eat any of those things to save the world. Sorry. There's just no way.

From ClassyRebel: Neal: After listening to today’s (Monday) pod, it sounds like your tune has changed on Arch Manning. I remember not so long ago, you mentioned something to the effect that we were pretty down the list. Has it changed or am I already overthinking this torturous recruitment? On a related (maybe) note, have things been smoothed over with Archie since the Kiffin hiring? If I recall, there were some fences that needed to be mended. Can you go into any detail on that? Thanks!

If his recruitment is already tortuous, yes, you're overthinking it. As for the young Manning, I've just heard Ole Miss is in position to get into a good place, if that makes sense. Let's put it that way. As for the older Mannings and Kiffin, I don't know. I suspect all of those type things can be worked out. Kiffin needs to land Arch Manning. That's the word -- needs. So yeah, feelings will be smoothed over.

From Screb1996: Why does Kentucky always get slept on by national media.Theyre recruiting well , they’ve gone 18-8 the past 2 years with a WR at QB for one season and everyone knew that they were going to run

Great question. I think Mark Stoops has turned the Wildcats into a top-half SEC team. They're not an automatic win for any team not named Alabama, LSU or Georgia, in my opinion.

From TX via TN Rebel: If you had to coach a college sport, which sport and at which school would you choose said duty? Follow up, what would be your recruiting strategy to get the best kids into your program?