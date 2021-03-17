RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Episode 126

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 126. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: I've heard other Ole Miss pundits say that Nick Broeker will be better as a NFL guard rather than tackle, based on his body-type. Have you heard that he could move to guard in this offense?

I haven't but I don't pay attention to any other Ole Miss pundits, nor do I know any who would have the type of true football knowledge that would make me actually listen to their observations. Spring football begins on March 23. Hopefully we will get at least a little bit of observational access.

From walnutreb: What fiction and what non fiction book are you most likely to recommend to people?

1776 by David McCullough And The Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini

From walnutreb: Saw this question for basketball last week so I'll flip it for ya. If Carson were to become the next 5* QB and he asked you which guys you'd be most comfortable him playing for, who are they?

That's a good one. I would hope he'd choose a coach with a proven track record of success and development. I'd also hope he would choose a coach who would be a strong role model for young men. The obvious top choice would be Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. I've never met Dabo Swinney, but I have close friends who know him well, and they rave about him. So he'd likely make a top-five list. I'd advise him to keep a close eye on Graham Harrell. I'd advise him to listen to Matt Campbell at Iowa State. I'd tell him to pick David Cutcliffe's brain at Duke. But I don't know. Honestly, and this is the truth, I wouldn't get involved in it. I played no role in the girls' school choices and I wouldn't play a role in his, even if he were a five-star athlete.

From Grovin1551: Should Nate Oats be given an extra trophy for beating LSU and subsequently inviting them to leave the premises?

Yes. As far as I'm concerned, the season is over. They're the champs.

From OleMiss1982: On a podcast last week you and Chase discussed where would OM be if they had hired Dave Doeren. You speculated that he probably would not have had much success but with COVID he’d still be coach but on the hot seat next year and probably would be out after next season. Let’s take it one step further and say Matt Luke took the South Alabama or Troy job (I think one of those was open at that time) and had success there. After firing Doeren, would OM and its fans turn to Luke to resurrect the program?

I think Luke was in line for the South Alabama job at the time. Your hypothesis is a strong one. What I don't know if how Keith Carter would've viewed a situation like that. Would he want to hire an Ole Miss guy who had left for Mobile and had some success or would he have wanted to make more of a splash? It's hard to see the Kiffin success (fans love him) and imagine a different scenario, but the one you paint is difficult to ignore.

From DSU_REB_12: July 4th we will be able to have small outdoor group gatherings. What does this mean for tailgating in the fall?

Look, just shut up and wear your masks, OK? If we're good little serfs, maybe, just maybe, we can gather together in October and share a picnic with close family before putting our masks back on to walk to a socially distanced stadium. The dichotomy between packed college baseball stadiums and a president saying maybe we can gather on July 4 for a backyard cookout with close family boggles my mind. But I'm told I'm insensitive. I anticipate the Grove being wide open this fall, but that's me and my common sense. I'm clearly not a politician.

From DgreenReb: What are your thoughts on instant replay in college baseball? I think it’s hurting the game big time by making it longer. Baseball is one of the sports I think we should allow the umps to make the call on the spot. Maybe if it’s a scoring play or in the 9th but it seems like every other out they are reviewing.

My only real fault with college baseball is the games take forever. Replay is too laborious. If the sport wants to grow in any real way, it has to find a way to be more attractive on television. To do that, it must speed up. Simple as that.

From walnutreb: Whole season who has more catches/yards next season?Jahcour PearsonJRPQuay Davis?

I'm going to bet on Davis, but Plumlee's inclusion here is the wildcard.

From SendInDownToStan: Transitioning to a more open offense in basketball seems to require more than just new coaches - it feels like it’s equal parts scheme, recruiting and team culture. How can Kermit and company realistically make the transition without throwing away a year or more in the process?

I don't anticipate coaching staff changes. I do anticipate philosophical changes. I think you'll see them get out in transition much more, inbound the ball quicker (see: Alabama and Arkansas), search for shooters who can knock down 3s and open the lane, etc. This team needed shooters to create space.

From LittleMikeStrojny: 2 Questions 1) I see Ole Miss has offered the entire rivals 250. Assuming everything opens up NCAA wise this summer final Ole Miss Recruiting Ranking for 2022? B) Is Kermit on the Hot seat in 2021-2022?

1. Haha. Yeah, lots of offers, but they don't necessarily mean anything. As for a prediction, I'll go with Ole Miss ranked No. 12 in the final Rivals rankings of 2022. B. No.

From Landon_RH: You are forced to fight in a Hunger Games style death exhibition along with the former US Presidents. Pick 4 to be your partners and explain your reasoning. All the others will try to kill you.

Theodore Roosevelt -- He was John Wayne before there was John Wayne. Andrew Jackson -- The man was insane, and I think our team would need a little of that insanity. George Washington -- I need not offer an explanation. He's George F'ing Washington. Before our country cancels him or whatnot, we should seriously study the man. Ronald Reagan -- We might need some charisma at some point, and Ronnie, at his peak, was pretty damn charismatic. I've never watched Hunger Games, so I don't know the rules. If we die, we die. Four of the five of us are dead already. We have very little to lose.

From nas5108: Do you think Luka can be an all time great at the end of his career? (assuming he stays relatively healthy throughout his career)

My man Luka is just 22. Yes, he can absolutely be an all-time great. He needs a better surrounding cast, however. The Mavericks ask entirely too much of him at this point in his career.

From nas5108: Have you been back to any restaurants in Oxford that have lifted the mandate on masks walking inside? If so where did you go?

Yes, Laura and I met some old friends of ours from Mobile (their daughter, who is Campbell's age, now attends Ole Miss) and we had drinks and dinner at The Sipp. It was the first time I've ever been there. It was nice to walk in without a mask and sit at a bar and have a drink like a normal human.

From nas5108: What is your favorite kind of non alcoholic drink besides water?

Usually, coffee. Unless I'm driving a long distance, at which point, for reasons I can't understand, I crave lemonade and those Ritz peanut butter crackers. But coffee rocks.

From BroWallace: I understand you guys have had little to no access, so this may be difficult to answer, but what is your opinion on the general perception of Kiffin inside the admin, power boosters, etc? Is he still viewed as somewhat of a “hired gun”?Obligatory, any word on his signing of the contract?

To date, we've had no access since the pandemic, so it's impossible for me to answer that. I don't really know any power boosters, per se, so I don't know how he's viewed. I think the admin knows he's a money-maker, but I can't speak to whether they view him as a long-term occupant of his office in the Manning Center. It's not a conversation I've had. As for his contract, I'm told it's completely executed. I have no idea why Ole Miss hasn't released the terms. We'll attempt to get those.

From OneStopReb: I know a lot of folks don’t like either of them for several reasons but shouldn’t we all be in awe of the longevity of the Head coaching careers of Jim Boeheim (Syracuse since 1976) and Coach K (Duke since 1979) and would you agree the days of “long timers” like that are over for good?

They're both college basketball legends, powerful men who have found ways to adapt and survive in the game for decades. As for the "over for good," that's a series of big words, and I'm not a fan of "always" and "never." But in general, yes, I would agree that another Boeheim or Coach K-type run somewhere is highly, highly unlikely.

From RebelCommodore: Why would we go play in the NIT, there’s not much to gain and you have the decent excuse to call it waiting for someone to drop out. You don’t get much exposure, you risk injury, and probably don’t have much monetary benefit. So frankly what’s the point in even doing it.

I guess Ole Miss doesn't feel it's to a place where it can reject an NIT bid. If it's any consolation, I tend to agree with you this year. Why put yourself through all the COVID BS when there's no trip to Madison Square Garden as the proverbial carrot at the end of the stick? I can't imagine there will be many inspired teams in Frisco.

From seminole817: What would you do if you were the Mavs? They are 11-4, I think, in the last 15. They had a rough covid stretch. Porzingis has missed some games, mostly at the start of the year. They are 2-9 against the top 7 teams in the NBA. Some of that overlaps with their issues.And if there is a deal to be had, would you include Jalen Brunson in it to get a #3 type guy who may make them slightly better right now? They could obviously use a more consistent 3 point/scoring wing. Not sure I’ve seen a name that makes a ton of sense to give up a clearly improving Brunson, even though I realize his ceiling is limited.

Porzingis has played better since late February, and the Mavericks are playing better. They've won seven of their last 10 and they're only 2.5 games out of the sixth seed. Hell, they're only 4.5 out of the fourth seed. There are some John Collins rumors that are interesting, though I sort of find them dubious. I wouldn't move Brunson unless I get a significant upgrade. He's just 24. He's on a cheap deal and he's playing fairly well. And, as you said, he's improving year over year. Bottom line, if I'm Dallas: I have Luka and he's still a pup. I don't get desperate and rush the timeline. I still think Porzingis can be a tremendous asset to pair with Doncic, but I think Dallas needs another star. Mark Cuban has to figure out a way to attract a big name to the Metroplex to play with Doncic.

